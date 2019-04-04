Whit's Chicken Enchiladas
Wonderful, cheesy chicken enchiladas that are easy to prepare. Everyone I have made these for loved them! These are great with a little salsa, guacamole and sour cream on top!
Wonderful, cheesy chicken enchiladas that are easy to prepare. Everyone I have made these for loved them! These are great with a little salsa, guacamole and sour cream on top!
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: My husband is extremely picky about his Mexican food due to where he grew up, so I tried each of the enchilada recipes that rank higher than this 1st. He was sadly disappointed w/each as was I since I like to impress him w/my cooking, but then I tried this w/much hesitation due to how easy it was & what do you know ...simplicity was the winner! 1. put green or red enchilada sauce on the bottom (enough to ONLY lightly cover the bottom) but PAM works too 2. Change it up by/adding chopped green peppers or mushroom in the mix, and sliced olives ON TOP after adding heavy cream. 3. use 1 pkg of tysons/oscar meyer already made fajita or grilled chicken to save time (1 heaping cup) 4.make in the morning BUT add heavy cream JUST before baking it! I still add a little taco seasoning to the chicken for added spice BUT NOT necessary. 5 Bake until it looks golden all over with a little crispy look from the heavy cream so it's not soggy inside. I eye the amount of heavy cream for this reason too ...just drizzle enough for the amount I want & I use a smaller glass dish (making 6) since that's how many we will eat but makes (8-9 heaping amounts). My husband likes soft enchiladas and not crispy like me, so we put foil over it while baking if he's eating. Eat with "Best Spanish Rice!" So easy & with ingred. always on hand, not to mention better than complex recipes! Again, simplicity proves to be the best!Read More
I had to improvise on this a little, but not enough to really change the recipe. Shredded rotisserie chicken made this super easy and, since I had no jalapeno peppers or green chiles, Pepper Jack cheese made a fine substitute. I spread a thin layer of tomatillo sauce on the bottom of the baking dish before placing the enchiladas, and put a little in the enchiladas when filling them as well. Just before serving, I topped them with some chopped tomato and a dollop of sour cream. The final result was okay, but in my view needed more sauce (cream) than was called for and would have been very dull without the addition of the tomatillo sauce and sour cream. If I make these again, I'll know they'll be better with some embellishment. As written, these are just so-so and a little boring.Read More
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: My husband is extremely picky about his Mexican food due to where he grew up, so I tried each of the enchilada recipes that rank higher than this 1st. He was sadly disappointed w/each as was I since I like to impress him w/my cooking, but then I tried this w/much hesitation due to how easy it was & what do you know ...simplicity was the winner! 1. put green or red enchilada sauce on the bottom (enough to ONLY lightly cover the bottom) but PAM works too 2. Change it up by/adding chopped green peppers or mushroom in the mix, and sliced olives ON TOP after adding heavy cream. 3. use 1 pkg of tysons/oscar meyer already made fajita or grilled chicken to save time (1 heaping cup) 4.make in the morning BUT add heavy cream JUST before baking it! I still add a little taco seasoning to the chicken for added spice BUT NOT necessary. 5 Bake until it looks golden all over with a little crispy look from the heavy cream so it's not soggy inside. I eye the amount of heavy cream for this reason too ...just drizzle enough for the amount I want & I use a smaller glass dish (making 6) since that's how many we will eat but makes (8-9 heaping amounts). My husband likes soft enchiladas and not crispy like me, so we put foil over it while baking if he's eating. Eat with "Best Spanish Rice!" So easy & with ingred. always on hand, not to mention better than complex recipes! Again, simplicity proves to be the best!
LOVED this recipe! Made it exactly per directions the first time, then experimented the 2nd, 3rd and 4th times! I used canned chicken broth to cook the breasts in, plus added 1/2 envelope taco seasoning mix as the chk was boiling. Also, I threw in some boneless, skinless chicken thighs to add some flavor. I also sauteed 1/2 large onion and 1/2 green pepper chopped with the garlic/jalapeno (seeded)/chilies mix. To the cheese mix, I used Jack/Colby/Cheddar cheeses; 3/4 c. salsa and 1/2 small can red enchilada sauce. I also added the chk broth to the mix instead of water (and used almost 1 c.). Finally, I poured the rest of the red enchilada sauce on top of the enchiladas after I used the heavy cream. Perfect, perfect, perfect!!! Thank you, Whit for this fabulous base recipe! I never would have thought to make these at home and now have a blast trying out new add-ins!
I made this for my in-laws with some of the suggested changes and everyone loved it! I used chicken broth when water was called for (even to boil the chicken), added a packet of taco seasoning and some onion to the jalepenos (canned) and chiles. I shredded the chicken, dipped the tortillas in the leftover broth before filling them. After filling them and putting them in a sprayed dish I sprinkled the cheese on top(I used Pepper Jack), poured the cream over that and then a can of enchilada sauce. I covered them for 30 minutes then uncovered them for 10 minutes. Waiting 5 minutes to serve helps it set. Thanks for posting this recipe and for all the recommended changes. I will be making this again and again.
I had to improvise on this a little, but not enough to really change the recipe. Shredded rotisserie chicken made this super easy and, since I had no jalapeno peppers or green chiles, Pepper Jack cheese made a fine substitute. I spread a thin layer of tomatillo sauce on the bottom of the baking dish before placing the enchiladas, and put a little in the enchiladas when filling them as well. Just before serving, I topped them with some chopped tomato and a dollop of sour cream. The final result was okay, but in my view needed more sauce (cream) than was called for and would have been very dull without the addition of the tomatillo sauce and sour cream. If I make these again, I'll know they'll be better with some embellishment. As written, these are just so-so and a little boring.
Although the basic recipe seemed workable, I approached it with some reservations because of other posted comments. A few changes seemed to help. I sauteed a small onion (finely diced) with the peppers and garlic. The filling was still a bit bland so I added a handful of fresh chopped cilantro, salt, pepper and a good squeeze of lime juice. I also substituted heavy cream for the water. I then added an extra step that takes a few minutes but, in my opinion, improves the texture. Pour some of the cream in a shallow dish. Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet. Quickly fry the tortillas, flipping over after a few seconds. Dip each fried tortilla into the cream - then proceed with filling and rolling. Then use the cream as stated in the recipe (I increased the amount to 1-1/2 cups to minimize the chance of this drying out). I covered the dish with foil and baked it for 15 minutes, then removed the foil for the remainder of the baking time. Pretty good overall, with the suggested changes.
I would actually give this 4 1/2 stars - it's really tasty and easy! I used pepper jack cheese instead of plain montery jack and it was very good. I bet you could add in anything from onions, mushrooms and black olives to give it even more zip. I will make this again and again!
This is our favorite base recipe for enchiladas! My kids absolutely love it! We experiment every time with different ingredients here and there. Pepper-jack cheese is definitely a favorite here. Sometimes when I've had a long day and don't feel like making enchiladas, I'll use this recipe and just layer it like a lasagna...it's excellent like that too! I cook extra boneless/skinless chicken breasts, and freeze them to make putting this dinner together faster.
This was a delicious recipe! The enchiladas are very creamy and cheesy, so they are fairly rich. As far as being spicy, they were mild-to-medium. We'd recommend adding more peppers if you like dishes more spicy. Definitely will make them again- perhaps next time with some low-fat or fat-free ingredients to lower the fat content.
While I personally don't like chicken enchiladas, I made this for an office luncheon and everyone loved them! I used corn tortillas instead of flour and added one package of Schilling/McCormick chicken taco seasoning to the cheese mixture. Every last bite was eaten!
Easy to prepare? Nah, not really, there are much easier enchilada recipes out there! From the time I turned the water on to boil the chicken to the time I put dinner on the table, an hour and a half had passed (no interruptions either). Very yummy, but lots of work.
