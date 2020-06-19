Pastry Cream
Fill pastry with cream made with this classic recipe for pastry cream often used in bakeries and restaurants. It can be used to fill cakes, pies, or pastries. To make a lighter filling, fold in plain whipped cream.
Good recipe and I prefer the corn starch to flour. I have made this with 3 whole eggs as well--lighter texture, kind of dull in color. I have a good tip--when the pastry cream is warm, put it through a mesh strainer and you will not have any lumps. Works every time. I put almost every type of custard through my strainer.Read More
I can't believe I fell for this recipe twice. The first time I made it, it ruined my son's, the second time my daughter's birthday cake. I was really disappointed by the "cream". It is not a cream at all, rather like a Jello Cook'n Serve pudding custard, by no means anything you would like to put in or on a cake or pastry. Once cooled, it cannot be spread without ripping the cake or pastry into pieces. Even the ingredients (milk, corn starch, sugar, vanilla, the egg and butter don't add anything to the texture) are almost identical to the Jello custard, which is prepared with far less effort. So, if custard or "pudding" is what you want, save the time and use Jello instead of this recipe.Read More
This is a basic pastry cream recipe. Pastry cream is exactly the same thing as cook and serve pudding, and was traditionally used to fill fruit tarts, pastries, cakes, etc. The woman who gave the recipe one star and was unable to fill her cakes with it clearly knows little about baking. Perhaps if you use it straight out of the fridge it will be thick and may tear a cake, but if you let it come to room temp there should be no problems. In either case, a torn cake can be repaired with buttercream. It just bothers me to see such a negative review for a recipe when there is absolutely nothing wrong with the recipe.
AWESOME!!! Really, really good! Ok, DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT, cut the sugar amount in this recipe. It is NOT sweet enough without all the sugar. It's best with the called amount, I've tried both ways, trust me. I didn't need to strain mine, no lumps. I beat the egg/yolks well with the corn starch and constantly mixed the egg and milk mixture while heating..lump free. Great recipe!!!
This recipe was excellent...to avoid lumps i advise that once the mixture is put back in the pan to boil to start mixing it immediatly rather than waiting for it to start boiling before stirring...I used this as a filling for a cake and mixed fresh strawberrys in...definently a keeper!
I used this recipe for my first attempt at making pastry cream for a Boston cream pie. It was easy and perfect! Note: Med/Lo heat and constant stirring with a whisk for any cream recipe is a must to avoid lumps. I usually pull up a stool to the stove and turn on the radio :)
Advice from a beginner: If you have a GAS STOVE, try the DOUBLE BOILER method. Otherwise, a "low" fire didn't thicken the custard, and a "medium" fire curdled the eggs. On my third try I tried the DOUBLE BOILER, where I stacked a metal bowl over a small pot and filled the small pot with water just 1" under the bottom of the metal bowl. Cook the custard in the metal bowl by boiling the water below. Water level does NOT touch the metal bowl. I kept the fire on "low" and the custard thickened wonderfully. The custard came out over sweetened -- I would use just 75% of the sugar suggested. All in all, I am thrilled that someone contributed this recipe. Thank you. Now I can make cream puffs for birthdays!
I made a fresh fruit tart using this pastry cream and it was excellent! It had an awesome flavor! I used the recipe for the french pastry crust that is posted on this site as well. Those two combined with fresh strawberries and blueberries on top made a delicious dessert!! I had a dinner party for a few of my girls and they loved it! I am a frequent patron of this french pastry shop called La Madeliene and I am in love with their fruit tarts. Well, I must say that this pastry cream taste exactly like theirs!! I will be using this recipe time and time again!! Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe!!
I needed to make this non-dairy, so I used soy milk and margarine in place of the milk and butter. It still turned out smooth and creamy! I'm using it to fill a boston cream pie. Yummy!
This is the BEST! I rarely could make a pastry cream that didn't have at least a few "lumps" in it and I have tried several recipes, including my Mom's and grandmother's. This one was perfectly smooth and had a wonderful custard taste. I did fold in plain whipped cream for a lighter filling and used it in Cream Puffs and it was absolutely to die for! Thaks so much for this perfect recipe!
Luscious and rich, with clear cut directions and dependable results. Certainly one to remember for the future. I used this for individual dishes of vanilla pudding – layered Hubs’ with a Raspberry Melba sauce. I kept mine plain and didn’t miss any embellishment at all, save for a little whipped cream.
