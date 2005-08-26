Homemade Almond Paste

This recipe is for those of you who wish to make your own almond paste. I prefer making my own. When I feel lazy, I purchase it in specialty stores. Rose water can be substituted for the almond extract, and can be purchased in Middle Eastern stores, or maybe even health food stores.

Recipe by MARCEA

Directions

  • Grind almonds in a blender. Thoroughly mix in confectioners sugar. Beat egg whites slightly, then stir into the almond mixture. Add almond extract or rosewater (see Cook's Note), using your hands to blend the heavy mixture.

  • Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or in the freezer up to 3 months.

Cook's Note:

If you like, you may omit the almond extract and use 2 teaspoons of rosewater.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 19.2g; sodium 14.6mg. Full Nutrition
