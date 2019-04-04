Cabbage Beef Soup

Ohhh, is this good! I don't change recipes normally, but I had already cooked down a chuck roast (in water) and cut it in pieces. I was going to make a vegetable beef soup, but at the last minute I thought I'd check my saved recipes and found this. I had a cabbage that needed to be used up so I made this. Like others I did not use the cumin - we just had chili so I didn't want the soup to taste like that. I had only a small can of tomato sauce, but I had plenty of stewed tomatoes I put up this fall. So I used them instead but I'm positive the soup would taste just as good using the tomato sauce as written. I added the cabbage half way through. It is so good and so nutritious! With the tomatoes, the beans and of course, the cabbage it's very good for you! I recommend this to anyone and everyone. I am bringing some to my mom and to my sister to try; I know they'll love it - I'm so sure they'll like that I have printed off the recipe to give them when I give them the soup! Thank you for this delicious recipe! (it's a very easy soup to make and is very "forgiving" to changes you may need to make based on the contents of your pantry!)