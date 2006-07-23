Banana Nut Cake

All through the process of making this cake I had planned to rate it poorly. It is not a luxurious, silky batter, first of all. In fact, it's kind of curdly, which concerned me from the get-go. After it baked I was disappointed in how thin the layers were, and at this point I gave serious consideration to cutting my losses and not bothering to frost it, as it was not going to be the tall, magnificent layer cake that I had envisioned. Removing the layers from the pans and finding them sticky only made matters worse. Even so, I decided to go ahead with the frosting plans. One taste of this and everything I had assumed I'd be negatively saying about this recipe went right out the window. It is super moist, almost too moist, but rather that than too dry. And simply packed with banana flavor, this cake is really, decadently delicious. So why only four stars? I still believe something is off here. The cake is so moist it makes for a texture that simply doesn't look right. And, had I known the layers would be SO thin, I'd have made 1-1/2 times the recipe and still baked it in 2-9" round layer cake pans. Not as attractive a cake as I had hoped for, but certainly as big on taste as I had hoped for. I chose not to use the nuts but except for that I strictly stuck to the recipe. These thin layers were baked in 23 minutes, so watch baking time carefully.