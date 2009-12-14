Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
This upside-down pineapple cake recipe delivers a really good take on the classic, old-fashioned dessert.
OMG!!! THIS WAS THE BEST CAKE EVER!!! I took the advice from other reviews about the batter being to dry and added 1/4 - 1/2 cup of the reserved pineapple juice and about 2 or 3 tablespoons of sour cream. PERFECTION!!!Read More
This recipe sounded like it would be great, unfortunately it was not! It took way more than the listed time to cook and it was not very tasty at all...kind of balnd actually. My father in law is a pineapple upsdie down cake officianado and I was embarrassed to serve it to him!!Read More
I followed the directions exactly, except that I baked the cake in a 9X13. My boyfriend absolutely loves it and has hade me make it 4 times in the past 3 weeks...
This is one of the most popular Pineapple Upside-Down Cake on this site. My mother has an easier version where you don't need to beat the egg whites separately. Whisk together whole eggs and sugar until the liquid becomes light yellow and foamy. This means the chemical reaction is almost equivalent to beating the egg whites in the end batter. It is also easier that way when you mix in the dry ingredients to the batter because there is always enough liquids. I also pour the juice from the can on the cake after taking it out of the oven. It makes it so moist and even more pineapple cake.
This is by far the tasties, moistest, most delicious pineapple upside down cake I have ever made or eaten. I did nothing to change it; it is perfect when made exactly as directed.
Used a different cake mixture, as I was afraid of it being too dry from the reviews. My version turned out great, but has to cook a lot longer. Try it if you like. I will try the original recipe next time and revisit my rating. Cake: Stir together: 1 2/3 + 6 TB flour 1 c. sugar 3 tsp. baking powder Add: 1 c. milk 6 TB. butter, almost melted 2 eggs, beaten 1/2 tsp. almond extract 1 tsp. vanilla extract (or all of one) Mix to combine, then beat on med. speed for 1 min. to fluff. Spoon over pineapple slices. Bake for 1 hour or till toothpick comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before inverting onto platter. - DELICIOUS!!!
This is a very tasty cake. Mine did come out a little bit tough but that is my fault. I over mixed it. It still came out fluffy. Next time I think I will use vanilla extract and add a little pineapple juice. Now I really don't want to put this but just in case it will save someone else someday... I had the brilliant idea of making this in a bundt pan. Don't Do It!! Unless you want to spend 10 minutes shaking, banging, cussing, and finally pleading with your cake to come out of the pan. I did finally get it out though just wasn't fun or pretty :)
My Dad loves pineapple upside-down cake. I found this recipe and my wife made it for him for his birthday, hands down it is the best pineapple upside-down cake ever!
I'm giving this three stars for bad instructions. I have almost the identical recipe from my mother and it is easier and makes more sense. Reserve the pineapple juice and add 7 T. of the juice to the batter after you beat the egg yolks WITH THE SUGAR, THEN add the flour and the pineapple juice. This makes adding the melted butter to the batter totally unnecessary for moisture or flavor. The egg whites should be whipped alone and folded in at the end. Also, cake flour is not necessary but you can use it if you wish - it might have a little bit of a finer texture. I think I had better add my recipe as Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside Down Cake II.
I've used all-purpose flour and also bread flour in this recipes; both work well. Also, pineapple chunks can be used instead of rings. Fantastic cake, easy to make. Delicious!
This was fabulous!! I used peaches instead of the pineapple because that is what I had available and it was so good. It was beautiful and everyone loved it!!
The recipe makes a decent cake but it's a bit on the dry side. I did add 2 Tbsp. of sour cream after reading other reviews complaining of the same thing. I also used pineapple rings that were packed in 100% juice rather than rings packed in syrup. I will be giving the recipe another chance and using a bit more sour cream because it should be an easy fix. If it doesn't help I'll be moving onto another recipe. EDIT: I gave this cake another go and this time I added an extra tablespoon of sour cream and then once baked I poked the cake with a fork and sprinkled some of the pineapple juice I had reserved over the cake (just enough to moisten in but not soak it like say a tres leches cake) and let it rest until time to serve. This really improved the cake in my opinion.
