Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy

This is my Grandma's pork chop recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but it's great for a special dinner, and my husband loves it!
These were easy and delicious! However, being one who is trained and worked in Food Safety and Temperture Monitoring, I would recommend cutting the baking time almost in half. Pork Chops need only cook to 160 degrees for Medium and 170 for well done. You take them out of the oven when they are 10 degrees from where you want them to be because there is carry over cooking time. This will keep them juicy...I cooked mine 15 minutes less then suggested and they were still way over cooked (190 degrees when I took them out). So, a definite keeper recipe, using fresh mushrooms, but only need to bake about 20-25 minutes!
The first time I made this the only modification I made was to use fresh mushrooms. As it stands, I would give the original recipe a 3. But with modifications, I think this could easily be a 4 or 5. Here is what I now do. First, I use a dutch oven for the whole thing so there is not bother with two pans. In the dutch oven when the butter is melted, I add about 1/2 minced onion and a couple sprigs of thyme, in addition to the garlic. After browning the pork chops, I add the mushrooms, cooking for a minute or two and then the sherry (the kind you drink, not the cooking kind) to deglaze, cooking on high until it's almost evaporated, about 6 or so minutes. Then I add the beef broth, bring to a new boil, cover and stick in the oven. I only cook for 35 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered. DH and I both enjoy this and I tend to think pork chops are just "okay."
I didn't have canned mushrooms so I used 1 8 oz package of presliced mushrooms. I didn't have beef broth either so I used 2 cups hot water and a knorr beef bouillon cube. It turned out so good my bf ate 3 and his friend had 2. I only got 1. It makes alot of gravy so I made mashed potatoes with it. All you need is a vegi. Gravy was so good my bf ate his peas with the gravy on it (he does not like peas). I can't say enough about this dish it was so good. Thank you for sharing a wonderful dish that I will make to get those ohhhs and ahhhs.
I did not have sherry on hand, so I substituted it with apple juice. The chops were very tender and tasty. Definitly worth the effort.
I did the entire thing on stove top. When it was time to add the cornstarch, I pulled the chops out, added the cornstarch/water mix to the thickness I wanted, than added some Classico pesto sauce (to taste - about 2 - 3 T) and then, bleu cheese salad dressing (Maria's - about 1 - 2 T) to give it a little kick. Put the chops back in, warmed everything up and had it over brown rice. Amazing with adding pesto and bleu cheese can do!
I added one sliced onion and I also used fresh mushrooms. This was easy enough to make but we didn't really care for it. It really was inedible. In my opinion, there was too much sherry. Maybe cut it in half, at least? It just tasted too much like alcohol and you couldn't taste any of the other ingredients. If I'd had time, I would have read through the reviews first. My mistake. We had frozen pizza for dinner and dinner was WAY late. NOT HAPPY.
Recipe came out great, thanks to my meat thermometer. As mentioned earlier, the cook time for this is too long. I also used flour to thicken instead of corn starch, as I don't like clear gravy. We liked it, and it is now in the rotation.
This was awesome! My husband loved it very much and so did I. I didnt have dry sherry though so I used 1 tbsp canadian whisky... hehehe >:-) There was a slight kick! I'd definitely make this again.... with the whisky!:p
This is the best recipe yet from this site. I will definetly be making this again. I served over a bed of rice and made extra sauce to put on the rice. Fresh asparagus sauteed in butter also goes great with this recipe. I felt like I was dining in a fancy restaurant. Bravo!!
i subbed apple juice for the sherry since i dont keep it on hand and this is by far one of the best pork chop recipe ive tried on this site. i did add about a half of a sliced white onion to the pan when i did the garlic and i sprinkled the chops with ms dash before i cooked them. very slight changes i dont think altered the recipe a bit. this was amazing and great with mashed potatoes green beans and a tomato salad. ill make this alot this winter!
Dad and I loved these. Since it was only the 2 of us eating dinner tonight, I only made 4 chops, and I also used fresh mushrooms. I baked them for 45 minutes, and my chops (boneless 1/2 thick) were perfectly tender and not overdone at all. My gravy was a little thin, but that was my fault, cause I didn't get the sherry/beef broth mixture boiling before adding the cornstarch. I served these with homemade mashed potatoes and corn. I'll definitely be making this again.
