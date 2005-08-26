Homemade Almond Paste

This recipe is for those of you who wish to make your own almond paste. I prefer making my own. When I feel lazy, I purchase it in specialty stores. Rose water can be substituted for the almond extract, and can be purchased in Middle Eastern stores, or maybe even health food stores.
I followed directions completely, and this is easy to mix up-but I think I will continue to buy the stuff from the store as I prefer the taste of the store bought over this recipe. This paste seemed a little runny and I had oozing of egg white and sugar from the sides of my pastry which took away from the appearance of the finished product.
Almond paste is so expensive to buy - I called the local baking supply stores and got prices from $16 to $20 a pound. The almonds cost $4 and the sugar was probably $2, plus two egg whites and a little almond oil - maybe anyother buck. So it turned out to cost about $7 a pound making it myself, plus the time. It was pretty easy to make. When the ground almonds, sugar and eggs are combined, the mixture looks quite shaggy and needs a good kneading. It's hard to understand what 12 servings means; it would be better to say how many cups or pounds it makes. I used it in pignoli cookies, which calls for more sugar and eggs, plus pine nuts to cover the tops. They came out great.
Smaller version of recipe: 4.5 ounces blanched almonds, 4.5 oz powdered sugar, not quite all of a large egg white, 1/3 tsp almond extract. Just right in food processor! Makes 1 lb of almond paste. Looks just like the stuff I buy in the can.
Excellent recipe although I used only two egg whites after reading reviews it was too sticky. Works beautifully! I even blanched my raw almonds to get started. A pound of almond paste for less then $3!
I made this except I ran my almonds thru the grinder attachment on my kitchen aid stand mixer about 5 times. Came out perfect also I added 1/2 tsp kosher salt, and only used the 3 cups of confectioner sugar and 2 egg whites... Also for people who said it was too loose don't sift the sugar pack it into your measuring cup to get the right consistency. I also felt it needed more extract and added 2x as much as called for. My yield was 3 cups and the recipe I have only calls for 1/2 so to freeze wrap 1/2 cup portions tightly in plastic wrap and tie off like sausage and place inside another freezer bag.
I gave this 4 stars because I had to adjust it. I used less egg whites and a little less sugar. I also added more extract to boost the flavor but that is just a preference issue. One thing I will mention is that if you don't have a really good processor, this is hard to get the right consistency. My processor is small and not great. I couldn't get the almonds ground fine enough so it turned out more like chunky peanut butter rather than a fine paste. I still used it tho.
This almond paste recipe is fabulous. I blanched and peeled the almonds before making it. I didn't have confectioner's sugar, so I made my own using a coffee grinder. I did add 1/2 tsp. more almond extract because I thought it made it taste better, and it really did. I used my Cuisinart food processor and it was done in just a few minutes. Clean-up is a breeze, too. Made a ton of almond paste, which I stored in a large glass bowl with a tight-fitting lid, with a round of waxed paper pressed over the top of the almond paste. Almond paste in the stores where I live costs upwards of $13/lb. This cost only about $2.50 to make. Thanks for a great recipe!
Works. Didn’t change anything about this recipe. I had no problems with it. I have also used Truvia Blend with good results. Used the recipe for 5k pieces of rugelach. Wonderful filling for my pastries that calls for almond filling. My customers love it.
My rating is 5 stars it was awesome I am always making the gevulde speculaas for the holidays and I had forgotten the recipe this year so I looked it up on here and it was really great to have found it and it came out perfect.
I am new to this. I had no idea what blanching almonds meant and i thought this recipe would save me time and money looking for almond paste. once i started the process there was no turning back. HOWEVER the paste tasted superb and i made almond squares (from this site also) with it and they came out super good. My only issue was blending it. i put all the ingredients at one time into my blender and it couldnt break down everything, so i got a chunkier consistency like someone else in the reviews got. I didn't realize you needed to blend the almonds by themselves, so perhaps that contributed, but i dont know if it really would make a difference. anyways, blanching almonds sucks almost as much as deveining shrimp SO if you must DIY, have loved ones around that will help you peel them :)
I used this as the center for my stollen. It was perfect. My neighbor's daughter-in-law said it was as good as anything from her native Germany. While it isn't marzipan it works as a reasonable substitute in my stollen recipe. And it is easy!
Well I tried the reciepe and when it first came together it had such a wonderful almond flavour, but after sitting for a few hours until I was ready to use it and baked it in my pastries,it had no almond flavour what so ever. so my pastries had no flavour, Should I have added more flovour before baking ?????