I am a mother of 5 children and they liked it! yummy, and delicious!!!!mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!
This cake tastes good because of the almond extract in it, but it is the consistency of fruit cake--NOT upside down cake. I will never use this recipe again.
I have made three of these cakes in less than two weeks. Every time I make it, it disappears and my friends complain that they didn't get any, so I have to make another one. At first it was alright because I tend not to like cakes that have an eggy taste, but when I made it the second time and there following I used three eggs instead of four. As per another person's suggestion I added sourcream and that helped it be moist. I also added almond extract which was another nice addition. Good cake, this is definitely a staple. The only question I have is how do I make the pineapple's more soft.
Bland. I even added 1/4 c pineapple juice. The cake texture is more like angel food which is ok except that's not how I like my pineapple upside down cake. I did cook it in my cast iron skillet so the listed baking time was correct, I just wasn't crazy about how dry and bland it was. Sorry!
great recipe! I also used AP flour, and vanilla instead of almond extract, and it was great! I was in a time crunch, and just creamed it all together, instead of seperating the eggs, and it probably wasn't as fluffy, but still delish! Thanks!
This cake is amazing!! I followed the directions exactly, except for adding a bit of pineapple juice and sour cream to batter for moistness, as suggested by other reviewers. My boyfriend and I both loved it, and he was amazed by how delicious and "fluffy" the cake was. Great recipe and easy to whip up. Love that I was able to put my cast iron pan to good use!
Terrible cake. I lost every ingredient. I would never try again.
This did not turn out right at all!! There was way too much butter and not enough flour. We cooked it for almost an hour and it was just runny. The top made a crust, but the rest was sick! I'm sure the garbage liked it
Seriously one of the best cakes I've ever made. I'm 8 months pregnant and HAD TO HAVE A PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE. I loved making it in my skillet, really made the top/bottom tasty. The cake itself is DELICIOUS, and then when you add the brown sugar/butter/fruit topping it's insane. I did add a few splashes of reserved pineapple juice to the cake batter, due to other reviews. It gave the cake a great flavor! The cake itself was kind of a PITA to make, took two mixers at once, but totally TOTALLY worth it.
I used the ingredients as called for in the recipe. I didnt have a cast iron skillet so I placed it in a clear 9x13 glass dish. I had to cook it 45 minutes, but it turned out PERFECT. OMG it was crazy good!
I really liked the way this cake turned out. I will make it again. It was fast and easy to make. Next time I will probably add less white sugar and a little bit of sour cream.
Made this for dessert tonight, and thoroughly enjoyed it. The recipe sounded a little dry, so I took the advice of others, and added 1/2 C pineapple juice and 2 big dollops of sour cream (vanilla or plain yogurt would work too). Only one piece is left, so I'm gonna hide it for tomorrow!!
I followed this recipe closely, but made a few minor changes after reading others' changes. Reduced the amount of brown sugar at least half. Used vanilla (that's what I had) instead of almond extract. No yucky maraschinos. Added a few large Tbs of yogurt for moistness, folding it into the batter at the end. I also cut the pineapple into little arches, so they could press together more and cover more surface area. It looked really nice too! Overall, a beautiful recipe. Very light, like a chiffon. And I loved used my cast iron skillet to bake it in!
Great recipe, my wife's made this a few times and each time it's gone in a flash.
we made 3 practice cakes and then we made 6 for our luau themed wedding. We wanted something different and the reviews were great. The took the six cakes and made 3 double layer cakes. We used have the butter and half the sugar for all of them and they were more than sweet enough. A little advice. While the cake is cooling brush a shot of rum onto the cake and then flip asap. If the brown sugar glaze cools while still in the pan it is disastrous. Another tip was used well drain crushed pine apple instead of rings. The rings get rubbery and can't compare. They are pretty for decoration, but you are better off using them sparingly with the cherries.
The recipe was perfect and exact! Thank you! Pretty Pretty!!
5* for posting a great base. Added 1 T sour cream, large farm-fresh eggs, organic everything possible, 12" cast-iron, fresh pineapple, cranberries, baked for abt 40 min. All else as written. Perfection.
This recipe was a heck of a lot better than a box cake! I used fresh pineapple and it was great.
