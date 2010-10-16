Peanut Butter and Chocolate Candy Cake

43 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

If you love Peanut Butter Cups, you'll love this cake! Tastes like "Peanut Butter Tasty Cakes" sold in Philadelphia. Can't get them here in Cincinnati so we bake this cake instead.

By Brenda Benzar Butler

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
25
Yield:
10 x 16 inch sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one sheet cake pan or one cookie sheet with 1 inch sides.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until lemon colored. Add vanilla and salt. Stir in sugar, flour, milk, baking powder, and melted butter or margarine.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Do not overbake.

  • While the cake is still warm, spread with peanut butter. Immediately sprinkle with chocolate morsels, and put the pan back into the oven to melt the chocolate. Spread the chocolate evenly over the peanut butter. Refrigerate until chocolate is set. Alternatively, you can let the peanut butter cool and harden. Later, melt the chocolate, and spread it on the cake. It comes out in two distinct peanut butter and chocolate layers that way.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 105.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022