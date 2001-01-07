Spintz Cake
My sister nicknamed me 'spintz' years ago for some unknown reason. When I invented this cake, she named it after me. It is very rich - moist chocolate, creamy peanut butter filling and fudge frosting.
This recipe is very good! Next time, though, I will try to make the peanut butter filling be more creamy and less "peanutbuttery" by adding more cream and less peanut butter. The filling, as is, sticks to the roof of your mouth.Read More
This was just ok for me. Read all the reviews & was super excited but found it a bit dry & just a "good" cake.Read More
I make this cake ALL the time...it is always a big hit. The only change i have made, is i make it a 3 layer cake rather than a 2, and i double the recipe for the filling.
This was best cake I've ever had. I did make a few changes, but I think it would be great anyway. I used melted butter instead of oil, instant coffee instead of brewed, and baked it in 3 9"cake pans instead of two. I wasn't sure about covering the cake while it cooled, but I did it, and it turned out perfectly. Taste, texture were amazing. Another change I made was to the frosting. I added 8oz cream cheese to the peanut butter layer. That was good! My battery was dead by the time I made the frosting, so I made the recipe off the cocoa can, but it wasn't quite enough, so I melted butter and chocolate chips together for the top of the cake. Awesome!
Talk about a tasty cake! I only used the cake portion of this recipe and it came out so moist and fluffy. The flavor was excellent and the texture was just what you want from a cake. I would suggest maybe making this a 3 layer cake, as my pans did overflow some, but other than that change nothing. For the filling and frosting I used the peanut butter frosting also listed on this site, and then crushed some peanut butter oreo's and used them as filling (along with the PB frosting) and garnished the top of the cake with them also. All I can say was it was DEVINE. The pinnacle of chocolate and peanut butter cakes.
I made this for my husband's birthday. He loved it. I brought the leftovers to my parents' house. They loved it. It was easy to make, and very moist and flavorful. I used only about 3/4 cup of peanut butter in the filling, and added cream until it reached the consistency I wanted. I made it in three layers instead of two. I had some trouble getting one of the layers out of the pan, but used my old trick of placing an ice pack on the pan, and it came right out.
Outstanding chocolate cake, exceptionally moist! However, the cake could be a bit "chocolatier." The filling also needs to be less like actual peanut butter and more like a smooth, peanut butter frosting -- it was just too sticky, almost like eating peanut butter out of the jar.
I did the cake portion of this recipe and it was excellent. Reminded me a lot of the "one bowl chocolate cake" on this website...but better. Can be put with any frosing, I did a bundt cake and ate it as is. Very moist and better even the next day.
too dry and i followed the directions precisely. also i suggest 3 layers to compensate for the dryness
I bake cakes for many occasions, but this cake is my husband's favorite. It is absolutely delicious.
I made this for my 30th birthday and it was the best cake I've ever had. The only modification I had to make was for the peanut butter filling. It was not creamy enough after following the recipe so I doubled the amount of heavy cream.
Excellent flavor, and I made this exactly as the recipe states for my first time out. I will switch from oil to butter as the cake fell apart when iced ... the icing and filling are too weighty for the cake to hold itself together. Rave reviews on the flavor, though it looked like an avalanche in progress when I served it! DO NOT change the PB filling ... it tastes just like it should instead of a fakey PB icing. DELICIOUS.
Delicious cake! Had to use a bit more cream for the filling and frosting but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. This recipe is definitely a keeper and I'll be making this many more times. Thanks :)
Excellent! Peanut butter and chocolate is my all time favorite combonation, and this cake puts them together in a great way. A big keeper!
Made this for my Dad's 65th Birthday. He loved it. Followed the directions exactly and the cake came out perfect. My almost 5 year old usually never eats the frosting off of anything but this, she only ate the frosting. She did try a bit of the cake, but loved the frosting. I could see how some people would think the filling and frosting is to thick. I didn't mind as I hate frostings and fillings that are too runny. Will definitely make again. Amazing with vanilla ice cream.
this was fabulous. it is perfect if you are a peanut butter addict. the filling looked pretty nasty when i was making it - all clumpy and an odd color, but tasted wonderful. i made it for my husband to bring to work for a friend's birthday - and got many compliments!
I have always used cake mix, because all other efforts met with disaster. Now that my husband do not eat things made with all purpose flour, I decided to try this recipe using white whole wheat flour. The result was most delicious and moist cake I ever made. I only made the cake part and it was just enough sweet. I used instant 1 & 1/2 teaspoon of instant coffee in one cup of hot water. The most surprising part is the flavors intensifies on second and third day. This is good to know so I can make it ahead of time for the company. Thank you for this recipe.