Yummy. I didn't follow the directions either from laziness or misreading the directions but used the recipe as close as possible. Cut the recipe down by half for a family of three. Didn't use cake flour used all purpose extra melted butter in the batter with vanilla extract. Did not whip in separate bowl. I mixed together all the dry, then dropped the eggs in, stirred, added the butter and extract. All one bowl done by hand.
This cake is awesome! My husband had a craving for pineapple upside-down cake, so I whipped this one up. He said this cake is the best looking and best tasting pineapple upside-down cake he's ever had! I followed some suggestions and added 1/4 cup of pineapple juice to the batter. I think I'll use 1/3 cup next time for a little extra moisture, but it still tastes perfect. The best part is the caramel-y topping. Fabulous recipe!
I always wanted to make a baked item in my cast iron skillet. Thank-you so much for this recipe. My cake came out perfectly and the only thing I changed is that I used organic butter, fresh pineapple and organic sugar. Love it!
My family loved this cake!
This just came out of the oven and it's so good! This is a perfect old fashioned upside down cake. It was light and spongy and very sweet:) I did add about 1/4 c. of sour cream but other than that I followed the recipe as is. Next time I think I'll add a can of crushed pineapple to the batter for extra pineapple flavor.
Very Good and reminded me of my childhood, only I think it is better than what my mom made! I used crushed pineapple instead of slices and also added 1/4 cup of juice to the batter.
Passes the muster at the Fire Station. Can use all purpose flour. Have used peaches also. I would recommend using the recipe as directed. Much better than using a cake mix. So easy to get out of a cast iron skillet.
I am giving this 5 stars based on simplicity and taste. This cake was so moist and fluffy. It tasted just as good day 2 and 3, almost better! I will definintely make again.
I have made this cake a couple of times now and my family loves it. The first time I made it exactly like the recipe and it was a hit with my husband and in-laws. Tonight I used fresh pineapple and added coconut on top of that. I only used 3/4 cups of granulated sugar. I also added coconut extract instead of the almond and a couple of tablespoons of plain yogurt to make it a little more moist. This version was my favorite! But following the recipe exactly is 5 stars!
This was such a delicious recipe! I used a nonstick cake pan in lieu of a skillet and that made everything fool proof when flipping the cake over. All of my guests loved it!
So easy and so yummy. My 12 year old daughter made this with little help from Mom. I like that you can make it in a skillet that you melt the butter in, one less pan to wash.
I followed the recipe, and it turned out wonderful!! Moist and Delicious. I made minor additions; added 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice while beating the yolks, and sprinkled some walnuts between the pineapple rings. My husband and i loved this recipe, very light and fluffy. Thanks for sharing.
This came out fabulous! I used a 13x9" pan. My only changes were adding a bit of reserved pineapple juice and using regular all-purpose flower because I didn't have cake flower. I also added walnuts around the pineapples. Because of the size of the pan, it was a very "short" cake. It did not rise much if at all while baking. The flour I used might have also contributed. Because of the added juice, it was hard to tell that the cake was done baking because it was bubbling. I baked it an extra 10 or 15 minutes, but it was not overcooked. This was fantastic. It was a lot more complex than anything I usually bake, but it was well worth the work. It was just as good as the cake my grandma used to make, and she made the best pineapple upside down cake I've ever eaten. Thank you for this recipe!!
This cake was exceptional! Very moist, it didn't last 20 minutes. I used fresh pineapple and had more than I needed so I added more in the middle by adding 1/2 the batter and then an additional layer of pineapple. Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe.
This cake turned out moist enough by my standards, flavorful and my family loves it! I made it with chunks because my boyfriend bought the wrong can (haha) and it still turned out very tasty! Thanks for sharing, it is saved to my recipe box.
This cake is awesome! Reminds me of how my grandmother's pineapple upside down cake use to taste. I did take the advice of another reviewer and added pineapple juice and some sour cream to the mix. Plus I added a bit more brown sugar. I have a sweet tooth :) plus my husband said he thought it needed more brown sugar. All in all this was by far the best cake.
the flavor on this cake is awesome! mine sagged in the middle though.
