Meatball Orzo Soup

1 of 79

Rating: 3 stars I seldom give any recipe less than 5 stars. I just figure if I don't have anything good to say.... This time I will make an exception, because I think this has potential, but falls short. Many things can make a difference in this recipe. The spicyness and size of the meatballs used makes a huge difference. I thnk that you should always use fresh lemon juice in a recipe like this. The flavors between bottled and fresh are tremendous. I think the soup could use more orzo too. I also think that this recipe should have at least one more egg. When you make any kind of egg/lemon sauce it should be creamy. This broth was very liquidy. Following the recipe exactly made a very tart soup without a lot of body to it. I will try again, but with modifications. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Followed some of the hints - extra orzo also used more zucchini and put quite a bit of cayenne in my meatballs. It was FANTASTIC. Everyone loved it - the spice was a really nice balance to the citrus. mmmmm! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Just made it in the crock pot. Substituted spinach for the zucchini and used Cottage Inn's wine wine and herb chicken broth. My husband was dubious about it when he saw it (he HATES Italian Wedding Soup) but when he smelled it he said he'd try it. He ended up eating two huge bowls. We sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top too. Easy, quick, toss it all together and walk away! OH, and I forgot to add in the egg and lemon juice!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars WOW! The perfect comfort soup! I added a bit of chopped spinach and onions along with the ingredients listed. I highly recommend this soup! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe, really easy to make and adapt for yourself. I did do a couple of variations just with stuff I had in the house. I cooked this with rice instead of orzo and used green peas (added during last 10 minutes) instead of zucchini. Also, I added just a little bit of Greek seasoning that I had in the house. I didn't use the eggs at all (allergic to eggs). The best thing about the recipe is that it reheats nicely for leftovers, so my husband and I ate this for a couple of lunches later that week. Very hearty! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Friends and family love this soup. Quick easy and delicious. I do it exactly as written except that I make my own meatballs. It's always a hit! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars use fresh lemon or skip lemon/egg mixture all together Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was better than expected! My entire family loved it so we've added it to the normal dinner routine. I used the meatballs I buy at Costco which made it a very fast recipe and perfect for the weekday rush our family is normally in. I will definitely be sharing this with my friends and family. Thanks!! Helpful (5)