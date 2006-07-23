Banana Nut Cake
A very old banana nut cake recipe which has been handed down through my family.
A very old banana nut cake recipe which has been handed down through my family.
cake is good and does not need frosting. I did everything as stated except I add only 1 cup of sugar and still tasted good and I also made it in a bundt pan.baked approx 40 min.Read More
I don't know what went wrong, but I was not pleased with this recipe. The only changes I made were to omit the nuts and to bake as cupcakes, with paper liners. I baked for approximately 20 minutes at 350, and the cupcakes were very dark on the top and didn't rise very much. All of my ingredients were fresh (except for the slightly overripe bananas), so I know it wasn't that. I didn't overbeat, so it wasn't that either. The egg whites were folded in gently, so eliminate that as well. I do know that 1 1/2 cups of sugar to only 1/2 cup of butter is not the right ratio. The mixture didn't cream properly; it stayed somewhat dry and crumbly even after beating on high on my kitchenaid for about 5 minutes. The cupcakes weren't at all cakelike; they were chewy and greasy (it even soaked through the paper liners to the pans). Maybe this recipe is good when baked in a 9" round, but not as cupcakes. I'm really sorry, but I'll be sticking with my favorite banana nut muffin recipe when I have bananas "on the edge"!Read More
cake is good and does not need frosting. I did everything as stated except I add only 1 cup of sugar and still tasted good and I also made it in a bundt pan.baked approx 40 min.
Wow, was this cake good!! This was the same recipe my mom had in her recipe file, except hers called for shortening. Now I have it online! I HIGHLY recommend the icing she uses: 1 stick melted butter or margarine, 16 oz. box of powdered sugar, 1 mashed banana, 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Cream butter until fluffy, gradually add powdered sugar, and beat well. Beat in mashed banana. Stir in pecans. WOW! The cake looks so impressive with pecan halves pressed on the top outer layer, too. Thanks for the recipe!
Very very good cake, I made this with whipped cream cream cheese frosting, also on this site, and used walnuts. It was delicous.
All through the process of making this cake I had planned to rate it poorly. It is not a luxurious, silky batter, first of all. In fact, it's kind of curdly, which concerned me from the get-go. After it baked I was disappointed in how thin the layers were, and at this point I gave serious consideration to cutting my losses and not bothering to frost it, as it was not going to be the tall, magnificent layer cake that I had envisioned. Removing the layers from the pans and finding them sticky only made matters worse. Even so, I decided to go ahead with the frosting plans. One taste of this and everything I had assumed I'd be negatively saying about this recipe went right out the window. It is super moist, almost too moist, but rather that than too dry. And simply packed with banana flavor, this cake is really, decadently delicious. So why only four stars? I still believe something is off here. The cake is so moist it makes for a texture that simply doesn't look right. And, had I known the layers would be SO thin, I'd have made 1-1/2 times the recipe and still baked it in 2-9" round layer cake pans. Not as attractive a cake as I had hoped for, but certainly as big on taste as I had hoped for. I chose not to use the nuts but except for that I strictly stuck to the recipe. These thin layers were baked in 23 minutes, so watch baking time carefully.
This cake tastes WONDERFUL! I did not make the icing because it was for a wedding cake. I also used this recipe to make petit fours. It is very moist and flavorful, I plan to use it many times!
I don't know what went wrong, but I was not pleased with this recipe. The only changes I made were to omit the nuts and to bake as cupcakes, with paper liners. I baked for approximately 20 minutes at 350, and the cupcakes were very dark on the top and didn't rise very much. All of my ingredients were fresh (except for the slightly overripe bananas), so I know it wasn't that. I didn't overbeat, so it wasn't that either. The egg whites were folded in gently, so eliminate that as well. I do know that 1 1/2 cups of sugar to only 1/2 cup of butter is not the right ratio. The mixture didn't cream properly; it stayed somewhat dry and crumbly even after beating on high on my kitchenaid for about 5 minutes. The cupcakes weren't at all cakelike; they were chewy and greasy (it even soaked through the paper liners to the pans). Maybe this recipe is good when baked in a 9" round, but not as cupcakes. I'm really sorry, but I'll be sticking with my favorite banana nut muffin recipe when I have bananas "on the edge"!
VERY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE. USED A 9 X 13 PAN TO SVE TIME, ADDED CINNAMON AND NUTMEG TO MAKE IT SPICY. VERY GOOD WITH CREAM CHEESE ICING.
