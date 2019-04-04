Black-Eyed Pea and Bacon Soup
A hearty and delicious soup made with black-eyed peas and diced bacon. Serve with fresh baked rolls or biscuits.
Not a fan of black eyed peas but my husband loves them. This recipe was tasty enough for me to really enjoy and even my picky hubby liked it too. Next time I'll use peppered bacon just to give it a bit more kick.Read More
My southern husband and I thought the recipe was too bland. We served it with cornbread as others suggested- maybe I will try it again and add more seasonings and a bolder flavored bacon, like the pepper crusted many have used.Read More
I've made this soup MANY times over the past couple of years! It's definately my "go-to" soup recipe! Sometimes I add ham in place of bacon. You can also leave out the potatoes & it's just as good & hearty! Freezes well too! Thank you for a great recipe!!
I really loved this recipe. It was delicious over cornbread. I added more bacon and used frozen black-eyed peas instead of fresh since I had them on hand. It was a great was enjoy a New Year's tradition.
Yum! Great, easy recipe. Just made this to have tomorrow for New Years lunch, and plan to serve with the Waikiki Cornbread recipe from this site. Used pepper-crusted bacon like the last reviewer (used the full pound - we like bacon!), and added a few dashes of hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Very good; will definitely make again!
The end result was very tasty, but it took quite a bit longer to make this than what the recipe stated. Perhaps soaking the beans overnight would have speeded up the process.
This was GREAT! I was afraid of the amount of salt so I did make a few adjustments: Used only 1 bullion cube, a quart of low salt chicken broth and only 2 quarts of water. I also used cracked pepper crusted bacon (yum!)I didn't add any extra salt or pepper. At the end I added a few pinches of cayenne and a couple dashes of cajun seasoning. I cooled it and refrigerated it overnight to let the flavors meld together. Great soup!!!
Only added about 1.5 quarts of water. Served over corn bread. Very yummy, reminded me of my grandmother. Even the kids ate it. Thanks, I was craving black eyed peas and no recipe to pull from.
I added some garlic and carrots - I thought the soup was great!! Definitely not a typical soup. Its a keeper!
I liked this recipe and so did my husband. I let it simmer for about 30 minutes longer so that it would thicken. I used a little more salt and added Tony Cachero's cajun seasoning to give it just a little kick. Very easy and it went over well.
This recipe was perfect for a dreary day. I didn't have enough bacon so I added smoked sausage as well and this turned it into a real meal. I also added 2 cups of carrots, which improved the heartiness.
Good and hearty! This is one I will make again!
Made this recipe for the New Year and loved it. Used the bacon drippings to make a roux to thicken it up a little.
I made this using a vegetarian bacon substitute and vegetable bouillon instead of chicken. It was excellent, and definitely a recipe I will make again!
When I said I would make this soup, my husband said, "Aren't black-eyed peas eaten as penance?" After eating it, he says, "This is like 15 bean soup, but better!" This was a big hit.
I loved this recipe. Perfect for New Years! I know Ham Hocks taste delicious, but have you ever actually seen a ham hock before it has stewed in your beans? Well I did and would not want that in my food no matter how good it tastes. Bacon was fine Thank You!
I recently bought an Instant Pot and this soup turned out perfectly using high pressure set for 35 minutes. The beans were soft and creamy. This is a simple recipe, but delicious! I doubled the recipe as my husband is taking it to work to share. I was out of celery, but I added a sweet potato. I also added some Herbs de Provence and two bay leaves. I may try some fresh herbs next time. I just had a tiny bit and am hoping there will be left overs.
Wonderful soup, even the kids ate it. Served with warm cornbread. Will definitely make again.
Great super simple recipe.
Ever since I can remember, my grandmother made black-eyed peas every New Year's Day. I didn't change anything and the soup was excellent. Even my wife had an extra serving! I'll make this again soon.
My family LOVED this soup! There were no leftovers and were complaints because it was gone. Huge winner!
Absolutely love this recipe. Changed very little...less salt yes...potatoes in or out, doesn't matter....the pepper bacon is definitely a good addition. It's wonderful and easy! Have made it at least a dozen times.
I've made this a few times as stated in the recipe and It's always a big hit. by the way, soak the peas overnight
I made this recipe and added some pork shoulder, bay leaf, garlic, sage, onion powder, paprika, and a smidge of cayenne pepper. A great base and delicious!
I made this dish for New Year's Day. It was amazing and I'm not really big on black eyed peas. I substituted 1 quart of water for chicken broth, left the potatoes out and used 1 pound of bacon. Most importantly, I cooked it in my cast iron Dutch oven over a bed of coals. This will definitely be made in my household for years to come.
Good soup and easy to make. However I have trouble getting over the dark brown colour that black eyed peas turn the water / soup into. I have tried rinsing them, but I can't get over the sight.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious!!!!! Will be making it again for sure.
I made this for the 1st time. I added a couple of tbs of butter when I added the onions to the bacon and cut up some leftover ham from Christmas and added about a tbs or more of Worcestershire sauce. Made for a very good flavor.
Followed the recipe but thought 3 qts. of water was too much. Not enough seasoning. Rather bland tasting so I added garlic salt and onion powder. Also added some carrots to help thicken up soup and extra potatoes. Not bad for a cold, miserable weather day though.
