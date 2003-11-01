Apple Bundt Cake
This is a good wholesome cake, especially nice for the fall.
This is a good wholesome cake, especially nice for the fall.
This recipe was great! Everyone that tried it loved it. We didn't have any walnuts so I just took it out of the recipe.In the flour mixture, I added one tsp cinnamon which turned out really good. Another thing i changed was I added 3 cups of apples instead of 2. The last thing I did was instead of sprinkling the icing sugar on the cake, I added some water to it to make it into a simple icing and poured it over.It was a bit too sweet so i might bring down the sugar next time. I think this cake would also be better in 3 layers rather than 5 (put the whole apple mixture in the center) because it became a little too mushy where the apples were...though still very good. I might add raisons and walnuts next time I make it too. I also made this cake in a ring shaped pan which looked nice with the icing. This recipe was very good!Read More
I have never been so embarassed of something that I have baked in my life, as with this cake! It was heavy, took forever to bake (no, my oven is not broken...) and people couldn't tell if it was banana or apple!!! Yuck! I tried one bite, and had to tell people that they should eat at their own risk.... I've made many, many GREAT recipes from this site, but this one is DEFINATELY NOT one of them!! Thumbs down all the way.Read More
I have never been so embarassed of something that I have baked in my life, as with this cake! It was heavy, took forever to bake (no, my oven is not broken...) and people couldn't tell if it was banana or apple!!! Yuck! I tried one bite, and had to tell people that they should eat at their own risk.... I've made many, many GREAT recipes from this site, but this one is DEFINATELY NOT one of them!! Thumbs down all the way.
This recipe was great! Everyone that tried it loved it. We didn't have any walnuts so I just took it out of the recipe.In the flour mixture, I added one tsp cinnamon which turned out really good. Another thing i changed was I added 3 cups of apples instead of 2. The last thing I did was instead of sprinkling the icing sugar on the cake, I added some water to it to make it into a simple icing and poured it over.It was a bit too sweet so i might bring down the sugar next time. I think this cake would also be better in 3 layers rather than 5 (put the whole apple mixture in the center) because it became a little too mushy where the apples were...though still very good. I might add raisons and walnuts next time I make it too. I also made this cake in a ring shaped pan which looked nice with the icing. This recipe was very good!
very nice. I cannot stress enough to mix the apples in with the cake mixture, and add at least 1 extra cup of apples. The texture of this cake is amazing, very smooth and fine, not crumbly or dry. A great buttery cake without butter, a great recipe for lactose intolerant people.
This cake is fabulous. My husband is not big on sweets, but he begs me to bake this cake. I'm terrible about overbaking things, so I sprinkle sugar in the pan before pouring in the batter. It makes a sweet crust instead of dry cake! Extremely good with this cake.
This cake was quite good. I did make a few alterations to make it healthier. First I substituted in 1 cup of wheat flour, second I used fresh oj, third I used 1/2 c oil & 1/2 c applesauce. I also took one other suggestion from others and that was to use 1 cup sugar, and 1/2 cup +1-2 Tablesp. of brown sugar. The last thing I did was add in 1/2 tsp. of cloves to the apple mix.
a good turnout!! however, the baking time is just perfect at 50 mins- one should definately check the cake after 50 mins.i thought 2 cups of sugar would be too sweet so i substituted it with 1 cup white sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar & i'm glad i did. the cake was deliciously moist with a nice crunchy crust. definately worth the effort!!!
This is fabulous. Per several other reviewers, I modified it as follows: 3 cups apples instead of 2; 1 1/2 cups of white sugar + 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of 2 cups of white sugar; 1/2 cup oil + 1/2 cup of applesauce instead of 1 cup oil; omitted the walnuts; added 1 tsp of baking soda; and added 1/2 tsp allspice. I folded the apples into the mixture rather than layering and I baked for only 50 minutes. I sprinkled with powdered sugar and added the caramel icing (1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter, and 2 tsp milk and brought to boil for 2 minutes). Turned out perfect. I will sprinkle pan with white sugar next time instead of flour as suggested by another reviewer. Highly recommend trying this recipe!