I used this recipe to fill the middle of a Bundt cake (Jan's Chocolate Cake from this site) and it received rave reviews all around. The pastry cream is decadent -- oh-so creamy without being too sweet. It would also be delicious served warm over fresh berries or peaches. Thanks!
Excellent! Texture is perfect for filling, thick enough to add some buttercream frosting to it make what our local baker calls "Marilyn" filling. EASY to make and tastes fabulous! KEY TO NO LUMPS: Stir constantly with a wire whip after the cornstarch and sugar have been added, stirring quite quickly once it begins to thicken as it only takes a few seconds for it to come to correct consistency. Enjoy!
I don't usually review a recipe if I have made changes but... I needed a filling for crepes with berries. I had two guests that are diabetic. I add granulated Splenda instead of sugar and it was delicious. substitute it cup for cup. All enjoyed!
Wonderful recipe. This makes a perfect filling for the Cream Puff Shells (also in allrecipes).
Fantastic! I added a cup of whipped topping to make it a little lighter so I could use it (along with strawberries) to fill crepes. Everybody said the filling was amazing :)
WONDERFUL! I was really worried mine would turn out with lumps, but I did the following and mine was lump free! 1) When mixing the sugar and cornstarch, stir very well to ensure there are no clumps before pouring into egg mixture. 2) Start whisking before and during the drizzling. 3) Start stirring the final mixture as soon as you place it back on the stove and are waiting for it to boil. Thanks for this great recipe - this one's a keeper! PS - The amount of sugar this recipe calls for is great - just sweet enough but not too sweet!
My pastry cream came out too thick and slightly lumpy, despite whisking at all times mentioned by other commenters. I think I will decrease the amount of corn starch next time. I will also stick to egg yolks only, as I felt the cream tasted too egg-y. The cream did have a nice taste! UPDATE: I forgot to mention I used lactose-free milk, but I'm pretty sure this wasn't the reason for the lumpiness.
Great recipe!!! It is perfectly fine with less sugar too, I don't know why others said it wasn't -- better even, as the original is really too sweet. Very versatile too! Made some today with a ton of spices hoping it would turn out like a sort of eggnog pudding... wasn't quite that, and still a little too sweet so I added some pumpkin and voila! Pumpkin pie pudding. Makes a great fruit dip! Plain recipe is also great with a Tb. of amaretto.
Yummy. Used this recipe as a filling for my fresh berry tart. I did make a few changes: I used 4 egg yolks instead of using 2 egg yolks and a whole egg. I omitted the butter, and I wanted a lot of vanilla flavour so used 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. I did not have any problems with lumps, but I used a whisk and whisked it the entire time it was on the stove. This recipe would be delicious in Boston Cream Pie, Cream puffs, or any kind of fruit tart.
This is absolutely brilliant and I keep finding excuses to make it! It's also really great with nut liqueur (like Nocello or Frangelico) in place of the vanilla extract. Thanks!
This is what I think: I licked the whisk. And I'm a grown-up (hoping nobody was watching). I don't know anything about classic cooking methods, but my husband (who was a foodie before I ever met him) once made pastry cream & it was a big deal that he still talks about now, years later. Well. Here I am this afternoon, needing pastry cream for a recipe... so, you know, I just whip this one out. No problem. No lumps! Just go slow and follow the directions.
AMAZING!!! I used 4 yolks and zero whites because I find whites make it taste too "eggy". I also added a pinch of salt because everything needs salt. Used it as filling for a Boston Cream Pie.
This pastry cream has an okay taste, but the consistency is way off. I always strain my pastry cream before folding in the butter, and first it didn't thicken on the stove, so I tried to see if I kept it on for a minute to boil (still whisking) it would thicken.. it didn't. So I strained it and then folded in the butter. After a few minutes cooling on the counter with plastic wrap on the top, it started to get lumpy. As a baking and pastry culinary student, I will continue using the recipe I was given from my chef instructor. Also I have never heard of anyone adding any egg white to pastry cream..
After eating at Extraordinary Desserts and tasting very elaborate cakes with mysteriously layers upon layers I figured out one of the layers was pastry cream. I decided to make my own similar cake at home and whipped this recipe up. The only difference is that I bake with liquid eggs so I used whole liquid eggs (1/2 cup) instead of dealing with egg yolks. Turned out perfect and didn't have to bring it to a boil the second time because it thickened up quickly so I just did a lot of whisking to ensure it stayed smooth.
