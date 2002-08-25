Chocolate Lovers' Favorite Cake
This easy recipe is a chocoholic's dream come true!
This easy recipe is a chocoholic's dream come true!
This is heaven! Thanks to other reviewers' comments, I made one major change. This is a lot of batter, and it would have overflowed my pan and been a disaster. So: I filled the Bundt pan to within 1.5" of the top and put the remaining in an 8 x 8 pan. I kept the baking time the same. They both turned out beautifully, and everyone raved! Also, I used 1/2 tsp. almond extract, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, which was great; and I used 12 oz. of mini chocolate chips (the regular-size chips would be too overpowering, too chunky). This is the best chocolate cake I've ever, ever had. One small slice is very rich (and addictive). I will definitely be making this a lot. It's really easy, too. Just be sure to really grease (butter) the Bundt pan. I did (I even had a Teflon Bundt pan, and stuff still sticks) and the cake slipped out wonderfully. Presentation is gorgeous: I swirled chocolate sauce on the plate, dusted it with confectioners' sugar, which I had also used to dust the top of the cake; and served with a small side of best-quality vanilla ice cream.Read More
This burnt and was totally disgusting had to throw it away- would not make again!!!Read More
This is heaven! Thanks to other reviewers' comments, I made one major change. This is a lot of batter, and it would have overflowed my pan and been a disaster. So: I filled the Bundt pan to within 1.5" of the top and put the remaining in an 8 x 8 pan. I kept the baking time the same. They both turned out beautifully, and everyone raved! Also, I used 1/2 tsp. almond extract, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, which was great; and I used 12 oz. of mini chocolate chips (the regular-size chips would be too overpowering, too chunky). This is the best chocolate cake I've ever, ever had. One small slice is very rich (and addictive). I will definitely be making this a lot. It's really easy, too. Just be sure to really grease (butter) the Bundt pan. I did (I even had a Teflon Bundt pan, and stuff still sticks) and the cake slipped out wonderfully. Presentation is gorgeous: I swirled chocolate sauce on the plate, dusted it with confectioners' sugar, which I had also used to dust the top of the cake; and served with a small side of best-quality vanilla ice cream.
I made this cake twice and the first time it flopped. I read through reviews with one star and found mine flopped exactly the way others did. It fell after being taken out of the oven and was a gooey mess. So I spoke to someone who does cake making professionally and to make a long story short I found I had overprocessed it. I use a kitchenaid mixer which is more powerful than a hand held and I used the whisk attachment instead of the paddle attachment. So when I remade it I followed her instructions which were to mix the eggs, sour cream, butter, and vanilla together really well. Then I sifted the cake mix and pudding together and added the wet ingredients to dry and processed it for 2 min with the paddle attachment. This time I was successful. It made a very rich very chocolaty cake. My friend also said another reason cakes fall is the oven is not hot enough and so check your oven temperature with an oven thermometer and make sure the temperature isn't too low.
This cake was fantastic. A personal tip that I think would have helped all of the folks that had so much trouble . . . make sure you buy cake mix that DOES NOT already have pudding in the mix. I bet some people accidentally had double the pudding. Some other people's tips that I followed - 1 Tblsp of flour mixed in the mini chips before adding to batter. Really butter the non-stick bundt pan and leave 1 1/2 inches space between batter and top of pan. There will be batter left over. Vanilla instead of almond extract. Ovens vary so watch the cake carefully - mine was done in 60 minutes. Let the cake rest for 10 minutes and you will notice it falling significantly. That is supposed to happen. That's why the cake turns out so dense and fudgy! We drizzled the cake with a dark chocolate ganache and filled the center hole with fresh raspberries and chocolate leaves. It looked like something from Better Homes and Gardens! My 8 year old son won Most Chocolatey Cake at his Cub Scout cake auction. It also set a record for most money paid for a cake - $31.00!
I read many review on this recipe before I tried it. I took many of the recommendations listed and for those of you who have yet to try this recipe, I will share with you the success I had with this wonderful cake (so you don't have to waste time reading them)! First, I did use an angel food cake pan so that I wouldn't have the overflow problem. I sprayed it with cooking spray and floured it to prevent sticking. I had absolutely no trouble getting it out of the pan. I did bake in a dark (non stick coated)pan and had to decrease the oven temp. to 325. I increased the baking time to about 65 minutes. I used 2c. MINI chocolate chips that I mixed with 1 T. flour before mixing them into the batter. I used the vanilla instead of almond extract. When I took the cake out of the oven, I let it cool for 10 minutes in the pan and then inverted it onto a plate. It came out perfect. I made a chocolate glaze (which I chose from this website) and poured over while still hot. I allowed it to cool completely before serving. All the members of my family of 5 were in agreement that this recipe deserves a 10+ rating!!I'm sure I will be using it many times over. Enjoy!
