Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

4.3
516 Ratings
  • 5 339
  • 4 93
  • 3 38
  • 2 19
  • 1 27

This upside-down pineapple cake recipe delivers a really good take on the classic, old-fashioned dessert.

Recipe by Cathy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
182 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter over very low heat in a 10-inch heavy skillet with a heat-resistant handle or a cast iron pan. Remove from heat; sprinkle brown sugar evenly into the skillet. Arrange pineapple slices to cover the bottom of the skillet. Distribute cherries around pineapples; set aside.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl; set aside.

  • Separate eggs; place whites in a large mixing bowl and yolks in a smaller bowl.

  • Beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Add white sugar gradually, beating well after each addition. Beat until medium-stiff peaks form.

  • Beat egg yolks at high speed until very thick and yellow. Using a wire whisk or rubber scraper, gently fold egg yolks and flour mixture into whites with an over-and-under motion until blended.

  • Fold 1 tablespoon melted butter and almond extract into batter, then spread batter evenly over pineapple in the skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Loosen cake edges with a table knife. Cool cake for 5 minutes before inverting it onto a serving plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 84.9mg; sodium 183.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022