This is one of the best pineapple upside-down cakes that I've ever had. Hot out of the oven, or cold with a cup of tea in the morning, this only gets better the day after.
I forgot to say that I made this in a Dutch Oven. Also, grease your plate before you invert.
I was so surprised to not find any recipes, other than this one, on this site for a pineapple cake from scratch. I was not very excited to try it, but wanted to make my husband a pineapple upside-down cake for his birthday and didn't want to use a boxed mix. I was surprised it hadn't been reviewed more. I made it as stated, but added to the batter: 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup pineapple juice, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon of the juice that the cherries came in (smells like almond). I was out of almond extract. This produced a very moist cake, which was my main concern because a lot of people said it was too dry. I will definitely add these additions in the future! A few things to mention: I had no idea how long it would take for the egg whites to form stiff peaks (at least 10 minutes!), never heard of beating egg yolks (but was glad I did, because the cake turned out great), and baked it for 50 minutes in a cast iron skillet (my mom, an avid baker, warned me over the phone it would burn -- but it didn't, the edges and the middle were the same consistent, light brown). It inverted beautifully onto a glass plate. My husband LOVED it, as did my kids. Definitely a great recipe. Definitely a keeper. Even better served with "Sweetened Whipped Cream" (on allrecipes). Mmm!
Passed the test - Uncle who wants PUC just the way his mother made it - says, "Delicious." It was beautiful - like a magazine photo. I used a cast iron skillet and covered all spaces around the pineapple with cherries. I added about a 1/2 cup of pineapple juice, because I prefer a pineapple-y taste in the cake(I would have done this anyway, not necessarily due to other reviewer's comments). The cake released perfectly and was quite moist with excellent flavor. The pineapple caramelized beautifully. I would have been proud to take this cake to any event. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I made this is a 9x13 pan also - it worked out really well. I also used chunked pineapple because that's all I had on hand, and no cherries because my fiance doesn't like them. If you add a little of the drained pineapple juice into the batter, it makes it VERY moist! Yummy.
so good!
Loved it, didn't change a thing.
The best pineapple upside-down cake I've ever tasted. Light, sweet and buttery. I made it just as the recipe stated. I changed nothing. It wasn't dry at all. Will definitely bake this one again.
Made exactly per recipe. (If you didn't follow the recipe exactly, don't review it......and don't knock it!). This is a fabulous upside-down cake. It makes a beautiful batter, and the finished cake is delicious, absolutely delicious. May be slightly (I said slightly) harder than making one with a cake mix, but if you value the taste of a home-made cake, this is easier than pie. And very pretty, too. Got rave reviews from all who got a piece; one man said it was as "wonderful" as his grandmother's, who also made hers in a skillet, and that was my reward! Thank you for a "wonderful" recipe.
I just made this cake and had a piece, I love it!!! I too like followed the suggestions of others and added 3 tablespoons of sour cream and a 1/2 cup of pineapple juice. The cake was very moist. I used fresh pineapple but will take others suggestions and try crushed next time. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Great cake! Although I accidentally used self-raising flour instead of cake flour, it turned out awesome! (thank god, while the cake was baking i was washing the dishes and suddenly realized i used self-raising flour instead..) I also used fresh pineapple slices instead and added around 1/4 cup of reserved canned pineapple tidbits juice to the batter for a more moist cake.
I've made this recipe exactly as written for several years now. My family loves it. I've seen a lot of reviews that are not happy with the batter before baking. When you fold in the yolks and dry ingredients you have to keep folding it until it is blended evenly. If you are putting it into the oven with yolk stripes and dry flour your cake isn't going to come out. Also, I use a skillet but it's not cast iron and it takes longer than 35 minutes to bake, probably closer to 45-50 minutes. I really love this cake!
Yum! I made this exactly as the recipe states and brought it to work...it was gone almost immediately!!!
I added about 1/2 cup of the pineapple juice like everyone says to do. I um, only had a 9" pan and that wasn't a good idea. It overflowed and took longer to bake, as you can imagine. It was amazing though, and my fiancee ate the entire cake (standing up) when he got home and he didn't even notice the faint smell of burnt cake coming from the oven!
