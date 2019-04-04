Apple Pie Waffles

A real hit in the house at breakfast time. These waffles smell and taste like an apple pie. Serve with real maple syrup or even vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by DOE2

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, wheat bran, salt and apple pie spice. Set aside. In a separate bowl, stir together the water and honey. Sprinkle the yeast over the surface, and let stand for about 5 minutes to dissolve.

  • When the yeast has dissolved, stir in the apples, applesauce, milk and egg whites until well blended. Stir this mixture into the dry ingredients. Cover, and let rest for about 15 minutes.

  • Heat the waffle iron, and coat with cooking spray. Spoon the waffle batter onto the iron in the amount recommended by the manufacturer. Close the iron, and cook for about 7 minutes, or until the steam stops coming out and the waffle can be easily removed. Continue with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 348.9mg. Full Nutrition
