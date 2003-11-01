Apple Bundt Cake

This is a very moist cake. It 'could' have used a little more apple in it, as it cookes down, but then I'm not sure if it might turn out mushy in the end. I don't like to use as much oil as this recipe calls for so I split the oil with 1/2 applesauce (it was actually peach flavor). I stirred the apples into the batter as others suggested, and I added a dash of nutmeg for a little more zest. To be honest, I think it could use more cinnamon. Maybe another 1/2 tsp. It seemed on the bland side 'spice' wise - but that is because I love anything with cinnamon in it! I know some people don't like to be 'heavy' on the cinnamon - but I do! I topped the cooled cake with a glaze of : 1 1/2 C confectioners sugar, 1T butter melted, dash of popcorn salt and 2 1/2 T apple juice. Mixed the glaze and let it set up about an hour to let the butter firm up, then drizzled over the cake. The little extra flavor from the juice within the glaze adds a nice touch. The glaze isn't overly sweet, as the salt offsets the sweet, as does the apple so it comes out tasting like a sweet apple glaze. YUM! I can't wait to see what the folks at work think when I bring this in!