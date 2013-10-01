Sad Cake
This cake is called sad cake because the cake looks sad. It actually "falls" during baking and is a flat cake. It may be sad looking, but it is moist, chewy, and sweet. It does not need frosting.
I have been making this recipe for years-it is great. I sometimes add choc. chips, butterscotch chips and have even added M & M's for the kids. We love it.Read More
I have made this cake with a slight variation in the amounts of the ingredients for several years. You have to cook it by the recipe or until it gets light brown and starts to "crust" on the edges. You can't put a toothpick in the middle and expect it to be clean. This cake continues to set as it cools.Read More
This is a pretty darn good dessert. I guess I would call it more of a recipe for bars than a cake, but it's really tasty.
This is a great cake! My kids loved it, and my Grandma, who doesn't usually eat dessert had 3 pieces.
i have been looking for this recipe for a long time. we used to eat this cake when i was in high school. i made one for my family, it was gone the same evening.thanks for sharing it !
Baked this today for a small group and got lots of good comments about it. I added 1/2 cup Butterscotch Chips to kick it up a little. Very, moist, gooey and chewy dessert...easy and quick to make.
I have made this twice now. It is a real winner, easy, quick, and everyone loved it. I cut it into bars like brownies. OK, something has gone awry. Since first making this with great success, the last 2 times, it has been a total flop. It did not rise, much less fall, and it was dry and tasteless. I can account for part of the problem, since I did not use chocolate chips that I normally put in, but am wondering if the baking mix could be outdated? I am going to try one more time using a fresh box of baking mix and adding the chocolate chips as I hate to abandon a recipe that I previously used with such success.
Delish! I see what it's a sad cake, because it's quite ugly looking, but it tastes amazing and if you want a nice powdered sugar glaze tastes divine with it.
This is a very good recipe..but my cake wasn't 'sad' it did not fall. In fact it was fluffy and very much like a cake not a flat chewy cookie like I thought. I followed the recipe to a "T" so I don't know what happened?? but I still enjoyed it!!
Out of this world! The only alterations I made to the recipe was I added 1/3c butterscotch chips. The look of the cake is very deceiving however the taste made everyone at Thanksgiving a new reason to be thankful!!
Awesome! But I wouldn't call it cake. It's more like a blondie but stickier. Very rich, if you like that kind of thing (I do!). Super fast and eas y to put together, too.
This recipe is totally hard to rate with out being cruel or kind. Some where in this recipe, it didn't turn out like I thought it should. I guess I was thinking that it would bake all the way through but for me it didn't. While the batter was great in flavor, ease with ingredients, and ease with overall time spent on putting together was a 5. However, I did this eactly to the T. I watched intensely to make sure I'd see where it would fall during the baking process. I guess I was assuming it would do like a German Pancake. The edges totally rose up and crusted quickly the top crusted as well. So the whole time it smelled like it was burning...Hense the brown sugar part. When I tapped it a couple of times because another reviewer said you really couldn't test with a toothpick and expect it to come out clean..I didn't do that test. I had it in there 35 minutes and it still jiggled in the center, I waited and checked every 5 minutes after totally 45 minutes. I pulled out and let it cool completely, it only sank 1/2 inch, smelled great. Tried to cut it...and that totally didn't work, it was goopy, and still a thick batter in the center. For being a sad cake, that hit the nail on the board. For flavor, it was good. For it's done-ness it was a complete flop, For it being called a cake, not hardly. Some where in this recipe there's too much of something, which I believe it had too much brown sugar, possibly a cup to much and maybe reduce an egg. I won't make this again. Sorry.
This cake is definetely what it says--moist, chewy and sweet. I really liked the cake and would make it again for a quick dessert.
very easy and very good. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I used toffee chips instead of the pecans and I did add a yummy glaze... but I really loved the texture of this. My whole family enjoyed it. It was sweet and chewy. Very good and nice to have something different!
Easy and delicous! Definately more like a bar than a cake..but oh so good!!!!
