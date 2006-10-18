Dutch Apple Cake

This is another great cake for the fall. When apples are plentiful and delicious there are so many ways to thank mother nature for its bounty. I pick a lot of the wild apples in the fall, and turn them into great desserts.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift flour with baking powder and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and 1 cup sugar until light. Beat in egg and vanilla until fluffy. Add sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with the sifted ingredients. Spread the batter into a greased 7 x 11 inch baking pan.

  • Place apple pieces in rows on the batter with the sharp edges pressed in slightly. Sprinkle 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 50 to 60 minutes, or until the apples are tender and the cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 185.2mg. Full Nutrition
