Peanut Butter and Chocolate Candy Cake
If you love Peanut Butter Cups, you'll love this cake! Tastes like "Peanut Butter Tasty Cakes" sold in Philadelphia. Can't get them here in Cincinnati so we bake this cake instead.
Agree with milk chocolate chips over semi-sweet. Found the peanut butter overwhelming, so the second time I made it, I reduced the peanut butter to 3/4-cup and the chips to 1-1/2 cups. Seemed more balanced.Read More
This would have been a perfect cake had it not been for putting the cake back in the oven to melt the morsels. The cake got dried out and the morsels would not melt. Melt the morsels in a double boiler and spread over the peanut butter. Much better that way.Read More
I just made this, and they came out fantastic! I have to admit, I'm one who believes that you taste with your eyes first - so instead of following the directions for baking I used my cupcake pans to get the desired 'Tandy Kake' effect. Once they were cooked, I removed them from the pan and spread some peanut butter on top of each cake. I melted my chocolate in a double boiler and spread it over the cakes, plopping a largish 'blob' on top of the cake. Then I quickly spread the chocolate over the cake to the sides and 'frosted' around the cake to the edges. Be careful not to mess with the top too much if you are going to use this method because the heat of the chocolate melts the peanut butter and it tends to bleed into the chocolate a little bit. Once they were 'frosted' I popped them into the freezer for 3 minutes to 'set' the chocolate. They were MOST excellent! Thanks so much for sharing a great recipe!
I have missed the Philly "staple" of Tastykakes, and especially Peanut Butter Tandytakes, ever since I moved out of the region. Had a recipe for this that was vaguely written. Was thrilled to find this easy to follow recipe on the web. Made them for a party and they were an instant hit.
Growing up in the Philly area meant Tastykakes were a main staple in my lunch box! Definitely just like my favorite Tastykake of all, and yes, the milk chocolate chips are better to use.
This recipe did not impress me at all. I felt the peanut butter needed to be sweetened, maybe the milk choc would be better. Also letting the chocolate cool in room temp before putting it in the fridge will help keep the chocolate from blooming
This is amazing. Being a Philly girl born and raised, when I moved away I missed my favorite treats as a child. This def changed all of that. I did make some changes though. I used the same cake receipt, but instead of making one cake I made individual servings like the actually tandycakes. I used a regular size cupcake pan, but poured 1 tbs of batter in each and baked for 10 min. I repeated this until all of the batter was gone. I then used honey peanut butter (to add some extra sweetness). Once all tops werebspread with peanut butter, inlaced them in the fridge for about an hr. I then melted 2 bags of regular chocolate chips (1 bag at a time) and dipped The top of the cakes (the peanut butter side down) wih the chocolate and placed them on parchment paper on a cookie sheet and placed them back into the fridge until hardned. Talk about delicious, I thought I was eating an actual tasty cake.
I love how easy this recipe is. I usually have tips after making, but not for this one. I made as a two-layer cake per my daughter's birthday request. Since this works best when you put the peanut butter and chocolate chips on warm cake, I had to pry the cake out of the pans before it was completely cool. I could use some tips on that (I did grease and flour pans). FYI - when you make and serve from a 10x15 jelly roll pan, it's EASY and delicious.
This certainly does satify my cravings for Tandy Cakes since they don't sell them here in Texas! I did follow the advice of putting the peanut butter on first and then chilling it in the frig before putting on a milk chocolate layer (I use a big Hershey bar that I melt). Also, score the chocolate while it's soft and it will be easier to cut.
Being a true Philadelphian, I love this recipe. I do prefer it with milk chocolate and separate layers of peanut butter and chocolate! Excellent and everyone loves it!! Thanks!!!!
This wasn't a bad cake, but it was nowhere near as exciting as I thought it would be. I feel let down...
I've made this recipe for this cake twice in as many days, and both times the cake came out with the consistency of corn bread...not at all good. I will NEVER use this recipe again and I suggest you avoid it at all costs
I truly love this recipe. I used Hershey's milk chocolate instead of semisweet chocolate chips and i put the peanut butter and the chocolate on both sides. No matter where I go they ask me to make this for them.
This is a delicious recipe! Rather than adding chocolate chips and putting the cake back in the oven, I melt a large chocolate candy bar and spread it over the peanut butter layer after I have refrigerated the cake long enough for the peanut butter to harden a bit.
Made these for my husbands birthday to take to work... he said they didn't last five minutes
Awesome! Taste just like the Tasty Cake version. Could use a thicker chocolate layer though. Next time, I will use 3 cups chocolate chips.
Fan-Freaking-tastic i only used about three quarters of a pound of chocolate bars ( the ones made in Hershey P.A.) And the choosey mothers peanut butter and wow what a treat ! I have not had true Tandy Cakes in 20 years and they tasted ALMOST exactly as i remember. Watch cake cooking time my oven was faster. Cut while chocolate is still melty and use parchement. EXCELLENT!!!
