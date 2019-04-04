Cabbage Beef Soup
Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!
Wondeful and healthy. I used pinto instead of kidney beans as I've read pintos have more nutritional value. I used diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and added two teaspoons of diced garlic. I cut the cumin to avoid the "chili" comments a few had shared. I also used chicken broth instead of water. I served this over brown rice, again because it's a whole grain, and it was so yummy. Great recipe that you can throw together in a few minutes and allow to cook all day. I did 8 hours on low and then it was on warm for about 2 hours. It was perfect.Read More
I left out the salt and cumin. Because it had bouillon cubes and canned sauce and beans,it already had plenty of salt. The cumin made it taste like chili which was not what I wanted. Overall it had a nice color and taste.( Use dark red kidney beans for color ). I also served with chopped cilantro . Those who like cilantro thought it a fantastic addition. This is a low cost and satisfying meal. If I make it the day before..any fat rises and solidifies on top and can easily be removed for a low fat meal. Great with cornbread.Read More
Excellent- I was so happy with the way this turned out! I used 2 cans of tomato sauce, one can of diced tomatoes, 2 cans of beans (non-drained) and one additional can of beans (drained). Don't add the water- let the liquid from the beans and the tomatoes be the broth! I cooked this on the stove in a big pot in about an hour and a half- no problems. Also- wait to add the cabbage until you're about halfway done, and definitely add about a full head of cabbage. This was great and we will be enjoying this again- thanks!
Thanks for sharing this recipe!!! I've made it over and over again since I first stumbled upon it, and my whole family loves it. I'm giving it 5 out of 5 stars because it's a great concept and it lead me to a new family favorite; but in my opinion it needs a few adjustments. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly and we found it to be a little overpowering. Since then, I make it with the following changes: I use half the cumin, half the pepper, one 16 oz. can of kidney beans, one 15 oz. can of tomato sauce, two 14 oz. cans of chicken broth, and no water. I also added 1/2 tsp. each of garlic powder and onion powder. This suits our tastes much better and makes the soup alot less chili-like. I also leave out the oil because I don't see a need for the added calories/fat, and have found that leaving it out doesn't take anything away from the soup. To make this recipe in alot less time: Fry the hamburger and onion in a large soup pot until browned, drain, and put back in the same pot. Add all of the other ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to med-low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 1/2 hour to 45 minutes or until the cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Serve and enjoy :)
The soup was very tastey. It does remind me of a thin chili. Next time I beleive I will only use two beef bouillon cubes. I also learned you may want to add cabbage half way through cooking time. So it is not over cooked.
We really enjoyed this soup. It tastes a lot like the cabbage beef soup at Shoneys restuarant. My husband had never heard of cabbage beef soup before, but he really really loved. I did add some garlic powder when frying the meat, and I also cut up some celery and dropped it in as well.
My husband and I both loved this soup. I only used 2 cans of tomato sauce and substituted the third can with a can of diced tomatoes. I did not add the water at all and did not drain the beans. It made a thick flavorful soup which I cooked in the crock pot.
Chili beans were a hit in this recipe. I also used beef base instead of cubes to cut down on the sodium. Ground turkey made this even lower fat; a great way to add some cruciferous vegetables to your diet! Healthy and delicious!
This did seem a bit like chili with cabbage in it. I used ranch style beans and black beans as well as a 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes and 16 oz. of tomato sauce. I added garlic to the beef and reduced the cumin a bit.
I gave this a 5 even tho i change a coupel thing, i did not have kidney beans, but i used fresh green beans (my kids love those) made a double batch hoping to freeze some but it did not last, brought some to work and it was gone!! kids loved it too definatly make again
this is very good. Very much like the one I make. I add a large can of tomatoes including juice, the can full of water, 2 stalks of celery, and two 8 oz can of Tomato sauce.
I made this last night in the crock pot and it was delicious! I added polish sausage, and used lean turkey vs. ground beef, 2 cans of light kidney beans, 2 cans of chopped tomoatoes, some fresh garlic clove, garlic powder, season salt, and I used an entire head of chopped cabbage and put the cabbage in last so that it would not get over cooked. I also did not add the water, because cabbage produces water when it cooks. I am giving this 5 stars because it was very flavorful and healthy using the ground turkey and light ingredients. I will post pictures.
