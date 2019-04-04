Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
I tried to make this etouffee and it was a disaster! I think the measurements might be wrong. With 3/4 cup of butter (that's a stick and a half of butter) and 6 cups of water, I basically ended up with butter soup. The recipe only calls for a couple of tablespoons of tomato sauce. Within 6 cups of water, that doesn't do anything. Maybe its supposed to be tomato paste? I'm not sure what I did wrong, but I basically ended up with melted butter floating on top of slightly tinted water. I ended up having to throw the whole thing out. It was very disappointing because all the shrimp (I didn't have crawfish) was wasted. Maybe I did something wrong, if so please tell me! I was so excited when I read the other reviews. Mine just didn't turn out anything like it.
I am from Louisiana, born and raised, and as Cajun as it gets. This is how we make crawfish etouffee. Everybody's recipe is a little different. Most Cajuns put the "Trinity" in their etouffee. The Trinity is a compliment of seasonings that go together very well- bellpepper, celery, and onion. My family adds celery, and the only reason we leave the bellpepper out is because I am allergic to it. Great recipe. Bon appetite!
Way too bland. Great base for an etouffee recipe but if prepared just as the recipe was written, I’d actually give it 2 ½ stars. However, I jazzed it up with the following: 1 bell pepper, chopped 2 stalks celery, chopped cayenne pepper, several dashes Louisiana Hot Sauce, several dashes 6 Garlic cloves 10 green onions 6 teaspoons Tony’s Cajun Seasoning 1 stick of unsalted butter 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoons tomato paste instead of using tomato sauce With the above additions, I give it a solid 4 stars. ****
This was very tasty but I made a few modifications. I only used 1 stick of butter, added a green bell pepper to saute with the onion, increased to 2 cloves of garlic, and increased tomato sauce to about 4-5 Tbsp. I cooked the sauce and then in the last few minutes I added some frozen crawfish tails and shrimp left over from a crawfish boil that I thawed (they were already cooked). Very easy recipe!
This is a great basic recipe for etouffee. I tweak it just a little. I use chicken broth in place of water and add two chopped green bell peppers when sauteeing the onions. The chicken broth gives the etouffee a full rich flavor. I also don't measure the broth but eyeball it to the right gravy like consistency. Absolutely delicious! Also... I serve my etouffee over mashed potatoes instead of rice... If you have not tried this PLEASE do! Very yummy comfort food!
I just made this last night and I was so glad it really was as easy as it seemed. The flavor was wonderful! The only thing I would change is the amount of onion in the beginning. It was a bit too much for my taste. I also added shrimp since I didn't have enough crawfish. It was SOOOO GOOD! Thanks for the recipe.
Easy and delicious! I'm from Louisiana but don't get to eat the good stuff too often since moving away. I made a few changes: used only 1/2 cup of butter (1 stick) to reduce fat a little, about 1/2 of an onion, no-salt tomato sauce, omitted salt and pepper, and cut Tony's to 1 TBSP - my husband's a wimp. : ) Still got rave reviews! May add an extra clove of garic next time. Will add this one to my recipe file.
To the user Kerms, and any one else who had the problem where to etouffee had too much liquid: The 6 cups of water is to boil the rice!! Don't put that much water in your etouffee! If you do find that you added too much water on accident try cooking it uncovered, stirring constantly over medium heat to cook some water out. Also, etouffees usually will thicken up if you let them stand. Remember that rice will absorb a lot of juice when you combine them, so you may find it better to have a little more liquid than you originally intended. As a last resort if you just have too much water, you can always add more flour by slowly stirring it in. Otherwise, this is a very solid recipe! :)
Those of you that are making "butter soup" with this recipe, you are passing over the first step. The rice is supposed to be cooked seperatly, the etouffee is a topping for the rice. It is an easy 2 step recipe-- I love this recipe, it is super easy to make and taste wonderful! We always make it when we have leftovers from a crawfish boil
This recipe was fantastic! It was so easy and tasty. Kerms it seems like what you did was mix it incorrectly. The 6 cups of water is used for cooking the 3 cups of rice. That would be done separate from the other part.
We made the recipe as written and thought it was a little thick as well. So, we added some water to thin as bit adn it was perfect. This is a keeper recipe. I used another reviewers hint of boiling the heads in water for the rice water, and it was really delicious.