The soup was good and easy to make. I left the bacon in pot during cooking but the picture indicated the bacon was served on top after cooking which I think I'll do next time.
Holy goodness! I made this today for New Year's. First of all, it made the house smell amazing! Secondly, it's DELICIOUS! I used 3/4 lbs of bacon (bacon lovers here) and it calls for 3 qts of water or chicken broth. I used 2 qts chicken broth and 1 qt of water. I only used 2 bouillon cubes but added a smoked ham hock. I served it with fresh cornbread. This is most definitely a do-over!! Happy New Year!
I loved this soup. Easy to make, and great for winter days.
This soup turned out more like a stew for me. The flavor was good, though, and hopefully the black-eyed peas will bring luck to my family in 2021. I used canned black-eyed peas because our store was out of dried, and I had cherrywood-smoked bacon, so I used that. I did add a couple tablespoons of red wine vinegar before serving because that’s how we do our beans. I’ll probably make it again next New Year’s.
I made this for New Years Day! As I'm from the south, we have black eyed peas and cornbread for NewYears. This is the first black eyed peas my husband, born in the north, has ever liked. Definitely makes it a 5 star dish in my book!
I do not love black eyed peas but I had a pound of them in my pantry. Thank you Allrecipes ingredient search! I made this soup as presented but I did presoak the beans (I couldn’t stop myself - I always presoak). Also I added 1 tsp crushed red pepper. A lovely way to use a bean that I don’t really like that much but apparently bought anyway. Thank you.
This was delicious!! I added carrots and halved the recipe. I also used canned black-eyed peas to shorten the cooking time. This is my new favorite soup!
It was our 2021 New Year recipe. I increased bacon to 12oz and soaked blackeye peas overnight. I did not use as much onion by choice. I did not use potatoes. I topped with cheese and crispy bacon. Served with cornbread.. Best recipe I have served for black eyed peas. Happy 2021.
Perfect for a rookie cooky like myself. Simple to make, extremely tasty and doesn't take a lot of prep or time. It was a solid hit with all.
Made this for New Year's; definitely need to do this ahead of time so it has time to really cook. Liked the flavor with the bacon - which I used more than called for in the recipe. Also, I would leave out the potatoes as other reviewers have commented.
super easy and quick! Tasted great on our cold and wet Jan. 1 2021 diced a jalapeño pepper for side garnish!
The recipe was very tasty. After reading the reviews, I decided to spice it up a bit. I added 1/2 cup chopped poblano pepper and 2 TBSP of chopped jalapeño pepper, along with 1/2 tsp cayenne. I sautéed the peppers with the onion in the bacon fat remaining from cooling the bacon. I used chicken broth. And I added 1 chopped carrot when I added the potato. So good! We will make it again. Served it with cornbread muffins.
Extremely easy to make. I added a cup of chopped green, red and yellow bell peppers for some colour, and a small amount of oats for thickening. I never thought soup could be 'eat-some-more'.
I had to make a change due to availability. Who knew there would be a shortage on black-eyed peas in November? Went to 3 stores and no dried peas to be found. I bought canned, rinsed and drained them, and then added them after the potatoes were almost done cooking. I cannot vouch for the hour total cook time but from my past experience, that is the right amount of time to cook the peas. I obviously cut back on the amount of water knowing that my canned peas had absorbed all of the liquid they were going to. Be sure to set some of the bacon aside for a crispy garnish. Simple and flavorful soup and one I am anxious to make again when I find the dried peas.
Very good. I raise a lot of black-eyed peas and am always looking for new ways to use them. We had some fried green tomatoes and cornbread with it. Perfect Southern meal. This soup was hearty and flavorful. I used beef bullion instead, but it worked just fine. Also I used a lot less water, and next time I will probably only use half the recommended water.
Made this on New Years Day as a side dish to pork and sauerkraut. It was quick, easy, and good. Could use a little more flavor, maybe some extra herbs or spices. I used some veggie stock I had in the fridge instead of the bouillon cubes, and used a little less water to make it thicker. Will likely try it again, probably next New Years.
Tried this recipe today..New Year's Day 2013. It is excellent! Added Worcestershire Sauce, green chilies, little Cajun seasoning and carrots. Will make it again for sure. Great with cornbread muffins (gotta love Martha White...with some enhancements like sour cream, cheddar and green chilies).
I didn't think this soup had enough flavor by the recipe alone. I added salsa to it to give it a kick and then it tasted good. I also did use turkey bacon to lower the calories and fat so that could have been a factor in it. So with that being said it was okay.
I even thought this was excellent!! My Grandsons ages 11 and 13 each ate 2 bowls along with my husband and daughter! I used chicken broth and threw in a couple of chicken bouillon cubes and no additional salt!! Once again much better than just good!!
I was skeptical at first due to the lack of color but my wife and I gave it go and we are glad we did. It was absolutely amazing. We did 2 cans of black eye peas. Next time we are going to do 8 cups of water instead of 12. Since we used canned peas the peas were already soaked so they didn’t absorb any of the water which left us with a lot of water but it was still amazing. We ate ours with cheese and cornbread.
