Hot Fudge Pudding Cake I
A no stirring required, easy and tasty hot fudge pudding cake.
VERY rich. Try with vanilla icecream.
This was edible, but not worth the time and effort to make.Read More
Great recipe! I was a little hesitant to try this recipe but I did because of all of the positive reviews. It is sooooo easy to make and it definitely satisfied my Chocolate craving! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!!
I WAS NOT SURE AT FIRST ABOUT TRYING THE RECIPE, I HAD A GROUP OF FRIENDS OVER TO BBQ I SERVED IT FOR DESSERT IT WAS A BIG HIT I HAD SECONDS.
This is an excellent quick dessert, for those who like rich chocolate.A small serving is very satisfying, no need for a huge amount so it's nice that it's a small batch. My son really liked it. I used pecans since that was all I had and it worked just fine. Try to have it with ice cream if possible.
it was nine o'clock at night and my mother and i were having chocolate cravings but we also wanted something soft or gooey like pudding. and wouldn't you know it? we had no milk. (i know right, what kind of house runs out of milk)? so i find this recipe and decide to give it a shot. and it was great! it was exactly what we wanted. i did make a few changes though. 1st we didn't have any walnuts so i substituted hazelnuts (witch i prefer any way). 2nd i just don't like the idea of using a biscuit mix in a dessert so i used pancake mix instead. and 3rd we had some leftover coffe from dinner (we drink coffee at all hours of the day) so i substituted that instead of hot water wich of course mad this even more rich. my only comlaint would be that is was hard to get out of the pan ergo only 4 stars. but it was yummy! the next time i made it i also had a side of vanilla ice cream wich complimented it perfectly. i will definatly keep this recipe.
This is a pretty good, quick to make, easy recipe. Not super tasty, but in a pinch, it'll do.
It was a real big hit in my house. I will be making it again! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I have made this recipe from the back of the cocoa can so many times, but never thought of using baking mix...that was so simple and I couldn't tell the difference! 4.5 stars for this one. Yummy!
Served warm with vanilla ice cream it is very tasty, quick, and easy. Good cure for a chocolate craving. The only change I made was that I mixed the initial ingredients in a bowl instead and lightly greased the baking dish. I'm thinking a handful of chocolate chips added to the cake batter would perfect this.
my 9 year old daughter made this while i was cleaning up for my girl scout troops parent meeting. it was simple and very good. the mom's loved it. she also used a bit of coffee and served with vanilla ice cream.
This is truly one of my faves. My whole family likes it. Which is really good since it is best warm. It is so easy to make and I almost always have all of the ingredients on hand.
A nice yummy and easy dessert. This was very good right after I made it, but the leftovers the next day weren't nearly as good, even after being reheated.
While this wasn't a bad cake it wasn't as good as I'd hoped it would be. The pudding part was good but the cake part wasn't chocolatey enough. Moving on to the next recipe until I find one that matches what I'm looking for.
Quick and easy and delish! Kids loved it
Super easy, something the kids can help with (until the water), and so good! I know most reviews say it is best right away, but I must say, I like it better cold. We put it in the fridge and discovered how good it was before we tried reheating it! YUMMY!
The cake part is fine. The pudding result is missing some important ingredient. It's still good but I'd look for something different next time. Or try to add maybe a spoon of instant coffee granules to the boiling water? I think I was looking for an Applebee's tasting pudding cake. (Triple Chocolate Meltdown).
very disappointing recipe. this tasted awful. the cake was too moist almost gummy and the pudding part was so bitter we just could not eat it . a waste of time and baking supplies. will not make again!
