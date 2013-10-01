Apple Cake I

I never made apple cake before, so I researched many recipes before deciding on this one. First time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly. It was way too sweet for our taste and a little on the oily side. But I think that is a personal preference. Next time, I used one cup of sugar and half a cup of brown sugar. And used only half a cup of oil. It was perfect. I had to bake a little longer because my oven tends to be on the cooler side for the set temperature. I think this cake is more of a muffin texture for me - not a complaint, just an observation, I loved it. I say that because my family likes to eat this for breakfast than dessert. It never stays long enough for me to see how it tastes after a day or two in the fridge. I think next time I will half the recipe and make it in a nine inch round pan. Thank you for an easy and great recipe.