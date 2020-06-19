Cornmeal Waffles
These delicious whole wheat and cornmeal waffles have a light crunchy texture. Serve hot with syrup, or fruit and whipped cream.
This recipe isn't missing some sort of fat it's missing a teaspoon of salt, that's all...Anyways, I absolutely love this recipe and when ever I make them I make double so I can keep some in the freezer for a quick delicious breakfast.Read More
These were just ok. I think it's lacking some kind of fat (or something, even applesauce) to tenderize and moisturize it a little. I used lowfat buttermilk, added one egg yolk and a teaspoon of oil and they were still too dry and hard. I had to spray the top AND the bottom of my iron every time with cooking spray and they still stuck to it (and I have a nice non-stick iron that works great). I like to use blue cornmeal so I used that. I don't think I'd make this recipe again.Read More
It was a very good recipe with healthy ingredients. I used fat free milk instead of buttermilk and added a bit more sugar. It is not expected out of cornmeal and whole wheat flour to make a tender and fluffy texture but it is healthy and has a special taste to it. My dear husband and I had it with jam, syrup and peanut butter. It was so filling. I will definetly make it again in the future. Thanks for a good recipe.
I just made this for breakfast this morning and judging by the other reviewers' comments about the waffles being too hard and not enough moist in it, I added 2 tbsp of applesauce, just to moisten it. It worked. However, it was so moist that it wrecked my waffle. I also added in about 1/4 tsp of salt, as suggested by another reviewer. Instead of sugar, I used 2 tsp of honey. After cooking my first batch, I thought it had a bitter aftertaste, so I added a whole tbsp of plain white sugar. Here's how I did mine. I halved the recipe, since no one else in my family likes waffles and pancakes except for my sister and me. I stirred the dry ingredients together, as mentioned and I just used a substitute for buttermilk which was the milk and added 1 tbsp of vinegar. I didn't care much of the folding the egg white in the batter thing. I just beat my egg white separately in another bowl and added my honey, then beat it together. Then I whisked the milk and egg mixture to the dry ingredients. Mine came out moist, but it was so moist that it cracked me waffly in half. If anyone else would like to try this recipe, I'd suggest only adding 1 tbsp-1 1/2 tbsp of the applesauce. If you are going to use the full recipe, by all means use 2 tbsp of applesauce I might try this recipe some other time, but for now, I'd just settle into my cereal breakfast.
I agree with others who mention having to constantly grease the waffle maker (even non-stick), and that they can be a teeny bit dry - these are minor trade-offs for a super-healthy waffle. I really like the taste and texture and have made these a number of times. To keep it healthy and yet moisten it up a little I top it with a nice fruit coulis, bananas and low-fat yoghurt or mascarpone.
I really wanted to like this recipe. Unfortunately, I can't. On paper, it has everything that I think I want from a waffle: low fat content, novelty, whole grains, etc. Perhaps this healthy combo just can't produce 5 star waffles. This recipe works as described and functions well. I like a lot of things about it. I like everything, in fact, except the waffles. They are ok, but I'll pass in the future. I will be tempted to fiddle with the recipe and try other grains, etc. I think this recipe is a great place to start.
I halved the recipe; the only change I made was to use 1 whole egg rather than one white. These were nice waffles - no, they are not especially light and fluffy, but that's cause they're whole grain. They were soft but still had a nice chew to them I really appreciated. I will make these again... they're good lunch waffles rather than breakfast waffles, and are nice with fruit on top.
I actually liked this recipe, but I modified it because as it was written it wouldn't have met my tastes. I used one whole egg (I halved the recipe)because I only had the one, added a tablespoon or two of melted butter (I didn't measure it), as well as used white flour instead of wheat (I was almost out of wheat)
Might have been good had I been able to use it for waffles...alas I had to use it for thin pancakes that were edible, to say the least. The fact that it contained no fat at all allowed my waffle maker to have an extreme problem with this recipe. I'm not sure that I will even have a waffle maker anyone since it is still cooling and the batter is stuck all over it! What a mess! I might make this recipe again but I think I would add some oil to it! Please don't risk this recipe without adding some type of fat to it!
I wasn't impressed, the waffles were bland, and I even added a little salt even though the recipe didn't call for salt. I also didn't like the crunch of the cornmeal, I guess I didn't expect that. It's a healthy recipe, but it just wasn't tasty. Not going to make this again.
I was excited by the fact this was a healthier recipe, but in reading the reviews, I decided I should add a little fat in to help the final product. So, I did use 2 whole eggs instead of 4 egg whites. I also added a couple of tablespoons of coconut oil. Even with the added fat, this recipe was lacking something. It just didn't have much flavor, and even though I don't mind a heavy whole grain waffle, this was really rather heavy. I wouldn't recommend this one.
I added 2 T melted butter and they were great! Very filling!
Mine turned out a bit darker than the some photos. My hubby thought they were delicious!
I'd give 4 stars with my modifications. I used 2 egg whites and 1 whole egg, 1 c heavy whipping cream and 3/4 c 1% milk. I buttered the griddle before each waffle. Still not an awesome waffle texture though.