I'm neither a dessert lover nor a cake lover, but his recipe takes the cake! It's easy to make, even a non-baker like me gets it right every time. I bake this in an angel food pan and then top it off with a chocolate ganache made by heating one cup whipping cream, removing from the heat and stirring in one cup chopped semi-sweet chocolate. Stir till smooth. Pour on top of the cake and let it drizzle down the sides. Refrigerate and talk about decadent!
This cake is incredible! I make a lot of different cakes for work and my co-workers tell me this one is the best yet. I decided to sprinkle powdered sugar over the top and then drizzled Hershey's Double Chocolate Sundae Syrup over it when it was cool to make it look better. Hint: When you are baking it, put a cookie sheet underneath, because it overflows a bit.
Can't think of a more rich, dense, chocolatey cake that I've had! All I had was fat free sour cream, but it turned out just fine. I had to bake it longer than 55 minutes because it was so dense. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent and simple to make cake. I warmed up my slice in the microwave to soften up the chocolate chips for about 20 seconds and it was great. I would say you could even omit the chips and it would still be very good.
This cake was quite smooth and moist. It did develop some cracks, though - almost too soft to cut properly. I served it with a raspberry cream topping and it was very tasty.
UPDATE: 2nd Review. TRY IT IN VANILLA!!! Not sure if anyone has made this suggestion yet so I thought I would. I've made this cake so many times (see first review below) and made a vanilla version for my "allergic to chocolate" husband. It was amazing and I think I like it better than the chocolate. I used a Duncan Hines French Vanilla cake mix and a vanilla pudding. Used vanilla extract and omitted the chocloate chips. I cut the baking time by about 5-10 minutes so it's extra moist. It's best served at room temp. I also used a cream cheese icing on top. You have got to try it! First review: Wow! What a delicious cake. Everyone raves whenever I make it... and I make it a lot. Just to make it even more rich, I drizzle melted Lindt chocolate on top and sprinkle it with white and dark chocolate curls! This makes an otherwise not-so-pretty cake look fabulous.
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving. Everyone young and old loved it. I did not change a thing, and I don't think there is anything you could do to make it better. I will definately make this again.
I am not a fan of your typical chocolate cake, but this is phenomenal. I have never taken it anywhere where they haven't raved over it. It is very dense and has almost a fudgy consistency to the slices when you cut it. Very, very flavorful without being TOO rich. I always substitute vanilla extract for the almond, as I don't care for that particular flavor. I think the vanilla gives a nice rich homemade taste to this cake. This is now the only chocolate cake I will make. Be advised that the batter is VERY stiff and you almost have to spread it in your bundt pan, so don't be alarmed!
OH MY GOSH! This was the absolute best cake I have ever eaten! Thank you so much for posting this recipe, you really saved me. We were invited to a dinner party and I offered to bring dessert. I love to bake, but needed the PERFECT dessert. The taste is amazing! It definately reminded me and several of the guests of brownies. I made a few adjustments though- I did not have almond extract, so I used vanilla. I had to increase baking time by about 10 minutes because it was not quit done. I used a chocolate glaze, filled the middle with whole strawberry's, and then placed sliced strawberry's all over the top. I then drizzled a little strawberry glaze over the top, and around the edges for presentation, and finally I sprinkled a little powder sugar over it all. I had so many compliments, and the best part is I came home with none. Which told me this was a winner!
This cake was FABULOUS! I made this for someone's birthday and it was a huge hit! I read all the reviews first which were very helpful. I used a the pan recommended and the batter came within an inch of the top so I didn't need an additional pan.I greased the pan w/ butter and used 12oz. mini chips.Sifted together the pudding mix and cake mix (no pudding in the cake mix!) and added to the already mixed eggs, sour cream, butter and almond extract. Add wet to dry! Processed for 2 minutes w/ paddle stand mixer. This cake came out of the pan really well and did not stick. I cooked down some frozen raspberries, added a little sugar and drizzled on top of the cake. Sweet icing would have been too much on this already rich cake. I figured out the Weight Watcher points plus for this cake to be 17 points per serving (minus the raspberries) and it was worth every point!!! I'll make this cake again for sure!!
