Grilled Radishes

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe in all my years of cooking I never thought to cook radishes. These are fabulous! If you like cooked cabbage you'll love these. If you don't this may not win you over. Like cabbage radishes have a peppery bite to them and it's pretty strong in those little red spheres. But it practically disappears when they're cooked. I've made this dish twice and here's my changes: halved the butter halved the garlic (or else you'll miss out on the almost-sweetness that develops) and added about one tsp chicken boullion powder ('cause I like cabbage cooked in chicken broth). Additionally I cooked them on the stove on low in a covered skillet stirring occasionally. Also I found that no additional salt or pepper was needed. Hubby thought they were "just OK" and 6-yr-old wouldn't even look at them but I know I'll be making these all the time. How ideal that I can make just enough for me. Helpful (123)

Rating: 4 stars Okay I admit it. I don't like radishes. In fact when my produce delivery service delivered these this week I cringed inwardly. BUT I'd only had them raw on a salad so off I went looking for a way to cook them... and found... THIS. I was amazed.. I like radishes now:) The garlic is just great... yum! Even my veggie-scared husband liked them! The only thing I did differently is that I didn't have time to do the grill packet thing so I pan-grilled/fried them on the stove. I give it a 4 only because my son didn't like it;) Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars These were amazing! I cooked them in a skillet on the stovetop over medium heat for the same 20 minute cooking time rather than grilling them due to the weather. I used the same and same amount of ingredients and seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper towards the end. I absolutely loved them and my 2 year old asked for seconds! Helpful (53)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I'm giving this a four only because I didn't grill the radishes and it should be rated as the recipe states. Otherwise it would be a three and a half because I sauteed the vegies in a pan instead. No rave reviews from four out of five people however our daughter Ashley loved them! Hubby and I are crazy about radishes in the raw and I guess we just missed the bite they give off when not cooked. I have to say I had no idea that radishes had any natural sugar. Much like onions they become so amazingly sweet. If you're not a radish fan I suggest trying this as you'll probably be pleasantly surprised. My "Ash-b-gash" thanks you "Librarylady" for a side she truly enjoyed! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This one gets 5 stars because I HATE radishes but now I can eat them--and like them--thanks to this recipe. Like many other reviewers I skipped the foil and cooked them in a pan with butter and garlic. The radishes are still crunchy but all the bite and bitterness is gone.:) Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars i thought this was very tasty. I made 2 changes. one is i forgot to add the ice cube and the second is i cut a jalapeno pepper in half and cooked it in the packet. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I don't particularly care for radishes but we received a bunch on our produce delivery and I was looking for a way to use them. I never would have thought to cook a radish but these were excellent! They have a very mild taste kind of a cross between a turnip and a potato but don't have the mealy texture of a potato. This will become a regular! Helpful (22)

Rating: 3 stars I'm a big fan of radishes and I have never tried cooking them before. This recipe was pretty good. The radishes had a great texture and the tatse was good. But I found that it tatses almost exactly like cabbage and I forget I'm eating radishes. If your not crazy about the spicy taste of radishes then i recommend this. But for those who love the flavor of radishes as I do stick to the salads. Helpful (19)