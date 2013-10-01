This recipe is totally hard to rate with out being cruel or kind. Some where in this recipe, it didn't turn out like I thought it should. I guess I was thinking that it would bake all the way through but for me it didn't. While the batter was great in flavor, ease with ingredients, and ease with overall time spent on putting together was a 5. However, I did this eactly to the T. I watched intensely to make sure I'd see where it would fall during the baking process. I guess I was assuming it would do like a German Pancake. The edges totally rose up and crusted quickly the top crusted as well. So the whole time it smelled like it was burning...Hense the brown sugar part. When I tapped it a couple of times because another reviewer said you really couldn't test with a toothpick and expect it to come out clean..I didn't do that test. I had it in there 35 minutes and it still jiggled in the center, I waited and checked every 5 minutes after totally 45 minutes. I pulled out and let it cool completely, it only sank 1/2 inch, smelled great. Tried to cut it...and that totally didn't work, it was goopy, and still a thick batter in the center. For being a sad cake, that hit the nail on the board. For flavor, it was good. For it's done-ness it was a complete flop, For it being called a cake, not hardly. Some where in this recipe there's too much of something, which I believe it had too much brown sugar, possibly a cup to much and maybe reduce an egg. I won't make this again. Sorry.