Mmm...tastes like Boston Cream doughnut filling. Would be excellent on homemade Danishes. Avoid using cream vs. milk as the heavier the fat content, the more gel-esq the cream gets, but still flavourful.
This is one of the most delicious foods I've ever eaten! Wonderful.
Very rich, thick, creamy texture! Its close to what they use in bakery shoppes but not exactly. It still works well..tastes very good! Its like custard/pudding like richness..Easy to make!!
omg!!!!!!! who knew how easy it would be to make my own pastry cream and it was sooooo much better than a $6 bag.by accident, i added the egg slowly to the hot cream and sugar mixture and whisked my heart out and there was no need for it to boil and still had no lumps or cooked eggs. it thickened as i poured the egg in pretty quickly.
Was a terrific addition to my recipe box. Thank you!
I made this EXACTLY as the recipe specifies, word for word. It was delicious. I did put it through a sieve because I had a few small lumps. I refrigerated it and put the plastic wrap touching so it didn't form a "skin." I used this as a filling for a "giant cupcake" birthday cake (as seen on TV) for my granddaughter. I tinted the filling pink and put it inside a yellow "giant cupcake." The filling made the dessert. Without the filling, the cake would have been too dense... and it needed more than just the icing. I was worried about having enough filling, so I added whipped cream (Cool Whip) to the pastry cream. Thus, when we cut the cake, the filling was "runny" but the taste was terrific. I just spooned the filling onto each piece and everyone loved it. I was glad the children wanted more pudding than more icing! I will use this recipe for other cream fillings and keep in mind that the whipped cream does affect the ability for it to solidify. Thanks Christine for a great recipe and complete instructions! FURTHER NOTE: I've made this several more times and used the reviewer's hint of whisking constantly. With that, I've had not lumps and the same delicious flavor!
Outstanding...I would give this 10 stars. Not to sweet simple to prepare. Thanks for a great recipe.
To sweet
This recipe is delicious and it made a good tasting filling for the insides of my Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes.
this is almost exactly like the recipe i learned at school. straight into the recipe box :P. for those who have had trouble with lumps. when you add the cornstarch and sugar to the eggs, you must stir it immediately. the sugar can make the eggs lumpy if you just let it sit there. edit i used it again for some banana cream pie, turned out wonderful!
As a master pastry chef working for a bakery which won the 2013 bride's choice award for best cakes, I have to say that this is a really great recipe. I have been using my own recipe for a few years now but wanted to try some other ways in order to reach that rich bavarian flavor. I noticed a few reviews saying this recipe is horrible and cannot be spread on cakes, this is not true and was obviously not done correctly. This is an authentic and original pastry cream recipe and should NOT be used as an icing or filling for cake without mixing it with buttercream or an icing of some sort, at the very least you could add whipped cream to make it more spreadable. Pastry cream is a stuffing commonly used for puff pastries such as eclairs or even french donuts. This specific recipe works very well with my Italian buttercream recipe for cakes (such as a triple vanilla creme brulee). I give this recipe 5 stars mostly based on flavor, but also how easy it was to make. This should be in every pastry chef's recipe book. Simply great!
Very easy to make and very good! I like the fact it doesn't require so many egg yolks like a regular custard would. Tastes just like creme brulee! I used it as a filling for two cakes I sold and customers loved it =) thank you!
Oh so yummy!! I used this as a filling for a cake with sliced strawberries on it. It was exactly what I was looking for. Just like the cream filling bakeries use for cakes. I had no problem with lumps. I did constantly stir this the whole time I was cooking. I didn't pour the milk mixture into the eggs, I tempered the eggs with a few tablespoons of the hot milk mixture and then just poured the egg mixture right into the pot on the stove. My mixture thickend up pretty quickly, only a few minutes after I added the eggs, which is why you really want to constantly stir to avoid lumps. For my 9" cake I only needed 1/2 a recipe, the whole recipe would be the perfect amount for a larger sheet cake. I will always use this recipe!!