This is nice hearty soup for a cool fall day. Even though I didn't use cumin, it still tastes like chili w/cabbage to me. I used a lot of the suggested modification: 2 cans of tomato sauce, can of diced tomatos-not drained, a little minced garlic. My bullion cubes were about 6 years old, so I used a can of beef broth instead. I browned the beef and added all to the crock pot about 7 and it was on low all day until we ate at 6.
Made this again today (04/25/10) as we all just loved it. I now call it my Stuffed Cabbage soup as I have also thrown in some leftover rice--1/2 to 3/4 cup. And with the Paprika and other seasonings it really does taste a bit like stuffed cabbage. I always saute onions (usually add celery too) until a bit of browning occurs then add the beef. Once the beef is drier and brown I add the paprika and cumin and let them toast a bit before adding all the liquid. REALLY GOOD!!!! Just made this for dinner on a rather blustery spring day and it was very good. I made some changes like adding 3 carrots chopped, a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes, 1 14.5 oz can tomato sauce, 1/2 to 1 tsp basil, 1/2 to 1 tsp oregano, 1 tblsp sweet paprika, a few bay leaves, 1 tsp garlic powder (didn't have fresh) and a good sprinkling of cayenne pepper as we like a bit of zip. Also used Jamison's Beef soup Base and about 18 oz of beef stock. I then rinsed the tomato and Bean cans and added that water to the pot,--super thick and smokey delicousness. Hubby had two big bowls!
I've made this delicious soup since 2007. I really liked the cabbage beef soup that Shoney's offers on the buffet & so used this site's great tool to type in ingredients you're looking to combine and to my great delight this recipe comes up AND a review mentioning this soup tastes like the Shoney's soup! JACKPOT! I took the reviewers suggestion of adding celery to soften up the flavor and also thought, hummmm, some chopped green pepper would also be nice & the soup turned out Yummy! I love this site!!! P.S. I also found others suggestions great - to substitute beef broth or stock for the too salty bouillon cubes.
Yummy! I didn't think it would turn out so delicious. I always have hesitations when I look at the ingredients and see things we don't normally eat. Or I question how well they mesh. If you are the same way, make this recipe. It was so simple. Easy clean up. And the best part, my kids liked it. Sidenote: I cooked on high for four hours. Temp is too hot, it browned the beans and some of cabbage. I would suggest cooking on low for 6-8 hours. I also used 15 oz. tomato sauce. It needs 24 ounces.
Started this from memory, so had a few changes. (I had looked at a similar recipe prior to making this.) Don't think my changes were enough to change the basic recipe. I had already chopped green peppers, onions and celery and had them sauteing in butter before I could get my daughter off the computer long enough to let me check the recipe! I used a quart jar of my canned crushed tomatoes and 1 can kidney beans. (What I had on hand.) Used bullion granules and left out the salt. Other recipe called for 2 cups cabbage. REALLY glad I used the 5 that this recipe called for! May try 2 cans beans next time, but hubby and I think the cabbage is the star in this recipe. (He didn't even know he likes cabbage! He does now! LOL) Left cabbage a little crunchy, and it was great! I also did this on the stovetop rather than the slow cooker. My 12 yr old picky eater wouldn't even TRY it! (Typical!) My 9 yr old had 2 bowls and came back for a 3rd and 4th later! Hubby and I had 2 BIG bowls each! Absolutely delishes!!!!! Thank you for a great recipe!!!!! Edit: I made this again without the green pepper and celery. Must say that we liked it much better with the original changes I made. Still an excellent recipe as is. Just adjust to suit your families tastes.
The best slow cooker soup I have ever made. Thanks for the recipe. I pretty much followed all the directions but used ready made beef stock with roast onion instead of stock cubes. To up the vege content, I added frozen peas and corn in the last 4 hours of cooking time. The cumin added a unique taste and I amped it up with a dusting of chilli powder. I am going to make this again and again. Hearty, wholesome and healthy too.
