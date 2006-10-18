Dutch Apple Cake
This is another great cake for the fall. When apples are plentiful and delicious there are so many ways to thank mother nature for its bounty. I pick a lot of the wild apples in the fall, and turn them into great desserts.
This is another great cake for the fall. When apples are plentiful and delicious there are so many ways to thank mother nature for its bounty. I pick a lot of the wild apples in the fall, and turn them into great desserts.
This cake turned out great! Lovely, light and very delicious! I made a couple substitutions to it though - instead of 1/2 cup shortening I used 1/2 cup butter and I used 1 cup (packed) brown sugar instead of the white. Also added a couple dashes of cinnamon and a few more chopped apples in the batter. Just made this lastnight and it's practically gone already! Will definitely make this again.Read More
I found the dough too sweet and not stiff enough. The fruit fell right through to the bottom.Read More
This cake turned out great! Lovely, light and very delicious! I made a couple substitutions to it though - instead of 1/2 cup shortening I used 1/2 cup butter and I used 1 cup (packed) brown sugar instead of the white. Also added a couple dashes of cinnamon and a few more chopped apples in the batter. Just made this lastnight and it's practically gone already! Will definitely make this again.
This cake is DIVINE! I made it in a 9x11 pan and used three granny smith apples. My family managed to eat the entire thing within one hour of it coming out of the oven! It was soooo good. Crispy top with light cake on the bottom and perfectly baked apples. I think I'll have to make this one again very soon. Yum.
I made this apple cake with apples that had been hanging aroung the kitchen and it was so moist and delicious. The cinnamon and sugar combo added to the top really gave it a great gooey flavor. I'm embarassed to say, but I ate most of it before my family could get any. I guess it gives me an excuse to make more!!
This was sooooo good. My sister made it last night and my family devoured it all within an hour of coming out of the oven. I was astonished when I came to have a piece and there was barely any left! I've never tasted a cake this good in my life. It was absolutely divine. The sugar on top made it crispy and gooey, and she used granny smith apples which worked out perfectly. I can't wait to have it again!
This is a wonderful dessert. Due to my husband's wheat allergy I made some changes to make it without eggs. dairy or wheat. I used egg substitute, soy milk and gluten free flour mix. I used brown sugar for white and cut up a small apple fine dice to add to the cake. We also love cinnamon so put 1/2 tsp and 1/4 tsp ginger and cloves in it. I put the sliced apples and cinnamon/sugar mix on top artfully and baked for all of 50 minutes. Make this for your gluten free friends, it works great. Served with rice ice-cream and didn't miss a thing. Yummmm..........Thankyou Carol for sharing.
This was a nice cake. I made it in a smaller tube pan and put the apples some butter brown sugar and some cinnamon on the bottom then put batter on top. The apples and brown sugar made a nice glaze when the cake was turned out of the pan. It is great warm but keeps well too for morning coffee.
This recipe is heaven sent! I've never tasted or made a cake this moist, soft, and delicious! It wasn't too bland or too sweet! Although, I did use a half a stick of butter instead of shortening, two eggs, added diced apples (like a review stated here) half the amount of sugar, and a cup of milk! It came out perfect! The taste of apples was perfect, not too overbearing. It was DIVINE! PURE GENIOUS RECIPE! I give you 5 stars! Congrats!
Lovely light and not too sweet cake. I added some chopped apple in the batter as another reviewer had suggested and I ended up using 4 small apples all up, would probably add even more next time. I didn't finish using the sugar and cinnamon mixture on top, it just seemed like too much. I will follow some of the other reviewers and add some cinnamon in the batter mixture next time also.
I also added chopped apples to the batter (trying to use them up)and added cinnamon and cloves. Was very good. A good breakfast idea.
I made this last night, I didn't have shortening, so I used margarine, used 1/4 c. brown sugar and the rest splenda instead of sugar and almond flavoring because I had no vanilla. I also used splenda on the top with cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. It was really good but the next time I will add applesauce and apple to the batter.
I thought this cake was really good. It is very moist. I added chopped apples and cinnamon and little bit of cloves to the batter and used brown sugar, instead of white. I also baked it in a bundt pan with thin slices of apples at the bottom of the pan. It turned out great!
This cake is awesome. I have made it twice. I have used a combination of different flours and it comes out light, moist, and delicious. I add soaked raisins and walnuts in mine. I also put a crumble topping on it. DIVINE!
I found the dough too sweet and not stiff enough. The fruit fell right through to the bottom.
Love, love, love this recipe, I also added chopped apples and cinnamon to the batter. Simple and delicious! I made one this morning, planning to bring half to the office...had to make another!
Unfortunately, the recipe contains a serious mistake. It is not 1 tablespoon of baking powder that should be used -this renders the cake inedible- it should presumably be 1 teaspoon. It would be a very good idea to correct this!
Excellent! I made it just the way it reads using superfine baker's sugar and it is so light nit almost floated off the plate. My son said it tastes like 'autumn sunshine'. Definitely a keeper!
Delicious! I put the cake in a large round pan, and used 3 apples instead of two, I also used a little less of the sugar and cinammon mixture. it was delicious!!!
I added 2t cinnamon and a chopped apple to the batter and forgot to add the milk, but this turned out great! Soft and flavourful.
Very nice! I used 3/4 brown sugar instead of 1 cup of white sugar and I still found it to be very sweet. This might be because I also used a sweeter apple. I will definitely make this again, probably using 1/2 cup brown sugar and sweeter apples.
Delicious! I didn't change anything and brought it to Easter dinner. Everyone loved it.