My 1st attempt at Pastry Cream & what a super-duper success!I'm so thankful for everybody who has reviewed this! :) I made only 1 change to the recipe, & that was to use two whole eggs instead of 2 yolks and 1 whole.Another tip that I stayed very faithful to was to use an electric hand whisk.So whilst the milk-sugar mixture was boiling,I whisked the eggs & then added the cornstarch-sugar mixture spoon by spoon into the eggs antil fully incorporated.The result is that there's absolutely no scope for lumps!Also,I used the 'eggs tempering' technique when combining the boiling hot milk mixture & the egg mixture.I took about half cup of the milk mixture and added it in a very thin stream (not necessarily a continuous stream),whilst using my electric hand whisk all the while.I repeated this with another 1/2 cup of the milk mixture to increase the overall temperature of the egg mixture,before finally adding the entire egg mixture into the remaining milk mixture, once again whisking all the while.Once fully combined,I put it back on the stove for boiling, stirring continuously.You need to be very alert because it starts to thicken very suddenly, and if you aren't careful,you'll have lumps in your pastry cream despite all the hard work.Once it had thickened,I took it off the stove, & again used my electric hand whisk to whisk it well and ensure there were no lumps. It doesn't need to be whisked severely...just enough to ensure it's lump free.PERFECT!Thanks ChristiniBeanie!A keeper! :D
i recently visited a french restaurant that served french toast stuffed with cream just like this and sliced fresh strawberries. a truly delicious pairing and a nice vacation from syrup. my family loved this cream.
This recipe is fantastic. Even if you are not a skilled cook, if you can follow directions carefully, you will have a great masterpiece to use in many recipes!! Thanks for the submission...
I am french and this pastry cream reminds me VERY MUCH of the cream filled pastries in France! In France this cream is commonly found on mini pies ( 1serving size pies) topped with fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberry, rasberries...) that french people buy fresh at the bakery. I made this recipe with 3 whole eggs.
absolutely perfect!! not overtly sweet, just nice. plus it was ever so easy to make!
Best pastry cream I have used yet. I had ZERO lumps... absolutely perfect. Couldn't stop snacking on this while I filled my cupcakes! I did use the double broiler method and whisked it throughout. Pretty much yielded perfect results. Thank you!
was easy and really yummy! mine thickened up quickly with no problems...without any lumps! i used 1% milk, and it still tasted so rich. I used it as teh filling for the White Almond Wedding Cake recipe on this site
MMM GOOD!!! Made this as the filling for cream puffs. My family loved it:) I used evaporated milk, as I was out of regular milk, and sugar in the raw, rather than white sugar. Thanks for sharing!
This is just like the custard that they use at a bakery. Very good.
I lost the recipe that I copied from an old Le Cordon Bleu cookbook, so I decided to use this. Very good decision. The flavor was identical; not too sweet, smooth, and it went well with anything I made. My only problem was that it never thickened properly. I chilled it and tried everything I could, but it never thickened past a runny pudding.
Fantastic. Came out perfectly. I used it for a berry trifle and it was a big hit.
Really good recipe! For the filling i decided to use the Pastry Cream recipes on this site because it was from scratch and didnt require any pudding mix. Which by the way, is a WONDERFUL recipe. Really easy to make and tastes just like custard. Everything turned out perfectly and the eclairs rose quite a lot but when I lowered the temperature I also rotated the eclairs which was a mistake. Make sure NOT to open the oven while cooking these because they will basically completely deflate. Other than that, This was a great recipe :)
Even after I goofed up the recipe (put all the sugar together with milk instead of 1/4 cup), it still worked out and tasted great! It was easy and I didn't have to use 12 eggs like the recipe I was going to use. I can't wait til it chills and gets put into the center of my red velvet mini cupcakes!
I made it to use as a filling for boston cream pie that I made. It was pretty good, straight forward and easy. It did solidify a little too much too quickly for my taste though. The taste was great, no egginess or anything, but it felt like we were eating vanilla pudding. I was more looking for the somewhat runny and smooth consistency you find in the boston cream doughnuts. It was far from that unfortunately. If you want a good pudding recipe that becomes very jelly-like, then this is the reipe for you. Thanks for sharing!
This was a bit lumpy when I finished but it's going into a cake so it will not matter. It was quick to make and I would probably redo the same recipe for a cake filling.
This cream was perfect, and so eazy. I used it for a bostan cream cake.