I made this last night, it was so easy and quick and not to mention delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and used craw fish tails from the freezer section. I served with the rice and a buttermilk biscuit (Pillsbury frozen). Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing!
I am a big fan of anything cajun/creole. I really enjoyed this recipe. The best one I have run across so far. What makes it even better is that my wife and kids DONT eat it. So it leaves more for me :) Thanks0, this is quick, easy and really good.
This is a simple and delicious recipe. Crawfish etoufee is one of my all-time favorite dishes, and this one measures up with the best of them. The only thing I would change is less water (only needs about 4 cups) and more tomato sauce (I use a whole 8oz can).
3.5 stars overall. I was a raised on a variation of this recipe, but I gave this one a shot for something a little different. I found the suggested amount of seasoning was too salty, but the directions did say "or to taste." My real complaints are that it's very thick and I had to double the amount of water t thin it and there was way too much diced onion. My husband complained that it gave him a stomach ache. OH well, worth a try, but I'll stick with my stepmom's recipe.
Delicious. My hubby and I thoroughly enjoyed this etouffee. I was unable to find crawfish at my local grocery, so I substituted large shrimp and it was great. I therefore changed the cooking up a bit, I cooked the shrimp in the butter with the onions and the cajun seasoning, then removed the shrimp when just cooked, to add back in just before serving. A+
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2009
I made this recipe for some friends last night, while we watched the Mayweather fight, and it was absolutely great! Well I had to make a few adjustments. It was too thick going by the recipee. I had to add water a few times. I used minced garlic instead, didn't use that much flour, used alittle more tomatoe sauce. Added my cayenne pepper and tony chachere, oh and also added some hot richard's sausage, and it was perfect...and so easy to prepared.
This 4 star was taken to a five star with a few simple changes. I added a red bell pepper and 2 stalks of celery to the onion step. Then I used a can of diced tomatoes with garlic and onion and 2 teaspoons of tomato paste instead of the tomato sauce. Then as a last step I added mushrooms. WOW...I am from Louisiana and I loved this!!!
I used shrimp instead of crawfish, since most recipes are good for both. I used chopped tomato instead of canned tomato sauce, seafood stock instead of water, and added a half a teaspoon of slap your mama Cajun seasoning. Not sure why other recipes are using canned soup but good ingredients make a good etouffee.
This was extremely easy to make, although I did think I was going to mess it up when adding the flour. But it came out great and taste just like I thought it would! Thanks for the easy yet tasty recipe!
I did not care for this recipe. I cooked exactly as indicated (no extra water here) and it was basically a tasteless butter/onion slop. That's not etouffee. Two tablespoons of canned tomato sauce is ridiculous - this needs more tomato punch than that. I've had etouffee (the real stuff) many times and this just isn't it.
I've used this recipe several times and have been extremely pleased with the results. I made the mistake of measuring the Cajun seasoning in teaspoons instead of tbsp. Using the listed amount gives a nice kick!
only used one stick of butter, 3 cloves of garlic, + one chopped bell pepper after the onions cooked for a few minutes. It was a perfect first attempt and a great recipe. I am currently living in LA and this is right on the money.
So easy, quick and so very good! I like it a bit spicier, so I used Penzey's hot cajun seasoning. It was just right. Two other mods just to please our palate: A little less onion, a little more garlic. Thanks for sharing!
This is an excellent recipe! The only sub I make is I use half the butter and replace the other half with EVOO, it is a very creamy, smooth sauce that I find myself craving :) LOVE IT!! I get frozen Crawdad meat at Wal-Mart (Who Knew??) I make this all the time and my hubby LOVES IT :)
This is an awesome recpie! I actually made it with shrimp, crawfish tails, and andouille sausage. I also added a pich of Old Bay seasoning & cayenne pepper for that kick! This is an easy and good recipe. Thanks!
This was delicious! I only made a few modifications.... added about 1/3 can of Tomatoe Sauce, 2 cloves of garlic and approx 2.5 tbls of cajun seasoning (maybe alittle more- I kept sprinkling it in for taste). Everything else stayed the same.
