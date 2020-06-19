Apple Pike
Wonderful cross between an apple pie and apple cake, perfect for when you can't decide which one you want! Only four ingredients and no added oil or fat.
I gave this 4 stars not because it's amazing but because it's pretty darn good for only having 4 ingredients! How simple! I made it with my toddler in about 5 minutes. I too had to cook it more like 35 minutes and after reading the other posts I decided to sprinkle some cinnamon on top when it was halfway cooked. Comes out with a nice bread pudding-like consistency. I put a small dab of butter on top as soon as it came out of the oven and it melted all over the top. Will definitely make again to use up excess apples.
I tried this recipe because it sounded so simple to make. I did exactly like recipe said. It takes way longer than 15 minutes and I had to adjust temp. of oven so apples wouldn't burn. Very dry and not very tasty. Will not try again.
Ok, I only gave it a 3 because the recipe needed some help, I added 2tbsp of butter, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of salt, baked for 30-35 minutes at 400 and it was great (oh and I buttered and floured the pie plate). Anyway overall, it ended up great, my whole family loved it even my FUSSY 18 month old!
after reading other reviews i made this with added touches. I added tsp. of cinnamon, reduced sugar 1/4 cup. I mixed 1/2 cup brown sugar and walnuts and put o the bottom of pie plate then put apple/dough and cinn. mixture over nut and brown sugr layer. i baked 375 degrees for about 45 - 50 minutes. great with vanilla ice cream !
I love this recipe, it's quick and can use up common resources found around the house. I added my own little spin to the recipe though and added vanilla abstract, nutmeg, and lemon juice to my mixture. I also coated my pan with butter, melted it in the oven, and spread it around. After, I used brown sugar to do a coating over the butter. When the mixture went into my pan and was ready to be placed in the oven, I sprinkled it with cinnamon and brown sugar before letting it bake. it came out amazing and cooked in about 20 min. if there's anything I would change to my recipe, it's that I would add more apples. I added another half of the mixture to fill up my pan and STILL only used 2 apples which was not too bright on my part. Well either way it came out tasting wonderful and I hope I helped someone with this review
I didn't have good luck with this one. The apples didn't bake through and the batter was really thick, fairly bland. I'd recommend maybe using a loaf pan so it's thicker? Not sure what to do do make it better.
This is not a recipe-it's a yummy little TOY! It came together very well, although I did have to bake it 30 minutes, like some others did. I didn't add oil or butter, and I don't think it needs it-the quality of the apples is most likely the key to this one. I'm going to try this with other fruits, different spices, and maybe different flours.
This is very good but I had to add 5 minute cooking time for it to come out right. Will make again.
it was a little dry but was still enjoyable. we placed fat free cool whip on it which made it more enjoyable.
very easy recipe! great for kids to help with! I actually doubled the recipe to fill my pie plate...very tasty!
I gave it 3 stars for ease. I added a little bit of brown sugar and cinnamon. It had to be baked longer than the suggested time. The texture is weird, and its not all that exciting to eat. I melted some butter on the slice I cut, and it tasted better, but not enough for me to say wow. I wouldn't make this again.
I was very disappointed w/ this recipe. It was so easy and I love apple anything, so I was so excited. But, it was dry w/ very little taste and definitely took longer than the recipe said it would.
I found this very easy to make and it really please my fiancee and house guests. I changed a few things though. I used 2 red delicious apples instead and in the batter i put a small amoutn of cinnamon just enough for a nice smell. this added a nice flavor to enhance the apples. also when it was nearing done i sprinkled a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon on top which added a fantastic color as it caramalized and gave it a really nice flavor as you bit in. i plan on making this again!
The dough was too thick. I also added cinnamon and honey to the apples just before mixing. The apples were good but the dough wasn't great at all.
I added the extra ingredients suggested previously, and it had a pretty good flavor when warm but the texture was really not good. I cooked it almost 50 mintes and it was still like apples covered with doughey raw cake. Maybe I did something wrong, but I'm probably not going to make this again to find out.
My family loved this recipe! I used a gluten-free flour mix, peeled the apples and added cinnamon and the juice of one lemon and a little extra flour. Otherwise I followed the recipe. A great way to use apples.
pretty good but i did as one of the other reviews said and added more butter and brown sugar etc.
I guess this would be a good and easy snack for children, especially if your pushing for time. all of the children liked it except for 1. (out of 6 children) just make sure you add some cinnamon, kids really like the cinnamon added. (atleast mine did) good luck!
This recipe was delicious, although I will admit I did change the recipe a little bit. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 wheat flour, granny smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/8 cup milk and I baked it for 30 minutes.
So i tried this on a whim (having one of those nights where i was craving something sweet). It took wuite a while longer to cook, around 30 minutes, and the center was still very gooey and batter-like, while the edges were getting dark brown. It came out quite dense and kind of bland. I didn't think to read the reviews before hand, so i could have changed it. I probably would not make this again, without some major changes
I needed to bake this for 45 minutes.
