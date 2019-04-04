Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

To the user Kerms, and any one else who had the problem where to etouffee had too much liquid: The 6 cups of water is to boil the rice!! Don't put that much water in your etouffee! If you do find that you added too much water on accident try cooking it uncovered, stirring constantly over medium heat to cook some water out. Also, etouffees usually will thicken up if you let them stand. Remember that rice will absorb a lot of juice when you combine them, so you may find it better to have a little more liquid than you originally intended. As a last resort if you just have too much water, you can always add more flour by slowly stirring it in. Otherwise, this is a very solid recipe! :)