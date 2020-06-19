Diana's Chocolate Waffles

I'm glad I tried this, but I don't know if I'll make them again. The taste reminded me of brownies, which I like. It was tricky to find the right temperature for cooking these. No matter what setting I tried, they came out on the soft side, so I don't think they'd ever be a crispy waffle. I prefer them not to be crispy anyway. I'd recommend them with whipped cream. Traditional syrup loses its flavor when it competes with the chocolate. Unfortunately, my husband proclaimed himself to be a purist and wasn't very excited about trying this, and I wish I had known that first. He ate it and said he liked it, but some people just don't appreciate creative cooking. The recipe is quite generous. My husband and I made 3 waffles in the Waring Pro and had most of the batter left over. If I make it again, I will scale it to 4-5 servings.