Fantastic soup, one of my favorites on this site! Very adaptable to tweeks. I do not use the oil when cooking the beef and onion and I do add 2 cloves of garlic to the mix. I use beef broth instead of water and thus do not use the bouillon, a 28 oz can of whole peeled tomatoes crushed well instead of tomato sauce and include a stalk of celery diced. I like it cooked in the slow cooker and do so for about 3 hours on high. When the cabbage is tender I adjust seasoning to taste and add a little bouillon then instead of salt for a deeper beef flavor. I like the flavor the cumin adds but I don't think it tastes like chili because to me chili needs chili powder. Another plus about this soup is that it freezes well.
This soup was awesome - my husband couldn't believe how good it was and healthy too! My mom stopped by and had a bowl and now she wants the recipe too. I like that it is made with tomato-based broth instead of chicken broth. My changes: Instead of kidney beans I used black beans (I had them on hand), I subbed spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce (once again what I had on hand), and added some chopped sweet red peppers. It turned out thick, filling and delicious!
Very good! The pickiest men in the family LOVED it especially (which says alot)! :)
My husband said this was the best cabbage soup he has eaten! I did use 1 can kidney beans and 1 can ranch style beans. I also forgot to use the cumin. I seasoned my ground beef with season all and I used 1 whole onion chopped. My kids and I also loved this soup! Will make again! I also added a can of diced tomatoes and pressure cooked it for 3 mintues. This was a 20 minute meal for us!!!!
Pulled this together with what I had on hand. Used one 15 oz. can tomato sauce and chopped 3 plum tomatoes, 1 can pinto and 1 can black (our favorites), substituted beef broth for the water and bouillon. Used a whole onion. Followed previous suggestions and cut the cumin down to 1t, used 1t of garlic powder, and chopped a whole head of cabbage. Looking at some similar recipes I added 3T apple cider vinegar and 2T sugar at the end to improve the flavor. Last thing, I would definitely put the cabbage in at the very beginning. It cooks perfectly and melts in your mouth! Yummy.
Very good. I made this on the stove top instead of in the crockpot.
Ohhh, is this good! I don't change recipes normally, but I had already cooked down a chuck roast (in water) and cut it in pieces. I was going to make a vegetable beef soup, but at the last minute I thought I'd check my saved recipes and found this. I had a cabbage that needed to be used up so I made this. Like others I did not use the cumin - we just had chili so I didn't want the soup to taste like that. I had only a small can of tomato sauce, but I had plenty of stewed tomatoes I put up this fall. So I used them instead but I'm positive the soup would taste just as good using the tomato sauce as written. I added the cabbage half way through. It is so good and so nutritious! With the tomatoes, the beans and of course, the cabbage it's very good for you! I recommend this to anyone and everyone. I am bringing some to my mom and to my sister to try; I know they'll love it - I'm so sure they'll like that I have printed off the recipe to give them when I give them the soup! Thank you for this delicious recipe! (it's a very easy soup to make and is very "forgiving" to changes you may need to make based on the contents of your pantry!)
My husband loved this. I added 2 cups more water as we like our soup a little more juicy. I also added a dash of Worchestershire and a tablespoon of crushed red pepper for a bit of zing and spice. I just made our second pot of this last night. A big 2 thumbs up for this cabbage soup recipe. The best part about it, it's even better the 2nd day.
Great and simple recipe! I slightly modified it by using two chicken breasts (which I lightly seared for ~7 minutes before adding to the slow cooker), and I used 12oz tomato sauce and 12oz chipotle sauce which gave it a HUGE boost of flavor. I also put the cabbage in after 6 hours so it was only in the cooker for about two hours which made it not soggy at all. I'll be sure to make it again!
Love this recipe. I had to change a few things like, black beans instead of kidney beans. A handful of carrots. I had no cumin, but I added about a TBSP of cayenne (I love spice) I added a can of corn and about 1 TBSP of fresh parley and 1 TBSP of cilantro. I took the advice of previous reviews and didn't add the cabbage until about 2 hours until I needed it to be done. And yes this recipe does taste like chili with cabbage...but without the quilt of eating too much red meat and eating healthy filling vegetables.
