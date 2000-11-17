Hot Fudge Pudding Cake I

it was nine o'clock at night and my mother and i were having chocolate cravings but we also wanted something soft or gooey like pudding. and wouldn't you know it? we had no milk. (i know right, what kind of house runs out of milk)? so i find this recipe and decide to give it a shot. and it was great! it was exactly what we wanted. i did make a few changes though. 1st we didn't have any walnuts so i substituted hazelnuts (witch i prefer any way). 2nd i just don't like the idea of using a biscuit mix in a dessert so i used pancake mix instead. and 3rd we had some leftover coffe from dinner (we drink coffee at all hours of the day) so i substituted that instead of hot water wich of course mad this even more rich. my only comlaint would be that is was hard to get out of the pan ergo only 4 stars. but it was yummy! the next time i made it i also had a side of vanilla ice cream wich complimented it perfectly. i will definatly keep this recipe.