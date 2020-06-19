Frangipane

This can be used as a filling for coffeecake, Danish pastries, croissants, or mixed with fruit for pies. It can also be used plain as a tart filling. If you measure by weight, each ingredient is used in equal amounts.

By CHRISTINIBEANIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the almond paste, sugar and butter until smooth. Gradually mix in the eggs, and then the flour until well blended. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 43.5mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