This was Excellent!! I did however make some changes. I used ground Turkey, 1 can Kidney beans, 1 can Garbanzo beans, 3/4 cup Matchstick Carrots, 32 oz low sodium beef broth instead of bouillon cubes, 20 oz tomato sauce, 14 oz of chunky tomatoes, i originally used 5 cups of cabbage but half way through eating the soup I added more cabbage. So next time I think I would do like 8 cups of cabbage...
A comforting and filling soup!! Yummy! I did want to note, however, that this recipe with fill a 6qt slow cooker to the brim! If you have a smaller slow cooker, you'll need to reduce the recipe proportionately!
Really really good!! Didnt change a thing and thought it was great! Perfect for a cold winter's night!!!
I really enjoyed this! I replaced the beef with MS veggie crumbles, and replaced the beef bouillon with chicken bouillon (what I had available), but I don't think those changes were very drastic from the original recipe. Hearty, yet not heavy, filling, and you can feel good about it. I'm sure I will be making this often!
This was very good, although I did make one modification. Since I had only canned chili beans in the cupboard, I used those instead of plain kidney beans. The soup was rich, flavorful and a hit with my husband, who was skeptical when I told him I was making cabbage soup. The cabbage added a little bit of crunch to the soup.
I have made this Soup 3 times already and it just keeps getting better and better every time! Of course it always tastes better the next day after all of the flavors have molded together, but this is absolutely the BEST cabbage soup recipe that I have ever tried! This is definately a fave in my house and will be for a long time to come! EXCELLENT job on this one!!!!
We love this soup
This was a huge hit on new years day. Doubled the recipe for lots of left overs! Thanks Nancy!
We loved this! I have a picky hunny but he told me i'd better make this every week! lol :) thanks for the recipe!
Entire family loved. Will make again. Made exactly as shown, made no changes.
This is one of our favorite things to eat! I use an entire head of cabbage, decrease the tomato sauce and add 2 cans of diced tomatoes, celery, and substitute 1 can of kidney beans with a can of navy beans for a little variety. WE LOVE THIS SOUP!
We are really enjoying this soup. I made this as directed, except I did cut the cumin back to 1 tsp and didn't bother using the vegetable oil (my beef rendered enough fat). I cooked this in the crockpot on low for 6 hours. The only change I might make next time is to use one 15 oz. can of tomato sauce and one 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes, rather than just tomato sauce. Thanks.
The first time I made it as it is called and we loved it. The second time I added cubed sweet potato and it was even better. I am wondering about changing the beans to garbanzo, but haven't tried that yet. Even my seven year old ate it up!
I thought this soup was excellent! I love soup, though, and I occasionally like cabbage if it is spiced well (and I got it on sale---its a very cheap and filling food!). My family was not so pleased---it smelled up the house, LOL. So I am the sole reviewer here as no one else would even try it. I am giving it 4 stars not because of the smell (cabbage is a stinky vegetable, no one's fault there) but because of the sodium. I only put two beef cubes in and only 1 tsp of salt. I did add a couple of dashes of hot sauce for flavor. I also a used a jar of pizza sauce instead of tomato sauce because that is what I had on hand and I added more water.
This was good. To those who said cut the cumin, I disagree. It needed it for flavor. I started out not using it, and then added it later. Just eyeballed it, didn't measure. I don't think this tasted like chili, chili has chili powder. I did add garlic with the browning meat and tossed some in the pot too, we love garlic. I used white cantinelli beans (just a personal preferance). I would recommend cutting the cabbage thin. Instead of the 2 cups of water and bouillon cubes, I used a can of 99% fat free and reduced sodium beef broth. Does the same thing, but cuts down the sodium and time. I also threw the cabbage in with 3 hours left to cook (cooked on low for 8 hours) - I only did this because another reviewer said the cabbage would be over cooked. I am wondering if I could have just followed the directions in the recipe. The posted picture doesn't look anything like mine. You could see the cabbage. Served with some crusty bread, this was a good healthy dinner for a cold night! Thanks for the recipe.
