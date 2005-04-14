White Mountain Frosting

Originally, I was just looking for a substitue for Seven Minute Frosting, and since I only have a stand mixer,this recipe seemed to fit the bill. I didn't read any of the reviews, or perhaps I wouldn't have tried it. And, initially, after the first taste from the bowl, I thought I'd made a mistake in making it. But now I'm not so sure... First of all, it's marshmallow frosting, to the T! It's sticky, gooey, and even my 4-year-old daughter thought it tasted just like marshmallow. I wasn't too happy with that, since I was going for a light, airy frosting (like seven minute!) Anyway, I had made it, it came out correctly, so I slathered it on the dark chocolate cake we had made. The recipe makes a TON, but you'll need it, because if you try to spread this too thin, you'll be picking up cake like mad. Turns out, this recipe on dark chocolate cake---tastes like heaven! I'm not sure what it reminds me of, something like Sno Balls, but fresher and no coconut (although coconut on it would be awesome!) You can tell I'm a child of the 70s! Next time, though, I'll make cupcakes (dark chocolate, of course). The cake really is quite hard to cut cleanly. I also don't know yet how this will store--or even where to store it. For now it'll stay on my counter. The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because I'm not sure how this will hold up over the next 24 hours. As it's cooling, it's getting quite stiff, and it may just be because when cooking the syrup I went just a