I needed a quick, easy apple cake recipe that used only staple ingredients that I had on hand. No sour cream or buttermilk, etc. This recipe uses only two apples but has wonderful apple aroma and flavor. I took it to a women's group and of all the desserts, they loved this cake the best. I was very surprised and thankful! The cake really was moist and flavorful. Be careful not to overbake. My edges were a little overdone, but the cake was still good. Perfect autumn harvest cake.
This recipe is delightful. *****+
Makes a delicious apple bundt cake. I omitted the nuts and added extra apples. Everyone loved it! mmm...
Extremely moist and delicious cake. I served the cake at work and received rave reviews. A definite winner!
I added 4 cups of apples as suggested by others and folded in with the walnuts. I also used 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 veg. oil. Instead of the suger dusting I made a caramel glaze to drizzle on top. (1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 2 teaspoons milk, heated to boil 2 minutes) yum! I would make this again.
I can't say enough good things about this cake. I took other's suggestions and used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I used 3 cups of Gala apples which are very tasty. I made it for my family as dessert and brought the leftovers the next day to work. Everyone loved it and they were very impressed at how the apples stayed mixed in the batter. Some people told stories of apples sinking to the bottom, but not with this recipe. This was great warm out of the oven with Vanilla Bean ice cream and cooled the next morning for breakfast. This is a great recipe either as a dessert or as an addition to a bruch buffet. I can't wait to make this one again! Thanks for the terrific recipe:)
After reading most of the reviews on this recipe, I made the following modifications: Reduced the Baking Powder by 1/8tsp, added 1tsp Baking Soda and reduced the sugar by 1/4C and added 1/4C of brown sugar. I also sprinkled a little extra cinnamon into the batter. I used the 4 cups of apples recommended and mixed them into the batter instead of layering. The baking soda lightened the overall texture of the cake so it didn't have the heavy pound cake texture some people commented on. I also reduced the oven temp to 325 because my bundt pan is dark. It cooked for about 1 hour and 20 mins. It was a huge hit, my mother-in-law liked it so well she wants me to make one for her when she hosts her next Bridge game. My husband LOVED it, said it's his favorite apple dessert. We live in Denver and I didn't have any trouble with the altitude, will absolutely make this cake again and again.
I combined 3 tips from the reviews: used 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar sub. rum for the orange juice mixed the apples into the batter This is a delicious cake! Next time I would use more apples, maybe 3 cups instead so you get apple in every nibble.
This was awesome!! I made it in a Nordic Ware Cathedral bundt pan and it turned out beautifully. Everyone was exceptionally impressed. I used 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce - next time I'll use all applesauce. The cake was lovely and moist. I'll definitely make this cake again! I also used 4 cups of apples and doubled the cinnamon and mixed the apples together with the batter which made the cake much better. I make this cake all the time!!!
Great cake! I substituted rum for the orange juice and left out the nuts. I also used three different kinds of apples and spread them throughout the mix. Apples in every bite! I made a simple caramel sauce and spooned over cooled cake.cake.
This was one of the first "made from scratch" cakes I ever made and I still make it to this day (started baking in junior high school, now 22). I decided this was the cake I would make in my first run on my new KitchenAid mixer I got for Christmas and it was PERFECT. I substituted half of the sugar for dark brown sugar and cut up the apples into little cubes so they would soak up the cinnamon and sugar better. Cutting the apples smaller also helped in dispersing the moisture throughout the cake. In addition, next time I will try melted butter instead of the oil. I feel that would make the cake even more fragrant. I work in a well-known restaurant and the pastry chef said "I feel like we have a new pastry intern!" :)
I took review advice and doubled the diced apples. The cake was delicious with 4 cups of diced granny smith apples, 3 T of Sugar, and 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I also mixed in 1/3 cup of apple sauce to the apple mixture so that the cake would be more moist. That allowed me to decrease the vegetable oil from 1 cup to 3/4 cup. I mixed the apple mixture into the entire cake rather than layering it. (The cook time was okay because I saved 1/4 of the batter to make six little muffins for my family to enjoy. I brought the rest of the bundt cake to a breakfast meeting!) Excellent recipe...thank you!
