Apple Pike

44 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 20
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 6

Wonderful cross between an apple pie and apple cake, perfect for when you can't decide which one you want! Only four ingredients and no added oil or fat.

By MARINA7

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix together the flour and sugar in a medium bowl. Stir in the eggs until well blended, then fold in the apples. Pour into a greased 9 inch pie plate.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 36.6mg. Full Nutrition