This turned out so good! Used fresh mushrooms and instead of the sherry I used red cooking wine. I cooked everything in the skillet. I can not imagine cooking pork chops for as long as stated. In the skillet I cooked for about 15 minutes. The gravy is the best! Great with mashed potatoes.
reduced the number of chops to three, but made full amount of gravy. Served gravy on potatoes too. Used 1/3 cup Marsala in place of sherry. Following others advice, only baked 25 minutes. Chops and gravy delicious. Chops tender.
These were the best pork chops I have ever made I added sliced red onion when I added the mushrooms and it turned out so good I served it with wild rice which went perfect with the sauce. I will def make this again and again!!
If it's made to the letter, the chops come out way over done, 1 T of butter is not enough fat to cook even two pork chops, and the garlic gets burnt and bitter tasting. I cooked over medium heat to try to avoid this, but even on medium heat the garlic ends up burned. I recommend using 2T of olive oil to brown the chops, and adding the 1 T of butter and garlic AFTER the chops are out of the pan. Slightly brown the garlic and deglaze with the sherry/wine. I also agree that 1 cup was way too much wine. I used 1/2 that much.
Amazingly delicious with a couple changes: Browned pork chops on medium-high heat for probably less than 2 minutes on each side and got great caramelization Used fresh mushroom slices Used red wine and chicken broth to deglaze the pan to make sauce Baked for about 30 minutes (any longer is really unnecessary) and used a meat thermometer Added a pat of butter and flour to thicken sauce They were very flavorful and juicy.
This would have been an amazing recipe but the cook time is based on a thick pork chops (learned that the hard way). I cut cook time covered by 20 min and were still overcooked. I don't feel cooking them for an additional 15 uncovered was necessary either. Check after 25 covered and if cooked pull them out and continue with instructions. The gravy was delicious and I will definitely make this again being sure to cook for way less time.
My family loved this recipe! I will definitely make this again.I also used apple juice instead of sherry. I did not put the cops back in the oven after the 45 minutes of cooking, they were done and very tender. Oh and used fresh mushrooms!
Good basic recipe, but unfortunately, we followed it without checking all the comments about shortening the cooking time, so while they tasted good with the gravy, the meat was too tough. Next time, we'll cut the time as recommended.
This recipe had mixed reviews from my family. I just thought it was ok; however my husband and his friend loved it and raved about it (maybe it's a guy thing?) I wouldn't make it again for myself; but have already made it a second time for my husband's benefit. I did like that it didn't use the mushroom soup you so often see. My husband has high blood pressure so we try to eat as close to salt-free as possible.
I just made this and it was DELICIOUS!! I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I didn't have any beef broth, but substituted chicken bouillon with 2 cups water. I also didn't have any sherry, so I used white cooking wine instead. Sooo yummy!! ALSO, only cooked in oven 15 min. covered and 15 min. uncovered...30 min. total. I seved with mashed potatoes and green beans. Mmmm
Based on other comments, I shortened the cooking time and used a meat thermometer. I probably browned the chops too long because mine were at 170 degrees in 30 minutes. I added one half sweet onion chopped, used 3 8oz packages of fresh sliced mushrooms and substituted chardonnay for the sherry (only because that is what I had on hand). All in all it is a good recipe, I am going to try the mushroom gravy with other meats. I served this with steamed cauliflower and some great crusty bread
I love this recipe. I cook it for a shorter amount of time and combine this recipe with the baked pork chops I recipe on this site, meaning I bread the pork chops with Italian seasoning bread crumbs and used a can of condensed mushroom soup in the gravy.
This is a great recipe. I modified it a bit based on others' comments, but it's basically great. All I changed was doubling the gravy amounts with the exception of the sherry. I used apple juice as others who had no sherry had suggested. But, while I doubled the other original ingredient amounts, I halved the original ingredient amount for sherry and substituted it with apple juice. It received excellent reviews from my partner. Did not taste like apple at all.