Great and easy cake to make. Will bake again
This cake is so good. It is similar to a coffee cake and would be good served at a brunch.
I made this fast and easy cake yesterday and it came out so delicious!! It tasted extra good this morning with coffee! I think when I make it next time I will follow other reviewers' recommendation by adding some diced apples to the batter. A+ recipe!
yummy and filling without being overly rich or sweet, I added a little cinnamon and cloves to the batter just to spice it up, its perfect for brunches, I sent it to work with my husband one day and it was a definite hit at the office :)
a light cake with a "coffee cake" texture. My family really liked it and it was quick and easy. Excellent recipe.
I think I'm in love! This is the moistest cake I've ever had. It has the consistency of a coffee cake, and would be great for breakfast, but I have a feeling it won't last till morning! I made a few changes, but nothing major. I added about 1 cup of grated apple(1 large macintosh apple) and about 2 tsp. of cinnamon to the batter and used brown sugar instead of white sugar for the for the topping. The piece I sampled was still warm when I tried it, can't wait to see how it is once it's cooled completely. I would guess that it will just as wonderful as it was warm. I would give it more stars if possible.
I chose this cake above the others mainly because it didn't call for oil. I give it 4 stars because I made a few changes, and I just feel that 2 apples aren't enough. I used butter instead of shortening, 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/2 c white sugar, used whole wheat flour, added cinnamon to the batter, and about 3 1/2 c of diced apples that I just incorporated into the batter. Then, I made a struesel (sp?) topping with brown sugar, cold butter, a little ww flour, cinnamon, and walnuts... it came out delicious, with a nice crunch on top. Great for dessert or with coffee! I will definitely make it again.
Love this recipe! This is a must have in my house once the apples are ready for picking at our nearby orchards here in Wisconsin! :)
It went together nicely ans smelled delicious in the oven but wjhen I went to look at it , it is horribly overflowing my pan. I didn't have a 7 x 11 pan but used a 10 x 8 pyrex dish. I am hoping it tastes as good as it smells but does anyone know why I'm overflowing?
I aet most of this myself it was sooo good. I made it in a 9x13, I didn't ave the smaller size and it came out fine. I would imagine it would be thicker in the smaller an which would have been nicer, but taste just the sme I'm sure. I didn't put the frosting on because it was so good without it. Loved the crunchy top. A friend said it was like an aple coffee cake. I can see that , only it was better than what that brings to mind. I did chop one extra aple and toss it into the batter.
I have been looking for this recipe for awhile after trying a similiar cake a few years ago. I just used 1/2 cup butter instead of shortening but other than that just followed the recipe as is.
Great made in a 13x9 pan an used as apple bars. I did add cloves to the batter, just because I like strong flavors. But is wonderful just a written.Thanks for the keeper.
This cake was fabulous, easy to make, and not too sweet. I made two changes, substituting shortening for butter and fresh vanilla bean. Delicious, thank you for sharing it.
My husband is Dutch and although he'd never had a cake like this one - he LOVED it! We all did. (I didn't have vanilla in the house at the time I made this, so I substituted 1/2 tsp rum flavoring for 1 1/2 tsp vanilla)
I made this only bc I had some shortening I wanted to use up. The taste of this cake is good, not overly sweet, but I have another recipe that is like this but simpler bc it uses no electric beaters. I will stick with that one. This was just average.
Very Good. The cake was very light. We added another apple diced up into the cake batter with some cinnamon.
This is a family fall favorite (ONLY made during the fall)... this recipe appeared in my Nana's old tyme books... the type when sifting 3x's was an absolute. This recipe works, personally I add cream of tarter and you cannot have this without VANILLA SAUCE! The warm cake and warm sauce is New England Fall at it's finest... My kids demand this from me yearly! Thanks Nana
I made this today. I made a double recipe and I also substituted butter for the shortening, plus I also added apple pieces to the batter.. Wonderful!
Love this recipe! Didn't change a thing. So moist and delicious!
This is an excellent recipe! I made it for dessert when friends came for supper. We have lots of apples to use up , I chopped up about 3 apples and put it in the batter mix, not on top. I will be making it again and again. The cinnamon and sugar on the top is a great idea. I might try whipped cream on top next time. Thanks for the recipe
We loved this! The apples cooked up perfectly and the cake was nice, moist and fluffy :) Not sure why someone's apples fell to the bottom? Mine stayed on top, just like all the other photos. Beautiful cake!
Super yummy! I also added a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I didn't have to cook mine for the whole time though. Check it during baking. I will definitely make this again!
This is a recipe that I had in some recipe book ages ago, this one comes with a few little differences, though... Today I baked it this way, using butter instead of shortening as in the old recipe...and it turned out perfect =D
We loved this cake. Only thing I changed the first time I made it was brown sugar for white. But noticed no difference. Fantastic with ice cream.
Made this twice and found it to be nicely flavored and very moist, but cake falls apart when you cut it, so it's a bit messy.
Quick, easy and delicious cake! I couldn't wait so we tasted it while still hot from oven. Next time eating with ice cream!
Love this recipe! Didn't change a thing. So moist and delicious!
This cake was very good. Would definitely make this again!
Very good. I added more apples and crumbs
The cake was very moist and had nice flavor. My husband liked the fact that it was not overly sweet. I just did a lite dusting of cinnamon sugar on the top.
I am normally a terrible baker, so I could not believe how amazing this turned out! Reminded me of the apple pancake I used to get as a child at Walker Brothers on Chicago’s North Shore. Thank you!
Easy to make, excellent flavor. I used three medium sized galas that were past being good for eating. Add a dollop of whipped cream to serve.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections