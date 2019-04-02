Quick Baby Back Ribs

i used my own rub but followed the directions on first rack of ribs. I had 3 racks to cook. So, I extended the time by 5 minutes on the first time and 10 minutes on the second time. I pulled the first rack off at the 50 min time. PERFECT! My grill has a seperate smoker so the heat comes out on one end pretty hot so thats why i had to extend the times for the other slabs. But in the end it was all cooked perfect. The kids started on the first rack while I cooked the other two. I did start the ribs meat side down then flipped them at their approprate times and applied BBQ sauce. These ribs are the best I have ever made. This is the 3rd time I did them, perfect every time. I also use my own pecan wood for smoke.