My 1st attempt at Pastry Cream & what a super-duper success!I'm so thankful for everybody who has reviewed this! :) I made only 1 change to the recipe, & that was to use two whole eggs instead of 2 yolks and 1 whole.Another tip that I stayed very faithful to was to use an electric hand whisk.So whilst the milk-sugar mixture was boiling,I whisked the eggs & then added the cornstarch-sugar mixture spoon by spoon into the eggs antil fully incorporated.The result is that there's absolutely no scope for lumps!Also,I used the 'eggs tempering' technique when combining the boiling hot milk mixture & the egg mixture.I took about half cup of the milk mixture and added it in a very thin stream (not necessarily a continuous stream),whilst using my electric hand whisk all the while.I repeated this with another 1/2 cup of the milk mixture to increase the overall temperature of the egg mixture,before finally adding the entire egg mixture into the remaining milk mixture, once again whisking all the while.Once fully combined,I put it back on the stove for boiling, stirring continuously.You need to be very alert because it starts to thicken very suddenly, and if you aren't careful,you'll have lumps in your pastry cream despite all the hard work.Once it had thickened,I took it off the stove, & again used my electric hand whisk to whisk it well and ensure there were no lumps. It doesn't need to be whisked severely...just enough to ensure it's lump free.PERFECT!Thanks ChristiniBeanie!A keeper! :D