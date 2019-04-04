Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy

The first time I made this the only modification I made was to use fresh mushrooms. As it stands, I would give the original recipe a 3. But with modifications, I think this could easily be a 4 or 5. Here is what I now do. First, I use a dutch oven for the whole thing so there is not bother with two pans. In the dutch oven when the butter is melted, I add about 1/2 minced onion and a couple sprigs of thyme, in addition to the garlic. After browning the pork chops, I add the mushrooms, cooking for a minute or two and then the sherry (the kind you drink, not the cooking kind) to deglaze, cooking on high until it's almost evaporated, about 6 or so minutes. Then I add the beef broth, bring to a new boil, cover and stick in the oven. I only cook for 35 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered. DH and I both enjoy this and I tend to think pork chops are just "okay."