LOVE this soup! I didn't use any oil. Since I didn't have enough tomato sauce, I used one can of tomato sauce and one can diced tomatoes then added a bit more water. All the other flavors are perfect and we really enjoyed it! The cabbage is a great addition to this chili-like soup. Thank you for the recipe! :)
This was good, and did make enough for left overs. The only thing is it's a bit salty. I had to add a Tbs of sugar and only put three boulion cubes. Almost taste like chili, just with cabbage in it.
I made this soup for my son and me...and he told me he didn't like cabbage. This is now one of his favorites. Tastes better than my chili.
Delicious! My husband claims to despise cabbage, but never even knew it was in there and loved it! I only used 1 can of beans, deleted the cumin, added more stock and a bunch of garlic. I also simmered it on stove for a few hours. Very versatile.
This recipe is really yummy! instead of ground beef I used ground turkey and instead of beef broth, I used chicken. It turned out great!
I changed this quite a bit - used sausage instead of beef, and black beans instead of kidney - but holy cow, it's wonderful!! I don't think I'd have liked it as much with just ground beef, but the basic recipe is simply fantastic. (I also just cooked it in a soup pot, since the day slipped away from me and I didn't have 4 hours to wait for the crock pot.)
This is a really delicious soup. I didn't have any tomato sauce, but instead used a combination of tinned tomatoes and fresh ones, and it worked fine.
Fantastic! As soon as my husband and I finished it all I went right out to get more cabbage to make another pot!
This soup turned out amazing! It was wonderiful for the winter. We cooked it in our slow cooker all day. It tasted like chili but, had cabbage in it. We loved it. I will definetly be making this one every winter.
This one is great. We did make a few changes, adding black eyed peas (a southern thing) and a cup of tomato juice in place of a cup of water (more flavor). It turned out really well, especially with a side of cornbread.
As others have written, it is like chili with cabbage but it is pretty tasty, and very easy to prepare.
I have made this one many times. Instead of tomato sauce I use a can of crushed tomatoes. I also add some chili powder. Consider it a healthy chili. Top with cheese and onions. Cornbread on the side.
Hubby doesn't like this anymore. I like it, but be sure to use ground beef, not the Morningstar Farms Crumbles!
This dish is absolutely delicious. It does make a lot, but I separated into 10 portions, and froze it.
Cooking Mama, really has a winner with this recipe. It was perfect on a cold winter day and the flavor was fantastic. I used 2 16 oz cans of unsalted canned beef stock in lieu of the bouillion cubes. Also used freshly ground pepper from the grinder. Excellent recipe, very tasty. The slow cooker does all the work for this in 4 hours. Perfect hearty soup!
Great soup, I will try other veggies besides beans next time. I think so much more can be done with the soup beside a bean. Perhaps a can of corn, veg-all, or fresh zucchini.
I wanted it to be done in less than 4 hours, so I cooked this on the stove instead of a crock pot. I used dried beans (soaked overnight, and then cooked for only about 30 minutes and then measured into 32oz and added to the soup). I feel there was too many beans and not enough beef or cabbage. Next time I would cut the amount of beans in half and double the cabbage. Also, the cabbage should be added with only an hour or two of cooking time left so that it keeps a nice texture/flavor. I only used about a tsp of the cumin and added some thyme, marjoram, sage, and parsley. I served this with the herb bread from this site and it was tasty! It made a lot of soup, too! perfect for leftovers.
This was really good. Even my fussy 8 year old liked it. Basically he will only eat broccoli cheese soup or chili, no other soups. Personally my family would like it with more of the tasty broth. I also thought I would like some peeled chopped potato in it. It does hint at tasting like a chili and I might consider cutting back on the cumin sometimes also. Very yummy comfort food. Ohh I also did not have a 24oz tomato sauce so I used a 28 oz can Pastene ground tomatoes.
A tasty, sneaky way to get some veggies in
Definitely will be my New Year's Day meal from now on! Every year I struggle to find a palatable way to eat my cabbage and black eyed peas on NYD. The only changes I made were using black eyed peas instead of kidney beans, using 16 oz tomato sauce and 16 oz canned chopped tomatoes, using beef broth instead of water, and using only 2 bouillion cubes. My guests loved it and so did I.