Dry and overly sweet
Wonderful! I made this because it had so few ingredients. I'm a full time working Mom who loves to cook but does not have much time. It was gone the next day. My family loved it & so did my coworkers!!! +++
Thank you I've been looking for this recipe sents I left Texas 30 years ago great for packed lunches its funny looking but great
Oh my goodness so good. The recipe confused me a little cause it called for oil but didn't say to add it but I did anyway. My cake didn't really fall but it did sink a little bit. I didn't have any nuts so I didn't add the pecans but i did add chocolate chips. I probably wouldn't like it as much without the chocolate but the crunch from pecans, walnuts, or maybe even peanuts would be nice. This is kind of a mix between a cookie bar and a cake. If you like chocolate you must try with a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. I used semi-sweet chips but butterscotch or m&ms would be good too.
This is the best cake ever! Very rich...almost pecan pie-like. It's very sad looking..sunk in the middle..but YUMMY! When I opened the over I was convinced I had overcooked it because i was sunk in the middle - but NOPE, totally normal!! And if you like edges, this is the cake for you! I used peanuts instead of pecans and it was still great, although the pecans would have been great, too! Next time. I will make this again (and again!) for sure!!
Oh Em Gee!!! A coworker just brought this to our Christmas party. It was so delightful. I dont even like coconut and I loved this cake. I dont care if its sad cause it sure made me happy. I printed the recipe and will be making it myself soon! So moist and not overly rich!
I just made this cake and it is so easy and delicious. I only made half a recipe to try it and because it is just me and my husband, but I could eat the whole thing by myself! You don't have to add anything to it, but you could if you wanted to.
This is pretty good; I added about a cup of raisins, 1/4 tspn salt, and baked for the full 40 min. It is a bit gooey in the middle but does firm up with cooling.
I have to make this cake often. My kids request it. We love it. Its quick easy and made with ingredients I already have on hand.
My wife says that growing up in Tenn. this was always around at any get together. She contends that it is called sad cake because folks always said when they saw it; "looks sad, tastes great".
I brought this cake to work and it was the laughing stock of the day. No one believed that "sad cake" existed. Since I work in a kitchen and cooking is my career, I got a hold of this recipe and one of my team mates made this and BEHOLD!! Hers came out looking just like mine. So we ended up with two cakes that we all could enjoy.
I made a half batch, used a whole tsp of vanilla and left out the nuts. It's so good as is, but I think next time I will use real butter instead of oil. It turned out beautifully, it definitely doesn't fall as much as you would expect though. Reminds me of a chipless chocolate chip cookie.
I have made this cake for years. My son always request Sad Cake for his birthday. My husband's Aunt Maxine introduced us to Sad Cake 30 years ago and we have loved it since that time.
this cake was freakin' amazing. i added some butterscotch chips as recommended by some people, and it turned out really well. i ended up cutting it into squares and it was like eating a cookie. really chewy, but in a good way. will definitely make this again.
The best cake i have ever made. I ice it with a cream cheese icing. My family loves it. Ps my dogs think it pretty good too
Made this last night as a test for a dinner this weekend. I was worried that it would turn out dry, based on ingredients, but ended up being a dense but moist, not-too-sweet but still very tasty delight. At least the version I produced ended up almost more of a brownie/blondie type of product than a cake. Will definitely make again.
If you love crispy edges on cake, use powdered sugar instead of flour when prepping the pan - gives a nice soft/crisp chew!
This cake is awesome. I followed the directions exactly and my husband and I finished off the entire cake. I just added a glaze made of 1&1/2 cp. xxx sugar (sifted). Add 3Tbs. Of water and 2 tsp. Vanilla. Will be making again and often.
Delicious...
No variations needed! Follow the recipe just as it is written. If you add or change something you are not making a sad cake.
My husband who doesnt like most cakes but loves this cake! It is so easy and even with cutting the servings it still taste great. I was so happy to find this receipe. I found it in my great aunts receipebook and could not read the amount of brown sugar.