Delicious! I did not have buttermilk so I soured 2% milk with 2 tablspoons of lemon juice...let it sit for 5 minutes then added according to buttemilk instructions. I think what makes this recipe so tastey is cornmeal and whole wheat flour. It gives the waffles a great taste and texture! The addition of the egg whites made the batter a great fluffy consistancy. Wuld definatley recommend to ones who like natural earth tasting waffles.
These had a nice, hearty and rustic flavour. They were more cakey than waffles usually should be. I do like mine a week bit crisp on the outside. But they were still REALLY good! It was more like eating a tasty, waffle-shaped cake topped with fruit and syrup! Not what I was going for, but very much enjoyable! Instead of 4 egg whites I did two whites and a whole egg, and threw in a tsp of salt with the dry ingredients. I froze the leftovers and they defrost nicely in the toaster. I will finish the rest with gusto! I'll probably even make more batches in the future when I want any more waffle-shaped cake. I'll probably also add some cinnamon and nutmeg to make it more like spice cake. But if I want waffles I'll use a different recipe. Thanks anyway! I look forward to more cake-for-breakfast!
This was just what I was looking for. I think I would use whole milk next time,(I used non fat with vinegar) but loved the crunch and heavier texture. I liked not having oil in it, but I have to use cooking spray with my waffle iron anyway. Great recipe
family loved these with few changes. Didn't have quite enough baking powder but didn't seem to matter. some like waffles with no syrup so added more sugar to the batter, to make it sweeter, added 3 Tbs melted butter to make it richer and used 3 medium whole eggs instead of whites(all I had left). cruncy, chewey and light but only made 5 waffles including the tester that my husband scarfed up right out of the hot iron. don't know what a serving is but in my house, it is at least one whole waffles per person not a square. would have to at least double this recipe if everyone was home.
A great idea but like a few other people it needed a little butter and the waffle iron also needed a brush of butter between each batch. Flavor was good, albeit a little heavy.
I agree that some kind of fat could have been added, or applesauce- will probably do that next time I make these. It would have made them just a little more gooey. They were very good with fruit though, my whole family loved them.
It's not bad. The batter didn't stick like some of the reviews did but I DID have to turn my waffle iron. I also tweaked the recipe a little. I did three egg whites and one whole egg instead of the four egg whites. I also added 2TBLS of oil to the batter and 1/4tsp of vanilla extract to it. I like how you can your favorite breakfast food and have it still be healthy. It's also diabetic healthy with it being 25 carbs so my dad can have two and not go over his carb limit!!
Made these with blue cornmeal. Kids renamed them Smurf Waffles! With a little syrup, nobody minded the slight baking powder. Would also like them a little crispier.
I made these according to recipe. My waffle iron is very seasoned so they didn't stick right away. About the third one it was hard to open the waffle maker so I decided to oil the waffle maker. Then they started sticking. The ones that didn't stick where very crunchy/ crispy. I think leaving them in the waffle maker till they are slightly over done helps them to come out easier. They are a bit bland but what would one expect from a healthy recipe. Husband loved them. It's just a pain to whip the egg whites till stiff.
Yep, no good. The next time I make waffles I'm making 'em leaded; salt, regular full fat buttermilk (nonfat buttermilk is an oxymoron), and oil or butter in the recipe.
Mine were very fluffy but I changed it a bit. I halfed the recipe and used one whole egg, regular flour instead of wheat and 1% milk instead of buttermilk. My picky daughter loved it
Basically tasted like corn bread. Good but if i wanted cornbread I'd make cornbread not a waffle.
Taste was very good. The backing experience not so much. Sprayed before each waffle. Still had to turn the iron off a few times to remove the waffles. Never again!
Delightful; topped it off with custard & then mixed berries sauce...as for the dryness, once noticing; just really oiled down the waffle maker and let it sit to season well, and then continued to re-oil before each waffle,..and just because I am a cinnamon addict; I added some and a tiny bit of nutmeg too. I probably added vanilla also;..vanilla and cinnamon are like habits to me, I just add them. http://images.media-allrecipes.com/userphotos/250x250/01/80/21/1802116.jpg
I added 1 tsp salt per another reviewer and I would say that probably helped bring out the flavor. I like the mouthfeel of the cornmeal. I used powdered buttermilk reconstituted in water per the product’s instructions. Otherwise, I followed instructions exactly. They were okay but not great, and I will not make again. Not light and crispy, rather heavy and chewy. I was trying to skip syrup, putting bananas on it, but it was too dry so I had to use syrup.
I read all the reviews and tweeked it . I used gluten-free flour instead of wheat flour .added salt .I used the whole egg not just the whites and for the "missing "fat I put cut up weiner in it .my kids say it is the best they have ever ate .thanks
The only reason for two stars not one is that the consistency was good. But … they tasted like cardboard. Other reviews nailed it: no salt & not enough sugar. What a waste of time and ingredients. I should have known better but just didn’t notice the omission of the salt. Blecch.
