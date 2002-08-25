Chocolate Lovers' Favorite Cake

OK, I didn't see fireworks when I ate it, but it's a DARN GOOD cake and you won't be dissappointed. Much more dense and moist than regular cake. It really doesn't need anything more than powdered sugar on top or some whipped cream or something, since it has the chocolate chips in the mix. Would also be awesome served warm with a scoop of vanilla icecream. I drizzled melted white chocolate on top and it was almost too much. I made 2 cakes and I think it tasted better when I used the Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge mix rather than the Devils Food. Tasted slightly less like cake mix. I think I'll try it again putting the instant coffee in the mix. I saw some reviews about the almond extract tasting too strong, but I could barely taste it. I know it says to make a well and put all the wet ingredients in and mix it up, but whenever I make a cake, I've always whipped my eggs separately and mixed my wet ingredients before mixing it all. I don't know if it really makes a difference. Also, I did bake it about 7 minutes longer until only a tiny bit of wetness appeard on the tip of my knife and they were not too gooey at all. I also had the bundt pan on top of my pizza stone. Don't know if this makes a difference either... all I know is they turned out perfectly. Yum!