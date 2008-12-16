Mint Buttercream Frosting With Dark Chocolate Glaze

I started out with this recipe prepared to reduce the powdered sugar to 3 cups, maybe even less. I’ve made enough buttercream frostings to know the ratio of sugar to butter I prefer and this called for a little more sugar than that preferred ratio. However, the cupcakes I was to frost with this turned out to be not nearly as sweet as they should have been, leading me to decide instead to prepare the frosting as written, using all 4 cups of the powdered sugar called for. It’s awesome good, simple as that. Fluffy, pleasantly minty, not too sweet as I thought it would be, and it couldn’t have been more perfect for the chocolate cupcakes I frosted with it. I did have to add a little more milk (I used half and half) to get it to the right consistency. I didn’t use the chocolate glaze, only because it didn’t work with how I decorated the cupcakes but I can only imagine how even better this frosting would be with it.