Okay, I am definitely one to modify a recipe, but not this one! I followed it verbatim except that I did not have my bundt pan available so I used 2-9inch round pans. I was worried when the batter was so thick, but this didn't pose to be a problem. The cake rose perfectly and was very moist and chocolately. I wouldn't change a thing. Just as an FYI because I had to double check for myself! A 12oz bag of semi-chocolate chips = 2 cups and a 16oz container of sour cream = 2 cups :) Thanks for the great recipe.
I would give this 6 if I could. That good. I have never needed to deviate from the original recipe. Except maybe to add extra chips- seriously perfect recipe. I have been baking this recipe for several years. It's my go to.
My oh my, that's a good chocolate cake. The only thing I varied was I only used a half bag of chips. And instead of a bundt pan I used three 8" round pans, baked about 35 minutes, and made a layer cake. The hint of almond flavor makes people wonder what that tiny little extra something is. This is the best cake I've ever had, period. Thanks for sharing!
I've made a version of this cake before and loved it. I misplaced my recipe and made this recipe for my son's Cub Scout Cake Walk. Paired with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze also from this site he won a blue ribbon for "Most Delicious Looking Cake."
I love this cake. I substitute the chocolate chips for walnult and it is even better.
I've made this cake several times. Be sure that you use a big enough bunt pan (fill the bundt pan leaving at least 2" from the top of the pan - otherwise the cake will overflow). I've started using mini chocolate chips (vs. the regular sized ones)because they melt completely. Sometimes the regular size chips don't melt completely - nothing wrong with this (still is delicious), but I prefer them to be melted. I do not make any changes to this recipe. I use the Whipped cream cream cheese icing found at Allrecipes.com and shave chocolate on top at the end. This is a fabulous chocolate cake recipe - and simple to make! Enjoy!
This was a nice flavorful, moist cake. Can easily be changed for any flavor. Add nuts, fruit, candied fruit, candies!!!!
Wonderful and moist! However, we had to cook this about 30 minutes longer than the recipe suggested and it still came out moist in the middle. Could be due to cooking ours in a silicone bundt pan. Highly recommend silicone bundt pan because it pops right out without any sticking or breaking apart, and it was only $6.00 for the pan. Used a 1/2 cup whipping cream (heated) stirring in 1 cup semi-sweet choc. chips for the icing drizzled over the top, and strawberries in the middle. Very yummy!
AMAZING!!!! I can't tell you how perfect this cake turns out, every time! All of my friends want the recipe and when they ask what's in it, I don't feel comfortable telling them 2 cups of sour cream, 5 eggs and two sticks of butter. It is delicious but def. not heart smart. But when it's brought to a party, it's always a hit! Always! I've never made any changes and never will. Oh, and it goes well with Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze by tunisianswife. Perfect one two punch...lol.
When my friend made it, 5+ stars. When I made it, the middle didn't finish, it sank, and the top was dried and cracked. Next time, maybe 60 minutes and 1/4 c water to keep it moister and reduce the thickness of the batter. Maybe 1 less egg too. Also, I appreciate the suggestions to keep it 1.5 inches from the top of the bundt pan and make an 8x8 with the leftover batter.
This cake is great! It almost doesn't need any frosting. It is really moist but very rich and heavy, so you may want to eat a huge piece, but usually a small piece will do. I used dark chocolate chips in mine, and a cup of vegetable oil instead of the butter. I agree with another reviwer's recommendation: do NOT use a cake mix that already has pudding in the mix! I used a devil's food cake mix and it was delicious. This cake is best when served a little warm, so the chocolate chips are soft. It's great with ice cream.
Totally yummy cake. Not a difficult recipe to follow (and I am NOT a baker). My 9 yr old son and I made this and took it to a holiday gathering- it was a hit! Moist and mmmm. Of note: ton of batter, as has been mentioned, so definitely messy; we sprinkled the choc chips in a layer in the middle of the batter (very thick batter) instead of incorporating and it was an awesome 'extra'. We used a bundt pan and dusted it w powdered sugar to present.
I made this last weekend and it was delicious! Both my little ones ate 2 pieces! and my husband said it was worth selling in a store! thanks for a great recipe!
This cake was great! It was a great bundt cake! Im going to save this one for the next Birthday celebration!
This was SO good!!! Worth every calorie! I baked for the full time. I added the satiny chocolate glaze from this site! Incredible!
Not much of a chocolate lover, but this was absolutely fantastic! I made this cake for my best friend's birthday and also made cupcake out of this recipe for my college design class. They were a hit!
