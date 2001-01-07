Spintz Cake

I come from a long line of German bakers. My mom has never baked a bad cake in her life. So, I really took a chance when I threw our family recipe out of the window and baked this for her 81st birthday. (Eek!) The only change I made to the recipe (other than creating my own icing) was to substitute coconut oil for the vegetable oil. I used 3 layer pans and cooked them for 20 mins on 165c/330f (fan assisted/convection). IF you follow the directions in covering the cakes as they cool, you will be rewarded with one of the best chocolate cakes anyone in my family has ever tasted...including my mom!! PS - If you sub coconut oil, there is absolutely no residual coconut flavor in the cake. I believe the strong (I used espresso) coffee knocks it out and deeply intensifies the chocolate flavor. Thank you, Kevin, for a phenomenal cake recipe. I will hand this one down to my daughters!