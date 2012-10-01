No Bake Fruitcake

4.3
17 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This fruitcake recipe using crushed vanilla wafer cookies, cherries, pecans, raisins, and coconut is easy to make and requires no baking whatsoever.

Recipe by Ann

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 12 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix the candied cherries, chopped pecans, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, flaked coconut, raisins, vanilla, and crushed vanilla wafers. Batter will be very stiff. Place into pan and store in the refrigerator.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 116mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022