Chocolate Lovers' Favorite Cake

This easy recipe is a chocoholic's dream come true!

By Susan Feiler

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in sour cream, melted butter, eggs and almond extract. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Blend in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 40g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 608.4mg. Full Nutrition