This crecipe is so easy and so filling. My husband almost finish the whole soup by his own...
I, too, was looking for a quick alternative when I craved stuffed cabbage rolls, but this failed. It is Chili with Cabbage & is not something I will make again.
I really like this. Made mine with spagetti sauce (because that is what I had), left out the water, beef bouillion cubes, and cumin), made if more of a chili. Want to try it next with the cumin and tomato sauce
My husband and son love this. I substitute beef broth for the water and beef bouillon cubes.
Very good, just two problems: 1- tastes kinda like Chili; Will read suggestions FIRST next time and omit the Cumin 2- a little less "soupy" than I'm used to for a soup, maybe I wont drain the beans next time.....
Just wonderful! I generally hate to alter recipes and then rate them as I don't find it fair to the recipe submitter. I can only imagine how great this is without the alterations that I made! With that being said, I made a only a few minor tweaks as followed: I only used 1 can of Northern beans (I don't like kidney beans), nixed the cumin, and used 1 regular can of tomato sauce and 1 regular can of petite diced tomatoes. So again, no major changed in my opinion. We ate this for dinner and I served with yeast rolls. I'm quite sure this will be one of those dishes that's even 10x better the next day. Fantastic recipe; thanks for sharing! :)
My family- including the 8 and 6 year olds- eats anything. Artichokes, saurkraut, no problem. We love new flavors. But it's a few minutes before suppertime, and I'm scrambling to make peanut butter and jelly for supper. This is the first time that I've made an allrecipes.com recipe that was just straight up TERRIBLE!! I checked and double checked the recipe, and I did it right... it just doesn't taste good.
I loved this!! Very hearty. I used 1/2 cup of lentils instead of the beans.
Very tasty! I made this soup for my sick fiance and as it was cooking, he exclaimed, "Yuck! It smells like cabbage in here, I hate cabbage!" A few hours later - he was demolishing the soup. I believe he ate all of it except one bowl; my bowl! I used crushed tomatoes rather than tomato sauce which made a very thick base for the soup. the reason I have to knock it down a peg is because it was very hard to fit all the ingredients in the slow cooker. I have an average to large size cooker and I could barely get the lid on with all the cabbage. It managed to cook down a bit but it was touch and go for a bit.
Easy, simple to make and great tasting.
Excellent! My kids love this, they ask me to make it all the time! Hard to believe, especially since they normally don't like cabbage. They choose this over my regular chili! I like it because the ingredients are very low in fat and it's a very nutritious meal. Serve with fresh Italian or French bread. The only change I make is omitting the vegetable oil when cooking the meat, it's not necessary. I usually use ground beef, but I'm sure you can use ground turkey to keep it real low in fat. Enjoy! Even if you aren't a cabbage fan, you will love this!
I wasn't a fan of this recipe.
I made this because I had a small head of cabbage in my fridge that I needed to use up. This soup is very good, but it is basically chili with cabbage in it. I also found it to be very salty but still good. I halved the recipe but the one thing I did change was the tomato sauce... I used one can of diced tomatoes and one small can of tomato sauce. This could account for the chili like texture... but either way it would still taste like chili. My boyfriend didn't really like it but he is picky.
I made it exactly as written and it was way too much cumin. Taste like chili, not what we wanted.
I am one of the least picky eaters out there, and I was so excited to make this because of the ingredients, but it was just awful. I couldn't even eat it, it was so acidic. Maybe I made it wrong, but I double-checked everything as I was going along. Definitely will not be trying this again.
Home run. I did make a few changes as I'm on a diet and am diabetic so wanted to make it a little friendlier for me to eat. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I also added a large can of diced tomatoes with juice in addition to the tomato sauce. And finally, I threw in an extra can of kidney beans to up the protein content and added about two tablespoons of minced garlic. We love garlic. Thanks for the post. This is a keeper.
This soup was very good. I made some substitutions based on what I had on hand so I used black beans instead of kidney beans, salsa instead of tomato sauce and beef broth instead of booullion cubes.
