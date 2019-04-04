Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy

262 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 72
  • 3 18
  • 2 12
  • 1 8

This is my Grandma's pork chop recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but it's great for a special dinner, and my husband loves it!

By HEIDIHELM

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and sauté until fragrant. Season pork chops with salt and pepper, then fry them in the skillet just until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Remove pork chops to a baking pan or Dutch oven.

  • Pour mushrooms into the skillet with the pork drippings and garlic, and stir in the sherry and beef broth, scraping up any bits of pork that are stuck to the pan.

  • Bring to a boil, then pour over the pork chops in the baking pan. Cover with a lid, or aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, then remove the lid or foil, and continue to bake for another 15 minutes.

  • Remove chops from the pan to a serving platter, and place the dish on the stovetop over medium heat. Stir together cornstarch and water. When the juices in the pan come to a boil, slowly stir in cornstarch mixture and cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Spoon sauce over chops, and serve.

Editor's Note:

If you do not have a metal pan or small roasting pan, you can pour the juices back into the skillet to make the gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 58.6mg; sodium 609mg. Full Nutrition