I made a few changes just to bump up the flavor and not have chicken and cream cheese flavored enchiladas. I cooked the chicken breasts in chicken broth that had sauteed onion, garlic and a bit of homemade taco seasoning. When it had finished cooking, I seperated the meat from the broth and saved the part of the broth for this recipe (and the rest for another future recipe). When I cooked the filling, I added 1/2 yellow onion, upped the garlic to eight cloves and tossed in one large chopped organic red pepper. I used reduced fat cream cheese and 1/2 cup of the broth I'd cooked the chicken in instead of plain water. I added in a dash of each spice to the filling: cumin, oregano, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, fresh ground pepper, chopped cilantro. I got ten very well filled enchiladas. I used fat free half-n-half over the top and sprinkled fresh cilantro over the top. I haven't served it to my family yet but I snuck a taste (or two) from the pan while I was assembling the enchiladas and my goodness, that's GOOD. I highly suggest you try this with the added spices. I think that if I'd added a couple tablespoons of ketchup and some sauteed mushrooms (OMG, why did I NOT add mushrooms?), I'd darn near have Quick Pollo Con Crema. I'm for SURE making this again. EDITED: My husband thought these were a little too much and I have to agree with him. They lost something in the baking process. Next time, we'll do that and forgo the baking and the extra cream.
Made exactly per the recipe, and they were pretty yummy. They are very rich and cheesy, so a little goes a long way. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I feel they could have used a little spice. Next time I make them, I'll add cumin and chili powder to the cheese sauce, and I won't remove all of the seeds from the jalapeno peppers, as this dish would definitely benefit from a little heat. All in all, good dish!
Absolutely wonderful! We barely had enough to stuff our shells with, because we were eating the stuffing mixture with chips while it was cooking. Everyone I have prepared this for has asked for the recipe. To cut back on the preparation time, we bought a roasted chicken from the grocery store & shredded it. Have made many times & will continue to make!
I was surprised by these. The recipe all sounded great except the part about pouring heavy cream over all. I thought that might make them soggy. But this was really good. Instead of the heavy cream I used fat-free evaporated milk, and it turned out great. Even the kids loved this. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this recipe, but have added my own twist. I saute an onion and green pepper, and then add the chile pepper & jalapeno. After assembling the enchiladas, I pour one can of diced tomatoes (with green chiles added) and then add the rest of the Monterey Jack cheese and cream. It's delicious!
I cut the amount of chicken in half and added a can of black beans in its place. I was worried about the filling being bland so I added half a packet of fiesta ranch dip mix. I also topped it off with black olives and chopped green onions. The cream over the top really made this recipe. It was lovely!
Oh My Goodness Good! First of all, make sure your pan is well-greased/sprayed! After reading all the reviews I decided to tweak the recipe this way: shredded the chicken, added one chopped onion to the garlic saute, left out the chilies (small kids) but put hot salsa on top of some before baking, only used 2/3 pkg light cream cheese, added about 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning powder to mixture, covered with foil for the frist half of baking, then removed it. Sounds like alot of changes, but they are minor ones. The ratio of chicken mixture to tortillas (8) was perfect for nice big enchiladas. Delish!
I make these enchiladas with the Texas Enchilada Sauce from this site (BF prefers red sauce). I use corn tortillas, though - just my preference for enchiladas. I also add a little cilantro in the mixture. This is an awesome recipe!
I received the 'BEST I EVER HAD' reviews with this base recipe. I made a few adjustments. Cooked 5 breasts in chicken broth (not water). When I shredded those, I sauteed chopped onion and 1 C. frozen corn in 1 T. oil. Then added back the shredded chicken. Add 1 can of Rotel Mild chopped tomatos, dash of cayenne pepper, and 1/2 packet of Taco Seasoning. Let it simmer a bit, added the cream cheese and 1 C. mixed shredded cheese. And the rest is history. Topped it off with small can of Evaporated milk, then can of Enchilada sauce, cheese adn black olives. Oooh, so goooood!!!!!
This was excellent. I didn't use monterey jack - I made a mixture of pepperjack and cheddar cheese. The boyfriend couldn't get enough of this. Also, I used BLSL chicken breasts, but I used the water method of cooking. Never tried that before, but it was amazing. :-)
We loved these! Spray your 9x13 with Pam and pour a little cream into the dish before you place the rolled enchiladas in the dish. I cooked some covered with foil for the whole thirty mins. and some uncovered. These were softer but the others were just a little crunchy on top. I used colby/monterey jack cheese and added a little salsa to the cheese/chicken sauce. I also used half and half to save a little on calories..ha..ha..
Can't even describe how delicious these are. This recipe tasted just the way I had hoped for - indeed, the satisfaction quotient is absolutely off the charts. We gobbled them down!!
So good! I made the chicken filling as written, just changed up the sauce which I think turned out great. To cut calories and add more flavor I strained the chicken broth I poached the chicken pieces in. I added a can of cream of jalapeno soup ( yes-first for me too!) and a cup of low fat milk. Reduced this for about 45 min and adjusted seasonings. This became our enchilada sauce -delicious!
We love it! and the best part was.. we could warm it up in our oven the next day and it taste as good as the first day..plus is a very flexive recipe, I prepared half of the stuff the day before while I was cooking another meal..so it was a time saver...
Yum! These were the best enchiladas I've ever made. I read through a lot of the reviews and incorporated several suggestions from other readers: * I cooked the chicken breasts in chicken broth and added 1/2 packet of taco seasoning mix to the broth. Reserved the broth after removing the chicken. * To the saute I added 1/2 large onion, chopped, and 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped. * I put a few Tbl red enchilada sauce in the pan before adding the enchiladas. * Added 1/2 can red enchilada sauce and 3/4 cup salsa after the cheese began to melt, and used the broth instead of the water to that part. * Dipped the tortillas in the remaining broth before rolling - made them easier to handle and added flavor. * Poured remaining 1/2 can red enchilada sauce on top of the heavy cream. * Topped with sliced black olives. There was enough for 11 fat enchiladas. (Probably could have stretched it to 12 easily.) They were wonderful!
This was pretty amazing. However it was really rich because of the cream chz. I read the other postings, and added about a 3/4 to 1 cup of mild enchilada sauce in over the enchiladas with the cream. I also added some cheddar chz on the top and a can of sliced olives (added quite a bit of flavor)... even diced tomatos would be nice on the top with the olives.
Excellent recipe! I made these for our fiesta themed rehearsal dinner and they were a hit! I used flour tortillas the first time I made this, and corn tortillas the next time. It is good either way, although the corn tortillas do tend to dry easily. Great recipe to tweak to your own likes/dislikes. ***UPDATE (6/16/08)*** I have been making these enchilada's 2-3 times a month for the past 2 years and I have to say this is my favorite recipe EVER! These is the way I make it now: I use chicken tenders and boil them for about 7-10 minutes in chicken broth with a bit of wine, garlic, and taco seasoning. Then I shred while still warm (shreds easier) This part may be time consuming but totally worth it! I add diced onion to the jalapeno and chiles. I use corn tortillas, they may break when rolling but no one will be able to tell once the cheese and cream are on top. I use extra cheese and I also cook the enchilada's a bit longer to get a nice crispy layer on the cream. My husband likes this with green enchilada sauce, while I like it with sour cream. I also use this filling to make empanadas with crescent roll triangles. Put the filling in the middle of one triangle, cover with another and then seal shut with the tines of a fork. Yummy!
Great Recipe. The modifications that I made are: I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts and I seasoned them with MCCormick's Garlic Pepper blend and when I boiled the breasts I included a can of chicken broth, the rest was water. This gave the chicken more flavor. Once cooked I shredded the chicken. It was a better texture for the stuffing than cubing the chicken. In addition to the peppers and garlic I cut up two green onions and included them in the sauce pan. I also added a little more cheese on top than the one cup it called for. I covered the dish with foil for the first 30 mins and then baked an additional 5 mins uncovered to brown it a bit on the top. Husband said this was the best dish I have ever cooked! Worth the effort.
This was awesome! I did make several changes, although I'm sure it would have been delicious as is. First, I used boneless chicken breasts that I sauteed in oil, with a small onion, and added some taco seasoning for a little more flavor, and some garlic salt. I chopped the chicken breast up with my salad choppers and set aside. Then, when making the filling, I used milk instead of water(?) and used three cloves of garlic instead of one. I also added around 3-4 tablespoons of roasted salsa verde to the filling...it was too thick for my taste, and I didn't have a jalepeno pepper, so I needed some more spice. The rest I did according to the recipe, except that I also put some of the salsa verde on the bottom of the pan, as suggested, and I think it prevented it from sticking. I was so surprised that the cream didn't make them soggy...instead they were flaky and crisp and wonderful. My entire family LOVED them. Thanks for the great recipe!! UPDATE: Just made these last night and instead of using the heavy cream at the end, I used fat free half and half and it was still really good! I was afraid it wouldn't work, but it did. YUM!!
My husband said that these were the best chicken enchiladas he's ever had, and he lived in Mexico for several years! I did make two changes. I used corn tortillas and I soaked them in red enchilada sauce before I put the filling in them. I also poured some of the red sauce on top with the heavy cream! So yummy!
I would suggest adding cumin and chili powder when sauteeing garlic and jalapenos - otherwise it's very bland. I tried the recipe again with the spices, and it was really excellent. I also addes some onion to the sautee and used enchilada sauce instead of the heavy cream -- I found that it was very heavy the first time.
Made this the first time exactly as the recipe states and it was wonderful. Second time, I shredded a rotisserie chicken, added half a can of enchilada sauce and added a little taco seasoning. Just a little more wonderful. Third time, added a little salsa to the cheese mix and added some enchildad sauce to the cream. Fourth time, I went back to the original recipe. Love these and will continue to make. Always use chicken broth in place of water.
Absolutely delicious! The only change I made to the recipe as written was to add frozen white corn and sliced black olives to the filling and covering dish for the first half of baking. I would describe the finished dish as more like a chimichanga than an enchilada - (crispy on the outside but not fried like a chimichanga, a definite plus). Will be making these again soon - thanks for sharing!
These are fantastic, my family loves them
I'd rate them a 4.5 if I could. I did saute some onion with the oil. After tasting the meat mixture, I felt it was a little bland so I added some garlic salt and chili powder (will probably add even more next time). I also poured some green chile enchilada sauce over the cream which I feel without, it wouldn't have tasted much like enhiladas. And we prefer corn tortillas over the flour ones. The end product was excellent!
These were really delicious! I made a few changes...boiled chicken in broth with lots of cumin and chili powder, I used evaporated milk instead of cream (did not make soggy at all) and I added olives to chicken mixture. Lastly, topped with hot enchilada sauce. Definitly a keeper!
Excellent recipe but I prefer enchiladas made with corn tortillas, not flour. I made a few modifications and used a can of cream of chicken soup mixed in with the cream cheese. Nice extra little kick. I also used regular milk and omitted the heavy cream.
I have never made my own enchiladas before and these were really good! live in South Africa and couldn't find a jar of chiles anywhere. I did find a can of "Mexican Tomatoes" though and dumped that in instead. It worked out great! That's the only change that I made though and they turned out so delicious. My husband looked at me and said "You can make these again!" Big compliments from him. Thanks for the great and relatively easy recipe!
This recipe is a winner with our family. Pair it with some Mexican rice. Mmmmm...the bomb!
This recipe was AMAZING! I loved it! I changed it to use low fat or no fat ingredients. Also instead of the cream I use condensed milk. Works perfectly!
yummmmmmmmm..........Wow, these enchiladas were amzing! I could have eaten the whole pan!! They have a nice kick to them but not enough to stop my 2 year old from eating them!
oh my these are awsome ,my kiddos loved them me too.
