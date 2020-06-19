Diana's Chocolate Waffles
A chocolaty treat for breakfast. Serve with whipped cream, fruit, or a caramel syrup for an exquisite display.
We liked this recipe. I used 3 whole eggs instead of the 6 egg whites, just didn't want to waste a bunch of eggs. The waffles turned out very nice. We topped them with whipped cream and strawberries.Read More
My kids love chocolate chip pancakes so I thought this would be a good change. However, we did not care for them. They did not have much flavor.Read More
I changed the butter to 1/2 cup oil. It worked! These taste great. I suggest that you wait a while after they're done to take them out of the waffle iron because they tend to not stay together. Maybe if I set them on medium dark instead of medium they'd come out easier? We'll be making these again!
I love chocolate and the recipe did not make the batter smell or taste very chocolate-y, so What I did was I took an additional cup of the chocolate chips and 1/2 a cup of whipped cream and melted them together. It formed a very rich chocolate mix to add to the batter. The taste was incredible, but the next time I make these waffles I will add some oil to the batter, the waffles crumble slightly, and I want it all together. As toppings I treated the waffle like it was desert, sliced strawberries, whipped cream, butterscotch topping and chopped pecans. It was for a girls night in and my friends loved them. We all ate too much! They pair well with a nice blush wine!
I made this for Valentine's Day breakfast w/ my heart-shaped waffle maker, just perfect! Nice and fluffy with a light chocolate taste. I served with butter, powdered sugar and the raspberry sauce recipe on here. So very good!
I added 4 tablespoons of Frye's Cocoa, 1 well ripened banana, some cinnamon... and it turned out AMAZING. My family raved about the recipe. It's a subtle chocolatey flavor so if you want it more chocolatey, add more chocolate chips! It was good even a day later... resembled chocolate cake :)
wow these were great!! putting cream/whipped cream on them helps make them more moist. this is great!
Not a bad recipe at all. The chocolate is very subtle and very light. If you want more chocolate flavor maybe add more chips or cocoa powder. I used quinoa flour instead of regular and it adds a light nutty flavor. I also used 3 eggs instead of 6 egg yolks.
mmmm mmmmm good
not a very good tasteing recipe
I'm glad I tried this, but I don't know if I'll make them again. The taste reminded me of brownies, which I like. It was tricky to find the right temperature for cooking these. No matter what setting I tried, they came out on the soft side, so I don't think they'd ever be a crispy waffle. I prefer them not to be crispy anyway. I'd recommend them with whipped cream. Traditional syrup loses its flavor when it competes with the chocolate. Unfortunately, my husband proclaimed himself to be a purist and wasn't very excited about trying this, and I wish I had known that first. He ate it and said he liked it, but some people just don't appreciate creative cooking. The recipe is quite generous. My husband and I made 3 waffles in the Waring Pro and had most of the batter left over. If I make it again, I will scale it to 4-5 servings.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! I used 3 whole eggs instead of egg whites and substituted a quarter cup of the chocolate chips with cocoa powder because it's what I had. I will make this again!
That is alot baking pwdr! I only used one tsp. Also, didn't want to separate all those eggs, so I used the whole eggs and only 3 of them. Also, put a pkg. of hot choc. mix in to add more flavor. Were ok, not sure if I would make them again. Ate with lots of whipped cream. Watching my salt intake so only used 1/4 tsp. of salt. I was complaining the other day about people changing up the recipe and then giving a bad rating, so I will give this one 4 stars since I did make some changes!
This recipe is not too rich, but it is good for putting toppings on and not suffering from overkill.
Good recipe. As the other reviews commented on, I used 1/2 cup oil in place of butter but next time I'll use 3/4 cup as the batter was too thick. I also used 1 tbsp of coco to add more chocolate, it was just enough chocolate for me for breakfast. I had chocolate milk in the fridge so I used that as well. Yummy. Kids love it.
Family favorite. We make extras to freeze then pop in toaster for quick breakfast throughout the week.
Jesus I made to many waffles
I have made these so many times, they are so good I often double the recipe.
After reading a few of the reviews, I upped the amount of chocolate chips to two cups and used three whole eggs. The batter was really thick, and I was worried at first, but they came out just fine. The consistency wasn't crumbly; although, they did break apart at the seams a lot of the time. Anyhoo, the kids loved them, and they didn't hurt my feelings any either. I also used one of the marshmallow cream recipes (I think the one that says it's for ice cream) for an all-out sugar rush, and it really added some additional flair.
Made this recipe when staying at a friends house for a week so we had something for breakfast each day - we loved them - used 4 egg whites instead of 6 and added a tablespoon of cinnamon and made cakey, delicious waffles that filled you up easily (like 1 and a half and we were full, and the recipe made 16). Goes great with a strawberry or blueberry compote on top!
This have become my grandchildren s favorite.
I found the recipie very difficult. The chocolate did not mix well, and it was next to impossible to mix the batter without a blender. At the end of the day, I thought it tasted fine. Not amazing, but good, less of a fail than I had expected. My mom loves it, and my friend Lily thought they tasted undercooked, no matter how long I left them in. (That may have to do with her consumption of multiple large bags of Cheetos she endured in yesterday.)
It's like having chocolate cake for bkfst! I doubled the chocolate chips like other reviewers suggested, and tried the 4 and 4.5 settings. Meh.
The nutella hazeal nut spread is very good too if you have no chocolate chips :-)
I liked it. Fluffy as all heck, but my daughter and husband did not like them.
Huge hit at my house