Hi! :) Reading advice throughout reviews, each baker, of course, will have different results. 65 mins w/ my oven. Taking almond out, replacing with vanilla actually makes this an "ordinary" chocolate cake. That hint of almond, a note of "what IS that special, wonderful flavor" is part of what makes this cake unique. The almond also brings out the chocolate flavor even more. And much depends on the pan you use, I bake in a copper bundt pan, required just a light spray of canola (Pam equivalent), each time I've made it, slips right out without a crumb left in the pan...it absolutely "falls" as it sets/cools the first 10 minutes. As others mentioned, this is part of what gives it dense, chocolatey yumminess. I've made it (by request) many times. Each time, perfect results after following the recipe exactly. I've never had extra batter, makes the perfect amount for a 10 inch bundt pan. For bakers without a lifetime of experience, advice to "mix chocolate chips with flour" could ruin the recipe if the reason and method is not understood. I use a sieve or colander (depending on size of holes so chips don't fall through)...chips or other additions (such as heavy choc chips or fruit etc) tend to sink to the bottom (like blueberries in muffins) a light coating of flour keeps chips etc, distributed evenly throughout the batter. You don't want to "mix" with flour, additional flour would alter the final result. I suggest as little additional flour as possible, sieve works great:) Enjoy!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I made a full course meal for my mom on Mother's Day and she said this was the best part! She asked for something chocolate and I gave her chocolate! She has renamed this "Mother's Day Cake" because I am now supposed to make this every Mother's Day. Literally the best cake I have ever had in my life! I put Hershey's syrup and fresh raspberries all over the cake after it cooled and it was heaven on a plate!
I recommend following this recipe pretty closely, but omitting the almond extract. The first time I made this recipe, I followed it exactly and it turned out a dream (I had also omitted the almond by accident, and used a larger Bundt pan.) The second time I made it, I added almond, and substituted white chocolate chips, and I made it in a cake round. This made for huge complications. The cake overflowed out of the pan, took at least 20 minutes longer to cook (and wasn't cooked evenly), it tasted sticky like bad caramel, and was really disappointing given how good it had been the first time. Some recommendations: add some raspberry jam to the cake, and some powdered sugar. It enhances the flavor of vanilla ice cream or raspberry sorbet. Also make sure to use a 12" Bundt pan!
Very rich!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Came out perfect. Before serving, I dust it with powdered sugar or drizzle chocolate sauce on top. Always a hit at dinner parties. You'd never know it was from a cake mix! Very rich, great texture.
Wonderful and delicious! Followed recipe exactly. Sprayed large non-stick bundt pan with cooking spray (don't need any flour in the pan)- and filled it, it baked perfectly in 50 minutes, didn't overflow, and after cooling 10 minutes, slide perfectly onto the plate.
Love it!
Excellent. First time I made it I topped with chocolate ganache but after tasting it, I sifted confectioners sugar on top for the second one. I have the third in the oven now. After reading about the overflow problem, I make 6 cupcakes with additional batter and it comes out just right. This cake is delicious and perfect to serve for any occasion or just because it's really, really tasty!
I made this cake for my Dad's 62nd birthday, and after tasting it, he said (quote) "This is, by far, the best cake I've ever put in my mouth!" It was SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO good! Allow me to suggest an addition to this cake that made the flavors INCREDIBLE! Thaw one small bag of frozen raspberries and drain juice into a bowl. Set raspberries and juice aside. When you are ready to pour the cake mixture into the Bundt pan, only pour in about half. Then, layer the top of the mixture with the drained raspberries. Then pour the rest of the cake mixture into the Bundt pan and bake. While it's baking, pour your raspberry juice into a small saucepan and cook at medium heat. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine 1 Tbsp cornstarch and 1 Tbsp COLD water and stir. When the raspberry juice begins to simmer and bubble, add the cornstarch water and stir. The cornstarch will thicken the juice into a rich, AMAZING cake sauce. When serving the cake, pour the sauce generously on the cake slices. Your guests will be completely floored. I can't wait to make it for my Mom & Stepdad!
Yummy! I wanted to try a new chocolate cake recipe and this seemed like a good option. It's very similar to another very popular one on this site. I followed the recipe to a "T" except I used a pudding in the mix Devil's Food cake mix and cook and serve pudding mix as that was what I had on hand. The results were excellent but I do agree with one reviewer who said 2 cups of sour cream was a bit of overkill. The other recipe calls for 1 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup warm water along w/cooking oil instead of the butter and they taste equally as good. As the two recipes are so similar, I will probably continue to use the other one to cut a few of the calories and some of the fat. All in all an excellent cake, however!
