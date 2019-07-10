Meatball Orzo Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This soup is a variation of the wonderful Greek avgolemono soup. Using ready-made meatballs makes it a quick and easy supper dish, but it doesn't shortcut the hearty soup's delicious flavor.

By KATHYP100

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour chicken broth into a large pot and mix in meatballs, zucchini and orzo. Season with pepper and parsley. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, beat together lemon juice and eggs. Mix 1/4 cup hot soup into bowl, then stir entire mixture into the pot. Serve soup hot.

Cook's Note:

Rice may be substituted for the orzo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 178.6mg; sodium 1441mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (79)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Stacey G.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2006
Followed some of the hints - extra orzo also used more zucchini and put quite a bit of cayenne in my meatballs. It was FANTASTIC. Everyone loved it - the spice was a really nice balance to the citrus. mmmmm! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Kathy Bezemes Walstrom
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2006
I seldom give any recipe less than 5 stars. I just figure if I don't have anything good to say.... This time I will make an exception, because I think this has potential, but falls short. Many things can make a difference in this recipe. The spicyness and size of the meatballs used makes a huge difference. I thnk that you should always use fresh lemon juice in a recipe like this. The flavors between bottled and fresh are tremendous. I think the soup could use more orzo too. I also think that this recipe should have at least one more egg. When you make any kind of egg/lemon sauce it should be creamy. This broth was very liquidy. Following the recipe exactly made a very tart soup without a lot of body to it. I will try again, but with modifications. Read More
Helpful
(42)
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kathy Bezemes Walstrom
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2006
I seldom give any recipe less than 5 stars. I just figure if I don't have anything good to say.... This time I will make an exception, because I think this has potential, but falls short. Many things can make a difference in this recipe. The spicyness and size of the meatballs used makes a huge difference. I thnk that you should always use fresh lemon juice in a recipe like this. The flavors between bottled and fresh are tremendous. I think the soup could use more orzo too. I also think that this recipe should have at least one more egg. When you make any kind of egg/lemon sauce it should be creamy. This broth was very liquidy. Following the recipe exactly made a very tart soup without a lot of body to it. I will try again, but with modifications. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Stacey G.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2006
Followed some of the hints - extra orzo also used more zucchini and put quite a bit of cayenne in my meatballs. It was FANTASTIC. Everyone loved it - the spice was a really nice balance to the citrus. mmmmm! Read More
Helpful
(12)
amanda m.
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2009
Just made it in the crock pot. Substituted spinach for the zucchini and used Cottage Inn's wine wine and herb chicken broth. My husband was dubious about it when he saw it (he HATES Italian Wedding Soup) but when he smelled it he said he'd try it. He ended up eating two huge bowls. We sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top too. Easy, quick, toss it all together and walk away! OH, and I forgot to add in the egg and lemon juice!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
LOR9
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2009
WOW! The perfect comfort soup! I added a bit of chopped spinach and onions along with the ingredients listed. I highly recommend this soup! Read More
Helpful
(9)
katielynn221
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2011
Loved this recipe, really easy to make and adapt for yourself. I did do a couple of variations just with stuff I had in the house. I cooked this with rice instead of orzo and used green peas (added during last 10 minutes) instead of zucchini. Also, I added just a little bit of Greek seasoning that I had in the house. I didn't use the eggs at all (allergic to eggs). The best thing about the recipe is that it reheats nicely for leftovers, so my husband and I ate this for a couple of lunches later that week. Very hearty! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Nathalie McCoy
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2007
Friends and family love this soup. Quick easy and delicious. I do it exactly as written except that I make my own meatballs. It's always a hit! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Janelle D.
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2007
use fresh lemon or skip lemon/egg mixture all together Read More
Helpful
(6)
Loliekay
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2008
This recipe was better than expected! My entire family loved it so we've added it to the normal dinner routine. I used the meatballs I buy at Costco which made it a very fast recipe and perfect for the weekday rush our family is normally in. I will definitely be sharing this with my friends and family. Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Pudding
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2006
I will definitely make this again! It was fast easy and so delicious! Very nice and creamy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022