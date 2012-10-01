No Bake Fruitcake
This fruitcake recipe using crushed vanilla wafer cookies, cherries, pecans, raisins, and coconut is easy to make and requires no baking whatsoever.
This is a wonderful holiday cake, especially for those people who don't normally like baked fruitcake. It is more like a candy than a cake.Read More
This did not firm up for me. I left it in the fridge for a week and it is mush. Tastes great though. It was expensive to make so I may add another bag of vanilla wafers and see if I can save it.Read More
This is a wonderful holiday cake, especially for those people who don't normally like baked fruitcake. It is more like a candy than a cake.
This was a great, quick to prepare recipe. However, instead of putting it in a pan, next time I'm going to make drop cookies out of it, using a small ice cream scoop and putting on a waxed paper lined platter. My family didn't think it would taste good because it looks dreadful when done, but it went over great. It made two loaf pans full. I was able to send some home to guests. Some of my family doesn't like fruitcake, but they liked this recipe. Only a tiny bit is now left for my husband to enjoy. I, alas, have diabetes and can't eat this. It is best to let this sit in refrigerator overnight for more flavor.
This a wonderful recipe. A friend at school back in the early 1960 would bring this to school and share with me. I lost my recipe and was happy to find this recipe. Everyone in my family loves this fruitcake and has a hard time letting it mellow in the frig.
I have looked for this recipe for such a long time. My Mom used to make it. I thought it was a dream but here it is. I'm glad I found it. It's a great fruitcake.
I must give this recipe 5 starts for its wonderful taste. However, it sure comes out looking as something other than a loaf of fruitcake: it's gooey, and that aspect may turn some people off (like it did my husband). I think I'll try adding some more crushed Nilla wafers to it to try and firm it up more. Again, as to the taste, one can't stop eating.
like ferrero rochers
Very quick, easy, and great tasting recipe! It's a little gooey, so instead of forming it into a lof or in a pan, I would recommend putting it in individual dishes for serving, then mayber top with a little whipped cream.
I have looked for this recipe for years. Decided to take a chance and see if maybe someone might have a recipe using vanilla waffers. I'm elated with joy for you have solved one of my Christmas gift problems. THANKS, THANKS !!
I liked this recipe because it was easy and fun to make!
I don’t like baked fruitcake at all. But My family has made these refrigerator cakes since I was a girl. We don’t use coconut milk or coconut flakes and we add a little rum. Other than that the recipe is the same. We make it a couple of weeks ahead so it can age. It’s so good, more like candy than a cake.
Omitting the coconut milk will solve the 'too soft to cut' issue and the fresh/frozen coconut provide ample coconut flavor. My Grandmother and aunts made this cake annually for Christmas, packing the cake in small narrow boxes lined with foil to reserve moistness. Slicing thinly is imperative as it is rich and makes the cake last longer if you can stay out of it, lol.
I don’t like fruitcake. However, this fruitcake tastes really good! It’s not your traditional fruitcake, but the changes make it absolutely enjoyable! Unfortunately, it didn’t set up very well. That’s ok! Spoon it into a bowl or over vanilla ice cream and enjoy!
Haven’t cut it to actually taste...but the flavor is definitely there from the sample I tasted. I cut my cherries more into quarters. Used 1 can of coconut condensed milk. No actual coconut milk. I used maraschino cherry juice in place of the coconut milk. I molded mine into a bundt pan which I sprayed with coconut oil spray. Fingers crossed it slides out in one piece.
