Apple Cake I
This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.
I had to write a review after reading this recipe card. I have been making this exact cake for nearly 20 years. You can easily cut down on up to 1/2 the oil, and about 1/4 of the sugar if you want. You can also replace 1/2 of the sugar with brown sugar or bakable splenda. Yes, the cake get's alittle mushy after 24 hours, but really does it last that long at your house? Not mine! Finally, why are we peeling the apples? Unless you really don't like "crunchy" or just plain don't like apples, leave the skin on. It brings a whole new depth to the dish. Plus, you will get the health benefits! Give it a try. The cake is awesome.Read More
I have been looking for my Grandmother's 'Apple Squares' recipe for years and this was close. They had a great taste but they were just too oily for me. I would go with one of the other suggestions on this board and reduce the oil ( and possibly the sugar as well. )Read More
Excellent bread--even pleased the very fussy eaters. Freezes well. However, I make some modifications. Reduced oil to 1/2 cup, added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. Reduced sugar to 1-1/2 cups. Added 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I used granny smith apples, peeled and sliced, which added just a little tartness, but any cooking apple would be great this recipe. When cooled, sprinkle with powdered sugar.
This is a REALLY delicious apple cake! I peeled the apples quickly w/ my Starfrit Apple Peeler. I cut back on the oil (maybe like 3/4 cup) and a little less sugar. As I was mixing, the batter was dry so I added milk. I added milk until the consistency was 'cake-batter-ish). I baked for 20 minutes then added a streusel topping I made (1/4 C Sugar, 1/4 C Flour, 1 tsp of cinnamon and 3 tbsp of butter). Baked for another 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. It's wonderful!!!!!
I had never made an apple cake before and someone at work requested it for a potluck, so I took a stab at this one and everyone loved it! I also substituted 1 c. of brown sugar with the white and added the streusal topping that someone else had suggested. It was very moist and tasted great! Everyone was asking me for the recipe! This would also work great with a powdered sugar glaze too!
I've been making this apple cake for many years and have never had it fail. For my own personal taste, I usually add an extra teaspoon of cinnamon, as well as 1 Cup of chopped pecans or walnuts. Raisins are also a nice addition. I usually use about 1/2 cup. The dough will be very stiff and require mixing by hand with a heavy duty wooden spoon. You can use a 9 X 13 greased and floured pan or a 10-12 Cup Bundt Pan. If using a bundt pan, bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 65 minutes or until the cake tests done using a toothpick or cake tester inserted about 2 inches from the edge. Tester should come out clean (free of dough). Also, if using a bundt pan, you will have to scoop dough from bowl and pack it evenly into cake pan. This is easy to do if you wet your hands first.
I really liked this recipe. Instead of oil I used melted butter as I don't like the taste of the oil .. it was really good. The entire recipe was great and I will definitely make again .. very moist.
This was a great cake! I had to keep checking the recipe, because it didn't quite look right (a lot of apples!), but it turned out great and didn't last a day in my house. I added brown sugar, then served it with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. DELICIOUS!!!
Great recipe. Very moist. I added some spiced rum to give it a little more flavor. Everyone loved it!
YUM! As was suggested in the reviews, I replaced half the oil with applesauce, changed the sugar to 2/3 cup white and 2/3 cup brown, added a pinch of nutmeg, used 2 large apples, and topped it with streusel (1/4 c flour, 1/4 c sugar, 1 t cinn, 3 Tb butter) that I put on halfway through baking. I split the batter between 2 9" round pans. Perfect and YUM! Will make it again!
I don't know what happened but this did not come out for me at all. I think I over beat it. It was very thick. This was easy but mine ended up in the trash.
Made this recipe back in 1993 and lost it. Seached your website and to my surprise, it's exactly like I remembered. Have made it 4 times in 2 weeks!! A favorite for Neighbor Gifts and Family get togethers..Easy and oh, so good!!