This was excellent! We did not have any crawfish available to us so I used mini shrimp instead. I also did not have any tomato sauce so I used pizza sauce instead and it still tasted amazing. I found there was a bit too much rice though. I also cut down the amount of Cajun seasoning to 1/2 tbsp but next time I would add more.
This is a good recipe but I prefer to sub milk for half of the water. It makes a decadent sauce which clings to the crawfish. Also, don't just add flour and mix. You have to cook out the flour, stirring constantly, until it just begins to brown or your dish will taste like raw flour. I have lived in New Orleans and then Baton Rouge for over 20 years and these are tips I've learned along the way!
I've always been scared to cook, and my guy lived in the New Orleans are for years where etouffee is all over. Thought this would be a quick and easy meal, and it was. I used shrimp instead of crawfish. The whole meal was finished off by both of us in one sitting! I was so proud that he heaped more rice and smothered his plate full of the etouffee for seconds!
I made this a couple of months ago. I did exactly what the directions said...until the end. I had to add a little of this and that here and there to get my desired taste. Overall it's a great recipe. Btw, it's way better on baked potatoes with shredded cheese than just plain rice!!!
This is a lovely mild etouffee. I am giving it five stars because it is so easy for beginners and people who might be afraid of "cajun cooking." However, I think it needs more--I added celery and bell pepper to the onion, and extra green onion and cajun spices to the end product. This would be perfect as written for kids along with a ton of butter on their french bread! Eat it, cher!
I also believe that étouffée should not contain any canned soup. So, I substituted one small fresh tomato for the soup. I only use the tomato "meat." Quarter the tomato and use a cheese grater to extract the meat and leave the skin. Fantastic!!
This was freaking ridiculous! It almost tastes like the étouffée from pappadeux. Very authentic tasting! I added a few extra ingredients like parsley and a bay leaf :) it was BIG hit with my family!!! Thank god I didn't go with the recipe that called for can of mushroom lol!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2004
Quick and easy and really good! We love crawfish, and this recipe is excellent!
This was fantastic! Rich and wholesome. I hate spicy foods and I LOVE etouffee so it was great to be able to measure my own amount of cajun seasoning (restaurant etouffee is often too spicy for me). The only change I made was I only cut up half an onion and I put an entire red bell pepper in. Accidentally used a little more butter than needed and so did not use any water, but it turned out so wonderful!
This wasn't a home run for us. we love étouffée but I found myself without peppers and decided to give this recipe a try. We really missed those peppers in the final dish, and it had way too much butter for us. No one wanted seconds which never happens around here, so this one won't go in the keeper file. I don't usually make a recipe without tweaking it, and I should have done the same here. Thanks for the recipe to try though!
Please note, the water amounts were for the rice + the etouffee. I'm sure if I had made this correctly I would have rated it at least 4 stars, but I can't give this a 5-star review because it was so vague in the directions. It took me reading the other reviews to figure out where it went wrong.
My husband and I really liked this! It was pretty easy and it all goes in one pan which is a huge bonus for me! (Less clean up!) I ended up using a whole small can of tomato sauce just for our desired consistency and shrimp because of availability! Other than that I didn’t change a thing!
Extremely easy and delicious. I cut rice down to half, cut back on butter and used my own Cajun Seasoning which does not contain salt. Absolutely first class. Also used the heads from the crawfish to make a stock which I used to make the rice and the one cup of water for the etouffee. Thanks for sharing!
I gave 3 stars bc the general whole of the recipe was good. I did change It as others said. I added way more than 2 tbsp of tomato sauce and 1 1/2 sticks of butter is probably a little much. But after some tweaks it turned out pretty good!
amazingly easy recipe. this was my first try at cajun and it was wonderful! very quick and easy. the store didn't have crawfish so i substituted shrimp. it wasn't spicy enough for me so i added more tony's to taste. thanks for this recipe i'll make it plenty more times!
I am from Lafayette, LA, you skipped a portion of the directions. For starters we use the Cajun Trinity, onions, bell pepper and celery. You melt butter, saute onions bell pepper and celery until the onions are translucent. Then make the roux. When roux is brown enough I add 2 tbs of tomato paste. You add water, make sure sauce isn't to thick. Let simmer about 10 minutes, then add crawfish, cook another 10 minutes, serve over rice.