Does your Grandma have anymore recipes like this one!!! Wow!!!
Excellent flavor, easy to make. I think the cooking time was too long though. I'll be making it again. Will knock off about 15 of the 45 minutes. The sherry seemed like it would over power this dish, but it was all good in the end. Don't worry like I was worrying. Good dish!
Very tasty. Overdosed on stock, because I had a quart of beef stock canned a while back, and because I had more pork chops to cook than good sense. So instead of water I just added the juices to the cornstarch at the end. Made great gravy.
I cooked this on the stove top. Browned the pork chops as directed, sauteed some fresh mushrooms in the same pan, then added the "broth" ingredients and let simmer on low for 30 minutes. Removed the pork chops and added the cornstarch/water to thicken the sauce. I served this with mashed potatoes (with the sauce spooned over the top) and steamed spinach. The chops were very good, tender and fairly juicy inside. I would make this again.
We buy pork chops in bulk and I'm always looking for a good way to cook them. This recipe was delicious. I didn't have sherry or beef broth on hand so I substituted apple juice and chicken broth. It turned out fabulous. Also to make it more of a meal, I added broccoli to the gravy. I served it all on a bed of rice. We'll be using this one again and again. Thank you.
Very very tasty. My hubby ate three porkchops with this gravy!! He actually wanted me to make this again in the same week. I did double up on the gravy so I would have some extra. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm not a big pork chop fan, but thought I'd give this recipe a try with boneless center cut chops. The store was out of plain beef broth, so I used Swanson's Onion Beef Broth. My husband and son loved it. The chops were tender (even though I overcooked them a bit) and the gravy was delicious. Next time I'll cut the cooking time down by at least 15 mts. And - by popular demand - there WILL be a next time!
Delicious. Since this is basically a braise, I used decent sized bone-in pork sirloin chops. Because of their size, I doubled the gravy ingredients so the chops could remain mostly submerged. I probably could have increased the amount of gravy by only 50%, but it was so darn delicious I'm glad I didn't. By the way, don't saute the garlic until after you've browned the chops in a little oil. Otherwise you'll just burn it up, along with the butter. With the extra gravy I increased the lid-on cooking time by half an hour, and the lid-off time by 15 minutes. The only change I might make next time would be to use stock instead of broth. I highly recommend doing what other reviewers did, as far as using a dutch oven to sear the chops, saute the garlic, deglaze with the sherry, then throw everything back in for cooking in the oven.
Wonderful meal! Did not have beef broth or sherry, used chicken broth and white wine. Paid attention to the fact did not need to bake for 60 minutes. Baked boneless chops for 20 minutes covered and then 10 minutes uncovered. Will definitely make this over and over again.
I used pork tenderloin and an 8 oz package of fresh sliced mushrooms instead of canned. I couldn't bring myself to use that much sherry, so I used 1 can beef broth, 1/4 cup sherry and the rest apple juice. I didn't have cornstarch on hand, so I used a few tablespoons flour mixed with a few tablespoons the juices after it came out of the oven. I whisked in to the rest of the juices and it thickened up nicely. Turned out excellent!
I did bread my chops with some Italian bread crumbs. I used one cast iron skillet, just removed the chops to a plate while deglazing and making the broth. I then put my chops back into the skillet and baked. The reason for four stars is the time is too long, my chops were well done in 45 minutes and they were pretty thick. I'd make again with fresh mushrooms. The gravy was good, I did use low sodium beef broth. Very good with mashed potatoes.
My chops were one inch thick, and the cooking time was perfect. The only changes I made were to up the garlic to six cloves and to lay the chops on a bed of vidalia onion rings in the baking dish. I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned, and also added just a bit of sage. Quite delicious!
Simple and delicious. My hubs loves smothered pork chops and this was a hit here. I used low sodium SeasonAll and canned mushrooms and thick boneless pork loin chops that were butterflied. I didn't have sherry so I just used more beef broth in it's place. My sauce really didn't thicken much but it still turned out a fabulous man pleasing dish. Thanks for Grandma's recipe!
