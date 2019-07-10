Apple Julep

17 Ratings
A great blend of juices that is great with breakfast or anytime.

By BUSYMOMOFTHREE

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pitcher, stir together the apple juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and lemon juice. Mix and pour into glasses full of ice to serve. Garnish each serving with a mint leaf.n

121 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 6.3mg. Full Nutrition
