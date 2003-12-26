Honey Comb Coffee Cake
Great ingredients in this coffe cake: almond and orange extracts, butter, pecans, honey and nutmeg....moist and delicious! It is easy to make. Just mix up the cake, boil and pour on the topping, and bake.
I made this for a Christmas day brunch and it went over very well. The cake was very moist and rich. The almond and orange is a nice change from traditional cinnamon coffee cakes and it bakes up beautifully. I will make this again.
Honeycomb coffee cake is not a typical coffee cake, but it is a good recipe. The topping was not my favorite, however my boyfriend thought it was great. It reminded him of a southern carmelized pecan candy. I think the candy flavor is due to the almond extract. The cake batter seems to be way too thick, but don't worry it bakes wonderfully. Just spread it into the pan as best you can. The topping seeps into the cake while it bakes.
This turned out very tasteless. I followed it exactly, and though it looked wonderful, it had no flavor what so ever. I'm thinking....is it missing salt??
it was ok.
I followed the recipe both times. Love the taste, but they tend to be a little fall apart-y.
I didnt have orange extract, but it was good! The cake was a little drier than some coffee cakes I have made.
