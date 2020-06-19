Easy Indian Tomato Soup (Saar)

Just the thing for a cold wintry night. Here is a wonderfully easy recipe for traditional Indian tomato soup. It is ready in a jiffy, tastes wonderful, and acts as a lovely side-dish or appetizer. Serve it with a heavy curry/rice combo and some papadams and you are in heaven.

By VAIJAYANTI

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place the tomatoes and 1/2 cup water in a microwave-safe bowl, and cook on High 4 minutes in the microwave. Reserve the cooking water. Cool tomatoes slightly, peel, and discard skins. Process the tomatoes, reserved water, and garlic in a blender or food processor until smooth.

  • Melt the ghee in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the mustard seed 1 minute. Stir in the curry leaves. Pour the processed tomatoes and garlic into the skillet. Stir in remaining 1 cup water. Mix in sugar, paprika, and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and mix in the cilantro. Continue cooking 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 10.4mg. Full Nutrition
