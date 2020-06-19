Simple Chopped Liver
A simple and delicious chopped liver recipe! My family looks forward to finding this on our table during special holidays.
A simple and delicious chopped liver recipe! My family looks forward to finding this on our table during special holidays.
Simply and easy I really like chopped liver!Read More
2.2.22 I found the flavor bland, and the consistency was too dry and not creamy. I did add a little bit of sherry which helped, but instead of oil, I’d use butter to brown the onions and the chicken livers in the future which should add a bit of flavor. When the chicken livers are browning, I also could see adding some white wine which would make it more spreadable plus add some flavor, and maybe some minced garlic or even garlic powder. Just OK, if I were to make this again (doubtful), I’d be doing some tweaking.Read More
Simply and easy I really like chopped liver!
OMG - this is SO GOOD! At first I wasn't sure - it was my first time making this and it seemed too easy to be true, but it really is fantastic! I threw the eggs into the processor with everything else and it turned out great! Thank you for sharing such a great and easy recipe!
This was really basic and good. easy to make and I added some garlic powder and Mrs. Dash lemon pepper seasoning and used olive oil instead of canola. YUM!
I followed the directions exactly. My family loved it.....soooooo easy.
Everyone love this! I used avocado oil and I added only one egg and about a tbls of avocado oil after to make it moister and it was perfect! Thanks for the recipe! You saved my Passover!
It's good if you like liver!
2.2.22 I found the flavor bland, and the consistency was too dry and not creamy. I did add a little bit of sherry which helped, but instead of oil, I’d use butter to brown the onions and the chicken livers in the future which should add a bit of flavor. When the chicken livers are browning, I also could see adding some white wine which would make it more spreadable plus add some flavor, and maybe some minced garlic or even garlic powder. Just OK, if I were to make this again (doubtful), I’d be doing some tweaking.
I did make some big changes. - I used calve livers and soaked them in milk which makes them taste really good. -I cooked them in a very small amount of onion infused olive oil since I can’t tolerate onions with my Pancreatic cancer -using a food processor and a little more olive oil I spun it until it formed a ball on the canister then added some BBQ sauce for great flavor even cold on pumpernickel bread! -I need to extra iron to increase my hemoglobin counts and this is becoming a favorite for me Hope you will give it a try and also experiment with your favorite spices or sauces ie teriyaki, etc.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections