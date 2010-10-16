Peanut Butter and Chocolate Candy Cake

I just made this, and they came out fantastic! I have to admit, I'm one who believes that you taste with your eyes first - so instead of following the directions for baking I used my cupcake pans to get the desired 'Tandy Kake' effect. Once they were cooked, I removed them from the pan and spread some peanut butter on top of each cake. I melted my chocolate in a double boiler and spread it over the cakes, plopping a largish 'blob' on top of the cake. Then I quickly spread the chocolate over the cake to the sides and 'frosted' around the cake to the edges. Be careful not to mess with the top too much if you are going to use this method because the heat of the chocolate melts the peanut butter and it tends to bleed into the chocolate a little bit. Once they were 'frosted' I popped them into the freezer for 3 minutes to 'set' the chocolate. They were MOST excellent! Thanks so much for sharing a great recipe!