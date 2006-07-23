Banana Nut Cake

A very old banana nut cake recipe which has been handed down through my family.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch 2-layer cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Separate the eggs and set aside.

  • Stir the baking soda into the buttermilk. Cream 1/2 cup of the butter or margarine with the white sugar. Add the egg yolks, and vanilla, beating well. Add flour alternately with the mashed bananas. Stir in the buttermilk mixture.

  • Beat the egg whites until stiff. Stir the pecans into the cake batter then fold in the egg whites. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until cakes test done. Let cakes cool in pans.

  • To Make Icing: Cream 3 tablespoons butter or margarine with the confectioners' sugar. Stir in the heavy cream until well blended. Spread icing on to cooled cake layers. Top with pecan halves if desired.

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 199mg. Full Nutrition