My whole family loved this cake. Next time, I will cut down my baking time a bit - it was a touch overdone. Perhaps because I used a non-stick pan. Be careful filling the pan with a third at the beginning. I used too much and didn't have enough left over. Next time I will only fill about 1 inch on the bottom and then divide the rest in half. Happy Baking!
This cake is extremely good and perfect for many occasions. I made a couple of changes to the recipe. Instead of walnuts I used 2 cups of raisins. It was a wonderful change and reduce cooking time by 5 minutes, which left the cake extremely moist.
So this is my first review on allrecipes so I hope Ill make this review good. First off, I agree with everyone who said to use one cup of reg. sugar and 1/2 cup brown. I think next time I make this recipe I will even cut down even more on the sugar. What I did was mix diced strawberries and apples together, and i lined the bottom of the cake pan with sliced apples, and decorated the finished cake with sliced strawberries and frosting. It was a very good combination. I want to try making cupcakes out of them next time. Enjoy!
Very moist, rich (but not heavy), apple cake -- very, very delicious! I made this with pecans and it was awesome! Thanks Carol!
I made the cake in a 9' x 9' as it was baking it kept growing "DO NOT USE A 9 X 9!'' go bigger. besides that problem the cake was so good that everyone said ''you have to do it again for Christmas" and here I am again looking up this recipe. thanx!
Very nice cake, I didn't give the recipe 5 stars because it calls to bake for 55 minutes minimum at 350 degrees. I baked in a high quality nordicware bundt pan I've used several times before successfully with an oven thermometer to ensure the oven is at the correct temperature. The cake was definitely overdone. I would check at 40 min next time and would definitely not bake for more than 45 minutes.
I have made this cake three times since finding the recipe last month. The cake is very moist and delicious with and without nuts. I did add more apples :) I might add some raisins next time.
My family is Dutch so we have plenty of apple cake recipes floating around but this one is by far the best!! I agree with the person who posted on 11/28/2003 though; after only one hour the cake was still wet inside. I have made this recipe four times so far and always have to leave it in for and extra 20 minutes. I also only add 2 teaspoons of baking powder instead of three beacuse I like the more "pound cake" texture. It's still the most moist cake I've ever baked!!
This is a wonderful recipe. The layers of apples are so pretty in cut slices. I used Granny Smith apples and after cake was cooled, iced with caramel sauce. I reduced the oil to 3/4 C and it wasn't dry at all. Next time I will reduce to 1/2 C of oil and add 1/2 C of drained applesauce to add moisture back in.
Don't forget the baking powder!!! use about 2 1/2 large apples. Holy 1c oil.... half apple sauce was a good tip. Very sweet, but very tasty!
I didn't change a thing and this cake was scrumptious, Very moist, even better the next day. I loved the idea of layering the apples on top of the batter. My husband loved it because it wasn't overly sweet. Will definitely make this again... as is.
Loved this! I've made it twice already. I used other reviewers comments and chopped 3 cups (not 2) apples finely, split sugar to half white/half brown, split oil to half applesauce/half oil, and added a little bit of cloves. In my oven, 55 minutes was enough, so watch the timing carefully. I carefully greased and floured my Bundt pan. After cooling 15 minutes, it came out perfectly. I dusted it with powdered suger. I'll also note that it is even better on the second/third day!! Great for fall!!
Excellent moist cake-made a few changes: Used 1 1/2 Cups white sugar and 1/2 cup Brown Sugar. 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp cloves. Mixed all ingredients in mixer except chopped Granny Smith apples.Folded apples and nuts in last. Made a butter rum glaze. 1/2 Cup Butter, 1/2 Cup Brown sugar, 1 tsp milk, 1 tsp Rum and mixed in small sauce pan, brought to a boil and poured over warm cake. Very delicious. Could be served with ice cream or a dollup of whipped cream.
Oh, man is this gooooooood! Chopped the apples. Tossed them with cinnamon sugar before mixing intothe batter. RAVE REVIEWS. My neighbor made it for a Thanksgiving dessert. Sent this to work with my husband, and everyone wanted the recipe!!
This apple cake is the best I have ever eaten. It is even better than my sister-in-laws and she sells her cakes around the holidays. I didn't add that many apples as I like to taste the cake also I added crushed pecans as I didn't have any walnuts. I love the taste and the texture of this cake. Great recipe
Served this for dessert at a recent party--everyone LOVED it! I took other reviewers' advice and used 3 cups of McIntosh apples as opposed to 2 and mixed the apples in with the cake mixture rather than layering. Also used 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup vegetable oil just to cut back on the oil a bit.
I can definitely see where other users would have found this cake bland. It does, however, make a WONDERFUL rum cake. I could not fine a "from scratch" rum cake recipe that appealed to me, so I made this and modified it just a little. It worked great! I subbed rum for the orange juice, subbed half the apples for rum-soaked raisins, and soaked the cake in a rum-butter-apple juice glaze over night. Amazing. I also added extra cinnamon to the apples, and added some to the glaze (I like a lot of cinnamon). Best rum cake I have ever tasted.
I made a few changes to the recipe: add 1/4 cup sour cream and reduce vegetable oil by 1/4 cup. Add 1 tsp. orange oil. Bake for 1 hr 15 mins. Also, I wanted to add more flavor - 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar, 2 tblsp orange juice or to desired consistency, 1/2 tsp orange oil, 1 tsp dark rum. Mix and strain, if necessary, then drizzle over the cooled bundt cake. I agree that the cake is really good.
GREAT! We loved it. I didn't layer it - just mixed the apples in with the batter. It's a family favorite!
This cake is great! My son absolutely loves it. The only changes I make is that I added a little more apple to it, and I make a simply glaze out of the powder sugar. For a change sometimes I put a little spray butter on it and warm it up. Very yummy.
I've been baking this cake (minus the walnuts-- we're not fans) with my mother since I was a little girl, and it's always been one of my favorites. We use more apples and cinnamon than are called for, and a bit less sugar. We've had the best luck using good, firm baking apples sliced to about a quarter inch thickness-- this makes them layer nicely and gives the finished cake a good appearance.
Made this for Thanksgiving. Everyone that tried it really liked it. It was gone in no time. I too made a few alterations. I added a little orange rind to the batter, along with cranraisins. I doubled the amount apples as well, and added a little extra cinnamon to the apples. I sprinkled the top with powdered sugar and lots of finely chopped walnuts and more cranraisins. I am making it again for the other side of the family for Christmas.
This was a disappointing recipe. It as good as we were hoping. It was plain & boring, the cake itself doesn't have much flavor. The only change I made was going with some other's suggestions of using white and brown sugar. It looked beautiful but just not much flavor.
This is a very moist cake. It 'could' have used a little more apple in it, as it cookes down, but then I'm not sure if it might turn out mushy in the end. I don't like to use as much oil as this recipe calls for so I split the oil with 1/2 applesauce (it was actually peach flavor). I stirred the apples into the batter as others suggested, and I added a dash of nutmeg for a little more zest. To be honest, I think it could use more cinnamon. Maybe another 1/2 tsp. It seemed on the bland side 'spice' wise - but that is because I love anything with cinnamon in it! I know some people don't like to be 'heavy' on the cinnamon - but I do! I topped the cooled cake with a glaze of : 1 1/2 C confectioners sugar, 1T butter melted, dash of popcorn salt and 2 1/2 T apple juice. Mixed the glaze and let it set up about an hour to let the butter firm up, then drizzled over the cake. The little extra flavor from the juice within the glaze adds a nice touch. The glaze isn't overly sweet, as the salt offsets the sweet, as does the apple so it comes out tasting like a sweet apple glaze. YUM! I can't wait to see what the folks at work think when I bring this in!
Excellent cake - I made some of the changes suggested by others: 4 cups apples, extra cinnamon, and baked at 325 since I used a dark-coated, non-stick bundt pan. Then I made my own change and drizzled a glaze over the top (2 cups powder sugar and 5-6 tbs. orange juice). The cake was SO moist, even days later and my dinner guests raved about it! Will do again.