This was the best chocolate cake I have ever tasted! Being from the south, I have access to some of the best tried and true chocolate cake recipes, so I was a skeptic about trying a recipe from a web site.I made it exactly as the recipe stated. Being an absolute chocolate lover I iced it with my favorite chocolate glaze. 3 Milky Way Bars melted with 6 tbls margarine. Delicious and a keeper!
I brought this cake to a friend's house- 5 of us were playing a game and we ALL had second helpings. I have never had such a moist cake. I melted and stirred in my chocolate chips, because the first time I made the cake we didn't like that the chips went hard when the cake cooled- it kind of made the cake texture a little wierd, but that could be just us. I want to try a white version!!
I honestly don't know why it didn't recieve a perfect 5, I read some of the reviews and was hesitant to make the cake, because of the instructions and complaints.. I did change a few things to avoid the cake from flopping or not expanding correctly.. After reading the reviews! I added 1/2 water and did 4 eggs instead of five, and also I did 2 hershey bars broken into pieces for chocoloate chunks. I also ran out of buter and imporvised by adding 1/3 oil.. I was very hesitant but it came up very superb... My husband loved it he said it was the best chocolate cake ever! Also for frosting Hint: I did chocolated pudding mixed with cool whip and put on cake then put cake in refrigerate.... Oh it is to die for, just had some with cofee and I had to ply myself away!!!
Outstanding recipe, Susan! Everyone wanted the recipe to this chocolate-lovers dream! It was rich and moist. Most of us felt that the almond flavoring really enhanced the chocolate and sour cream. I will try vanilla as others have suggested, but for now, I am really pleased with the results as written. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful! Everyone loved it. Used chocolate glaze I recipe (needed a double batch).
made this for an adult birthday party and it was gone in less than 10 minutes!! I filled the center with sweetened whipped cream and sprinkled chocolate chips on top- made for a very pretty presentation.
Amazing! The best chocolate cake I have ever made. People at work swooned and came back for seconds and thirds!
Oh my STARS!!! This is one incredible cake! I made it for dinner guests on Tuesday, and my husband asked me to make it again on Thursday. We are not a family of cake eaters, yet we cannot get enough of this. So YUMMY! The first time I was out of almond extract, so I used rum extract and it was delicious. The second time I used almond and it was equally good. It does tend to run over - I put a little less in the pan the second time around and had no problems. I also baked it at 375 the second time because the first time it took about 20 minutes longer than the recipe stated. This is from now on my chocolate cake recipe...
Um. Why make anything else? Do definitely make sure you leave 1.5 inches of "cook space" above the batter. Really. This is the *bomb*
my husband is a chocoholic and really enjoys this. i use peanut butter ships instead of chocolate and use a rich chocolate glaze.
Let me first tell you that I am one of the 3 people in the country that are not big chocolate fans. I know, I know, what's wrong with me?! So I needed some help when I decided to make a cake for my mother-in-law's birthday.....she is one of the 5 billion chocolaholics. She loved it! The whole family loved it and I also tried and piece and I even loved it. It's so easy to make too. Great recipe!
Simply THE BEST!!! I cooked exactly as stated and made it for a suprise birthday party I hosted. Everyone LOVED it!! I filled the center of the cake with chocolate chips to raise it up and placed chocolate strawberries in the center and around the rim of the cake. I addded some chocolate frosting as well by marbeling white and milk chocolate together and letting it drip over the sides. To top it off I took white chocolate and made little white hearts on the dipped strawberries. Wow did this cake look professional and was to die for!!!! MAKE THIS CAKE!!!
I tested 4 chocolate cake recipes at the same time with similar ingredients and this cake was a good one. My first choice was the Too Much Chocolate Cake recipe and the Double Chocolate Brownie Cake recipe. I sprinkle my chocolate cakes with powdered sugar after it has cooled, no need for frosting.
I loved this sinful recipe! I followed the directions exactly and did notice the cake baked a bit out of the bundt pan. I recommend not filling the pan more than 2/3rds full. Also, butter the pan, even if it's a non-stick. The cake slid out perfectly and I dusted it with confectioners sugar. I would also try either eliminating or reducing the amount of almond extract and perhaps replacing it with vanilla. I also used low fat sour cream. Not that it helps much! If was perfectly done in 50 min.
I picked out 3 different cakes from this site and let my mom pick which one to make me for my birthday...and-holy moly-this is the mother of all chocolates cake.Gorgeous dusted with powdered sugar...the smell even after being out of the oven for over 2 hours was enough to drive you over the edge-and the taste was wild-the almond just kicks it staight into the deep end-SIMPLY PHENOMENAL for a cake!!!
