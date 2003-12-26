Honey Comb Coffee Cake

3.5
7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Great ingredients in this coffe cake: almond and orange extracts, butter, pecans, honey and nutmeg....moist and delicious! It is easy to make. Just mix up the cake, boil and pour on the topping, and bake.

Recipe by Brenda Benzar Butler

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
9 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); grease and flour a 9 inch square baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1/3 cup milk, eggs, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon orange extract , and almond extract until well mixed. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • To Make Topping: In a heavy 2 quart saucepan combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine, pecans, 1/4 cup sugar, honey, nutmeg, 1 tablespoon milk, and 1/2 teaspoon orange extract. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a full boil . Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, for 2 or 3 minutes. Pour topping evenly over coffee cake.

  • Bake 22 to 27 minutes, or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 74.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022