Hot Fudge Pudding Cake I

3.9
21 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A no stirring required, easy and tasty hot fudge pudding cake.

Recipe by Larry Doble

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In an ungreased 8 inch square baking pan combine the biscuit mix, white sugar, 2 tablespoons cocoa, nuts, milk, and vanilla blend well.

  • Combine brown sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa. Spoon evenly over top of cake mix. Do no stir. Pour the boiling water carefully over everything. Do not stir.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes. Allow cake to cool in pan for 20 minutes before serving. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 356.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022