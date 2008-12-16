Mint Buttercream Frosting With Dark Chocolate Glaze

This is a good frosting for Mayonnaise Cake. If you're really having a chocolate fit, double the glaze! The frosting and cake are rich enough to cut the unsweetened chocolate taste. Pour some glaze on the middle layer too.
I have made a recipe similar to this one for many years, but I have not made this one...so these are just some suggestions. The milk is not necessary. Use real butter only. Add the mint extract a little bit at a time until it is to your liking, as it can be very strong. I don't use unsweetened chocolate for the glaze. Milk chocolate works well. Don't forget the green food coloring!
A little confused. shouldn't there be a little bit of powdered sugar in the glaze to make it slightly sweetened. I love dark chocolate but it just seems extreme to not add any sweetner. I made this recipe right now and the frosting is delicious. if you don't like your mint to strong i recomend using 1/2 of a teaspoon and I added 3 Tablespoons powdered sugar to the glaze. it makes for a great presentation and I loved it on my brownies.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2012
I started out with this recipe prepared to reduce the powdered sugar to 3 cups, maybe even less. I’ve made enough buttercream frostings to know the ratio of sugar to butter I prefer and this called for a little more sugar than that preferred ratio. However, the cupcakes I was to frost with this turned out to be not nearly as sweet as they should have been, leading me to decide instead to prepare the frosting as written, using all 4 cups of the powdered sugar called for. It’s awesome good, simple as that. Fluffy, pleasantly minty, not too sweet as I thought it would be, and it couldn’t have been more perfect for the chocolate cupcakes I frosted with it. I did have to add a little more milk (I used half and half) to get it to the right consistency. I didn’t use the chocolate glaze, only because it didn’t work with how I decorated the cupcakes but I can only imagine how even better this frosting would be with it.
DELICIOUSNESS. In the spririt of full disclosure, I didn't make the glaze because I loved the frosting enough on its own, and the mixed reviews on it made me a little wary. Also, I had a lot left over after icing my (Too Much Chocolate) cake, so I went a little overboard on decorating the cake. I didn't think it was too sweet at all, but my sweet tooth is still as legendary as it was when I was six and would have had an all-sugar diet had it been permissable. I started scooping up the leftovers and eating them straight (not such a good idea; the mint started to do a tap-dance on my tastebuds, but oh well). It looks lovely (colored it yellow because I was out of all the other colors), both spreads and pipes like a dream. HOWEVER, it did almost give me a heart attack when it jammed my beater right after I added the milk. This icing means business. :)
the frosting is wonderful... I added green food coloring as well to liven it up. However, the glaze is gross. It was way too bitter for my taste. I ended up adding a bit of milk and more sugar to make it into a chocolate frosting.
At first, the mint buttercream seemed a bit too sweet, but after the chocolate glaze is added, it worked great. I used this frosting with a simple chocolate cake, with thin mints between the layers. The result was great!
This was great! Got so many compliments, and many people have asked for the recipe. I used the frosting on a delicious chocolate cake, so in order to not have too much chocolate, I left out the chocolate glaze. I also added the mint extract a little bit at a time so I could make it just minty enough for me. Then I added water instead of milk to thin out the consistency because the milk messes with the color. I definitely had to add more than 4Tbs to get the icing thin enough to frost my cake, it just depends what you are using it for.
This was SO GOOD! I followed the recipe exactly, only made the frosting, didn't need the glaze. The mint was not too strong and didn't overpower the flavor. Don't add anymore or it might be too intense! Made the frosting to cover the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III from this site. The flavors went together perfectly and everybody that tasted it LOVED it!
Sensational! My son requested this for his 9th birthday party. I made chocolate cupcakes with this mint frosting and garnished with Andies mints and chocolate sprinkles. They were a huge hit! Will make this icing again and again!
Delicious! I added 2 T more butter and used Creme de Menthe flavoring and vanilla. The extra butter made it creamer. I topped it with Andes Creme de Menthe baking chips! Gorgeous! I also used a vanilla cake mix and dropped the Andes on top of each cupcake before baking.
In general this is a good recipe but there is WAY too much mint extract in the frosting. I added the entire teaspoon and the frosting tasted like tooth paste. I had to discard and remake with less mint extract. Add a little at a time to your liking.
Funny, I was looking for a good frosting for a chocolate mayonnaise cake, and saw this and decided it would do. And THEN I read Brenda's description of the recipe. PERFECT! But, instead of doing the separate glaze, I decided to just go half on the last two ingredients, so I used just 1 unsweetened chocolate square and 1T of butter. I added this to the frosting, and skipped the final 2T of milk. LOVE IT!!
This is my "go to" cupcake filling recipe. I've used many different flavors instead of the mint extract. The frosting has a great thickness for the center of my cupcakes. Tip: add more extract than what it calls for based on your taste, and color to match flavor (i.e. cherry color red)
I used this frosting to top some chocolate fudge, it was great. The fudge was in an 8 by 8 pan so I cut the recipe down to 3 cups sugar, 6 T. butter a pinch of salt 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract and about 1.5 tablespoons milk. The frosting was perfect for the fudge.
way to much mint flavor ... although the chocolate glaze helps it just didnt help enough ... I really had high hopes for this recipe ... I'm not going to give up yet ... I think with some "tweaking" it could be very good.
My rating is for the frosting party only. I did not add the chocolate sauce on top. I thought the texture of the frosting was good. I did not use mint extract because I didn't have any. I only had peppermint oil and for the entire recipe it only took one drop and it was perfect. I will be making it again. Thanks for sharing.
This was great on the "Too much Chocolate, Chocolate Cake"
StacieJayne
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
I thought this was a great simple buttercream. I made a decadent chocolate (flourless)cake since I am getting ready for Passover and wanted something different for the frosting. I had been on a ganache kick lately so it was a nice change. I didn't have mint extract but I had some Ovation Chocolate Mint Candies. I put these through the mini processor to crumble them up and they made a great addition to the recipe. Also added the green food coloring and with the chocolate specks from the candies it was a perfect combination. Since I used the candies, I omitted the glaze. Only use real butter when baking. I sprinkled some green sugar on top to make it festive.
this frosting is great!!i added some food colouring n instead of the glaze just melted some bittersweet chocolate and drizzled it on top..it was great..have been wanting to try mint icing for a long time n this was perfect!
This was awesome the first time i tried to make buttercream frosting the recipe I used had me use way too much milk but this turned out great and I put it on top of brownies and sprinkled andes mint pieces on to top too. SO yummy!
This is amazing! Beats anything I've ever tasted! I added 2 1/2 tbsp. cocoa powder and now it tastes like an Andes mint. So good! I can see why some reviews say it tastes like toothpaste: if you add the entire amount of mint extract called for, it will be WAAAAY too overpowering. I used peppermint extract and I probably only needed 1/16 of a tablespoon. That's with adding about an extra cup or two of c. sugar, another tablespoon of milk, and another1/4 c. of butter. The extra butter makes it smoother and creamier; I would definitely add butter instead of milk after the first extra tablespoon of milk. I did not make the glaze so I can't say how that was; it seems like it would be sort of yucky from the reviews and from looking at the ingredients.
Used this icing for a chocolate coffee cake and it was great. I did make a few adjustments as were suggested by previous reviews. I ended up only using 3 tablespoons of milk and just over 1/2 of a teaspoon of the mint. I'd suggest adding the mint in slowly until you get your desired taste. I also used some food coloring to give it a mint green color. It was delicious! I didn't bother making the chocolate glaze because there were several bad reviews about it. I crushed up some chocolate chips and sprinkled them on top.
I only did the mint frosting and topped with mini chocolate chips, frosted on top of a chocolate cupcake. Everyone LOVED these. They tasted just like mint n chip ice cream. I will make these again and again and again!!!
Made the frosting exactly as directed (using skim milk) and it was delicious. I used it on boxed brownies. For the glaze, I melted some Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate chips with a tablespoon or so of canola oil and drizzled it over the top. Fantastic!
The mint buttercream frosting was delicious! We loved it, but after making the dark chocolate glaze and even adding powdered sugar to it, I could not bring myself to put that on my cake. I didn't think the mint frosting was too sweet, so I didnt think it needed the glaze anyway.
This was very good frosting, but I about halved the amount of mint in the frosting and added one forth teaspoon of vanilla extract to up the sweetness. I didn't really measure my milk, just put it in until the consistency was were I wanted it. I also added green food coloring to get it a light green. On top of a chocolate cake/cupcake this tastes soo good! Kind of like Andes chocolate mints. Just tweak it a little and build off of it.
I personally loved the mint frosting. The glaze? Not so much. I'm keeping the frosting part of the recipe and will use it again. I threw the glaze recipe out immediately after finding it had ruined my cake. Everyone who tasted the cake agreed on both accounts; Amazing frost, horrible glaze.
I am really confused as to all the 4 & 5 star reviews yet in the same reviews most reviewers say they altered the recipe. I made it exactly as shown and the ratio of sugar to butter to milk is totally off. I should have known having made many buttercreams before, but thought I'd give it the benefit of the doubt. It was edible but definitely won't make it again.
Best frosting ever! I think I'll make a batch and turn them into peppermint patties by making the frosting a bit thick, shaping them, and dipping in a double or triple batch of the glaze. Couple of minor changes. First I used 1/4 the amount of peppermint extract called for as I use candy making peppermint oil. I also doubled the glaze and added 1/4 c powdered sugar (could've used a bit more). I used this to frost the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" on this site. BIG HIT!
I was looking for a mint chocolate chip frosting recipe and this was pretty good. I omitted the chocolate glaze and the mini semi chocolate chips were a perfect balance. Like others, I used butter and halved the mint extract. I also tried another reviewer's suggestion to omit the milk, which didn't work for me, so I added that back in and it was fine. Waited to add mini chips until the end.
As others noted, the mint frosting is very sweet but is well-cut by the chocolate glaze. I was not pleased with the consistency of the frosting - I sifted my powdered sugar but the frosting is separating a bit, definitely more fluffy than creamy. I tried pouring the glaze over frosting piped on cupcakes. Luckily, they are for a Halloween potluck, so the melting, Joker-esque, toxic waste look is a win.
This recipe was going well until it wasn't. I recommend 3 changes, Change 1: Use white chocolate instead of raw/unsweetened chocolate, Change 2: Use Milk or Dark or Semi-Sweet chocolate as opposed to raw/unsweetened and finally Change 3: not an actual change to the recipe but if you do not use white chocolate do not use food dye, the chocolate's dark coloring will turn the green to a kahki green disgusting. Ugh. Would not recommend!
It was very good. Very sweet, so the bitter chocolate went well. I actually used bittersweet chocolate. I also added a few tablespoons of white sugar to the chocolate glaze. It was little grainy, so next time I will add the sugar earlier. I baked a dark chocolate cake, and layered with a little of the mint frosting, and some chocolate mint cookies. Then made the frosting a pale green, frosted the whole cake, and poured the glaze over it. It was beautiful. Next time I want to try mint patties in the layers (yum). :cD Thank you for sharing.
This was awesome! I will definitely be using this frosting going forward when it comes to piping and decorative type cakes. I only used about half the milk serving but otherwise I followed the directions to the tee and it came out amazing!!
This frosting is very good, I skipped the glaze as I made a dark chocolate cake. 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract was perfect and the frosting whipped up perfectly. I used 1/4c almond milk and added 2 extra tsp of butter and one extra cup of 10x sugar as we like a lot of frosting. If I was the only one eating it I would have used the full tsp of peppermint, but wasn't sure how the birthday girl would enjoy that much mint. Thanks for this recipe, I really love the minty, very creamy frosting! I plan on decorating the cake with peppermint patties but used junior mints in the past.
this is a good start to a great frosting. It was a little too crunchy for my tastes so I added extra milk and vanilla pudding (because that's all I had on hand) to make it creamier. Next time I would probably use whipped topping.
Just like the buttercream I always love. I halved the recipe for my 2 layer cake as I made a ganache filling for the middle layer. I ended up using maybe an extra 1/2 cup of sugar and extra milk to get the right consistency. Oh so good and creamy. Mint was subtle - I added less than called for and then a few drops more. Did not make the glaze
I did not make the glaze. I made this for a mint chocolate chip cake. I had to tinker with this a lot, but I always do with homemade frosting. I taste it, add something, taste it again, add something, etc. This is great to start with but you may find you need more mint, then more sugar, then more milk. Also, I'm rating this a 5 based on my boyfriend's and friends' reactions, as I do not like chocolate and mint together. Everyone else loved it and gobbled it down!
I made this frosting with a little less than 1 tsp mint, about 4/5 tsp I would say, because I was afraid of it tasting like toothpaste. low and behold, it still did. My husband wouldn't eat it. perhaps it is the extract that I have, but be SUPER CAREFUL with the mint extract. put it in drop by drop I would say, until you are happy with the flavor. Also, this is a ton of sugar, it'll be super sweet frosting. You could probably get away with only using 2 cups powdered sugar.
This frosting sounds great but, reviewing the recipe I noticed the picture of the frosting is light green but, the recipe calls for no green food color? How is that? How much color do I add or was an ingredient left out?
Definitely good! I did add a bit of extra extract, as I wanted a bit more mint taste and was putting this as a filling between two chocolate cookies! :) Thanks for the recipe, will def use again! :) One more note, I did not do the chocolate glaze part.
I didn't make the glaze, just the frosting, but it was still amazing! I actually used 5 tablespoons of milk instead of 4 because it seemed too thick with just 4. I also only used 1/2 a teaspoon of mint extract and it tasted perfect! I will most definitely be making this again!
Fabulous! This icing was absolutely perfect on Peppermint Chiffon Cake from this site. I put some green food coloring in and just drizzled the glaze over the top of the cake and let it spill over the sides. Turned out very pretty. I did add 3 Tbsp of powdered sugar to my glaze and we thought it tasted excellent. Also needed a splash more milk because it's a very thick frosting. Very yummy!
This was a simple and easy recipe. It had a great texture and didn't taste very sugary despite the fact that it called for 4 cups. The mint balanced very nicely with the other flavors, it tasted like mint but not the artificial kind. The only reason I won't give it five stars is because there is nothing about the color of the frosting in here. It has a great green frosting in the picture and when we made it, it was colorless. I solved that by using food coloring but just be aware. Overall a great recipe I would definitely make it again!
Mint Buttercream Frosting With Dark Chocolate Glaze
