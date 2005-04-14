White Mountain Frosting

3.9
34 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

This is a very good frosting. You may flavor it with any flavoring extract to suit your needs.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar, water, and cream of tartar in a saucepan. Cook until candy thermometer reaches 238 degrees F (115 degrees C), or until syrup spins a long thread when dripped from a spoon.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff. Pour a thin, slow stream of the syrup into egg whites, beating constantly until frosting stands in peaks. Stir in salt and vanilla to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 30.1g; sodium 8.4mg. Full Nutrition
