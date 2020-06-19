Apple and Honey Sorbet

This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.
Excellent! I made the recipe as written and it turned out just great. The apple froze solid overnight in my freezer, so when I put all the stuff in my food processor and processed it, it was almost ready to serve with very little additional freezing. I agree that the peel does add texture (as indicated in the recipe), but in this case, that is not a bad thing. I will be making this one often!
The flavor and texture are fantastic - but I think next time I will only leave half of the skins on the apples. They made it a little too grainy for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2006
MMMMM! One of the most delicious sorbets I've ever tasted-though i cut back a little on the sugar & i enjoyed it more, but other wise yum! The LEMON was to the touch- it complimented the desert. Well done!
This dish was very good and very easy to make. I was skeptical about not peeling the apples but the previous reviewers were right, it makes for a very nice texture. You can also adjust the amount of sugar to get it as sweet (or tart) as you like.
A good sorbet, but definitely too sweet for my taste if made as directed. It tasted a bit like frozen applesauce. I used a blender, and it came out a little grainy/mealy; next time I'll try the food processor.
well - it was good - all my guest ate it up - my husband liked it - but it was not by far the best i've ever had -- i prefer the Lemon Ice 1 on this site to this... that was a 5 star treat -- maybe if this had some cinnamon instead of lemon to spice it up -- that might help.
This was a fun recipe to make! I tripled the recipe as I was making it to bring in to my daughter's class. I did peel about 1/2 of the apples. The flavor & texture were excellent. I was worried because I tasted it before I churned it & the lemon was very strong - but when I served it the next day, the lemon was not overpowering, it just enhanced the apple flavor.
I can say that this is good .But i use this recipe for Applesauce and add Truvia .It is real sweetner that has no caloric count and if your a Diabetic then Its better for you than sugar or Honey.If you add cinnamon to this its great also.4 starsi rate it.
