Quick Baby Back Ribs
Learn how to grill ribs on charcoal fast with this easy recipe. The ribs won't be tough, like smoked ribs, or fall off the bone, like braised ribs. These ribs are done the right way, and I've never had better ribs than this.
So easy! We have a gas grill, so we cooked them in the oven at 500 for 15 minutes, then on the grill for 15.Read More
The wonderful aroma on these was enough to make your mouth water. These turned out tender but not quite as much as we wanted. We didn't really care much for the rub either. DH had an issue with the thyme. I read other reviewers had an issue with the salt, I used kosher salt. It was fine and not too salty at all. Thanks for a nice meal. We enjoyed trying out your recipe. :)Read More
There's nothing like really good baby back ribs! The smell alone from the grill is enough to make your mouth water! No matter what kind of rub you use they're bound to be good. We don't put our ribs directly on the grill until the end. After the rub, we put some BBQ sauce on the bottom of some foil (to prevent sticking) and wrap the ribs in the foil then place the ribs on the grill and close the lid. Cook for 45 minutes turning the packet a couple of times.. Then we remove them from the foil and place them directly on the grill and baste them with the BBQ sauce for 5 minutes or until done.
These are some of the best baby back ribs I have ever tasted! I don't think baby backs should fall off the bone, and these do not. Save that for country style ribs.
Placed ribs in refrig for several hours after using rub. Baked @ 300 for 2 hrs wrapped in foil, finished on gas grill with sweet baby rays, about 10-15 mins. First time making baby back ribs. Very good.
I haven't made this recipe using this rub, but very similar. Mike's right - they are the best. The secret is to remove the membrane. (It's not easy, but well worth it!) Try pulling off with a paper towel. Also, I use a rub only and serve the sauce on the side. I use hickory wood.
This has become a family favorite. They are the easiest and best ribs I've ever made. I love that the meat DOESN'T
I never made ribs before and was nervous they wouldn't turn out right. This was easy and very tasty, and you didn't have to grill them for hours.
I didn't have time to marinate anything, nor did I even have time to strip the membrane off. PLUS I misplaced my Hungarian paprika and only had a gas grill, so I followed the advice of one of the reviews and roasted it at 500 degrees for 20 minutes (because I had 3 slabs not one) before grilling it for 20. Despite all of these changes, this still came out fantastic, and even my 7 year old who made me grill other meat because he refused to eat ribs loved it and turned down the other meat!! The name fits.... these are QUICK baby back ribs!
Very good. Never cooked ribs before. I have a gas grill so I did what another reviewer did and cook in my oven at 500 for 15-20 min with the dry rub and then poured on the bbq sauce and cooked for another 15 min, turned off the oven and let them sit with the door shut until the rest of my sides were ready.
Excellent recipe for smoking/grilling ribs.. only thing I would change is cut the salt in half in the rub and use it sparingly. Wonderful!
Great recipe! The ribs turned out amazing. Can't wait to make them again.
Quickest, most tender, delicious ribs I have ever had. I put the ribs in the oven for 500 degrees with the rub 1st and covered them with tin foil for 20 minutes then placed the ribs on the grill with my favorite bbq sauce for another 20 minutes.
This is a delicious and easy way to do ribs. I agree that baby back ribs should not fall off the bone. They should be very tender yet have a little "bite" to them. I cooked these on a charcoal grill. They took about an hour and 10 minutes to finish. At the end of the cooking time, I opened the lid and WOW, perfection. Beautiful color. My whole family loved these and said, "Mom. please, no more crock pot ribs, these are so much better". Thanks for this delicious and easy recipe.
EASY! Very good-cooking time was perfect and the ribs were very tender.
I have made these several times. They are great!! I remove the membrane from the back of the ribs, rub with the spices (I add !/2 t of cayenne) and wrap in heavy duty foil and refrigerate. We bake @ 500 in the foil for 20 minutes and then unwrap and grill (ours is a gas grill for 20 minutes. We serve with BBQ sauce for those who want it although none have yet...They are awesome!!!
Wow! Most rib recipes call for 3 or 4 hours of slow cooking. This one is only 1 hour and it is excellent. Made the rub exactly as described, soaked the ribs in water and vinegar for about 1 hour, then patted dry and did the rub and refrigerated. Fired up the BBQ on high on all 3 burners (winter in Canada) to get the heat up, went to indirect heat as per instructions (turned off front and put centre to 1/2 heat) and cooked exactly as per the recipe - 20 minutes, apply BBQ sauce and then an other 30 minutes and serve. Incredible - succelent, moist, very flavourful and among the best ribs I have ever had. This is a very easy, quick method to get excellent ribs. Highly recommended.....
