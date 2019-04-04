Red Rice and Sausage
Red rice and sausage is a Charleston favorite. I like to use turkey sausage, another good alternative is Italian sausage.
Everytime we fix this dish it is perfect & it makes for great leftovers, as there are only 2 of us. Neither of us eat peppers or onions, so we fix ours without them. We tend to use spicy or mild Italian sausage in place of the smoked turkey sausage & bacon. Either way, it's delicious!
Sorry to be to the contrary on this recipe..but I am a NATIVE Charlestonian..and my Grandmothers and Great Aunts handed down the recipe through our family (Gaillard)...the red rice "I" have grown to know, love and STILL make...starts with a tomato sauce or paste cooked to a soup and THEN rice is added and cooks and soaks up the liquid...giving a 'dry' rice dish...this was not AUTHENTIC !
Everytime we fix this dish it is perfect & it makes for great leftovers, as there are only 2 of us. Neither of us eat peppers or onions, so we fix ours without them. We tend to use spicy or mild Italian sausage in place of the smoked turkey sausage & bacon. Either way, it's delicious!
Surprisingly great. After reading other reviews, I chose to put all ingredients in a 13x9 pan (after frying up the onions, garlic, sausage, etc) and bake at 375 for 1hr. The consistency of my rice was good, not mushy. I also added a can of white beans.
As a Savannah GA native, I was hesitant to try any other red rice recipe but my own. Maybe because I now live in Charleston it added the perfect flavor! hahaha.. Great recipe! Thanks, I will use it again!
I MADE THIS RICE FRIDAY NIGHT WITH HOPES THAT IT WOULD TASTE LIKE ME GRANDMAS RICE FROM SC. THE FLAVOR WAS AWSOME, BUT MY RICE CAME OUT MUSHY. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE TO A T. I KNOW MY GRANDMA USED PARBOILED RICE FOR HER RECIPE , AND USED A BROWN PAPER BAG TO DRAW OUT THE MIOSTURE. FLAVOR WAS GREAT, BUT ONCE AGAIN RICE WASH MUSH!!!!!!!!!!!!
Very good recipe! I used to live in Charleston, and this was one of my local favorites from the Piggly Wiggly deli. I omitted the bacon, and just sauteed the veggies in a couple tablespoons of bacon grease. I used regular smoked sausage rather than turkey.
I don't know what Red Rice and Sausage is supposed to look/taste like, but this was pretty good. Some of the gang didn't care for it, but my son and I really liked it. Dashed a bit of hot sauce on it and it was even better. I will make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Hmmm...I was wary of the spaghetti sauce...but the result was good. I think the outcome depends largely on the type of sausage used. And I did not blend the mixture and bake it for an hour. Seemed unnecessary. Instead, I simmered the mixture--without the rice--for a half hour, then I served it over the rice, like red beans and rice. It was yummy. Oh, and I added a nice dose of my favorite hot sauce--Ring 'O Fire! It really gave it a nice, flavorful Louisiana kick.
This was good, but not outright delicious. I will make it again though. I took the advice of another reviewer and undercooked the rice. It isn't clear what to do with the bacon once it is cooked so I diced it up and added to the rice. I didn't drain the tomatoes and the texture turned out perfectly. I think part of the charm is the crunchy bottom and top with a soft middle. Not spicy at all even though I added several splashes of Tobasco to the tomatoe sausage mixture. Husband had three servings. It makes a lot.
It is good, but not great. I doubled the sausage, (actually 28 oz, since my store sells sausage in 14 oz, not 16 oz)
So easy and delicious. I'd skip the bacon, but the turkey sausage was great. This is a perfect dish to deliver to a friend in need of a home made meal. I'm no cook, so this recipe must be idiot proof.
After I finally got it done, it had a really great taste, and I would probably make it again. However, the recipe needed a little more directions. I wasn't sure if the turkey sausage was raw sausage, or the type that just needed to be heated. I also thought the stewed tomatoes needed to be cut up a little, since I don't like whole chunks of tomato. I would also just partly cook the rice (like 4-5 minutes) and then put it in the casserole, otherwise it gets too mushy. It took a long time to prepare, but it was good.
Loved it. I'm from the south and somewhat picky about my red rice, but this was fantastic. Doubled the recipes and kept it in a croc pot for a family gathering. The second time around, I used regular sausage and it was even better, especially as leftovers once the flavors have settled a bit. Great recipe!
Live there and I have so many and I have to say this one is not one I will make again
I agree with another reviewer that the recipe was not real clear on some points. I am pretty sure you are suppose to use precooked sausage because my uncooked sausage didnt fare so well on the cutting. It was good. I was looking for something with more of a tomato taste. My children liked it because they thought it tasted like pizza/lasagna. I definately suggest not cooking rice until well done. I will try it again but I will try a different sausage.
This was very good; the only problem was my husband ate all the sausage out of the casserole! I think I'll double it the next time. Thanks!
My partner eats pork; I don't. This recipe was a very tasty compromise, and was claimed to be excellent by my picky, but pork loving partner. I followed the recipe exactly, with a few exceptions. I left out the fresh green peppers and instead used a couple of tablespoons of freeze-dried green peppers. Diced canned tomatos were used instead of stewed. Also, I doubled up on the turkey bacon. For sausage, I used Grandessa brand Canjun style chicken Andoville (available at Aldi's stores). This was the key to turning this into an incredible meal. It adds lots of spice at an affordable price (I think around $3 for the package). The spagetti sauce (Grandessa's Portebella Mushroom) was a 26 oz. jar and that seemed the perfect amount (I think 14 oz would not be nearly enough). For a side, I just popped open a can of corn, which turned out to be a perfectly bland companion to this spicy dish (a very complimentary "scoop-in" ingredient that breaks up the flavors). Overall, well worth the cook time and definatly a recipe I'll make again. Thanks AutumnJon!
Perfect. Thanks a lot!
Made it exactly as described and it was delicious!!!
Not what I had hoped! Cooking rice separate made it mushy and sticky, yuk. This needs major tuning to be ab”keeper”.
