Cabbage Beef Soup

4.5
700 Ratings
  • 5 444
  • 4 199
  • 3 43
  • 2 9
  • 1 5

Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!

Recipe by NANCYSCOTT1

Gallery
36 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add ground beef and onion, and cook until beef is well browned and crumbled. Drain fat, and transfer beef to a slow cooker. Add cabbage, kidney beans, water, tomato sauce, bouillon, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir to dissolve bouillon, and cover.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on high setting for 4 hours, or on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Stir occasionally. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 1154.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022