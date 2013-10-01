Sad Cake

This cake is called sad cake because the cake looks sad. It actually "falls" during baking and is a flat cake. It may be sad looking, but it is moist, chewy, and sweet. It does not need frosting.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13-inch pan.

  • Mix thoroughly together biscuit mix, brown sugar, eggs, oil, flaked coconut, chopped pecans, and vanilla. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Allow cake to cool before cutting.

218 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
