Mint Buttercream Frosting With Dark Chocolate Glaze

This is a good frosting for Mayonnaise Cake. If you're really having a chocolate fit, double the glaze! The frosting and cake are rich enough to cut the unsweetened chocolate taste. Pour some glaze on the middle layer too.

Recipe by Brenda Benzar Butler

Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream 1 1/3 cups sugar with 1/2 cup butter or margarine, and salt. Blend extract, 2 tablespoons milk, and remaining sugar into mixture. Gradually stir remaining milk into frosting until desired spreading consistency is reached.

  • Melt and stir unsweetened chocolate and 2 tablespoons butter or margarine together in a microwave, or in a double boiler. Double this glaze if desired.

  • Frost cake. Pipe a frosting scallop at the top edge of the cake to keep glaze from dripping down the sides of the cake. Pour the glaze over the top of the cake. Chill until glaze has set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 25.8mg; sodium 96mg. Full Nutrition
