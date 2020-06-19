Apple and Honey Sorbet

4.7
15 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.

Recipe by MALKALEVADOM

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, resealable plastic bag or plastic container with a lid, mix apples with the juice of 1/2 lemon. Freeze for several hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, bring water and sugar to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in honey. Cool completely.

  • Place apple in a blender, and liquidize them with juice of 1 lemon and the cooled sugar syrup until as smooth as possible. The peel will add texture, and prevent the mixture from being completely smooth.

  • Transfer the mixture to an ice cream machine and freeze according to directions. Leave the sorbet out to soften 10 minutes prior to serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022