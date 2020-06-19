Apple Pike

I gave this 3 stars- only because it is a good base recipe. It definitely could use a little tweaking. First I melted butter in my pie dish. Then I cut down the white sugar to 1/2c and added about 1/4 a cup of brown sugar to the melted butter already in my pan. I know the recipe recommends 5 apples- but I would suggest 5 small- medium apples. I used 5 medium to large apples, and it was just way too much. I also added some vanilla extract, cinnamon and just a few drops of almond extract. I set my oven to 400*- and checked it after the recommended 15 minutes. It was no where near done, but my apples on top were beginning to burn- so I turned it down to 350* and let it go for another 10 minutes. By this time- the outside edges were pretty well done, but the inside was still very dippy. I let it go another ten minutes- and this time- the center was more of a bread pudding consistency. (This may have been due to my over abundance of apples I had added.) Over-all it is not a bad recipe, but a little bland on it's own.