Cornmeal Waffles

I just made this for breakfast this morning and judging by the other reviewers' comments about the waffles being too hard and not enough moist in it, I added 2 tbsp of applesauce, just to moisten it. It worked. However, it was so moist that it wrecked my waffle. I also added in about 1/4 tsp of salt, as suggested by another reviewer. Instead of sugar, I used 2 tsp of honey. After cooking my first batch, I thought it had a bitter aftertaste, so I added a whole tbsp of plain white sugar. Here's how I did mine. I halved the recipe, since no one else in my family likes waffles and pancakes except for my sister and me. I stirred the dry ingredients together, as mentioned and I just used a substitute for buttermilk which was the milk and added 1 tbsp of vinegar. I didn't care much of the folding the egg white in the batter thing. I just beat my egg white separately in another bowl and added my honey, then beat it together. Then I whisked the milk and egg mixture to the dry ingredients. Mine came out moist, but it was so moist that it cracked me waffly in half. If anyone else would like to try this recipe, I'd suggest only adding 1 tbsp-1 1/2 tbsp of the applesauce. If you are going to use the full recipe, by all means use 2 tbsp of applesauce I might try this recipe some other time, but for now, I'd just settle into my cereal breakfast.