Excellent Bundt cake. I use 3 large Honeycrisp apples and stirred them into the batter. I also only used 2 tsp. baking powder because I like a heavier cake. My timing was about 45 min. After cooling, I glazed it with : boil on med...1/2c butter, 1/4 c water, 1 c. sugar, 2 tsp. imitation rum or vanilla. Boil stirring constantly for 5 min. Pour over cake.
This is a FANTASTIC cake. Very easy to make and so moist and flavorful!!!!! You will not be disappointed.
This was a hit at my women's retreat. I did use an extra cup of apples and substitited apple sauce for half of the oil as others suggested. The result was great! Very moist and not too heavy at all. Yummy!
This is a wonderful recipe. I am not a particular fan of apples, so when a family member gave me 5 lbs of red delicious I hit Allrecipes to rescue me. I took suggestions from others and used 1 cup white sugar with ½ cup of brown sugar, added a banana and used ½ cup of oil and ½ cup apple sauce in place of 1 cup oil as well as increased the amount of apples. If ever I am loaded up with apples again I will turn to this infallible recipe.
I have taken this for my own. I love it. In the past I have always said I didn't like cooked apples, but this has changed my mind. I have even made it for friends a few times and they have loved it. Thanks alot!!!!
Yummy! Everyone went back for seconds and I'm gonig to have my second piece in a minutes :) It tastes as good as it looks. This is a keeper!
Simply a delicious cake. My neighbor said it was the best cake he has ever had tha wasn't chocolate. I used gala apples.
I substituted half the white sugar with brown sugar, and I replaced 1/2 c. of the oil with applesauce. This cake was too dense and had an unusual taste to it...people at work like it, but it's not one I will be making again, sorry.
I would give more then 5 stars..if possible! Moist and delicious. Coated pan with cooking spray then powdered sugar; used more cinnamon and added pumpkin spice to the apples; used granny smith and red delicious apples chopped small and folded into the batter; all cinnamon applesauce(all I had) in place of the oil; added cinnamon extract in addition to the vanilla; and finnaly - made a streudel topping and placed a layer in the middle then a layer on top...didn't have any problems with over baking at time specified in recipe!! Made for moms to eat at playdate and everyone LOVED it!! Thanks for sharing the recipe and numerous reviews!
Was goey in the middle and impossible to fix...the taste was ok at best when I followed the recipe exactly.
This cake was so easy to make! I was nervous it wouldn't be moist but it as just the opposite! My guests loved it and said it was sooo tender and moist!! I served it with some vanilla ice cream! Yum Yum!! A definite keeper and make again!
I made it using 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 applesauce & 1/2 vegetable oil and the cake was very flavorful and moist. Some people said they used juices other than orange juice (non-citrus) but that might be a mistake because I think the acid in the OJ reacts with the baking powder...not sure how that works exactly. I made this without the walnuts because I am serving it to a roomful of 5-6 year old kids. Turned out great.
This recipe yields a wonderful cake. The only thing I did differently was that I didn't alternate layers instead I just mixed the apples with my batter and the result was amazing. I've already baked this cake a couple of times and I'm about to make another one because I have guests tonight and everyone's requesting this cake! Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I made this recipe with gluten free flours (white rice, potato starch, tapioca starch, and xantham gum) and it turned out so well that I think I'm going to go back for seconds. This is by far the best sweet recipe I've ever made! EVER!!!
Kept the Walnuts out for my allergy, but great hit at our Easter!!!
This cake was scrumptious! I chopped up way too many apples, but they didn't go to waste (I added more than the recipe called for). The outside of the cake was just the right kind of "crispy", but the inside was moist, flavorful and delicious! I took it to BINGO as one of the desserts they serve (without trying it first -- bold move for me!). I thought there would be leftovers for me to take home, but I was wrong! I made another one the next day for the family. My kids loved it. Easy to make, and I saw another reviewer said something about mixing the apples into the batter. Next time I will do this. I didn't understand the need to "layer" batter, apples, batter, apples, etc. as it didn't look layered when I cut the cake. So next time, it all gets thrown together. Highly recommend this recipe. It's easy and yummy!
awesome recipe!! every one like it including me recommended with coffee in the mornig the only change i made was add about half an apple more
This was GREAT!! I could give it a 10! I was given a bag of apples and was trying out new recipes when I came across this one. THANK YOU!! So very easy to make and I put half in the freezer for winter. Very nice addition of the orange juice. Maybe I will add a little zest next time.