I made this with the three eggs, otherwise followed directions. Smooth, rich, sweet, but not too. My husband thought it delicious. I used it in some omelette/crepes I made, filled with the cream and strawberry slices, for Father's Day. He loved it!
Wow, this is so good. I reduced the sugar & put in a vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract. I use the filling for a strawberry tart. Yum!
I used heavy cream instead of milk and 2tbsp of AP flour instead of the cornstarch and it came out GREAT. Fantastic recipe :)
Delicious!!!! This was very easy to make and has such a wonderful flavor! I was a little nervous making this since I have a tendency to burn things, so I measured out all the ingredients ahead of time and placed them in bowls so they'd be ready to add. I stired constantly and it turned out very smooth and lump free. :)
This was super delicious, with the perfect amount of sweetness. One tip though: it was very lumpy even after whisking continuously while waiting for it to boil again. After I took it off the stove, I whisked VIGOROUSLY!!! That seemed to do the trick, as it was now smooth and creamy! I didn't know I could make this type of cream filling. I have always searched for one, and now I found the perfect recipe!!
Great recipe! My advice for a smooth cream/custard is to take your time heating and use a wire whisk. I whisked mine constantly and brought it to a boil both times rather slowly....no lumps. It thickens quickly upon boiling the second time, so keep a close eye on it. A good custard takes time, but it's worth the effort....so much better than any boxed pudding/custard. Thanks so much for sharing, Christine!
Ive worked as a pastry chef and been to culinary school.... this is the recipe I tried when at a friends on vacation. She wanted to buy a coconut cream pie from the frozen section of the grocery store and I just couldnt fathom that, so I told her Id make her the best one she'd ever eat. As it turns out its almost exactly the same recipe I first learned years ago. The only thing I might add to directions is after it thickens and comes to a low boil. Reduce heat to med. and beat with wisk constantly for 2-3 min. this will reduce the starchiness and give it a velvety smoothness. Its not overly sweet, so it lends itself to all kinds of variations. I added half a can of CocoLopez and 1 cup of Bakers Angel Flake coconut to a double batch. Topped with whipped cream, more coconut and finely chopped pecans. Excellent!!
VERY GOOD! After using the flour method for years, I was happy to use this cornstarch variety. To make it easier ... Boil your milk & sugar in the microwave in a big glass Pyrex measuring cup. It will make it easier to pour the hot milk in the cornstarch/egg/sugar concoction. I mixed my egg mixture in a sauce pan & then added the hot milk a bit at a time. I stirred like heck while adding the hot milk & then put the final mixture on the heat. NO LUMPS!
OK, but not quite rich enough for our taste, imo, needs more egg to be a classic pastry cream. Also, if you're having trouble w/lumps, it's probably that you cooked it on too high a heat - cornstarch cooked over med-high will tend to lump.
This is delicious!!!! Even better with a seeded vanilla bean (along with some of the extract). Great flavor....not just plain sweet. I love to use it as a filling for eclairs. I always pass my custards through a mesh strainer to make sure they are extremely creamy and free of lumps, even if they don't seem to need it. I like to be absolutely possitive that it will be a completely creamy indulgence for my guests.
This takes a little time to make, and I always strain mine to eliminate any lumps.being said, itis still a 5+ star rated recipe. It is creamy, smooth and rich. Thanks for a great recipe.
Technically this recipe is excellent - no lumps, a good consistency, and it set nice & firmly in the refrigerator. I used it to fill chocolate eclairs, and it worked brilliantly. The only change I would make, would be to cut back on the sugar a touch; I was looking for that cool, vanilla-y hit in the middle of the eclair, to offset the sweetness of the chocolate, and this was a little too sweet. It's probably a matter of personal taste though - if you're a sweet-tooth, make it as is!
4.5 stars! Do not decrease the sugar, but do add 1/8tsp salt. The salt will balance everything out. I particularly like this served warm on berries and sponge cake. Ignore the reviewers who say this tastes like Jello brand pudding; this has more depth than Jello will ever have!
This came out so well! The suggestion on how to add the hot milk to the egg worked like a charm. (I've always been told to "temper" the egg then dump it in an stir- it never works.) Thickened nicely and tasted great. I had intended to use it for a cream puff cake, but that didn't cook right. Instead I used it with vanilla cake to make a trifle- awesome!
Spot on!! added some sweetened flaked coconut for a cream pie that was winner!