This cake turned out fantastic! It is very moist and yummy. Instead of two pans, I made it in a bundt pan (it took 32 minutes to cook). Fabulous! And I don't think it needs any frosting - it's great the way it is!
Very very tasty. I used regular milk because I didn't have buttermilk, and half walnuts and half pecans because that's what I had, and it still came out great. My boyfriend loved it. He took the pan to work and everyone devoured it!
I made this for an office birthday party and received rave reviews! This is a very moist and flavorful cake, perfect made exactly according to the recipe. I frosted it with Cream Cheese frosting with pecans. Yum!!
This is one of the best cakes I've made. Once I made it for my friend's surprise baby shower and she swore that it was her mother's recipe. Needless to say, she was very pleased with the results and couldn't say thank you enough. I'm definitely saving the recipe.
I followed this recipe as written, only omitting pecans as family doesn't like them. The cake is delicious or as my grandson says "it's the bomb". It's not a pretty cake but the taste makes up for the appearance. I did have a hard time getting the cakes out of the pans. Next time I won't let it rest so long. I will make this again.
This recipe is fantastic. I would also recommend reducing sugar to 1c because with the full amount the cake was VERY sweet and sticky when cooled. Also used walnuts instead of pecans.
I ADDED A TEASPOON OF VANILLA
This is a Wonderful Recipe. I have been looking for one that tastes like what my Grandmother used make, and this is what I remember it tasting like. I baked this for a Christmas Party and everyone loved them. I baked small little decorative Cakes just a little bigger than Cup Cakes. In a Decorative 6 holder Metal Pan "non stick , but i sprayed bakers joy, and in each a sprinkled just a little sugar and cinnamon" They had a nice crust to the top and the inside was nice and moist. *I will say that when you mix the butter and sugar it doesn't cream, but it does get more creamy once you add the egg yolks and vanilla.* * plus allow a minute or two for the Buttermilk and Baking Soda it rise* it will rise about 1/4 more than what you start with. So I suggest mixing the buttermilk and baking soda 1st then separate the eggs. *you will need 2 mixing bowls 1 for the egg whites to be whipped up in, and 1 for all the other ingredients that are mixed together.* Enjoy!!
I don't often say this: This cake is perfect. Moist. Full of flavor. I even made it gluten-free (due to my body's needs), and it was sensational. I did use some brown sugar because I didn't have enough white sugar on hand. I also added vanilla to the icing and pinch of salt. Sooo good. Big hit with my fiance and our friends, who know also have the recipe.
This cake is great but I made it better by adding 1/2 cup lard. As my grand mother made this same cake and it was made with lard. I also added vanilla and banana flavoring. All though my grand ma made this most every weekend she made it into cupcakes And we all enjoyed.
Love this cake - on the weekend, I only had two bananas so I added a hand full of defrosted raspberries and hazelnuts instead of pecan. I think whipping the whites and folding it through is the secret, it keeps the cake light. Super Yummy. thanks.
Great flavor, but the layers were really sticky and hard to frost. Maybe I should have stuck with the glaze from in the recipe (I just used a regular buttercream frosting). They were also very flat, almost like banana-flavored pancakes.
This recipe was great! I made it for my coworkers and they absolutely loved it! I'm planning on sending it to my honey overseas. Thanks!!
I will make again and again. We all loved it.
I just made this cake and it turned out great, very moist. I added nutmeg to give it an extra kick. I also used whole milk instead of butter milk. I made it in a bundt form no icing needed.
Great recipe. Made it in a 9 X 13 and iced it wth cream cheese icing. Had company and everyone raved about it.
I've never let a review before - but I have to say this recipe is the best!!! I've never made a banana nut cake before and was worried about it being too dry or bland - this recipe is WONDERFUL!!! My husband ate 1/2 of the test cake. And my work loved it! Moist, flavorful, just simply wonderful!!!
Wow, so moist and bananay! This is the BEST banana cake I've ever had! I used the Banana Cream Frosting from this site and I could hardly stop myself from eating it! Thanks for an awesome recipe.
I lovvee this recipe! I made this for my dad on fathers day and he loved it so much. I added nutmeg and only cooked it for 20 minutes because I used a cookie sheet instead of pans. It is super moist. For the frosting I used the whipped frosting.
What a moist and delicious cake! It really tasted it's best on the second and third day. I used a cream cheese frosting and everyone loved it. I will use this recipe often . Thank you Suzanne for sharing this recipe with others.