I've been making this for years, too. This recipe is my favorite part about this time of year. The "batter" is supposed to be thick like cookie dough and it would be good if they would tell you that. I have found that the cake actually has a slight cookie-like crunch to the crust that really adds to its overall deliciousness. While the oil is a healthier way to make the cake, using melted butter makes it come out SO much better. Feel free to use up to 1/4 cup less butter than indicated, too. I first stumbled upon this recipe as one for a Bundt pan and that is still the way I make it. I drizzle it with a bit of glaze before serving. I've often thought that the addition of some cranberries could really be nice, too.
This was awesome and very easy to make.Directions were easy to read and understand.Delicious.
Excellent recipe, not too much work. Mine took a lot more baking though, after 30 minutes it was well browned on top but not cooked in the middle so I had to turn the temperature down and cook it for another 25 minutes. I have an electric fan oven, but it is getting old now. Tasted delicious, especially warm with walnut ice cream!
This cake was excellent! I don't understand the reviews that said it was a gooey mess - turned out to have a great consistency for me. But I did follow a couple of the recommendations I read.....1 cup white sugar & 1 cup brown sugar vs 2 cups of white and instead of 1 cup oil I used 1/2 cup oil & 1/4 cup melted butter. Once I added 1 cup of chopped pecans and sifted powdered sugar over it when it was done. I cooked it in a Bundt pan for 55 min. The batter is very thick, almost like cookie dough, but don't worry.....It looked beautiful, smelled wonderful and tasted great! Perfect for holidays and very easy! Two thumbs up! Thanks!
This would be a five-star recipe if only it called for HALF of the sugar. I made this for a neighbourhood get-together and am so happy I halved the sugar. It was gorgeous with that amount, and totally sweet enough. A neighbour made the same exact recipe but followed it to a 'T'... I'm so happy she did b/c we were then able to compare the two cakes back to back. The one with the full amount of sugar was cloyingly sweet - way too sweet - and was denser and almost gluey. Mine was much lighter in texture, but still perfectly moist. I must admit that when making the cake I was a bit nervous as I'd never seen such a thick cake batter before. Don't fret - it is very thick but still works a treat. I will make this cake again and may even cut down the sugar some more, and will reduce the oil by 1/4.
This is almost exactly how Grandma taught me to make Apple Cake when I was a kid. Grandma uses butter instead of vegetable oil and she always adds a teaspoon of baking powder, nutmeg and cloves. This is comfort food for me. I make a lighter version now with applesauce in place of half the butter, whole wheat flour, and organic apples. GREAT with ice cream or frozen yogurt melting over slices of the warm cake.
I've made this cake twice in the last few weeks. It's very easy and sooo tasty. The hardest thing is peeling and cutting up the apples! The only change I made is to slice the apples instead of dicing them. Don't think it matters much either way. Oh, and I served each piece with a large dallop of whipped cream. Yum! I made it Sunday for my mom's birthday dessert. She is 84 now and insisted on taking a large piece home. Very very good. Thanks!....an update 10/06/08 I made this again on Sunday, this time I used a 1/4 cup less oil and I still sliced the apples instead of dicing. Mine took just about 38 minutes. Once again, very very good!
I am absolutely sure this recipe would be delicious as written. Since I'm pregnany however, I made a few small modifications to 'healthify' it a tad and it was still wonderful. I cut the sugar back by a half cup, using a blend of 1c white and 1/2c brown. I used 1c whole wheat flour with 1c white flour. Fibre is my friend these days. And I reduced the oil to 2/3c, adding in 1/2c plain yogurt. This makes a moist, yummy, perfect cake. The dough seems thick and not cake like but the apples ad moisture to the batter as they bake. Oh and one last thing, my 9x13 pan had mysteriously walked away when I made this, so I used a springform pan. Had to up the baking time to 50 minutes. Cheers all.
AMAZING! This is the best apple cake ever! I did make a couple changes. I used only 3/4c of oil..but subbed 1/2c for applesauce. I also used the suggestion of 2/3c white sugar, 2/3 c brown sugar. I also had to bake it for nearly 50mins before the bottom of the cake cooked. But even if it hadn't it wouldve still tasted amazing!
The cake was excellent, and easy to make. My family raved. I will make this cake again, again, and again. Loved it!