Tomato in Creole version but not in Cajun "light brown gravy" type. This is a staple in Cajun country during crawfish season and with quality frozen tail meat available now year round can be enjoyed year round. If the crawfish is not properly frozen, it can develop a "fishy" taste, so be sure the crawfish are of good quality. If quality crawfish are not available, quality frozen or fresh shrimp, crab or fresh mild white fish will work quite well.
This is a really good recipe. My husband and I visited Louisiana last year and we loved the food but, there aren't any Cajun restaurants near where we live. Happy to report this recipe tastes like what we had in NOLA and is easy to make at home! I made a few modifications, added bell pepper and celery to make the "trinity" used 1 Tbsp tomato paste instead of sauce since I didn't want to open a new jar and I made it with shrimp since we don't get crawfish up here. Only downside was IMO 3/4 C butter was a little too much, it left a lot of oil floating on top. I will cut down to 1/2 C next time and see how that goes.
This was my first attempt to an make etouffee and it was delicious!! The only thing I added was about a teaspoon of liquid crab boil. That set the whole thing off. I made it last week and I am making it again tonight. This time I think I am gonna use a cup of butter instead of 3/4 and add some bellpepper from my garden. Thank you for the recipe!!
Loved it! Made it for my family and one of my sisters who does not like crawfish ettouffee ate a couple of bowls! She had made spaghetti on the side thinking that's what she would eat but she didn't even touch the spaghetti!
I think this is a great basic recipe that you can easily modify!! Although, I gave it 4 stars because I think the proportions are a bit off. I found that the 3 cups of rice was way too much rice! We had a ton leftover. Also, I felt as though it was too much butter. Which wasn't a big deal since we were able to drain some of it and it tasted pretty good! Next time I'll probably only use a stick of butter, a cup of rice, more seasonings,and maybe even some bell peppers. This is a great recipe if it's your first time cooking etouffe.
It is truly a great taste of home. I've been in the military away from home so I decided to cook some Cajun dish for my family and it turned out amazing! I made sticky rice instead.. personal tastes but your recipe is perfect and I'll will definitely use it again!!
I agree great basic recipe, only because i tweaked to my taste buds. 1)instead of water use chicken broth 2)i used swai fish fillets (cut into bite sized pieces and shrimp) 3) season seafood with salt,garlic/onion powders, oregano, basil, cayenne, crushed red pepper flakes, chipoltle chilli pepper,a dash of old bay, celery seed, tumeric, & a dash of chilli powder. 4) i sautéed some frozen green bell peppers with the onions. Also instead of seasoning the base with cajun seasoning(i don't use it AT ALL) i seasoned it with a little salt, small dash of celery seed and a dash of cayenne. WIth these modification a solid 5. Also to the rice i added parsley flakes for color.
This recipe is awesome!! The only thing I plan on changing the amount of butter I use next time. It came out kind of greasy, so I'm thinking cutting the butter amount in half will do the trick.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2010
I am from New Orleans and this one is a keeper. I did add about a cup and a half of water. It should be a smooth but thick sauce. Just an FYI for others it is better the next day once the flavors have had a chance to meld.
My few changes were to use 1/2c. (one stick) of butter, it was plenty! And I added a small amount of finely chopped bell pepper with the onion, and added two bay leaves in with the water and tomato sauce. (Remove these before serving) I've used shrimp in place of the crawfish before and it's still excellent, and probably healthier too :)
I made this with some leftover tails we had and I must say it was awesome, the wife and kids really enjoyed it. I shared my picture on a Cajun page on Facebook and someone copied and added their own recipe, which was nothing close!
Empty nester
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2019
I took some of the recommendations from the comment section and made this wonderful dish. I like spicy food so I added jalapeños. When I make this dish again, I will cut back on the salt content.
i was nervous about making this! i work with a woman from NOLA and even she LOVED it! it was very easy to make and only took about 30 min. i already had the crawfish pre-peeled in the freezer from a boil a few months ago. I did add 1/4 cayenne, ground pepper, oregano, thyme and garlic/onion powder instead of cajun seasoning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2015
I overcooked the crawfish a bit, but other than that it was great!!! made good leftovers too!
