Apple Cake I

309 Ratings
  • 5 197
  • 4 70
  • 3 19
  • 2 11
  • 1 12

This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.

By Judy Richardson

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 9x13 inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat vegetable oil and eggs until foamy. Add the sugar, flour, ground cinnamon, baking, soda, salt, and vanilla and mix well. Stir in the diced apples. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes. Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes. Cake needs no frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022