Black-Eyed Pea and Bacon Soup

A hearty and delicious soup made with black-eyed peas and diced bacon. Serve with fresh baked rolls or biscuits.

By EmpressChristine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown the bacon in a large pot over medium heat. Drain grease, and place onion in the pot. Cook and stir until tender. Pour in the water. Mix in the bouillon cubes until dissolved. Stir in black-eyed peas, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 45 minutes.

  • Place the potatoes in the pot, and continue cooking 15 minutes, or until beans and potatoes are tender. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 961.6mg. Full Nutrition