This is delicious. Followed the recipe exactly. Make it every year at Thanksgiving, and people take this instead of the pumpkin pie. Great recipe.
I made this for a family get together. Everyone loved it. We have an apple orchard in our family and we are always looking for new apple recipes to make in the fall. Fairly easy to make and pairs well with "Caramel Frosting I" from this site. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent cake!! As others suggested, I folded the apples into the batter. I also added about 1/2 tsp nutmeg to the apples, omitted the walnuts (only because my dad dislikes them) and made a glaze for the top rather than dusting with powdered sugar. Turned out perfectly moist. Will make this again for sure!
This is one of the best cake recipes I've ever tasted. When I tried it the second time, I used a 10 inch tube pan and put a piece of foil over it for the first 45 minutes and it made it a nice golden brown.
I dont know what the person was talking about saying it was a bad cake, first time making a bundt cake and this rocks!! I would add some spices like all spice to just to give it a kick..other than that...perfect yummy cake!!
The consistency of this cake was very nice, but my family found it bland. I added 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice. It made it much tastier.
This cake turned out REALLY well. I was a little worried becuse I only had two apples to put into it,but it still turned out really well regardless. I also used the caramel glaze, thanks to whoever posted the recipe down there , it was a lifesaver :) I am about ot make this one again, and I highly recommend it. My family loved it!
Excellent recipe - very moist, but not too dense. My husband loves it for breakfast, I love it for dessert!
this was great for a coffee cake I added and extra cup of chopped pear and used almond extract instead of vanilla.it turned out great thanks.
I substituted rum for the orange juice,pecans for the walnuts,used 3 cups of apples,poured caramel icing VI (from this site)over the cooled cake and it was wonderful. a very moist and flavorful cake. It was served to a large group and everyone loved it
I made this cake twice over the weekend. Once as a coffee cake, and the next time as a birthday cake for my mom. Everybody loved it! I did reduce the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and only used 3 eggs. It still turned out plenty sweet and super moist! I mixed everything together and did not add the nuts or top with powdered sugar. This cake is a fantastic! Thank you for sharing it with us.
I LOVED THIS CAKE!!! I made a simple glaze-frosting and it was delicious. I would recommend this cake to all my friends. Thank you Carol!!!
This is the best cake ever! I substituted some apple sauce for the oil and it still turned out great. The only problem is now my boyfriend wants me to make this every other day!
Made this cake for my book club and you can add 16 more rave reviews. They all wanted the recipe.
I just made this cake for someone's birthday at work and got rave reviews. As others had suggested, I added 4 cups of apples instead of 2 and baked it for 20-30 minutes longer than the recipe calls for. I also added more sugar and cinnamon to the apples than the recipe calls for. I will definitely make this recipe again!
This was wonderful! It was better the next day that day baked.
I made it for one of my co-workers birthday and they thought it was wonderful for breakfast. It was all gone in two minutes. I added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon powder and one mashed banana. Simply wonderful.
This cake was really moist and delicious. I liked it even though it's not overly sweet; the apples and cinnamon add great flavor. Even at our high altitude, the recipe works perfectly! Great for a chilly night, but equally tasty for breakfast. :)
Very good. The texture is dense for a cake, more like a bread. But served it at a brunch and everyone enjoyed it. Thanks!
Delicious! Was a huge hit with friends. I didn't use the walnuts and I used a large rectangular pan. Because of the larger pan I only did one layer of apples and it baked for 35-40 minutes.