I peeled my apples and chopped them rather small to try and reduce the baking time. I added cinnamon and placed butter over the top once they were done baking. I also sprinkled powdered sugar on them before serving. My baking time at the recommended 400* was 20 minuets at which time I had to drop the temp to 350* and baked for another 12. At that time I gave up and turned off the oven and walked away for 30 minuets hoping the residual heat would finish the job. I am lucky that it did.
Five apples will NOT fit in this pan. Only the bottom half came out cooked nicely and when I added a bit more time, the top apples burned. The cake mixture part of it tastes okay and the best part was the brown sugar and walnuts but that was IT. It is a waste of apples, trust me.
For once I actually changed the recipe. I used 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, and only 2 Granny Smith apples. I started the oven temp at 350, then reduced to 325 and transferred it to a cookie sheet in hopes that it wouldn't burn and it didn't. I baked this for approximately 30 minutes, until the edges started to brown and a toothpick came out clean. The texture of this dessert is very similar to bread pudding, as another reviewer had pointed out. Not all together disappointing, but I was left wanting I suppose. I could see this being very bland if I had not added the brown sugar and cinnamon. Do not expect a cake-like texture with this! It is almost custardy. My boyfriend says it's yummy. :)
I gave this 3 stars- only because it is a good base recipe. It definitely could use a little tweaking. First I melted butter in my pie dish. Then I cut down the white sugar to 1/2c and added about 1/4 a cup of brown sugar to the melted butter already in my pan. I know the recipe recommends 5 apples- but I would suggest 5 small- medium apples. I used 5 medium to large apples, and it was just way too much. I also added some vanilla extract, cinnamon and just a few drops of almond extract. I set my oven to 400*- and checked it after the recommended 15 minutes. It was no where near done, but my apples on top were beginning to burn- so I turned it down to 350* and let it go for another 10 minutes. By this time- the outside edges were pretty well done, but the inside was still very dippy. I let it go another ten minutes- and this time- the center was more of a bread pudding consistency. (This may have been due to my over abundance of apples I had added.) Over-all it is not a bad recipe, but a little bland on it's own.
This was really good, but the recipe needs tweaking. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg, and baked it for a half hour. It's more of a pudding than a cake or pie. It has a texture like bread pudding. It's quite nice for breakfast with heavy cream. Definitely easy.
I am going to use fat free egg beaters in place of the 3 whole eggs and that will make this a completely fat free recipe!
Easy, quick and delicious. Thank you for sharing. This recipe does take at least 30 min to bake. I used brown sugar instead of the white sugar, added vanilla and cinnamon. I also swapped out some of the ap flour for wheat and oats. Love the fact that is has no fat and doesn't need it.
Very simple, very good recipie, however I would say that the time in the recipie needs to be changed to 30-35 min and have some optional ingredients for taste added to it. My 3 yr old loves this and so does my fiance'.
I used Maple Syrup instead of sugar because my boyfriend doesn't have sugar and it is moist and delicious. It took 35 minutes at 400 to bake but so worth it.
After reading reviews I was concerned that the recipe would be tasteless so I added in cinnamon to the mixture to give it a little more flavor. I baked it for about 25 minutes which was perfect. I was just looking for a recipe using simple ingredients I already had in my kitchen and I stumbled upon this one. It wasn’t quick and simple to make. I do like the flavor and the texture is a mixture between a bread and a cake. S
This is an awesome recipe. So easy and sooooo good I added pumpkin pie spice and pecans to the recipe Awesome
I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup because of diabetes, will be making it again.
I changed up the recipe a bit. Put half sugar and half brown sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp salt, 3 lg apples, two tsp softened butter, and made crumbs with flour, sugar and butter for the top. I know it sort of defeated the four ingredients easy cake, but ultimately it came out great and was still an easy recipe. Loved it and will make it again
I added cinnamon and sprinkled the top with maple sugar before baking. Served with clotted cream.
This is very easy and tastes delicious. But, you definitely need to listen to other reviews or add your own twist. I used 6 Empire Apples that we picked at an orchard a week ago, very good and juicy. I think the apples make a difference. I used a 1/2 tsp of Cinnamon and the extra apple but that is all I used that was extra for the ingredients. I cooked it for 45 minutes at 400 degrees. About half way through I sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon and sugar over the top. Top with some whip cream and enjoy!
I tried this recipe because it looked very simple and easy. However I put my own twist to it by adding cinnamon and nutmeg. This made the cake very tasty.
Oh yeah!!!! Did as other reviewers suggested. Added apple pie spices and baked a little longer, until a toothpick came out clean, about 30 minutes. Will do this again, maybe other fruits as well. Thank you for a simple great recipe. Only gave four stars because it did need a little tweaking.
