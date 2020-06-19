Diana's Chocolate Waffles

30 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A chocolaty treat for breakfast. Serve with whipped cream, fruit, or a caramel syrup for an exquisite display.

By DIANA38

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 waffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place the butter and chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl. Cook on High power for 1 minute, then stir. Continue to cook for 15 seconds at a time, stirring each time until chocolate is melted and smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.

  • When the chocolate mixture is fairly cool, stir in the milk, egg whites, and vanilla. Pour this into the dry ingredients, and mix just until blended.

  • Preheat the waffle iron, and coat with cooking spray. Spoon waffle batter onto the hot iron in desired amounts. Close, and cook until the iron stops steaming, and waffles are easy to remove. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 424mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022