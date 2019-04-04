This is the REAL homemade bologna and it is simply delicious! My Grandmother made this and gave the recipe to my Mom, and she gave it to me! You can say it is passed down! I am not a real big fan of Bologna, but once you taste this, you will love it all over again!
Curing salt contains salt, sugar, nitrites, and nitrates. The nitrites and nitrates cure the ground meat; without them, you have fresh sausage which should be used within a few days. Tender Quick is not the same as table, sea, kosher, etc. If you used table salt in this recipe, you have a very salty fresh sausage. One tablespoon of Morton Tender Quick is the usual amount used per pound of meat. If you order Instacure online and use it instead of the Tender Quick, you can then adjust the amount of salt and still have a cured bologna.
I have not tried it yet but I have made summer sausage out of amost the same recipe and it's mmm mmm good! So I'm excited to try it. For all you people that CAN'T read directions...you need to use tender quick CURING salt, not sea salt, not iodized salt. That's why your stuff is so salty...duh, idiots. It's NOT the same at all. Use the correct ingredients and you get the results you're looking for. The bologna we buy now is JUNK...real bologna back in the day was more like a sausage. Mmmm, I can't wait to have a fried bologna sammich like my grandma use to make! Thank you! Will post again. :)
Its not so much I couldn't eat it, but this isn't bologna. Bologna is an emulisfied sausage. Bologna is all about smooth uniform texture. This recipe is summer sausage. Bologna should have a lot more fat and the sausage should be ground finely then pureed in a food processor and then mixed with a paddle mixer for 5 minutes prior to being stuffed all well keeping the meat and fat at near freezing temps to avoid the fat seperating from the water. True Bologna is much more of a process then this.
I scaled the recipe back to 16 servings so you only need 2 lbs of hamburger and i made it in a loaf pan and cooked it to an internal temperature of 160 which took abought 1-/12 hrs @ 300 and it turned out very tasty
Since I can't edit my original review here are the results of my latest attempt with the recipe. To give the recipe another chance I followed the recipe ingredients exactly as written, but once again I emulsified the beef mixture. I now agree with Joe. This recipe, as is, is the worst bologna I have ever tasted. It does not taste like bologna. It has almost no taste at all. These ingredient's aren't what this recipe needs to make good home made bologna. It won't go to waste though, the neighbors dog loves it. I'm abandoning this recipe and moving on to another recipe I have found on the net.
morton's tender quick is used 1/2 Tbsp per pound of ground meat.this is calling for twice as much as needed.MTC is 79% salt, so this is why it is tasting salty.scale back the MTC and the recipe should taste fine.
For a smoother texture more like store bought, use a super fine grind and add a few tablespoons of milk then put the mix in the food process it will be more like a thick paste, use a extra large casing and slow smoke it
CharlestonSCBill
Rating: 1 stars
09/15/2013