This did well, all beit I cooked it as a gigantic 4 cup flour cake - wasn't quite sure how it would turn out, but the batter ended up tasting like angel food cake (but much, much thicker!). I covered the cake in Peanut Butter, and instead of dark chocolate, I used melted white baker's chocolate and stuck in the freezer to harden after I covered with sprinkles. This was a success!
Great recipe. Fortunately I live in an area where Tasty cakes are available, but this is a close second to the real thing. I do recommend adding the milk before adding the flour. I made the mistake of adding the sugar and flour before the milk and the batter go to thick for my mixer. I will defintely make this again.
I found this recipe when I was a kid, and I LOVED making it with my mom. Over the years, I lost it...until now! Im going to make it tonight! It sounds very similar to the one I used to have...I recommend melting the choc. to make layers :)
Being from South Jersey, and living in South Carolina now, I looooooved these! You can't get Tasty Cakes here! Thank you soooo much!
The ingredients for the cake are the exact same as the one I got from my Mom's church cookbook. Same goes for the peanut butter. The easier thing to do(like my version says) is melt down an 8 ounce Hershey Bar(that's pretty close to home here) and spread on the cake and cool completely in the fridge for about 15-20 minutes. Now you'll have to let set a few minutes before cutting, but these are the BEST.
i made this recipe for the cake but I cooked for the full amount of time. then spread the peanut butter while it was still warm. Also i melted hershey bars in the microwave and used them instead of chocolate chips.
The same family recipe I had been searching for years to find! Just chill before you add melted chocolate chips, and you're golden!
Great recipe! Was a big hit at our house. I prefer the milk chocolate chips and added powdered (confectioners) sugar to the peanut butter - tasted exactly like tasty cakes!!
I love this recipe!! We have easy access to Tastycakes here in NE Pennsylvania, but I like this even better! I use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet, and it's much better. This is a hit every time I make it!
I just made these yesterday for the first time. They taste very close to Peanut Butter Kandy Cakes by Tasty Cake. The next time I make them I will try using milk chocolate instead of semisweet. Everyone is enjoying them!
I didn't exactly measure the peanut butter or the chocolate, just judged by how it looked. And, I used milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. It was great!!
I made this for my husband for his birthday since he absolutely loves chocolate and peanut butter and it was a huge hit. I ended up having the choc/peanut butter on the bottom of the cake and used chocolate frosting for the top which made it even better
I to grew up in PA. I'm now in VT and miss my Tasty cakes. This recipe was great I followed exactly untill it came to the chocolate. I used Herseys milk cholcolte candy bars and after spreading the peanut butter I just put the bars on the hot cake and spread it very gently and then put it in the fridge turned out wonderful thanks for the recipe.
I just made this for a 30th birthday, everyone liked it, but I thought it was dry, I even took it out of the oven early. This recipe was not my favorite.
My husband loves peanut butter so he loved this cake! Great recipe!
This recipe is really rich! It's it's really very good though. Kids love it (I should know I am one) :-)
Maybe you have to be from Pennsylvania to really appreciate this recipe. Being from Northeast PA we love Tastykakes and this recipe. Thanks for sharing it as I had lost mine.
These were wonderful and I am a Philly girl.
Nothing seemed to work right for me with this recipe
I think this recipe was great, but made a couple changes myself. I used 1/2 all-purpose flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour with a little extra milk rather than just all-purpose, which gave the cake a little more body and made it a little more filling and satisfying. And, rather than wait for the chocolate chips to melt, I kept the cake in the oven for only a minute or two until they were softened and then smeared them with a knife so the cake didn't dry out!
IT WAS A LITTLE TOO RICH...WOULD BE BETTER WITH MILK CHOCOLATE CHIPS....OTHER WISE GOOD!
Awesome. Next time I might try with chocolate frosting instead of melted milk chocolate.
It’s a lovely cake. Spreading peanut butter on a hot cake is easier said than done, apparently. I’m glad I went with method one, not the alternative, for the icing cause it is very nice. I also forget to add the milk but it’s all good since I have ice cream to eat with it. Also, 2 cups of chocolate chips is excessive, I used one and it was perfect.
My mom used to make a cake very similar to this one. It was always a big hit. I couldn't find her recipe and this one was just as good. The only changes I made were I made sure the milk was room temperature for the cake and I melted Hershey's chocolate bars for the top. I will definitely be making this one again.
I followed the recipe almost exactly, and at first taste I wasn't impressed. However, I let it sit in the fridge overnight and that seemed to make a world of difference! The only thing I changed was the amount of peanut butter, I only used 3/4 Cup. I waited until the cake had chilled before I added my melted semi sweet chips. Probably would have been even better with the milk chocolate chips. And like other reviewers, I feel like the peanut butter needs sweetened. Maybe mixing it with confectioners sugar would help. Overall, my family and I enjoyed this cake!! It's hard to go wrong with chocolate and peanut butter ;)