Reduced oil to 3/4 cups. Used 1 1/2 cups of sugar. 1 white, 1/2 brown sugar. Added 1 cup of pecans. Baked for 50 minutes. Delicious.
5 stars with alterations - 3/4 c oil, 3/4c brown sugar and 3/4 c white sugar. I also added 1 t mixed spice. I like this cake more than some apple cakes because it holds its shape well - it's not all soft like a German apple cake.
Since it is only my husband and myself, I halved the recipe using the calculation device. I used 2 granny smith apples, 1/2 tsp. of baking powder instead of the soda, and 2 tablespoons of milk since the batter was so stiff.I also used the struesel topping and baked for 40 min. The result was outstanding. It was moist,lots of apple flavor. Yum!! I should have baked a whole recipe. I could eat the whole thing myself!! Thanks for this marvelous recipe!!
I made this twice and still really didn't like it. My kids really like stuff like this and wouldn't touch it
Awesome cake!!! I do cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and the oil to 3/4. I also add a cup of chopped walnuts to it.
I never made apple cake before, so I researched many recipes before deciding on this one. First time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly. It was way too sweet for our taste and a little on the oily side. But I think that is a personal preference. Next time, I used one cup of sugar and half a cup of brown sugar. And used only half a cup of oil. It was perfect. I had to bake a little longer because my oven tends to be on the cooler side for the set temperature. I think this cake is more of a muffin texture for me - not a complaint, just an observation, I loved it. I say that because my family likes to eat this for breakfast than dessert. It never stays long enough for me to see how it tastes after a day or two in the fridge. I think next time I will half the recipe and make it in a nine inch round pan. Thank you for an easy and great recipe.
It didn't look right (not like a batter at all - more like soft crumby mix) but it cooked up perfectly. I left the skin on my apples and still fabulous (extra nutrients and easier!). This is very rich with the amount of oil - almost a streudel without the cake part. It was a hit - would be great with ice cream or whipped cream.
This was horrible! I made it for my son's class the night before I needed it and ended up having to quickly make something the next morning. It was mushy and gooey. i couldn't even slice it! I thought that I could turn it into some kind of apple cobbler for my family so that I wouldn't waste it by putting ice cream on top but even that wasn't palatable. I will not make this again!
I used half applesauce and half oil, splenda for the sugar and half whole wheat and half white flour. Since I grated the apples, I ended up with almost 4 1/2 cups of apples, but I think that just added to the moistness of the cake. The cake came out great, even with my little changes. Thanks for sharing!
Here's the thing. The flavor... AMAZING! I'm giving it 3 stars because like some other reviewers, it would not cook. Even after 50 minutes it was still very mushy on the inside with a hard crust on the top. I think you really have to cut down the oil or something. It was more like a bread pudding.
No idea what I did wrong.
Though mixing the thick batter is physically taxing, it is well worth the effort for this delicious dessert. Using Splenda and Canola oil keeps the fat and calories down and the result still tastes great!
Wow, this was really moist, delicious cake! The cinnamon really added depth and the moisture added by the apple was so good. I will make this cake again.
It tasted great but definitely needed less oil.
I made this one afternoon in the community kitchen of our dorm. It was gone before it even had a chance to cool! Very good, especially as a coffee companion.
loved this as a dessert. however i was worried throughout the baking process. didn't know to what extend foamy mean so just beat the oil and eggs until a lot of bubbles were present. i added all the dry ingredients at once which i think i should not have done because the mixture was dry and i didn't think it was going to blend it. i persisted but the mixture was not a batter. it was very stiff unlike any other cake mixture I'd made before. The suggested baking time was not nearly enough. The cake was a nice colour but was still wobbly in the middle. A further 30 minutes later I decided to remove it from the oven. Despite all my concerns it turned out to be really moist. Next time I will add walnuts or sultanas but I'm not too sure what I could do about the suggested time being doubled what is suggested in the recipe. Any suggestions?