The cake is awesome! It is light and fluffy and has a great chocolate flavor. However, my cakes would NOT come out of the baking pans. The layers came out in pieces. I will have to work on that, since the cake is SO worth it. I did not like the peanut butter filling. It was too thick and sticky for our tastes. I didn't like the frosting either. But the cake will now be my new chocolate cake from scratch recipe. Thanks for sharing!
A great cake, rich and moist. Reminds me of a cross between Reese's and Funny Bones. I made it for my daughter's birthday and she loved it. This recipe will serve a large group as its richness dictates small slices.
This cake is the most intensely chocolate ever. I used expresso coffee which deepened the chocolate flavor. Filling is very peanutnutty and rich. Next time I'm trying a custard filling. Thanks for the great recipe.
This cake is very moist and delicious, and the recipe makes a perfect amount of frosting and filling (I only cut down on the amount of powdered sugar in the frosting). I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and he loved it.
I made this for my husband's birthday and it was excellent! Her tip for keeping the cake moist really worked - everyone commented on how moist the cake was.
I only made the cake (no frosting), but it was one of the most moist and best-flavored cakes I've ever had. Covering it with a towel while cooling really worked!
This cake has a superb taste and texture. It is very rich, be sure to provide enough ice cream for your cake-eaters. Also, don't substitute this recipe for one cake mix. The cake stil tasted excellent and my sister ended up eating bits out of the garbage we'd had to scrape off the sides of the pan and off the inside of the oven. We have affectionately called this 'garbage cake' ever since.
Yum! Yum! Awesome chocolate cake. Very rich, very moist, and the filling and frostings are delicious. Very impressed. Although some of my cake stuck to my pan (guess spray 'n bake does not work in stead of greasing and flouring pans). The frosting also seemed a bit "heavy" for the cake, or I lathered it on too much because pieces keep on falling off the main cake piece. BUT even though I did not manage to get it looking really pretty, it is incredibly awesome in taste. Going to make it again, for sure!
YUMMY!!! I made this cake for my husband's birthday and it was a huge hit. He is a chocolate cake freak and loves anything that combines peanut butter and chocolate. This cake was super moist and gone sooooo fast! I used a little extra peanut butter to satisfy my husband's craving. I also sprinkled toffee bits in between the layers for a little extra something. I will definitely be making this again.
I too was very disappointed in the dryness of the cake. I liked the filling, but I did follow another's advice and added more peanut butter and 8 oz of cream cheese. It was light and fluffy then. All in all though it was a disappointment
This cake turned out amazing! My only 'complaint' was, as others have stated: the peanut butter filling was just a bit too sticky. I followed the advice of one commenter and added an 8oz block of cream cheese, (and maybe a bit more powdered sugar), and it was perfect! I also decided to add a chocolate glaze over the top, a melted 2:1 mixture of semi-sweet chocolate and butter.
I love this cake! It is absolutely delicious! Whenever I want a rich, indulgent cake, this is one of my go to recipes!
I've made this recipe a lot. It is so moist and wonderful! I have made a couple of changes after making it the first time. I add more cream to the peanut butter layer and make it in 3 pans instead of two. I also cut each cake into two layers and layer the filling in between every layer making it a six layer cake. It's magnificent!!!!!!
I come from a long line of German bakers. My mom has never baked a bad cake in her life. So, I really took a chance when I threw our family recipe out of the window and baked this for her 81st birthday. (Eek!) The only change I made to the recipe (other than creating my own icing) was to substitute coconut oil for the vegetable oil. I used 3 layer pans and cooked them for 20 mins on 165c/330f (fan assisted/convection). IF you follow the directions in covering the cakes as they cool, you will be rewarded with one of the best chocolate cakes anyone in my family has ever tasted...including my mom!! PS - If you sub coconut oil, there is absolutely no residual coconut flavor in the cake. I believe the strong (I used espresso) coffee knocks it out and deeply intensifies the chocolate flavor. Thank you, Kevin, for a phenomenal cake recipe. I will hand this one down to my daughters!
I'm rating only the cake since I changed the other ingredients. Very moist and rich . Next time I will use espresso as the coffee flavor could be enhanced . Will also add some Kahlua to really punch it up. With those changes, I think this one gets 5 stars . I didn't have any heavy cream so. I mixed the peanut butter with cream cheese (4 oz) instead of butter and cream. Made three layers so I reduced cooking time to 25 mins
The best cake I have ever made and we have ever tasted!!! I will definitely make it again! The only changes I made was like other people said add more cream to the peanut butter center other than that everything else is amazing!!!
This may be the best cake I've ever made. I made it for my son's 17th birthday and it was a HUGE hit. The combination of chocolate, a hint of coffee, and peanut butter, along with the moist texture is heavenly. I followed other reviewers' recommendations and used 3 layers. I also doubled the peanut butter mix and added a good bit of cream to make it creamier and less chewy. Because I was running short on time, I used store-bought frosting, would have been better to have home made. Will definitely make this again.
