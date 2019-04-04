Apple Pie Waffles

I made this into a gluten free version, as I don't eat gluten. My wife, who is an incredibly picky eater and almost never likes gluten free things, loved it. I used 1.5 cups brown rice flour, .5 cup gluten free flour (potatoes, sorghum, tapioca, garbanzo and fava beans), and 1/4 cup gluten free oats. I substituted agave nectar instead of honey, as it was all I had. I only had one large granny smith apple, and no applesauce, so I added a banana for the extra apple and applesauce. I then used half a cup of buttermilk I had to use up, and the other half soy. After I let it sit, it seemed a little thick, so I just added a bit of water. It made 4 large, thick waffles that were crispy on the outside and soft inside. They were thick, but not tough. My wife loaded hers with butter and brown sugar, which she said was good. I had a teeny bit of butter and a small amount of agave nectar. We both loved them. The banana was really good in it--you could just taste a hint of it, as well as the apple (which I grated), but the apple pie spice really made the fruit stand out. One was more than plenty for both of us, and I froze the other two. Like it says, it does take about 7 minutes for them to cook. Don't take them off early, or else it won't be done in the middle and will make a mess. I turn my waffle iron over and hold it upside down for a bit after I put the batter in, and I had no problems with it sticking or splitting in two when I took it out. Thanks for the great recipe!