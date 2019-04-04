Apple Pie Waffles
A real hit in the house at breakfast time. These waffles smell and taste like an apple pie. Serve with real maple syrup or even vanilla ice cream!
These were really good. I'm following a balanced healthy diet plan. I switched the whole wheat flour for whole grain pastry flour with great results. Also took in to consideration small chunks of apples versus grated apples. I ended up with 5 waffles instead of 4. Per waffles 81 cal with a whooping 7.62 grams of fiber. I served this waffles with 2 tbsp of almond butter. Thank you so much for submitting this healthy recipe! Will make again.Read More
Great taste, but these took about an hour from start to finish. Definitely not a quick recipe!Read More
I would like to give this a 4.5. They are really good, and I love that they are all whole grain and almost no fat! I do not have to feel guilty like I do with the waffles my hubbie makes with a whole stick of butter!!! I cut the apples in chunks, as another reveiwer suggested, and the apple taste and texture came through clearly and wonderfully. Note of warning -- these do take really long to cook. I thought 7 minutes sounded awfully long, but it is about right. Also, they are not light and fluffy like you might think of when you hear "waffles". These are almost another category of food. They are pretty heavy and almost crunchy. Very good! Thanks!
Made so many changes to make it less healthy and more tasty. I don't know if I can legitimately rate the recipe. Changed to 3/4 recipe. Used 1 egg instead of 1.5 egg whites. Of the whole wheat flour, substituted 1/4 c white flour. Added flaxseed meal, about 1T. Added 1T brown sugar and used 1 t baking powder instead of yeast since didn't have any on hand. Added 2T butter. Didn't have any applesauce, so just grated more apple, and also used apples in small chunks, total 2 medium apples. Didn't have any apple spice, so used 1 t cinnamon. Instead of water, I used skim milk, upping the total to 1.5 c and mixed all wet ingredients at once. Maybe because of my changes, the waffles didn't take THAT long to cook, maybe 4-5 minutes. Tasted great and will make it again. Fluffy, but not that crispy on the outside.
I had difficulty substituting whole wheat flour for the regular flour. By adding the yeast, I also noticed that the waffles came apart because they were "fluffy" rather than dense. It could be that there was too much moisture in the batter (too many apples?). I may consider trying again with only 1 apple and add a little extra sugar (or sugar substitute).
The family really liked these, even the kids that swore he wouldn't. I chopped the apples instead of shredding, next time I will add more. Prep does take longer than expected, but it was worth it!
These were a little too dense for my taste, but I guess they were pretty healthy. Plus, in my opinion, waffles can never be THAT bad.
I quadrupled the recipe because I had lots of apples and I planned on freezing these and popping them in the toaster oven as needed. I also used flax seed meal in place of the wheat bran (all I had on hand) I needed to add a lot more water & milk because the batter was really thick. The recipe is good for what they are...a healthy waffle. If you make these expecting a light, crunchy, fluffy FATTENING waffle, you will be disappointed. Having said all that after I made the first one I upped the spices. I wanted a lot more flavor. I didn't measure so these are guesstimates...keep in mind that I quadrupled the recipe from the beginning.. I added about 3 Tablespoons of cinnamon, 1 Tablespoon of vanilla, 3-5 teaspoons of cloves, 3-4 teaspoons of allspice, 2-3 teaspoons of nutmeg, and another 1-2 teaspoons of salt. These tasted pretty darn decent, for a healthy waffle. The apples make them really moist though and I think some people mistake the moistness for needing more cook time. If I have any extra apples in the future I need to use up I would probably make the recipe, from this site, for 'Whole Grain Waffles' and just shred up apples BUT they are also more fattening than these ones because these have no oil so keep that in mind. Try these if you are looking for a really, really healthy waffle.
I was a little disappointed. These were not awful, not good either. They took forever to cook and didn't really have much flavor.
I made this into a gluten free version, as I don't eat gluten. My wife, who is an incredibly picky eater and almost never likes gluten free things, loved it. I used 1.5 cups brown rice flour, .5 cup gluten free flour (potatoes, sorghum, tapioca, garbanzo and fava beans), and 1/4 cup gluten free oats. I substituted agave nectar instead of honey, as it was all I had. I only had one large granny smith apple, and no applesauce, so I added a banana for the extra apple and applesauce. I then used half a cup of buttermilk I had to use up, and the other half soy. After I let it sit, it seemed a little thick, so I just added a bit of water. It made 4 large, thick waffles that were crispy on the outside and soft inside. They were thick, but not tough. My wife loaded hers with butter and brown sugar, which she said was good. I had a teeny bit of butter and a small amount of agave nectar. We both loved them. The banana was really good in it--you could just taste a hint of it, as well as the apple (which I grated), but the apple pie spice really made the fruit stand out. One was more than plenty for both of us, and I froze the other two. Like it says, it does take about 7 minutes for them to cook. Don't take them off early, or else it won't be done in the middle and will make a mess. I turn my waffle iron over and hold it upside down for a bit after I put the batter in, and I had no problems with it sticking or splitting in two when I took it out. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were great waffles, as well as low-fat and healthy, but you couldn't taste the apple at all! I would make these again with the apples chunky instead of shredded.
Followed recipes but felt these tasted like the wheat bran mostly. I could not taste the spices or the apples at all. If I were to try them again I'd double the spices and cube the apples rather than grate them. Kids refused to eat them and we eat healthy wheat waffles all of the time.
Wonderful aroma! I used wheat germ instead of the bran, and because my apples were so big, I chose to omit the applesauce. I also omitted the salt. These were extremely moist, even when fully cooked. But, the taste was great!
I used white whole wheat instead of the whole wheat and bran.
This was very yummy and fast. Great recipe!