Yummy, but not the "best cake ever." For those of you who worry about overbaking it, remember: when you use a dark nonstick bundt pan you need to decrease the temp (by 25 degrees) to 325 degrees. It was perfect for me at this temp for 60 minutes. I added 1/2 tsp. cloves into apple mixture and 1 tsp. cinnamon into flour mixture (could have actually used another tsp. cinnamon, I think). I used rum instead of O.J., but think I'd prefer O.J. better. After chopping apples I had 2-3/4 cups, so used them all and folded apple/spice mixture into batter, rather than layering it. I used 1/2 c. oil & 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce. Was very moist.
This was great! I used part applesauce and part oil, as well as some wheat flour. I also used 3 apples. I made some caramel frosting since I didn't have ice cream, and it turned out nicely.
I love this cake and so do all my co-workers! It is so moist and rich that, in my opinion, doesn't need any icing. I serve it with a dollop of whip cream and a hot cup of coffee - yum!
I followed the instructions perfectly and it still turned out all crumbly. It was a waste of apples and time. Sorry , but this completely turned me off of any type of apple pound cake. Thanx anyway.
We thought this was great! But I made a lot of changes. 1: Only 1 cup of white sugar is PLENTY. 2: Reduce oil to 1/2 cup. 3: I changed the orange juice to soured milk because I don't care for citrus flavour in desserts. I also increased it to 1/2 cup since I reduced the oil. 4: I poured caramel - 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons cream, bring to boil (thank you kfcooke!) over warm cake. 5: I used 3 cups of apples and mixed them through cake batter. 6: I used a 9x13 pan instead of a bundt since so many people said their cakes had burned outsides and runny insides. It baked in 40 minutes and was perfect!
I changed some of the ingredients and gave some additional thing too. I use 3 apples, peeled and sliced not cubed them. Rub em in with lotsa cinnamon powder & 3 T of Brown sugar. For healthy conscious i cut down the oil intake by replaced half of it with applesauce. It makes the cake more moist and light tough. I replaced OJ with AJ (Apple Juice) too..i think i more suitable than OJ. Last...i sprinkled some almond stick above the batter. And i made Butter Rum icing syrup to be spread on the warm cake....Splendid! Even my mother in law screamed soon after i gave her slices of this apple cake...DELICIOUS!! Forgot to tell that i only use 1 cup of white sugar..It still taste sweet in my mouth..Also i didn't use bundt pan for this recipe, i use 22cm round pan. And took more than 60 mins to bake. Make sure to check every 20 mins, use bamboo skewer insert in the cake, to see whether the batter are completely done.
I use about 4 cups of apples and mix it into the batter. My family prefers it this way. It is a bit on the sweet side.
I made this yesterday for dessert. My family loved it! It was moist and not too sweet. I mixed the apples in with the rest of the batter and it came out perfect. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is terrific while still warm AND a great leftover! I ate it for breakfast for 3 days :)
This was a hit at my card club. We loved it with a bit of Cool Whip--but it was great plain also. I have made it again since for a funeral and it was a hit there as well.
This was ok, but all in all a disappointment. I won't be making it again.
Very good cake!! This is going on our table at Thanksgiving. Would be great toasted with vanilla ice cream on it. I didn't layer the cake like the recipe said, I just added the apple mix to the batter and folded them in, worked great and had apple bits all through the cake. I also used apple pie spice in place of the cinnamon, we like ours spicey :)
Excellent. Tips from my experience: Make sure you cut the apples in small pieces. That way the cake will stay together better and the apples will be spread out more. Also I put in almost 3 cups of apples and that still wasn't enough! I added more walnuts as well.
This was very good. Test the cake for doneness ahead of time as I overcooked it by about 5 minutes. It was still moist and kept that way for days.
I made this exactly according to the recipe and it turned out good but not great. I would definitely take some of the other peoples advice because this just isn't something I'd make again as is.
I made this cake for my co-workers, they loved it. I added extra spices such as nutmeg, allspice, cloves, pumpkin pie spice. I never measure spices I just add them. This cake was very moist also I didn't measure the apples and this caused the batter to run over the pan. It was still very delicious.
Just a basic spice cake with chopped apples. I'm the only one in the house that would eat it. Kids wouldn't touch it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections