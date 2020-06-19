Cornmeal Waffles

34 Ratings
These delicious whole wheat and cornmeal waffles have a light crunchy texture. Serve hot with syrup, or fruit and whipped cream.

Recipe by DOE2

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron, and coat with cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the whole wheat flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Make a well in the center, and stir in the buttermilk just until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip egg whites with an electric mixer until thick enough to hold a soft peak. Carefully fold the egg whites into the batter.

  • Spoon batter onto the hot waffle iron in an amount appropriate for your iron. Close, and cook until the iron stops steaming, and the waffles are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 305.5mg. Full Nutrition
