Chocolate Chocolate Chip Dream Cake

49 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 3
  • 3 8
  • 2 7
  • 1 11

This is a quick and delicious chocolate cake. Very very chocolaty.

By Patty Moore

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 13x9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 13x9 inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Make chocolate pudding according to package directions.

  • Combine chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, and eggs and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed of an electric mixer. Pour batter into prepared pan and cover top with the semisweet chocolate chips.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 367.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022