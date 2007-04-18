Chocolate Chocolate Chip Dream Cake
This is a quick and delicious chocolate cake. Very very chocolaty.
I was reluctant to try this recipe after all the negative reviews, but I'm glad I did. I followed the recipe to a T and it came out fabulous. Everyone loved it! I think some of you didn't understand the directions is all. If you add the dry cake mix only to the pudding with the 2 eggs and chocolate chips it comes out perfect. I think people were mixing the cake mix as usual then adding the pudding, etc that is where your problem could have been. I say try it again! If you follow the directions exactly as written you shouldn't have a muddy mess.Read More
This recipe did not work out for me. I didn't know what I was to do with the pudding part - leave it liquidy or continue and beat it, then add it to the cake? I left it liquidy, and it was a complete disaster. Maybe better directions would have helped.Read More
I'll start by saying this cake tastes quite good, especially refrigerated with a cream cheese icing. That said, there is something very wrong with this recipe. If you try it and have problems, you're not imagining it. Either ingredients are missing, or directions are not specific enough, because as-written, the end-result will be a cake pan full of hot, liquidy goo. If you cook it 15-20 minutes longer, it eventually becomes semi-solid and edible, but caves in drastically as soon as it's removed from the oven and has a very odd texture. If you continue cooking it, expecting it to become a solid cake-like object, you will be left with nothing but a burned gooey mess. It's very strange! I recommend either "Too Much Chocolate Cake", submitted by Denise or "Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake" submitted by Caitlin Koch instead of this flawed recipe. They're the same concept, mostly the same ingredients, but result in a far better cake.
Lesson Learned. READ REVIEWS FIRST!!! Although it tastes good, this was NOT a recipe for a cake. This was more like a recipe for a chocolate flavored mudpie. I didn't think of it until after it was in the oven, but when you make 2 boxes of pudding via box instructions - that is 4 cups of milk!!! Way too much liquid for a cake. I believe that perhaps whoever submitted this recipe made a typo & it's supposed to be only 1 box of pudding. I do not want to waste time & money finding out if that way will work though. SERIOUSLY - do NOT make this if you want a cake. Only make if you're looking for some semi decent tasting chocolate mush. Now I have to go out and try something else quick for the party later today. DISAPPOINTED!
This was by far THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE I have ever had! My family tells everyone it is filled with ooey gooey goodness! I was a bit scared to try the recipe because others had said it turned out as a disaster. I figured they did not follow the directions correctly which state to make the pudding according to package directions, then add to the recipe. I am so so glad I made this recipe it was a huge hit at my Son’s 6th birthday!
Well I'll admit when my son picked this cake for his birthday I was scared. Such bad reviews. But he was insisting on it so I went ahead and made it. I even had a back up cake mix just in case but I didn't need to use it. I even made the mistake of getting instant pudding since I missed the key word of NONinstant. I mixed the pudding together as according to the directions and then let it set for 5 minutes to set up and thicken then went ahead with the recipe. It worked perfectly. Now this is not very cakey but kind of like a very dense moist brownie. I made a chocolate whipped cream frosting using Dream Whip because I wanted something light for the cake since I needed to frost it. I will make this again. Don't be afraid of this recipe just make sure you make the pudding right and you shouldn't have any problems :)
Not good. i followed the ingriedients Correctly and triple checked it. it terned out like MUD!!!
I found this recipe very strange. The cake took at least 15 minutes longer to cook than the recipe stated. It was well risen and lovely when taken out of the oven, but a few minutes later had compressed (not fallen, as it was the whole cake, not just the center) to half it's original size. The taste was mediocre--not great, not horrible. The texture was downright strange---my husband said it was like chocolate tofu---it was very much like some kind of semi-solid pudding and not very much like cake. I would not make this recipe again, and I'll be surprised if it all gets eaten, although 12 year old grand-daughter thought it was all right.
Extra Chocolatey! A must try for Chocolate Lovers!
It took it to work and everyone loved it. My only recommendation would be for the recipe to say to refrigerate it after baking. Luckily I did it on my own.
