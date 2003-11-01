Apple Bundt Cake

This is a good wholesome cake, especially nice for the fall.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt or tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt or tube pan. In a medium bowl, combine the diced apples, 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon; set aside. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine 2 cups white sugar, oil, orange juice, vanilla and eggs. Beat at high speed until smooth. Stir in flour mixture. Fold in chopped walnuts.

  • Pour 1/3 of the batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the apple mixture. Alternate layers of batter and filling, ending with batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until the top springs back when lightly touched. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 66.3g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 243.3mg. Full Nutrition