This is a fantastically delicious cake! I did not make the frosting because I normally don't care for frosting. Besides, after making the cake, the cake was very moist that it didn't need frosting anyway. I used four (on the large size) ripe banana's. I needed to do something with the banana's before they got bad. One thing I wish i had done was read the recipe more than twice- I didn't realize I had to wisk the egg whites :( It took me at least 1/2 hour to do it by hand (my mixture was already in the Kenmore mixer).
This recipe is so wonderful. I liked it some much that I made it for my wedding. The cake is so moist and has just the right amount of sweetness
This cake was excellent, I made it as a bundt cake and used regular milk, and "I can't believe it's not butter" and tweaked the frosting a bit. Imagine if i had used the butter milk and real butter, it would have tasted even better. My family loved it. I made it one day.. and the next almost all of it was gone. I'm keeping this recipe and can't wait to make it again for our next potluck at work.
Fantastic recipe! My family loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Suzanne.
Great cake! I followed the recipe exactly except used 1 cup of sugar instead of 1.5 and added some dried mango I had lying around. It is definitely sweet enough and great without any frosting. Brought some to work and everyone loved it. I'll be making this again whenever I have overripe bananas to get rid of!
I have been looking for a Banana cake recipe for a long time. I made this cake as a test for a group of friends it went over fabulously. I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II with it. All my testers said this cake was the best, it's moist and delicious,they loved the cream cheese frosting. This recipe is a keeper for sure.
Our family loved this cake! Reminds me of the one that our Mother made when we was kids. This recipe is a keeper. This recipe calls for buttermilk if you don't have it this is how to make it. Buttermilk Add 1 cup milk and 1 3/4 tablespoons of cream of tartar or lemon juice in a pitcher. (I use lemon juice) Stir the mixture and let it sit out for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir it again once the milk begins to curdle. Place the pitcher in the refrigerator until it is chilled. You can then use this for the baking or cooking.
This cake is wonderful! I didn't use the icing though, instead looked up a banana icing recipe and used it instead and the results were great.
Perfect banana cake! Very light and got everything I need for a banana cake.
I have made it several times and it's the best ever.
I made this exactly as stated on the cake itself. The only difference was, I used two 8 cake pans instead of the 9 inch, Which was recommended. Even at that, the cakes were thin. So, if I had of used 9” ones they would have come out really thin. I don’t like a naked cake as the photo showed, so I doubled the recipe on the frosting and frosted it all. I really love the flavor of this but next time on the frosting I will use mashed up bananas in place the cream. I did add some banana flavoring to the frosting which helped it also.
My mom's very old recipe is similar - hers has 1/4C more flour, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1 tsp baking powder in addition to what this one has. I always loved this cake. I had trouble with it falling, until I realized I shouldn't open the oven until 80% baked to rotate pans. We use walnuts instead of pecans, which I believe is superior. We don't separate the eggs, but I am going to try that next time. A moist cake with a thin crust. Mom used confectioners + buffer for icing which is pretty sweet, I used a swiss buttercream.
"Perfectly moist, not too sweet, excellent" said my husband after his first bite of this delicious cake. For the most part, I followed the recipe as close to written as I could. I chose to bake mine in a bundt pan instead of 2 layers, really just as a personal preference. I reduced the sugar to 1.c after reading the reviews. I actually think reducing it a bit more would be fine. I used walnuts instead of pecans because it's what I had on hand and they pair beautifully with this recipe. I started to use the full amount of oil, but decided to reduce it and replace the rest with unsweetened applesauce. I was trying to cut down on the amount of fat in the recipe, but didnt want to lose that moistness. It worked! Next time, I will eliminate all of the oil in lieu of the applesauce. It's a great way to save some calories! Finally I could not find my powdered sugar so I took a can of pre made frosting, warmed it , then poured it onto the cooled cake. It was great! I recommend this recipe and am confident that you really can make a few changes, if necessary and it will still come out wonderful!
Awesome
made this banana cake, absolutely delicious, used the icing for between the layers then used a chocolate ganache all over e top letting it drizzledown the sides.
This is an old recipe that I have from my parents. So glad I found it online! The only differences I saw was the flour amount. My old recipe has 2 C flour. Also, we never frosted it. It is super and quick cake.
Love the cake recipe...the icing was a little too sweet for my liking.....
fantastic! moist and delicious. I made muffins with this recipe, and omitted the icing (this time). I substituted walnuts for pecans and added some blueberries. next time I will use 1 cup instead of 1 1/2 cups sugar.
