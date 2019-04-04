Real Homemade Bologna

This is the REAL homemade bologna and it is simply delicious! My Grandmother made this and gave the recipe to my Mom, and she gave it to me! You can say it is passed down! I am not a real big fan of Bologna, but once you taste this, you will love it all over again!

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, curing salt, water, garlic powder, onion powder and liquid smoke using your hands. Divide in half, and form each half into a roll. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Unwrap the beef rolls, and place them on a greased baking sheet or roasting pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, turning the meat over after 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled. Slice, and eat on sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 9g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 895.6mg. Full Nutrition