WOW! I love chocolate and this recipe won RAVES from our friends and family. As bad for my arteries as it is, I will always request this one for my birthday cake!!! I ommitted the Almond as well, and added some melted chocolate chips and a little Hershey's syrup! (As if it wasn't bad enough!!!) By far one of the most incredible cakes I've ever eaten!
This burnt and was totally disgusting had to throw it away- would not make again!!!
Delicious! I only had a cake mix with pudding already in it so I used that without adding the box of pudding called for in the recipe. Used vanilla instead of almond (personal preference). Also, I don't like chunks of chocolate in my cake so I melted the chips (1/2 dark and 1/2 semi-sweet) and added it in at the end of the mixing. Sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Turned out very moist and delicious! Will make again!
awesome
You're gonna think you died and went to heaven when you taste this! I used sugar-free chocolate fudge pudding mix, because that was all I had. No one could tell. The butter makes it incredibly, satisfyingly rich. The sour cream makes it a great keeper, but I doubt you'll have any hanging around. I made it in my new castle-shaped bundt pan, drizzled it while still warm with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this website, and it looked like it belonged on the cover of Bon Appetit. Deep, coal-dark chocolate that will satisfy the cravings of your most ardent choco-holics.
My husband loved this cake for his birthday. It was very soft and moist. Very rich.
I made this for my coworkers and 3/4 of the cake was gone in 30 mins! I've actually been asked to remake it this week b/c many people missed out. It is actually very easy to follow. Pay heed to others advice of using mini chocolate chips and spray the pan VERY well. **8/9/09 Made this in a vanilla form (French Vanilla mix, vanilla pudding, vanilla chips) and everyone loved it as well! I made 3 layers and put strawberry preserves between each layer. I frosted the cake with vanilla frosting and topped with coconut. It was a hit.
I made this in a 9x13 cake pan as I thougth it would be easier to serve to a large group. It was for a 55th wedding Anniversary and Ukrainian Christmas. All the guests had ate so much dinner that they only wanted a small slice of cake. Absolutely everyone went back for seconds.,some thirds..,and even..,forths! It was so good! The best Chocolate cake I have yet had. I sprinkled with icing sugar and garnished with Strawberries and Vanilla Ice Cream. Perfect combination! Thank you!
This cake is fabulous. The batter is very thick and I had enough to fill my bundt pan and make 6 cupcakes. I did sub the mini chocolate chips and was glad I did. My cake did fall some, but not enough to get upset about. I definitely suggest mixing the wet ingredients in one both, the dry in a second and then slowly and gently mix just until it is all moistened to help with that problem. It was a wonderful cake that I will definitely make again. My entire family loved it. I topped it with the Satiny Chocolate glaze from this site. OMG!! So good!
ATTENTION ALL CHOCOHOLICS: Don't hesitate to make this cake, it is wonderful!!! All you need after the cake is done and ready to eat is a huge glass of milk!! This cake is awesome!!
First, I have to say that this recipe was very good. But I think a few changes need to be made to make it a five star recipe. The almond extract with the dark chocolate just doesn't do it for me. I think the combination doesn't fit well. Almond and vanilla or lighter flavors seem a better match. I think next time I will substitute either vanilla extract or a coffee liquor. The next suggestion would be to use chocolate chunks. Some reviewers thought mini chips would be better. I disagree. The reason being, when the cake is warmed up, the chips turn into goo and it makes the cake so much better. And the last thing. This is one of those cakes that needs to be served warm. When it's eaten cool, it doesn't have the same chocolatey impact. But warming individual slices really does the trick for this recipe. (And I added some Cool Whip on top. YUM!) Others mentioned greasing the pan well. This is a must. I had no problems with the cake sticking. And I did choose to let it cool a little longer than 10 minutes before I transferred it to a wire rack. Overall this was very good, but a few changes will take this cake over the top.
This is not close to being low cal. But it is delicious! !
My husband has made this cake for me the past two years in a row for my birthday by request. It is absolutely delicious! I requested one small change this past year... I had him add a package of thawed, drained raspberries to the mix and reduce the almond to 1/2 tsp since it can be overpowering for some people's taste. Also, the Satiny Chocolate Glaze listed in a previous review is excellent.