Wonderful recipe. This recipe has been around for years. It's just like my mothers and she's 92. She continues to bake it in her old cast iron skillet. She got away from using the original cake mix by scratch and started using a white/vanilla cake mix, follow directions on box. You can still use pineapple juice in the cake mix. I'm assuming if you wanted to, you could use a little cream cheese; personally I've never used it and the cake was delicious. Sometimes, my mother would change up the cherries with halved Walnuts or Pecans, either way it's still good.
Made it exactly as instructed and it was perfect. So fluffy and light and moist. I really worked to be light handed with the whites and folded them carefully with the flour (sifted!) and yolk mixture .... just as one does when making Macarons and the "batter" reminded me of Macaron batter -- kind of chunky but thoroughly (but barely) combined. I think that was the magic ... and made the batter angel food cake-like. I didnt love the lack of caramelization on the bottom but I placed the pan on an upper rack. Next time I'll place it on a lower rack and suspect that'll do the trick.
This was a great recipe. I love the fact that you can read the reviews of other people before making it yourself! I did not want mine to be dry so I added a little pinapple and cherry juice as well as about a half cup of crushed pinapple in at the end and it came out fantastic!
wasn't very impressed with recipe..Will make adjustments on next one like trying the sour cream and maybe a little more flour to stiffen up the batter
I followed the reciepe exactly except I used vanilla instead of almond extract. Took about 40 minutes to cook in the cast iron, came out looking great and tasted great, will cook this one again.
Very good cake. My husband really liked it. The only change I made was adding a little pineapple juice to the cake mixture.
Great recipe. I hate cherries, so I skipped those. Otherwise, perfect.
Excellent! Just follow the recipe and you will have a winner. Those who said it was a falure or came out dry probably didn't know how to whip and fold ingredients.
This turned out wonderfully! Followed the suggestions of adding 2-3 Tbsp sour cream and about 1/4 cup or so of the pineapple juice to the mixture. The batter was a little bit more trouble to make than a usual cake (with separating the eggs, and folding everything together) and the texture was a bit strange, but my finished product was very moist and tasty. Worked great baking in the cast iron skillet too!
I made it in a cake pan rather than a skillet and it worked out well. Thanks!
Really, really delicious cake. Made no changes whatsoever, and it was perfect. Maybe the folks who said it was too dry didn't use cake flour, as the recipe calls for. The only thing I'll do differently next time is not cook it as long--every oven is different, but 30 minutes was a tad too long, so I'll try 25 next time. I also might increase the amount of butter/brown sugar for the topping, but that's just personal preference. I served this to a couple of dyed-in-the-wool chocolate-loving men, and they raved about it!
Way too sweet. I also didn't care for the texture.
I used a smaller cast iron skillet to cook it and it takes an extra 7 minutes or so but it turns out excellent.
The cake portion of this recipe was not clear to me, and I'm an experienced cook. I did not/do not understand how the egg yolks and flour mixture are combined with the egg whites. I have never added dry ingredients directly to egg whites before, so I am baffled as to how this batter is prepared. I mixed the egg yolks with the dry ingredients and then folded that in to the egg whites, but that didn't produce a batter with texture I'm used to seeing for cakes.
This was great! I couldn't stop eating it!
I've made this cake 2 times as written and it became my families favorite pineapple upside down cake. Yesterday I added tablespoons of the pineapple juice and I changed the extract from almont to vanilla. We like it better.
This was very good and moist. I did follow the directions, whipping the yolks and whites separate. If you do this step this will give your cake fluff and keep it moist. I did omit the second round of butter, added 1/4 cup of reserved pineapple juice to the already whipped yolks, and reduced the 1 cup of sugar to 1/2 cup. I also added a tablespoon of sour cream to the already whipped yolks as well. Baked in a 13x9 pan for 30 minutes and it was perfect.
its so good and moist, i add 2 table spoon of sour cream and 1/2 cup of pineapple juice just like the other review said, it turn out the best pineapple cake i've made. my husband loves it!!!! thank you for sharing your recipe with us
We doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 dish. We had to extend baking time. But it turned out wonderful! The almond extract really makes the cake flavorful. A very good recipe!