When I read the reviews I thought they were fairly positive. I noticed someone complaining about lack of flavor, but just dismissed it. Well, I made recipe about a week ago - and that person was quite right. There was no flavor. I used fresh mini bella mushrooms with pork loin. It all looked lovely, but it was completely tasteless. I think it needs something with zip - like fresh rosemary. Just something other than salt and pepper. Disappointed.
I agree with everyone on here who said to CUT THE COOKING TIME. I wish I had listened. The pork chops turned out very rough & dry even though they had cooked in a delightful sauce. I couldn't believe how dry they were. The sauce itself is wonderful. Next time, I will definitely cook the pork chops for less time and see what happens.
Excellent! After an hour in the oven, the pork fell off the bone. This time I used cooking sherry which made the gravy a bit too salty, next time I'll use "real" sherry. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used fresh mushrooms which I sauteed in the pan before adding the broth and sherry.
I said I musta done something wrong the first time I made these.....nope! I made them again and doctored them up as some on here have done, they're still just OK. They have very little flavor..or a lot of Sherry taste.Outta my recipe files.
Terrific quick recipe and a great alternative to "the can". I did take some liberties with the cooking method and a few ingredient tweaks since I was using super thin cut pork chops. I used Montreal on the chops so skipped added garlic to the pan and browned in a mix of butter and shallot infused oil. I removed chops and added mushrooms and onion to the pan, sauted until soft, then added a can of french onion soup, sherry, cold butter, and a slurry of sherry/flour to thicken. Lots of nice cracked black pepper and a few shakes of dried bouquet garni, too. Added the pork chops back into the sauce and let them gently simmer for a half hour or so on the stove. Just delicious. Great base, glad I found your recipe & thanks for sharing with AR.
I gave this 5 stars because it was super easy to make. Don't let the header "takes a little bit of work" may you shy away. I thought it was very simple. I like a thin gravy and this suited me fine. I did add scallions while cooking the garlic the garlic. Perfect with mashed potatos, sour cream & chives. Delicious.
These were very good; I used fresh portobello and baby bell mushrooms. The sauce was a little thin, but better the second day after being refrigerated (since I only cooked 2 chops, I had leftover sauce, which I used the next day on pan seared checked breasts).
We really liked this recipe. I used garlic salt instead of regular salt when I seasoned the chops. I think I might have gone a little heavy though. The end result was a bit salty. The overall flavor, texture, and color was terrific and I'll definatly make this again. Thanks for the great recipe.
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I purchased two large, thick bone in Pork Chops. I followed the recipe as written except for using fresh mushrooms, 2 cloves of garlic and Tapioca Flour to make it gluten free and a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Only had to bake them for 25 minutes covered and 5 minutes uncovered. We don't like our meat over-cooked, so I used a thermometer. Pork was tender and moist. Let the pork rest, while I made the gravy. I did use a good drinking sherry, which I believe makes all the difference. I cooked it all in one dutch oven. I set the pork chops on a plate while I sautéed the mushrooms and deglazed the pan, then added them back to the pan. Gravy was wonderful! Will be making this again and again! Thank you for sharing.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but it's a good base to start with. I had fresh mushrooms rather than canned, but this was the only recipe I found that didn't use cream of mushroom soup. I added half an onion and a little thyme. After tasting, I added some garlic powder as I could barely taste the garlic. I don't have sherry, so I used more beef broth and a splash of white wine vinegar. I removed the chops after a short time as they cooked quickly and I didn't want them to dry out, and kept them warm in the oven while I continued to cook down the gravy. I served it with mashed red potatoes and corn. It wasn't the best gravy I ever made, but it was pretty good with a little adjustment.
This was really good. I made just a few modifications: I used fresh mushrooms and onion. I only cooked 30 minutes covered because the chops were almost one inch thick. I then cooked another 10 minutes uncovered. Thanks for sharing a great comfort food.
YUMM! This is now a staple in my home. USE THE SHERRY. It truly gives it a rich, lucious flavor. Just make sure you allow it to cook off. I usually have wine in the house so I've used both white and red and both produced excellent results. I make lots of gravy and serve with mashed potatoes and a veggie with fresh Italian bread. What great comfort food. Thank you grandma!
