Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

I was so surprised to not find any recipes, other than this one, on this site for a pineapple cake from scratch. I was not very excited to try it, but wanted to make my husband a pineapple upside-down cake for his birthday and didn't want to use a boxed mix. I was surprised it hadn't been reviewed more. I made it as stated, but added to the batter: 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup pineapple juice, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon of the juice that the cherries came in (smells like almond). I was out of almond extract. This produced a very moist cake, which was my main concern because a lot of people said it was too dry. I will definitely add these additions in the future! A few things to mention: I had no idea how long it would take for the egg whites to form stiff peaks (at least 10 minutes!), never heard of beating egg yolks (but was glad I did, because the cake turned out great), and baked it for 50 minutes in a cast iron skillet (my mom, an avid baker, warned me over the phone it would burn -- but it didn't, the edges and the middle were the same consistent, light brown). It inverted beautifully onto a glass plate. My husband LOVED it, as did my kids. Definitely a great recipe. Definitely a keeper. Even better served with "Sweetened Whipped Cream" (on allrecipes). Mmm!