Quick Baby Back Ribs

Learn how to grill ribs on charcoal fast with this easy recipe. The ribs won't be tough, like smoked ribs, or fall off the bone, like braised ribs. These ribs are done the right way, and I've never had better ribs than this.

Recipe by Mike Swieton

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare an outdoor grill for indirect heat with a pile of charcoal on one side and nothing under the food. Once it is going, spread soaked mesquite woodchips on top of charcoal embers.

  • Remove membrane from ribs. Combine salt, pepper, paprika, chile powder, and thyme in a small bowl; rub into ribs. Cut the slab of ribs in half.

  • Place ribs over indirect heat; close the lid. Cook for 20 minutes, then brush ribs with barbeque sauce. Cover and continue cooking for 30 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 117.2mg; sodium 1388.1mg. Full Nutrition