This cake was AMAZING!!! Can't I rate it more than 5 stars? :)~ I sprinkled it with powdered sugar, set it on a pretty cake platter and added cut up strawberries boarding the entire cake and the center. It was really pretty and the combo of the strawberries and the cake was to die for!!!
so i gave it 5 IT IS PERFECT
The ingredients for this recipe were updated on 10/09/2007.
I am shocked by the many negative reviews of this cake! It turned out GREAT at my house. I used a yellow cake mix, butterscotch pudding and butterscotch chips and it turned out lovely. Poured it out on a lined sheet pan, then when done frosted the cake with vanilla buttercream. I then cut up the squares and put them in baggies in the freezer for a lovely treat whenever I'm craving a taste. Follow the directions exactly and you can't go wrong.
I agree with Michele. I guess a lot of you misread the directions. It only said to prepare the pudding as according to directions, but not the cake mix. Add the dry cake mix with the pudding mixture, then your cake will be delicious! I suggest you try it again, all you people that didn't get this recipe.
Make sure that you have 4 cups of milk on hand as well in order to make the pudding! I did not, and improvised with a combination of soymilk, half and half, and water. It worked, though- I got lots of compliments! It's a very weighty cake (because of the pudding), but not too rich, and not a huge depth of taste. Fun and easy to make!
I can't wait to try this! it sounds delish!=D
This cake was out of this world! It's very important to follow the directions! I used a bundt pan so the chocolate chips were on the bottom after baking...and then frosted it with fudge chocolate whipped frosting and topped it with white chocolate chips to decorate. Soooo wonderfully chocolaty!
I followed the recipe as written..had lots of questions about the recipe..while the cake tasted really good..the texture was toooooo heavy..more like a overly moist brownie and the choc chips stayed on the top (I thought they would sink into the batter) when the cake cooled the top was one big choc chip...hard to cut..
This is one of the best chocolate cakes i have ever had. It looks uncooked in the middle but its really good.
I was served this cake at a friend's house and demanded the recipe on the spot. *Heavenly* I then made it for my husband--instant favorite. I mixed up the pudding and let it thicken for a few minutes, then added the cake mix, then the eggs to the mixer. I did have to bake it about 20 minutes longer than directed, and it helped to give it time to 'set' before serving. When I microwave the now-room-temperature pieces before serving, the chips get all melty with the cake, and it is divine. I'm sure results will vary with the type of cake mix used. I did not use a pudding mix--I thought that might be too much. I will definitely make this cake again...birthdays, anniversary, Father's Day...
I tried this in cupcakes and it actually worked out.
This is a wreck! I am so disappointed I wasted all of these ingredients! Cake totally collapsed....like others say, it really has a mud consistancy. Something is off with this.
I started putting this recipe together before reading the reviews (which I never do). Thankfully I had only mixed up one box of pudding (I used instant)with 2 cups milk when I read all the "runny" reviews. After mixing pudding and milk together, I added cake mix and two eggs. Just for some solidity, I added about 1/4 C sour creme (although probably not necessary). Baked it in a bundt pan for 40 ,minutes and it came out great! No falling, not runny and my sample taste was pretty good, Not a "dream cake" by any means. Put is on a holiday plate, sprinkled powedered sugar over it and took it to a holiday party! Only giving it 3 stars since following the recipe as written probably would have not worked and the taste was not quite as WOW as I was hoping.
Fantastic cake!
This was really moist and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly; cooling the pudding before mixing it in. Can't wait to have an excuse to make this again!
This was an awful cake. I had to bake it longer than called for in the recipe, and the texture was very strange. Not a fan of this one.