This is DELICIOUS! The only thing I did was use 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce and 1/2 cup of veggie oil... I also accidentally put 3 tsp of cinnamon... IT IS SOOOOO GOOD! I will make this all fall/winter! Great as a coffee cake! THANKS for the recipe!
sooooo good ,my daycare loved it!!!!only thing i changed was 1 cup brown/1 cup white suger...and i added a little less of each ,not to the top....
Excellent, moist cake. I made this on the weekend and everyone loved it. I followed the recipe as written but baked in bundt pan instead of 9x13. Sprinkled with icing sugar after cooled. Very easy and very tasty.
Very easy, very good. edit: this time I used 1 cup brown sugar and one cup white sugar. 3/4 cup oil and didn't peel apples . This time I used my 9 x 13 glass dish, took way longer to cook, approx. 55 mins. Very good
Delicious!, i made a few changes, because I wanted it to be healthier...1 cup white flour and 1 cup of kamut flour...3/4 cup sugar (2 cups is excessive!) I then put about half the batter in a loaf pan, layered a mound of extra apples on top and then topped it off with the remaining batter. I mixed all the wet ingredients in a cuisinart, and the dry in a bowl before adding to the wet. Result was a beautiful apple loaf!!
Delecious. Everyone loved it. Not a single piece was left. I added 1/2 ts nutmeg. No additional changes. Turned out great. Absolutly will make it again and agian. Very easy also. Thanks
This was very good and so simple to prepare. After reading all the reviews, I did substitute 3/4 c. melted margarine for the oil, and used brown sugar in place of half of the white sugar. I also spiced it up just a bit, with a pinch of nutmeg and cloves. My apples were Red Romes, and they did very well in this. I made a glaze of powdered sugar, milk and vanilla, and just drizzled a criss-cross pattern over the top. I will definitely make this again. Update, next day-omigosh, this is even better! It seems even moister and the flavors have blended beautifully.
This is the best! My batter was also very thick, so I added about 2 tablespoons of milk. Instead of 1 cup white sugar, I added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. It turned out perfect!
This was delicious - very moist! I also used 1/2 applesauce for oil and 1/2 brown sugar for white.
Very easy to make and very delicious! I used 4 medium sized apples without peeling them, it turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this recipe. I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and used raw Turbino sugar instead of white sugar. I replaced the oil with unsweetened applesauce and left the peel on the apples. It was fantastic!
Terrible. The batter did not pour into pan - it was more like a crumble and had to be pressed into the pan. Too sweet and oily. The only tasty part was the apples.
I made this exactly by the original and it is wonderful. I've made several different apple cakes but this is the best so far.
i made this recipe today...and it did not turn out...
The first time I made it, it was gone before I knew it.Everyone loved it.
Excellent! Like others, I halved the oil, but used butter instead. I also spiced it up a bit more with fresh ground nutmeg and a tad of cloves and added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. YUMMY!
wow total flop for me. The picture at the top is very decieving. Mine turned out like a crumble and not a cake. I will use it as a topping to ice cream and that about it. I would definely add alot of milk if i was to ever try this recipe again.
really good way to use up apples w/ pantry ingredients. i halved the amount of oil, used 3 tsp cinnamon, and left the apple skin on. half of the batter was poured into an 8x8 and the other half was poured into a loaf pan. one for home and one for the hubs to take to work. i added 1 c of raisins rolled in flour (had some to use up) to the loaf pan batter. they were both done after 45 mins. after cooling and removing from pans i dusted w/ powdered sugar.
Had to add a bit of milk as it was too dry. Sprinkled with icing sugar, very good!
So awesome!
We reduced the sugar to 1cp, also used 2 bread loaf tins so the baking time was longer, SMELT GREAT!! Tasted great too!! Thanks for this recipe!
This is a fantastic apple cake. I took it to work and everyone wanted the recipe. Easy to make! Great with a fresh cup of coffee!!
A good recipe. I cut the oil down to 3/4 of a cup like the reviews suggested but I found my batter too dry at the end. Because it was so dry I added some milk until it pulled together nicely. The cake turned out great and was very tasty.
