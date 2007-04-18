Chocolate Chocolate Chip Dream Cake

Hmmm...I'm not really sure what to think of this cake...the flavor was actually quite good, no where near as sweet as we expected it was going to be (which is a good thing), but the texture was definitely very different, nothing like any cake I've ever made or eaten before. It was something more like a brownie, with a slight "rubber" quality to it (my husband's description, not mine). I did end up frosting this (Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting, this site, see my review), after cutting it in half to create a smaller, two-layer rectangle cake. I'm guessing this is supposed to be more of a "snack" cake, but it doesn't quite fit that description either. So, the taste was great, the texture was strange, and I'm still left thinking I might have done something wrong. Maybe it's supposed to be instant pudding?? That, or I didn't let the cook 'n serve pudding cool enough before mixing in the cake mix and egg? I may still try this again in the future.