I made this tonight exactly as written. It was totally delish! I think it needs something though. Maybe some crushed garlic rubbed on the meat before the rub. However, this is great exactly the way it's written. Oh, and for the BBQ sauce I used Sweet Baby Rays.
this was our first time cooking ribs and this recipe turned out great!! I would definetely reccomend trying this one. We will definetly make these again!!
This is an excellent recipe. I cut the down the salt because I use a bottled suace which also has salt in it, which is probably why a lot of people think it is too much salt. I misread the amount of thyme and used a whole tsp. which was too much. I like putting the charcoal to one side as our grill has a tendency to run a little hot. Thanks for the idea Mike.
A big thumb's up for this recipe, we made these on Fathers day, and will make them again soon.
Not the best ribs I ever had, but good.
Great easy recipe. Only thing I changed is a used a little less salt (eyeballed) and it turned out fantastic!
quick easy and tasty!!!!!!!!!
Tried for 1st time yesterday, ribs done in just under 3 Hrs, also added 1/2 cup of Jack Daniewls whiskey and 1/4 cup honey marinadesince I could not find Brown sugar
great ribs!!! kids, dad and even the dog ate every last bit! loved it!
This is a great recipe. Best quick rib recipe I've ever used. Perfect every time.
I have been trying to fix ribs for YEARS! I can't tell you how awesome these were and how EASY! Try it.......you will LOVE them! I did bake them for 15 minutes and put them on a gas grill for 15 minutes. PERFECT
I followed the recipe and was amazed on how tender and delicious it turned out
Tried this today. Followed recipe exactly since I've never cooked or eaten ribs before. My husband eats them at restaurants all the time. His opinion? I should enter these ribs in a competitkon-they would win awards!! I guess they were good.
Used a different dry rub, but this method, and Oh My Stars & Garters they were good!
These were delicious and very tender! I didn't have chile powder so used half the amount of cayenne instead. Used Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce. Just the right combo of sweet and spicy!
I have been making my ribs this way for years. I sprinkle them with salt, pepper and garlic powder, place meat side down, cook for 20 minutes, brush with barbeque sauce, turn them over with meat side up and brush with barbeque sauce and cook 20 minutes. I believe ribs should not fall off the bone but have a little bite to them; similar to Carsons Ribs in Chicago.
Yummy!!! The rub is great for sure. I used another reviewers recommendation to wrap the ribs in tinfoil and cook in the bbq for 45 minutes and it was amazing!! Thanks for the great and easy recipe.
Delicious! I cooked them in the oven instead of on the grill. I broiled them with the meat side up on an aluminum foil lined pan for about 5 minutes (until they brown). Then cooked 1.5-2 hours at 300 degrees. At the half way cooking time cover the meat with aluminum foil so they do not dry out. The last 15-30 minutes of cooking brush on bbq sauce.
This works great! You get the smoke flavor and juicy tenderness. First time I tried this method (with my own rub) I thought the ribs were as good as any I had ever eaten. I put a small foil pan of water under the ribs to get a little steam going and cooked them a bit longer as I only have a small Weber Smokey Joe. I also use the BBQ sauce very sparingly when cooking them and none when eating them. I just want to taste smoked pork! Don't forget to add garlic to every rub for any meat.
this is what most people do I like slow cooked and falling off bone or all most off the bone! to me it sounds like you want to chew on bone! nothing is worst than people that won't take the tenderize there food it doesn't take that much effort you take your rib coat them on both side put in tin foil cover put in a pan in oven 350 to 375 cook 2 hrs take out put barbq sau cook till brown on both side if they don't fall off or so tender than inot telling you cook them long enough
I used my gas grill with the chips placed in a foil pan between the burners. Indirect heat on the ribs. Took about an hour to cook. BBQ sauce added only last 10 minutes of cooking. I have tried so many baby back rib recipes from this site but this recipe is my keeper recipe! The ribs came out just as described, meaty, tender, but not fall off the bone. In fact, I was hesitant as I thought all good baby back ribs are fall off the bone meat but amazingly, this cooking method produced the best ribs I have ever made.
These were the best ribs I have ever tasted!!!! Delicious!!!!
i used my own rub but followed the directions on first rack of ribs. I had 3 racks to cook. So, I extended the time by 5 minutes on the first time and 10 minutes on the second time. I pulled the first rack off at the 50 min time. PERFECT! My grill has a seperate smoker so the heat comes out on one end pretty hot so thats why i had to extend the times for the other slabs. But in the end it was all cooked perfect. The kids started on the first rack while I cooked the other two. I did start the ribs meat side down then flipped them at their approprate times and applied BBQ sauce. These ribs are the best I have ever made. This is the 3rd time I did them, perfect every time. I also use my own pecan wood for smoke.
We've tried a lot of rib recipes from rubs to marinades & this recipe is a great combo of the two. Tender & full of great flavor, this is now our family fave!