Made this recipe again today, and I'm trying not to eat it all by myself! My modifications were: 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup sugar instead of 2 cups sugar, 1 cup whole wheat and 1 cup regular flour instead of 2 cups. I'm wondering if there's a way to make it with less oil next time. Wonderful moist cake.
My family loved this. Used 1/2 c oil, 1/2 c white sugar and 1 c brown sugar, and it was still a bit sweet. Next time I may omit the white sugar. Kept the skins on the apples. Also added about 1/2 tsp ground ginger. Baked at 350 for well over an hour.
This recipe was quick and easy to assemble. Instead of chopping the apples I shredded them because my son does not like chunks of fruit in cakes. Also I substituted half the oil with apple sauce to reduce the fat.
Fantastic cake! I took the advice of some others and reduced the oil to 3/4 cup. I also used 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar and added milk until it turned into cake batter. And the streusel on top is great! Definitely will make again.
This is a great recipe as is. But I did make some changes, not because it needed it but to suit our personal tastes. I cut the oil in half as others suggested, used 1 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup white, increased cinnamon to 3 tsp and added 1 tsp nutmeg. Someone mentioned that the cake gets soggy quickly so to prevent that we left it uncovered - problem solved. I will make this cake again.
We really like this! I cut the sugar by 25% and the oil by 1/2, but replaced the missing oil w/ 1/2 C applesauce. The cake is still very moist and tender, not ridiculously sweet, perfect with a cup of coffee & a great use for all of the apples we picked.
I incorporated suggestions from multiple reviewers, and really enjoyed this cake. Changes: I left the apple peels on, substituted applesauce for half of the oil, replaced half of the flour with whole-wheat pastry flour, reduced sugar to 1.5 cups (using a combination of white and brown sugar), added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and added 1 cup chopped walnuts. The cake turned out nicely, and after leaving it on the counter in a covered container I liked it even better the next day! However, even after reducing the sugar I found the cake to be too sweet. Next time, I'll reduce the sugar even further.
Thanks to IBNITWIT who suggested NOT peeling the apples!!! It was a HUGE time saver and the taste is great! This cake is fabulously moist. I'm going to take it to the office because I can't possibly eat that much cake in a day or two. Thanks for this recipe :)
This is a delicious cake, especialy made with Vietnamese cinnamon. I used whole wheat pastry flour, too, which gave it good flavor. However, the proportion of batter to apples seems a bit low---I didn't really get a "pourable" batter.
Okay - So I found this today and made it for the Jewish Holiday of Rosh Hashana. FANTASTIC! I mean really quite perfect for someone who has no time for anything w/3 kids pulling at my pant legs! I had all the ingredients. The only thing that was a bit time consuming was dicing the apples, but other than that, it was really easy. It's "done" when the top has a nice golden-brown to it. I highly recommend it!
All in all, it was a tasty cake considering how extremely easy it is to throw together. It also makes your whole house smell wonderful while it's cooking! Everyone really seemed to like this except for me. I guess because I am a "texture" person and I thought it was too mushy. I actually reduced the oil to 3/4 cup and I'm very glad I did! I would make it again sometime and either add more flour or cook it longer than the recipe says too.
I added 1/4 tsp. allspice, reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup, and reduced the oil by 1/4 cup as well. It was thick and chunky, but I didn't add any milk or anything because I trusted that the apples would cook down and make a dense, moist cake. I think you could halve the oil and it would still be awesome. I'll try that next time, because this was delicious - even better the next day! I might add nuts, too, and as someone mentioned, a dusting of powdered sugar would look nice.
I've made this recipe for years but have always made it as squares. I lightly sprinkle the top with cinnamon nad sugar which gives it a crispy top. Make a double batch, your kids will inhale the first one.
Fantastic--this will become a part of my go-to dessert rotation! Easy and delicious. Make it even easier by not peeling apples--saves time, adds nutrition and tastes the same!
This was DELICIOUS!
Great recipie, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and used half cup applesauce and half cup oil. Also added 1 cup chopped walnuts. Yum !!