Best Chocolate Cake ever! Didn't have quite enough low fat sour cream so I used 1/2 C. of Greek Non Fat Yogurt to so that I'd have 2 C. worth of that sour cream portion and it still turned out AWESOME! All the kids have asked if I'll make this as their Birthday Cakes from now on!!
excellent is all i can say!!!
i made a devils chocolate/white chocolate bundt cake with this recipe... half of the batter from this recipe went in the bottom of the bundt pan, and i switched everything to white chocolate for the next layer (white cake mix, white chocolate pudding, white chocolate chips). drizzled white & dark chocolate glazes over the top, then filled the center with juicy red strawberries. just gorgeous, dahling!
Excellent! I made this cake for a pot luck at work and it received rave reviews! I am constantly asked when I am making it again!
I loved this cake and had tons of compliments on it. I made it with the almond extract and thought it added something different too. I did make a chocolate glaze for the top and served it with vanilla ice-cream. I had no problems with the cake falling, coming out of the pan, or anything. EXCELLENT cake, will make again and again!
I made this cake exactly as the recipe states and it was DELISH!! My son has asked that this be is new birthday cake, thanks for the awesome recipe!!!
What a horrible waste of ingredients and time!! The toothpick came out clean and when I tried to remove the cake from the pan, it crumbled all over the place, like it wasn't fully cooked. Definitely not worth the fuss!!
Excellent cake, used vanilla extract instead of Almond because I was out.
Wow, this is a really rich cake! They weren't kidding when they say it's for chocolate lovers. It's very moist, but the chocolate was a bit overpowering for me - all the chocolate chips plus the tang from the sour cream was a bit much. I will probably make this again, but cut back on the chocolate chips to about a cup. If you REALLY love chocolate go ahead and stick to the 2 cups of chips, otherwise I would suggest using a bit less. I also used vanilla extract instead of almond. Overall a very pretty cake, incredibly moist, and pretty easy to make. :)
I found this recipe a few months ago and have made it at least 10 times. It is the best.
I think this cake deserves six stars. I can't even tell you how many times I have made this cake to take to work. It works out much better to use a bundt pan. Everytime I make it I receive more and more comments. I also think it is even moister the next day. I would tell anyone craving chocolate to make this cake. It is the best!
Excellent cake
the most asked for birthday cake at my house!!
I agree, this cake is a chocoholics dream!
Hands down the best chocolate cake ever! Did have extra batter and used it to make cupcakes - they took about 17 minutes in the oven along with the cake proper. Used the Chocolate Glaze II recipe from this site for the cake. Everyone moaned in delight at their first taste! The utensils and platter from the cake were literally scraped clean after the rest had been demolished by my co-workers!!!
I made this for the guys at the fire department where my husband works. He called me to tell me it was a HIT! Said a definate do-again! Only thing I did was add a little water, my batter was way thick..and I did have to mix by hand because my hand mixer was broken at the time...but well worth it. I did the same as far as putting my miniature chips in some flour to keep them from sinking and I used vanilla instead of almond extract...Thanks for the recipe..was awesome according to the firefighters..and you know that they KNOW good food ;-)
Moist, rich, and delicious. No need for frosting on this one, I dust mine with a little powdered sugar and serve it with ice cream. I follow the recipe, EXCEPT I use 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. I tried it with 2 cups of regular chips and it was too chocolatey and sweet for my tastes. With that one change, it's perfection in my book!
This was the BEST! I brought it to a family gathering and everyone commented on how delicious it was! It was a huge hit! Everyone kept going for my cake rather than the other desserts that were out. I would highly recommend this choc. cake! My husband is a choc cake lover, and this definitely became a favorite of his! The only thing I did differently was use vanilla extract instead of the almond..and added powdered sugar to the top just to dress it up a little. Thanks for the great recipe!
I usually don't like to make a new recipe to take to a gathering without trying for home first--but I made this on short notice for a back yard gathering. It was a huge hit!! Came out of pan beautifully and was so pretty and moist. Yum!! The next day one of the ladies, I'd just met the evening of the gathering, came to my place of employment to ask for the recipe! I have since made this with french white cake mix and cheesecake instant pudding with white chips and this was equally as wonderful. This is now one of my most favorites.
