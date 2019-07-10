Apple Julep
A great blend of juices that is great with breakfast or anytime.
Love this! I've had these at a The Apple Barn in Pidgeon Forge,TN. Not sure if the recipe is exact but it sure comes close(didn't use mint)~might try it with a drop or two of rum flavored extract. Delicious! :)Read More
This is very main-stream to me....it isn't BAD, but it just is like run-of-the-mill, something I can buy in-store type of of thing. If I were to make it again, I think I would back off the pineapple juice a tad and even the apple juice...and add a bit more lemon juice for an added zing. :)Read More
This is great! I loved it and so did my family. I left out the mint garnish since I didn't have any on hand.
I first had this old time southern drink at the Apple Barn in Tennessee. On those hot Arizona desert days this is the cool refreshing drink to have after a long day of herding cattle.
Very good! Most times I make it without the mint. BTW... It is the same recipe as the Apple Barn's in Pigeon Forge.
I also had these at the Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge, TN. They are great. I didn't use the mint garnish.
Yummy! My young daughters enjoyed helping make this apple julep. Everyone loved it!
I love this recipe and so does everyone who's tried it. It's great for the kids and mix it with a sweeter white wine and you have a nice spritzer too!
I didn't have any mint, but this drink is great anyway! All the flavors combine really well. It's like a healthier punch (since it doesn't have any added sugar). I will definitely make it again. I used pulp free orange juice which I think was a good call because as much as I like pulp in plain OJ, I think it would have been out of place here.
Very yummy and a huge hit when I served a few other recipes from the "southern cooking" collection. Light and tasty for anytime... add a splash of Malibu for a summer evening cocktail :)
I was a bit unsure of this recipe; however, I wanted a non-alcoholic beverage at my party. I added more crussed mint than called for as well as about 3/4 cup of raspberries. It was great! I will definitely make it again!
5.3.22 I know this is an “apple” julep, but the apple juice really overpowers the other 3 juices. If I make this again, I’ll cut back on the apple juice, and increase both the OJ and the lemon juice, particularly the lemon juice. This is a nice variation on breakfast juice.
