Whit's Chicken Enchiladas

HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: My husband is extremely picky about his Mexican food due to where he grew up, so I tried each of the enchilada recipes that rank higher than this 1st. He was sadly disappointed w/each as was I since I like to impress him w/my cooking, but then I tried this w/much hesitation due to how easy it was & what do you know ...simplicity was the winner! 1. put green or red enchilada sauce on the bottom (enough to ONLY lightly cover the bottom) but PAM works too 2. Change it up by/adding chopped green peppers or mushroom in the mix, and sliced olives ON TOP after adding heavy cream. 3. use 1 pkg of tysons/oscar meyer already made fajita or grilled chicken to save time (1 heaping cup) 4.make in the morning BUT add heavy cream JUST before baking it! I still add a little taco seasoning to the chicken for added spice BUT NOT necessary. 5 Bake until it looks golden all over with a little crispy look from the heavy cream so it's not soggy inside. I eye the amount of heavy cream for this reason too ...just drizzle enough for the amount I want & I use a smaller glass dish (making 6) since that's how many we will eat but makes (8-9 heaping amounts). My husband likes soft enchiladas and not crispy like me, so we put foil over it while baking if he's eating. Eat with "Best Spanish Rice!" So easy & with ingred. always on hand, not to mention better than complex recipes! Again, simplicity proves to be the best!

Read More