Left out the jalapeno but these were a big hit
Awesome-family loves it! I often use canned/foil pouched chicken and simmer them a bit with a packet of taco seasoning mix for more flavor...come out perfect every time!
Love this recipe! One of my husband's favorites. I also add some taco seasoning to the cream cheese, chicken mix and add enchilada sauce over the enchiladas in addition to the cream/milk. Yummy!
These are great. I made a few changes such as boiling my chicken in Rotel diced tomatoes and chiles and a little water for extra flavor, and I prefer corn tortillas which i fry lightly before filling. Everyone loves them.
Stop what you are doing and make this recipe!! By far the best enchiladas that I have ever eaten- better than any restaurant! I added onion in with the jalapeno and garlic and I also added a little enchilada sauce to the bottom of the pan. Serve with sour cream and salsa and get ready to fall in love!!
I liked this recipe, however, next time will make a few changes. I made it exactly as the recipe states the first time and found the edges dried up a little. While I liked the rich, creamy, taste, and see why families wih kids like this recipe, for us grown-ups, it was a little blah. We put spicy green salsa on top, which was good, next time I will add green onion to the chicken part and bake it with the green salsa and the cream poured over all. The green salsa recipe I used was from the Authentic Enchiladas Verdes recipe on this site- wonderful.
My family thought these were good but not great! We ended up adding queso sauce to the top. Otherwise, they were too "dry."
My husband and I really liked these. Followed the recipe exactly except for using jarred jalapenos instead of fresh. I think next time I will add some diced potatoes and a little more garlic. But this recipe could work with many different combinations. I think I might try it with shredded pork. But really good and flavorful just as it is. Thanks for sharing.
Awesome. Never will we eat chicken enchiladas at a restaurant again. Why bother when you can make this easy and EXCELLENT recipe at home? Only changes: Used broth from chicken instead of water, and added a garnish of medium salsa to each serving.
This was not my cup of tea. I followed the recipe as written - and in the end thought it was just OK. Kind of boring. Not super tasty. Really...white. No color. I have tried several other chicken enchilada recipes from this site that my family and I like much better.
I added about 1/4 cup (give or take) chopped onion to Step #3. I used 1 cup of sharp cheddar, 1/2 cup pepper jack and 1/2 cup mild cheddar. Also, I must have been blind because I couldn't see where the heavy cream was added (found it now though), so mixed it with the water. There was enough of the mixture left to spread on the top of rolls. Then I added the rest of the cheeses. My Husband has requested we add these to our weekly menu. Thanks for sharing this recipe :o)
Bland
Very tasty. I would have never used cream in enchiladas. I'm now a convert and will cook this again. That's the best compliment I can give.
Wow! I think these enchiladas are perfect. What else can I say? The heavy cream picks up flavors from the cheeses and garlic to make a sauce that is surprisingly delicious. Please try this one.
cooked this recipe for years I get family and neighbor requests for it!
This was much too heavy on cheese in general, but especially the cream cheese. The cream cheese overwhelmed the flavor of the whole dish. I added some of our favorite salsa to the filling, which was much needed for flavor.
I am not the best cook and this is so easy! And everyone loves it and wants the recipe!!! Thanks to my Aunt Charleen for sharing this with me. :) Note: I added onions to the mix and it was nice. And one time I couldn't find the right cheese, so I used Pepper Jack and it gave it a little extra kick. And I like to add sliced jalepenos @ the end as a pretty garnish. And these freeze very well. If you want to make more than 8, use the smaller tortillas. Enjoy!
a lot of work but very good!
I made this just like the recipe said and it was wonderful. The best chicken enchiladas I have ever had. It is very easy to make, make ahead..just pour the cream on when you are ready to bake. Just the BEST.
Oh mu gosh I loved these. I thought they may not be good since it called for cream and no real enchilada sauce but they were perfect and they tasted great the next day too. I made this recipe how it was listed except I used jared jalapenos. I will be making this again.
We just finished dinner and these were so delicious....everyone loved them! I chose boneless breasts and poached them in broth seasoned with chili powder and cumin. As others have suggested I used the broth instead of water to mix with the chicken and cheese. I omitted the cream altogether and instead used green enchilada sauce (health concerns) and it was still outstanding! Yummy!
Awesome!!! They are so good, I used whole wheat low-carb tortillas and it didn't take away from the dish! I was worried but they were still delicious! I will probably add more jalapeno next time, or more chilis just because my husband and I like spicy food.
What a wonderful change from the traditional red sauce enchiladas. The monterey jack cheese is wonderful in this recipe and makes such a pretty dish to serve. I made these for a Christmas get together with my sisters and we all loved it. Lots of wonderful flavors and easy to prepare. Some changes that I made to the recipe is to shred the chicken instead of cubing it, and adding additional cheese to the inside of the enchiladas as well. Tip: Prepare your chicken ahead of time and refrigerate to lessen the preparation time before baking. This is a must try recipe for those who love chicken enchiladas.
These were awesome! I took the advice of others and cooked the chicken in chicken broth instead of water, added onion, used 1/2 cheddar 1/2 pepperjack, and added some red enchilada sauce. YUM! These are the best enchiladas.
These enchiladas were wonderful. Very cheesy. The only change I made was that I used the broth from cooking the chicken instead of water to add a bit more flavor and to avoid throwing out good broth.
I thought this recipe was delicious, but it didn't taste especially enchilada-y to me even with the addition of enchilada sauce, more like a cream cheese and chicken wrap. However, I would definitely make it again. It reheats well and is great to bring to lunch.
Excellant recipe, but I used boneless chicken breast and cooked it in chicken broth instead of water to give it more flavor. I also thought 1 cup of heavy cream would be to much to pour over top of it, but it wasn't. I served it with sour cream and salsa on the side. My family loved this recipe. I definetly make this over and over again!!
Wow! We had these as part of our annual cinco de mayo party, and they got many requests for the recipe.
My entire family loved these enchiladas! very easy to make and will make them often.
this is a great tasting dish, I changed the jack cheese to queso fresco real mexican cheese on the inside and kraft mexican cheese on top. Try it you will like it!
Very good, will make again but will probably add either some rotel or another can of green chiles to season it up a bit more. They were just a bit too "creamy" for me and not quite flavorful enough.
I have made these countless times and everyone loves them. I season the chicken with taco seasoning and just cook them in a little olive oil in a frying pan. Topped with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole, these are out of this world delicious.
These were absolutely wonderful. I did make some minor changes. I added a can of cream of chicken soup to the heavy cream and then poured over tortillas. I also cooked my chicken the day before and didn't preserve the water so I added 1 cup of chicken stock and it turned out very nice. I got great reviews!
YUMMY!!!! I used chicken broth when water was called for (even to boil the chicken), added half packet of taco seasoning and some onion to the chiles and left out jalapenos . I shredded the chicken, dipped the tortillas in the leftover broth before filling them. After filling them and putting them in a sprayed dish I sprinkled the cheese on top, poured the cream over that.
With a family of 12 not one complaint. Everyone loved it.
I was very pleased with this recipe. I will say that I used white corn tortillas because my husband has issues with refined flour but other than that I made it exactly as listed. Very delicious! I got rave reviews and came home from the potluck with an empty dish. Next time, I am going to try using canned white chicken to save on time.
I made these scaling the recipe way down to just two servings. I used four, 8” tortillas, as I thought the 10-inch tortillas would be awkward to get out of the pan. Like others I used chicken broth in the sauce instead of water and added more to get the consistency I wanted. I also added a heavy sprinkling of taco seasoning to my shredded chicken before adding it to the sauce. I made mine ahead of time and refrigerated them, so I baked them at 350 degrees covered for about 20 minutes and uncovered for about another 20. I popped them under the broiler at the end to give them just a little more color. These were pretty good, and if I make them again, I’ll use even smaller tortillas. Even my 8-inch tortillas were a bit difficult to manage on the spatula.