Before making this I didn't believe such a simple recipe could turn out "lip-smacking, stick to your ribs" ribs. A seasoned cook, I am amazed. The only step I left out was the mustard basting (I forgot) and they still turned out great. I plan to make this my "go-to" recipe for oven baked ribs. Thanks so much.
So, so good and quick and easy! Great flavor
Easy and delicious. Used recipe as a general guide. I marinated the ribs in apple cider vinegar for a few min. Rolled the ribs in salt/sugar/garlic/paprika then grilled low and slow then dotted with sweet baby rays. Bliss.
Single working mom on the go so I need Quick and Easy and this was both! I put in oven at 500 for 20 minutes before putting on the grill. While they weren't quite fall off the bone tender, they were close and for a rib recipe that takes about an hour, well that's pretty dang great. This will be used a lot in the future.
First time making ribs. We have a gas grill so wasn’t sure what temperature should be. It was at 500 for 20 minutes then basted but lowered to 450 cause sauce looked like it was burning for the last 30 minutes. We were pleasantly surprised. Came out very good. Definitely a keeper!!
I didn’t cut the rack of ribs in half but did strip the membrane. And I used what spices I had on hand closest to what’s called for. So substituted smoked Paprika and Tony Chacheres spices n herbs creole seasoning instead of ancho Chile and omitted Thyme because I didn’t have any. I also have a gas grill so no smoked chips. I couldn’t see heating up an oven in the summertime to precook them. Just wrapped in foil like others said and used indirect heat in the grill for 45 minutes turning the packet every 15 minutes. Took it out of the foil and grilled on rack 15 minutes turning halfway through. Turned out GREAT! Tasty and tender in an hour.
Top notch recipe! Fast, yummy and my kids LOVE it. I've made this at least a dozen times. It's an awesome summer, fall, winter meal.
Following other reviews, I dry rubbed and wrapped the ribs in foil then placed them on the grille for 45 minutes. Then unwrap the ribs and place them directly on a wood fired grille with pecan chips for some smoke. Spread a small amount of BBQ sauce on top and cook for a final 30 minutes. They are perfect, moist, with a smoke line.
Fantastic ribs! After putting the spice rub on, I put in refrigerator for about 4 hours. Fed these to my three grandchildren & they absolutely devoured them.
I don't always have time for an overnight marinade, and this quick version was utterly delicious. I had to make a couple of substitutions, like the ancho chile powder, but they were still Absolute Yum!
I'm being honest and saying I used our rib rub, but I'm rating the method. These were outstanding. I've always slow cooked our ribs, which are tender and delicious, but these had just the right amount of tug, which is what the grillmasters all talk about. I wasn't sure if they would be cooked enough with the times given to fully cook. But they were spot on. We did use Sweet Baby Ray's sauce. We love that. Already thinking ahead to invite the family over for a rib fest of our own. Thanks for sharing.
very easy, very good!
Cooked about twice as long as stated, still not really falling-foo-the-bone-done like rips should be. Mostly what I could taste was the pepper in the rub and the BBQ sauce. I should have known this was too good to be true.
These ribs were excellent! This will most definitely be my go to for ribs from now on. I followed the recipe mostly. I added some savory, and smoked paprika rather than Hungarian paprika. I made two racks. One with rub and bbq sauce (Sweet Baby Rays), and one with salt only. I am not a rub and sauce fan. I prefer to taste the meat. The chew was fabulous. I was concerned they'd be overdone. They were perfect! Served them with grilled sweet peppers, and grilled mushrooms. Delicious meal! Thank so much for this recipe!
LOVED the rub too - used chipotle chili pepper for ancho chili pepper because that's what I had. Easy recipe for delicious ribs.
This is easy and tastes great! My wife thinks I'm a great cook but this is a recipe that gets all the credit
One hour is way way way too long for a grill. Meat will get burned. I bought a slab today from the grocery store and I'm planning to just toss it on the grill for like 15ish min each side to kill the "bugs". That is what a meat thermometer is for.
I adjusted times and ingredients a bit (used my own rub) but followed instructions for my infrared grill and the ribs were great. Even my hubby who is not a fan of pork ribs loved them. Will make again.
I cooked it about 30 min longer. Then they were falling off the bone.
Delicious recipe. We let them cook as instructed for a couple hours versus the time listed - they were tender and juicy.
These were the best ribs I've ever made. They were tasty and done to perfection. I have a Weber gas grill that I preheated, sprayed grates with a bit of oil and cooked as directed with just the outer burner on and center off where I placed ribs. I kept the temp at 400 and turned meat side down for final 2 minutes. Delicious. Thank you for sharing.
Author say wont be tough like smoked ribs. The way described cooking is considered smoking. Indirect heat and wood chips, that's smoking.