Wow! This is a GOOD cake! I made it for a ladies meeting at church and there was SO many desserts that I feel proud that out of them all, 7 or 8 pieces were taken so plenty of leftovers! HE HE, more for us! After finally dicing up all the apples and putting it in the batter, it reminds you of a caramel apple and when you bake it, it's a baked caramel apple! This recipe deserves for anybody to make it. For any reason.
Very easy and tasty, i'm going to cut the amount of sugar in half the next time,though, a bit sweet for my taste.
We loved this cake! Changed nothing and it was perfect. Makes the house smell like a fine bakery, too! Thanks for sharing!
I left out 1 tsp of the cinnamon, otherwise it's too strong, and I added 1/4 cup of oatmeal. Instead of oil, you can use butter for a nice rich flavor. I used the suggestion of baking for 20 minutes, then covering the cake with a crumble topping (1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 3 tbsp butter) and baking 15-20 more minutes. YUM!!!
This is a great cake. I made some changes, based on some of the reviews: I used only 1.5 cups sugar (would have made half of that brown sugar if I had any), and I used 1/2 cup butter and only 1/4 cup oil. I also added pecans. It's delicious.
Thank-you for posting this! Ever since my nonna passed away, I thought her apple cake recipe was gone forever. Made the cake today and it tastes just like how I remember her baking it. Thanks once again!
Very easy to make! I made it in two 8 inch round pans and it came out perfect in 35 minutes. I agree with some of the reviewers that you could cut out a bit of the sugar because it's really sweet but it's also great as-is! I'm also celiac so I used gluten free flour and my hubby said you couldn't taste a difference :)
This is delicious and one of the easiest cakes I've ever made! I had to make a few slight changes (because I have a tendency to start baking/cooking without checking first if I have all the ingredients...) I used 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c non-fat vanilla yogurt and 1/2 c sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar. The texture was perfect, and the cake was super moist. I baked mine for 30 minutes exactly.
Really delicious cake, and SO-O-OOOOOO simple! Made it this evening with the ingredients in the cupboard - didn't have enough apples so substituted one cup of raisins. Also added some mixed spice along with the cinnamon for a bit of added depth of flavour and spiciness. Mmmmm. This went like...well..hot cakes... Thanks Judy.
Be sure to put LESS oil and MORE apples and it will be perfect!
it was tasty and sooooooooo tender and I will make it again and again.
I love this recipe. It is so easy and so delicious. It melts in your mouth. Everytime I make it, my family eats just about the whole cake in one sitting. They love it as much as I do!!!
This recipe is delicious! The cake is very moist and my family LOVED it! It was gone within 2 days! I made a simple glaze to drizzle over top, which added to the subtle sweetness of the cake.
SO good! Made exactly as written. Smelled so good baking in the oven! Awesome with some vanilla ice cream when hot.
This cake was delicious, but it turned to mush overnight even though it was in the fridge. You said it stores well, I wish you had included how you store it.
Easy as heck. I am a true non cook, and I decided I did not want to throw out another wilty apple (especially the ones the kids leave in their lunch boxes and forget to tell me about). What a waste, especially since I buy the good organic ones. So I wanted a simple, easy recipe using basic pantry items to turn those slightly shriveled up apples into something fabulous. This was great and the result was yummy. I will definitely do this again. I used olive oil, which was fine. Next time I might use less sugar. Thanks for this recipe! So proud of myself!
Really good! I added vanilla and used half wheat flour.
Really enjoyed this recipe. Very easy to make and so tasty. Even the kids love it. Keep getting requests to make it again and again :)
I made this when my in-laws were here for a long weekend and they asked me to make a second since we gobbled up the first! After reading other reviews I used 2/3 cup oil and 1cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Yummy!
This cake is FANTASTIC. I got sick of dicing apples so I decided to do a half recipe but now I regret it because it all disappeared so fast. I added a lot of extra cinnamon because that's just personally how I like it, and it was great. This is going into the recipe box. I LOVE YOU JUDY!!!
This cake is super easy to make. It's very moist & full of chunks of apple. I only used 1.5 cups of sugar & thought it was plenty. I served it with homemade whipped cream. Yum!
