Pastry Cream

513 Ratings
Fill pastry with cream made with this classic recipe for pastry cream often used in bakeries and restaurants. It can be used to fill cakes, pies, or pastries. To make a lighter filling, fold in plain whipped cream.

By CHRISTINIBEANIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Stir together milk and 1/4 cup sugar in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

  • Whisk together egg yolks and egg in a medium bowl. Stir together 1/3 cup sugar and cornstarch in a separate bowl; stir into eggs until smooth.

  • Pour boiled milk into egg mixture in a thin stream while mixing so eggs do not cook. Return egg mixture to the saucepan; slowly bring to a boil, stirring constantly to prevent curdling and scorching.

  • When mixture thickens, remove from the heat and stir in butter and vanilla until thoroughly blended. Pour into a heat-proof container; place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 56.6mg. Full Nutrition