Hmmm...I'm not really sure what to think of this cake...the flavor was actually quite good, no where near as sweet as we expected it was going to be (which is a good thing), but the texture was definitely very different, nothing like any cake I've ever made or eaten before. It was something more like a brownie, with a slight "rubber" quality to it (my husband's description, not mine). I did end up frosting this (Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting, this site, see my review), after cutting it in half to create a smaller, two-layer rectangle cake. I'm guessing this is supposed to be more of a "snack" cake, but it doesn't quite fit that description either. So, the taste was great, the texture was strange, and I'm still left thinking I might have done something wrong. Maybe it's supposed to be instant pudding?? That, or I didn't let the cook 'n serve pudding cool enough before mixing in the cake mix and egg? I may still try this again in the future.
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THIS CAKE, and so does everyone I make it for. It's great as cup-cakes, and when you put whipped topping on it and then some more chocolate chips, it is amazing!
I didnt have enough chocolate pudding so i used a yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding mix and its still pretty good
This cake did not turn out for me! I followed the directions, but wonder if better directions would have helped. It smelled wonderful baking and looked fabulous until I took it out of the oven. The cake ended up being about 1/3 its original size and tasted like compressed pudding. Although everyone tried it,no one in the family would eat it so it got tossed.
I tried this recipe using a bundt pan. It was a total flop..or maybe that was the way it was supposed to be? But it was like eating pudding and cake. I wasn't pleased with the results.
SOOOOO rich. It was like fudge mixed with pudding mixed with chocolate chips. I think it needed more eggs and less pudding. It also needed to be baked a little longer then the recipe called for. It was not my kind of cake but I am sure others would like it.
Good recipe. Family loved it. Easy to make. I did have to bake it for an additional 15 minutes.
ok, 1 st time I rated it very high, with great success........today it was a major fail??? I followed it perfectly and hmm....I dunno
This is a wonderful no frosting cake. My stepmom made this for us growing up. I too make now and my friends and family cannot get enough. I make mine with instant pudding and it works just fine. Now if you are looking for a cake with a fluffy texture then this is not for you because is a very wet, dense cake. Also it is wonderful served cold! So yummy!
so I followed directions exactly. My chips did not sink to the bottom but the cake was mushy, uncooked in center. Here is a fix if it happens. Scoop out some of the mushy cake in a microwave bowl and microwave for about 1 minute. serve with vanilla ice cream on top. As dissapointed as i was with the cake this fix was quite yummy! Maybe cook time needs increased.
Yes, I agree that there are ingredience missing. Here is what I did: I have named it Aunt Jane Jane's Easy Chocolate Cake. Beat four eggs, add one large box of chocolate pudding and 1/2 c. milk and then after mixing throughly, add the cake mix. Grease and flour a 9X12 cake pan and spread mixture evenly. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and bake at 350 degrees for about thirty minutes. Time may vary due to your oven and choice of pan. I like baking cakes in the middle rather than the bottom of the oven. Less of a chance in overdone bottom that way. I applaud your attempt but your recipe needs work.
I didn't see the directions about making the pudding and then adding to the cake batter with the eggs. I had added the dry pudding to the cake mix and proceeded to follow the cake mix instructions and added the chocolate chips. It was a very thick batter, but it did rise. Everyone who tasted it loved it.
This is one of my husband's favorite deserts!!!! And my entire family loves it!!!!!
I made this for my daughter's seventh birthday party. Everyone LOVED it! Turned out better than I expected. I changed it a little so that it was an 8 inch double round cake.
the taste is delicious, but had to bake for over an hour to get a cake consistency. i kept rechecking the recipe to make sure i did it right
Not a very good cake recipe. Way too heavy and moist. I know, moist is normally a good thing in a cake, but not this moist - like soggy cake! I will not make it again.
I went ahead and made this cake without reading the reviews. What a mistake..definitly something is missing..soft and mussy, but the chips on the top turned hard and sunk to the bottom and middle!
This was a real easy recipe, but it cake out twice too thick and did not rise like a cake. My guests at one party didnt eat it, and another thought it was fudge. I mixed the pudding with the milk and slowly added it to cake mix already in blender with eggs, didnt work too well. Maybe add less pudding and share it with the kids, and the cake will rise and be a little lighter.
This was a very easy cake to make, but had a very odd texture, like finger pudding in the shape of cake. I do not recommend.