I've made this a couple of times and the kids gobble it up. It's a great way to get cabbage into them :)
This was fantastic! The only change I made was omitted the kidney beans and instead, I used cooked brown rice that I added in the last hour of simmering. It tasted just like what we call "pigeons" (or stuffed cabbage rolls) here in PA.
this is a great way to use cabbage. i used beef broth and pink beans. left the cumin out and subtituted coriander.
An excellent recipe! Quick, easy and tasty. I use this recipe as a base without much variance. I like to double most ingredients, except for the cumin. I also add either fresh or canned stewed tomatoes. We eat it with corn bread. A definite hit in my house!
This was sooo delicious! But I did change it up a little bit. I used ground turkey instead of the beef. I added 4 carrots, 2 celery, and 1 cup chopped eggplant. I can of rotel tomatoes. I omitted the kidney beans. The base of the recipe I kept the same. My husband does not like cabbage and he wanted nothing to do with this soup... that is until he had a bite of mine. He said it was really good. :)
Oh, yea, this soup is wonderful! So easy and very flavorful! Didn't change a thing! Definitely a keeper! Thank you!
We had several heads of cabbage to use up from this summer and this was one of my favorite recipes. It was delicious and healthy. It saves well and you can easily adjust the ingredients to fit what you have in the cupboard.
Excellent.....We loved it very much. We will be making it again and again. I did put cabbage in halfway through...Thanks for a great soup!
I loved this! I used a bag of shredded lettuce from the salad section, so that made the prep really easy. I also used one can of dark red and one can of light red kidney beans.
This soup was great, however, I opted for v8 as a base instead of tomatoe sauce, seemed to have more flavor. and lots of garlic salt!
Very good! Used ground turkey instead of beef, used only 2 bouillon cubes (instead of 4) and used 1 jar of organic Marinara sauce. Also added a bit more water because I added more cabbage. Also threw in a green pepper - chopped. Smells great while cooking and tastes even better! Even the kids liked this one. Will make again!
I've made this twice now. Love the flavor (the cumin is a great addition) and love that it is high nutrition and low fat. I did make one change in that bouillon cubes all seem to have MSG in them and we are avoiding that. So I just added water and a bit of extra sea salt
great recipe, my favourite from now. I gave only 3 bouillon cubes, little more cabbage and chopped tomatoes. Tastes great :)
To have more chili taste, I added a can of diced seasoned tomatoes, 4 additional cups of beef broth. Not sure, but plan to replace my crock pot because recipe was too concentrated by the tomato sauce; recommend diced tomatoes be used instead.
I expected this to taste like chili, and it did. It was definitely a good way to get kids to eat cabbage! 3 out of 4 kids I served this to said it was delicious (the 4th doesn't like chili). I also added more cabbage than called for, about 8 cups.
I had bought a large head of cabbage at a farmer's market and was looking for a soup recipe that was a bit "different", and also healthy. The first time I make a recipe from this site, I like to make it exactly as it appears so I can rate it appropriately. My husband was definitely worried because he didn't think the recipe sounded good; I, however, had high hopes because of all the great reviews (and knowing that we both love cabbage). The recipe did not disappoint, and I'm happy to say even my skeptical husband loved this soup! We both like spicy dishes, so once in our bowls we both added some hot sauce just to add some kick. As others have stated, it did remind us a little of chili, but that's okay - it's to be expected with ground beef, kidney beans and tomato sauce! The cabbage was wonderful and without the cumin I don't think the recipe would be nearly as delicious. I'll definitely be making this again!
Delicious and healthy. I substituted 2 lbs of ground turkey for the beef and don't use the beans. I also included a can of chopped tomatoes and substituted one of the cups of water for 1 cup of beef broth. A big hit with my husband and my 3-year old!
This recipe was sooo yummy! It was perfect for a fall day. I did change a few things.. I added garlic powder to the ground beef. I used 1 can of kidney beans and 1 can of pinto beans (undrained), used 3/4 cup of water, 3/4 head of cabbage, & 3 beef bouillon cubes. Also I added a cap full of vinegar once I had it in my bowl ( I really like vinegar) and it was amazing! It's a keeper and I'm adding it to my recipe book!
my whole family loved this. The only change was I added more water for more broth