I make banana bread alot, but I was wanting something different with banana's. I had never had banana cake,it was great and my friends raved about it. I did not have wipping cream for the icing so I made a cream cheese icing. It is sort of like carrot cake but with banana's. This recipe is a keeper.
This turned out actually pretty good. I did go thru the other reviews. My only changes were, I did cut back on the sugar to a little over 1 cup. I did add 1 teas of apple pie spice, and added 1/2 teas apple pie spice as well, to my own cream cheese/10x sugar glaze with a little white vanilla. I used cake flour instead of all purpose, but I am sure using all purpose would have been fine as well. Good job!
I thought it was very good cake & not “too thin”. Mine took longer than 25 min to bake. I used half & half (no buttermilk ) and it turned out great! Thank you!
I added a teaspoon of salt and a total of 4 bananas. The first one I made was missing something so I added salt. FANTASTIC. The salt just brought all the flavors our!
Made it and seemed to be missing something. Made again and added 1 teaspoon of salt. FANTASTIC. I also used 4 bananas because I had them. Highly recommend but add a bit of salt!
I loved how moist this cake turned out, it was so delicious and full of flavor. The frosting was just ok, next time I think I will make it with a cream cheese frosting. It is definitly a keeper though.
I made the cake part exactly as directed. It took slightly longer to cook (like 29 minutes total). The cakes were difficult to remove from the pans, even though I greased and floured them well. I always forget, that using a parchment circle on the bottom of the pans helps greatly, and I will do that next time. I did make a frosting, and frosted just the middle and top of the cakes, like the recipe suggests. I did need to increase the butter in the frosting to 1/4 cup, and just played with the powdered sugar and cream amounts until it was to the consistency that I wanted. Overall, the taste of this is really nice. I did sprinkle the top with some chopped pecans, which makes it prettier. Would make again, maybe with a chocolate frosting!
i really miss my dad
I made this and only used 1 cup of sugar for a 9x13 pan. It was still plenty sweet, moist, and full of flavor. I used a cream-cheese frosting (1 8oz cream cheese, 1 stick butter, and 1.5 - 2 cups powdered sugar) and added two teaspoons of lemon extract (I ran out of orange) to the frosting instead of vanilla. I toasted walnuts (only nut on hand other than boyfriend) and then stuck them into the frosting. Next time I will try it without separating the eggs to see if it will be as good and save time.
My husband doesn't like banana's but we have a banana tree in our yard. We had more bananas than we could eat so I was looking for a recipe that he might like. I made this as directed but only used 1 cup sugar and I put chocolate frosting on it. It was still too sweet for me but my husband really enjoyed it. I didn't have any problem with it rising as was noted by several other reviews. It was also noted that there was a difficulty getting the layers out of the pans so I greased the pans then added parchment paper to the bottom then greased and floured the pans. The cakes came out very easily.
This is a family favorite. I live at high elevation (4300 ft) and high desert so I use cake flour and 2 extra egg whites so that this cake doesn't fall in the center. I also freeze the cakes if they stick in the pan (you'll know if they are going to stick fairly quickly). Once frozen I flip them over and heat the bottom of the pan with a hot moist towel from the microwave. Everyone in family prefers the banana frosting that another reviewer left.
Was originally planning to make banana muffins, but I couldn't find the muffin tin. I made this recipe in a bundt pan, baking for about 30 minutes (till the toothpick came out clean). Other changes: I had only one egg and two bananas, so I sort of cut the recipe by a third. Used chopped walnuts instead of pecans. Made ersatz buttermilk with skim milk plus white vinegar. Other than that (!), no changes. It's cooling now, so I can't judge the taste.
Great recipe! Made this for a co workers birthday & it was a hit! I added 8 oz of cream cheese to the frosting ingredients to make it less sugary & it came out really yummy!
I made this for a friends birthday and it was awesome. I took it to work and everybody loved it. It wasn't really cake like as far as it being tall and airy....it was like a banana nut bread. The icing I used was from one of the reviews...it has nuts/banana/powdered sug/butter and the icing on it really made it. I didn't change a thing. Made mine in 9x13 pan. will certainly make again the same way or maybe try in a bundt...think that'd be pretty if it rises enough
Tried this recipe a while ago.. My husband super liked it.. :) instead of pecans I tried walnuts and i made a cream cheese frosting instead. Super delicious!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections