Spintz Cake

My sister nicknamed me 'spintz' years ago for some unknown reason. When I invented this cake, she named it after me. It is very rich - moist chocolate, creamy peanut butter filling and fudge frosting.

By Kevin Ryan

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9 inch layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and grease and flour two 9 inch round pans.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 cup cocoa.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the white sugar, oil, and 2 eggs. Add the milk and 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla; mix well. Mix in the sifted ingredients, and then add the hot coffee. Pour the thin batter into the pans.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the pans from the oven. Cover immediately with a piece of foil, and then a towel. Cool for 10 minutes. Remove the cakes from the pan. Place on a wire rack, and cover again with the foil and towel (the steam created by covering makes these cakes extra moist). Cool completely.

  • To Make Filling: In a small bowl, cream the peanut butter, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, and 1 teaspoon butter or margarine. Beat well. Stir in 3 tablespoons cream and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Set filling aside until cakes cool.

  • To Make Frosting: In a mixing bowl, combine 4 cups confectioners' sugar, 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa, egg white, 2 teaspoons vanilla, pinch of salt, and 5 tablespoons cream. Beat with mixer on high until frosting is very creamy, about 2 minutes. Fill and frost the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 103g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 480.5mg. Full Nutrition