This was the first time I made pastry cream and it turned out wonderfully! I ended up adding my own homemade whipped cream to make it lighter and sweeter. I used this in a spin on an eclair using puff pastry dough. Delicious and rave reviews!
Perfect..I used custard powder instead of cornstarch.
This was good & tasty. But, I had lumps in it, even though I followed the directions precisely and read all the user tips - the lumps were unavoidable! Additionally, the prep & cook time took MUCH LONGER than it states!!
This turned out awesome and I've never made pastry cream before. I used it to fill tarts and ended up having to eat the leftovers. (they kept calling my name from the fridge!)
Horrible, very blah. Next time I need a pastry cream/custard I'm going to use the coconut cream pie recipe base from this site submitted by Karen. THAT is great & can mix blueberries w/it for topping/filling.
This pastry cream is incredible! I followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out beautifully. I used it to fill eclairs and it was so good that I finished off the excess custard with a spoon.
i found this recipe too sweet and too floury in texture. i would just add 1/4 cup sugar to the egg mixture and not use sugar in the milk, and use 1/8 cup flour instead of corn starch.
This recipe is really easy to make and is delicious. I used it to fill a chocolate cake and added fresh bananas. Everybody loved it. I'll definitely be making this again!
Everyone at my sisters Christmas party LOVED it! I should've made a second batch because it was gone in minutes! I put the pastry cream in little phyllo cups and garnished them with shaved chocolate. So easy and so delish!
This was pretty good flavor-wise, I made it as a filling for black magic cake and the flavors went well together. I infused the milk with a whole vanilla bean instead of using vanilla extract. My only gripe was that it still developed lumps despite sifting the cornstarch/sugar together and constant stirring throughout. I think the trick is not only to stir constantly but quickly too especially when returning the egg/milk mixture back to boil. Despite the lumps I stirred vigorously and managed to smooth it out for the most part.
When j tasted them I melted! (literally) It was just SOOOOO awesome and people should try. It made me feel like life is heaven
I made this today to incorporate into a trifle. It was very simple to make, quick and delicious. Like other reviewers have said, I tasted it before refrigerating it, and it was very difficult to not just grab a spoon and have at it! However, willpower prevailed, and now it is layered with chunks of chocolate donuts, fresh strawberries, chocolate pudding and Cool Whip in a most delightful and incredibly tasty dessert :)
used with eclairs - excellent!!!
Turned out awesome! First time making anything like this. No lumps or bumps. Going to be putting between layers of cake! Can't wait to see how it turns out in the end.
Super easy, excellent taste. Definitely a keeper!
Worked spectacularly!
Delicious!
Really yummy pastry cream! I've been looking around for a pastry cream for a long time, & this is it. Not too sweet, & doesn't have that yucky after-taste like other pastry creams.
Great recipe. I used 3 whole eggs and heated the milk up via the beverage setting on the microwave (2 cycles) and pastry cream turned out wonderful. Will keep this recipe and use again. In fact I want to make cream puffs and fill with this cream.
Awesome, I made it twice my family love it. I made it with home made chocolate cake. I used the Pasty Cream as a filler inbetween layers. Then I made homemade creamcheese icing. WOW. What a great recipe thanks.
I love this pastry cream, it's so easy to put together (as long as you don't burn it!) & it's so delicious. Make sure to use good quality vanilla extract, the flavor shines through beautifully!
It is very tasty, I found it too thick and a little too sweet, had to thin with more milk and I will reduce sugar next time. Used to fill cream puffs. I have made it again and I halved the sugar, I like that better for filling cream puffs since the glaze is very sweet.
This custard is amazing, and exactly what I was looking for. It's rich and creamy and really easy to make, absolutely a recipe for my recipe book. I used almond milk and soy butter in lieu of the dairy products with no difference in the final product.
Followed recipe exactly and it's delish as is, but next time I might use less sugar....very sweet. So easy to make, will use again!
Delicious and easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe, is super easy. I use this for fruit tarts and also put a 1/4 tsp. of almond extract. Just a great recipe to have.
Perfect pastry cream - followed the recipe exactly and turned out exactly how I wanted. Very delicious!
I've made this twice now and both times it was PERFECT! Followed the recipe exactly. No clumps if you whisk the whole time.
Excellent and easy! Used splenda instead of sugar over fruit. It has a pudding consistency and came out smooth.