I love this cake won derful I tryed 2 others on here this is the best one !!
this didn't turn out good for me. too much brown sugar, rather grainy.
I read a lot of Pineapple Upside Down Cake recipes before I settled on this one. I had made one similar years before with a recipe from a Southern living magazine. I made this exactly as written (I think you should to rate it properly.) except I did not add the last T. of butter...did not have anymore. Anyway, I'm not sure what I expected but this was not it. Beating the egg whites then folding in the yellows and flour mixture made a strange looking batter, to me. When I checked it at 30 min.s the batter was still very liquidy, turned oven up to 350 and cooked 5 more min.s. It was done. Tasted ok warm from the oven...not so good later. Wasn't a big hit at my house. May just us a recipe with a mix next time. I love pineapple and still want to make a good one.
Great cake. My wife doesn't like pineapple upsidedown cake, but loved this one.
This recipe was lite and fluffy! I only had crushed pineapple so that's what I used.. I didn't find that it was too sweet. And it had a yummy buttery flavour that wasn't overpowering. This took me right back to my Nanna's kitchen when I was a little girl. Overall pretty tasty recipe! I did however cut the almond extract in half because that stuff is powerful!
This is my first time trying this cake, or any cake for that matter, from scratch. It was delicious!!! I found though that I had to bake it a little longer than the 35 minutes. Loved it though.
Luscious! I followed the recipe, except used half vanilla and half almond extract and used my 10" cast iron skillet to bake it in. The cake is so flavorful (way better than a box cake). Next time I may try cooking the brown sugar and butter a little before adding the fruit to see if the syrup will get crunchy in the end.
Great! I whipped this up using pineapple tidbits and no cherries and vanilla extract...before church! Perfect after sunday dinner.
I made this for dessert tonight. I didnt want to turn out dry. I took reviewers advice and added milk,sour cream and pineapple juice and it was awesome! This is a keeper.
this is my all time favorite cake. it's perfect for summer get togethers or birthday cakes!
Ended up taking closer to an hour to set up. I used strawberries instead of pineapple since the market is flooded. I also used 50/50 whole wheat and white flour and a bit of cornstarch instead of cake flour, and increased baking powder to 1-1/2 tsp - usually this combination works well to replace cake flour and if anything runs a bit on the dry side, but apparently not today... smells wonderful though and tastes great. Worth the wait.
Pretty good - I made a few changes as suggested by some of hte other reviewers and a few of my own - everyone liked it even the pick eater in the family. I only used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar (next time may even reduce the white to 1/4 cup) and creamed with 1/2 cup butter then added egg substitute as I don't eat eggs. Egg substitute - 1 tbs ground flax seesds and 3tbs of water mixed and left for 15 mins (this makes the equivalent of 1 egg - just double up for more eggs!) I also used 3 cups of pineapple chunks instead of rings (didn't have any rings). Substituted vanilla extract for the almond. Also added another 1/2 cup of the pineapple juice into the mix before blending with the flour etc..but didn't add any yoghurt or cream as suggested by a few reviewers simply because I don't eat either. The cake took approx 35 mins at 350 in fan assisted oven. It didn't rise as much as I had hoped so may need to adjust the baking soda a little but I also live at a really high altitude so any baking is a challenge. I will make this again - the kids really loved it and it was super moist!
Outstanding recipe, change nothing! Just don't over mix. I cooked mine in a cake pan and it was fantastic, best PUDC ever! The flavor is amazing and the spongy texture is a delight. Much better than plain cake.
I made this for my boyfriend's birthday and he LOVED it. Everyone that had some said it was the best Pineapple Upside-Down Cake they had ever had. I made this exactly as told. It was moist and tasty and PERFECT!
I did not care for this recipe. Way to much butter.
Delicious, people came back for seconds.
Perfect! Me, my two daughter's, & My dad loved this cake! Easy & yummy! It did not even make to the next day! Will be making this again again as my 10 yr old daughter said this was her new favorite cake! Thanks :))
I made these into little personal cakes from muffin tins. I used crushed pineapple instead of the slices. Delicious!
Substituted fresh strawberries for maraschino cherries and used a fresh pineapple. It was delicious.