I made this exactly as it was written, and it has come out perfect every time. I do use a KitchenAid mixer, with the wisk attachment--just be sure you only put it on the second level--medium on the KitchenAid is NOT the same as medium on a hand mixer. The batter is always very fluffy when I put it in. Also, I can only find cake mix with pudding in the mix, and I STILL add the pudding, and it comes out wonderful! Just be sure to follow this recipe exactly, and you should have no problems! (Be sure to only let it cool for 10 minutes--if you let it cool too long in the pan, it could end up sticking.) Also, I recommend trying it at least once with the Almond Extract (as the recipe calls for.) I'm not a huge fan of nutty flavors, but Almond is known to bring out more of the chocoltae flavor, which it does. If you don't try it, you don't know what you are missing! :)
This is an awesome cake, this is requsted alot when I go places. People are always asking me to make it. I also make a home made raspberry sauce, and garnish it with blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries. ENJOY!!!!
It took me less than 30 mins to prepare this cake. I love the texture - so soft and moist. However, I think there is too much batter for my bundt cake pan, I have to spoon some out and make a few cup cakes. As I do not have chocolate pudding in hand, I used chocolate fudge pudding. The taste is bitter-sweet which is exactly what my husband like. I dusted some powdered sugar on the cake and it looks beautiful.
I have been making this cake for 2 years now, I think. Delicious! You can lighten this up a bit (without sacrificing taste) by using low-fat sour cream. This cake impresses chocolate lovers everytime I make it. For a wow first impression melt some white chocolate chips and drizzle over the top of the cooled cake. Just a little though--it's for presentation only! YUMMY!
This was good, really moist. I did not think it was the best I've ever had...to me it just tasted like a really moist chocolate cake from a mix. However, I would make it again. Oh, and another thing, I used 1/2 tsp almond and 1/2 tsp vanilla, and I still thought the almond flavoring was too pronounced...would only use 1/4 tsp next time and the rest vanilla...
I initially made this cake for a super chocolate lover and it came out perfect. My oldest son is not a big fan of chocolate cake, so I decided to tweak it a little bit for a different take. Instead of chocolate cake mix, I used a vanilla cake mix, white chocolate instant pudding and folded raspberries into the batter before baking. When it was cool, I topped it with cream cheese frosting/glaze while still warm. He absolutely love it and told me it was going to be his favorite cake from now on!!!!
I have made this cake multiple times to rave reviews. It is so easy and looks stunning too! I make just a few changes - use Betty Crocker devil's food cake mix, 1/2 tsp. almond extract, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, 6oz. bag of semi-sweet morsels (not the mini ones). once the cake is cool, I drizzle Duncan Hines Amazing Glazes in chocolate and finish it with raspberries around the cake. Yummy!
This cake was a hit - if your crowd likes chocolate - they will like this one.
I love this cake. I mean, I LOVE IT! I usually don't care for cakes because they are too dry and dull in flavor, but this one stands apart being moist and full of chocolate and almond flavors. It reminds me of a Godiva truffle. I have been reading over some of the poor reviews and have some words of caution. If you don't like wet cake, don't make this. If you don't like chocolate, don't make this. If you don't like rich desserts, don't make this. If you don't like almond extract, don't use it. This seems self-explanatory, but I noticed several reviews that said, "I don't like chocolate, but I thought I'd give this a try, and I didn't like it," and then they gave it 1 or 2 stars. Well, surprise, surprise. It's a chocolate cake! Anyway, bon appetit.
OK, I didn't see fireworks when I ate it, but it's a DARN GOOD cake and you won't be dissappointed. Much more dense and moist than regular cake. It really doesn't need anything more than powdered sugar on top or some whipped cream or something, since it has the chocolate chips in the mix. Would also be awesome served warm with a scoop of vanilla icecream. I drizzled melted white chocolate on top and it was almost too much. I made 2 cakes and I think it tasted better when I used the Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge mix rather than the Devils Food. Tasted slightly less like cake mix. I think I'll try it again putting the instant coffee in the mix. I saw some reviews about the almond extract tasting too strong, but I could barely taste it. I know it says to make a well and put all the wet ingredients in and mix it up, but whenever I make a cake, I've always whipped my eggs separately and mixed my wet ingredients before mixing it all. I don't know if it really makes a difference. Also, I did bake it about 7 minutes longer until only a tiny bit of wetness appeard on the tip of my knife and they were not too gooey at all. I also had the bundt pan on top of my pizza stone. Don't know if this makes a difference either... all I know is they turned out perfectly. Yum!
With all the great reviews, I was expecting a rich, chocolately delicious cake. This was anything but. It is not very chocolatey and just tastes like a boxed cake with almond flavor added. It is much denser than a regular boxed cake but not much better. I made this for my own birthday cake and wish I had made a cake from scratch because I was very disappointed and ended up throwing it out. I did make the satiny chocolate glaze to ice it and that turned out good.
simply the best. forget calorie counting.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections