Black-Eyed Pea and Bacon Soup

I had to make a change due to availability. Who knew there would be a shortage on black-eyed peas in November? Went to 3 stores and no dried peas to be found. I bought canned, rinsed and drained them, and then added them after the potatoes were almost done cooking. I cannot vouch for the hour total cook time but from my past experience, that is the right amount of time to cook the peas. I obviously cut back on the amount of water knowing that my canned peas had absorbed all of the liquid they were going to. Be sure to set some of the bacon aside for a crispy garnish. Simple and flavorful soup and one I am anxious to make again when I find the dried peas.