This is the easiest and BEST recipe!! There are 2 things I do differently - I use a rotisserie chicken in place of the chicken breasts and I substitute chicken broth for the water. They are so very good!!! You HAVE to use heavy cream and the flour tortillas make them so yummy!! My friends are always impressed.
My family loves these enchiladas. However, I usually use the "Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce" recipe instead of the cream.
This was so wonderful. I've been looking for a good chicken enchilada recipe without all the soups. A went with a few of the changes suggested: sauteed onion with the garlic and added 1/2 package of chicken taco seasoning to the saute too. Substitued chicken stock for water, as mentioned by others and low fat cream cheese was still yummy. Quickie hint: use a grocery store rotissere chicken instead of cooking your own. Very tasty and easy.
Loved this dish! The only change I made was to bake my chicken and then used 1/2 cup chicken broth from the cooked chicken in place of the water and I increased the amount of green chile's to around 6 oz's. This will be a regular item at my house.
Family went nuts over these. Next time I would add some more green chiles or peppers to kick it up just a touch. I had a can of campbells southwest style pepper jack soup i wanted to use up so used that in place of the water and then used remainder of can on top. These were to die for, rich and creamy but I would like the spice kicked up a notch. Served with lettuce, olives, tomatoes, guacamole on top. Did I say they fought over these?
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! It is quick and easy, and tastes delicious. I eat it with a dab of sour cream and a little hot sauce. But it's very good without it too! I definitely recommend it.
My family loved these! I only had two chicken breasts, so I threw in some shredded pork I had on hand. I sauteed an onion and some red, orange and yellow pepper before adding the chiles. I omitted the jalepeno. Used cheddar, since that's what I had on hand. I also added a packet of chicken taco seasoning. Needed a little salt. Adding this to our favorites! Thanks for a great recipe!
wonderful dish, only change i made was using boneless chicken breast. there was a small part around the edges that seemed dry, next time i will try the foil over it. My family loved these enchiladas!
I made this recipe for 120 people for a church dinner. It went over great, everyone loved it. One little boy said that it was the best Wed. night meal ever! Thanks, Kelli
These are by far the best enchiladas ANYWHERE! I always give people this recipe. It does need some type of sauce if you ask me and I don't pour the cream over the pan but I do use a red enchilada sauce and I use corn instead of the flour tortillas. Edited review~ So I have been using this recipe for years and I am still getting RAVE reviews. I make it for 50 hungry accountants during tax season and they can't wait for Whit's enchilada night! I use the Red enchilada sauce in the bottom lightly and a little more on top, chicken broth instead of water. Delish! Enjoy
We really didn't care for these. We ate them...but...I guess living in New Mexico we know what really good enchiladas are. Sorry!
This recipe is phenomenal!!! I make this at least once a month. Great for company too!
These are very good and very creamy. They are also a nice change from other chicken enchilada recipes, as this one is distinctive.
The best chicken enchiladas ever and so easy!!!!!! Thank you.
Very Good I am asked to make a lot only thing I added was a package of chicken taco seasoning mix
This is so good! I am officially tossing out my old recipe. We like red sauce so I added a small can of that over the top. Some people mentioned a problem with sogginess. The key is to bake uncovered until a medium golden brown. The leftovers (if there are any) are divine.
"Better than a Mexican restaurant" my aunt said. "Best enchiladas I've had, ever!" my husband said. Perfection, we loved them! Definitely not the healthiest though, but oh well!
Wonderful and easy. Followed the recipe exactly. Used a store-bought rotisserie chicken for short cut. I did not put the jalapeno peppers in because of children. Very mild - good for families with children.
Awesome recipe! The only thing I did differently was add some pepper jack cheese to the cheese mixture to spice it up a little; I also added just a dash of crushed red pepper. I have made this twice now and had the best compliments! I definitely recommend this recipe!
Wow!!! Really good. My husband and even my picky son raved about it. I did add some additional ingredients (taco seasoning, black olives, and enchilada sauce over the cream at the end) based on what other reviewers said. My son asked me would I make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections