Yam Smoothie

Rating: 5 stars I added soy milk (didn't have yogurt) honey instead of sugar and a bit of nutmeg cinnamon and this became my new favourite tasty health drink. This is what I love about AllRecipes you see a recipe the variations that others have tried personalize it to suit your taste and first thing you know you have a delicious creation that goes into your recipe box. Helpful (30)

Rating: 2 stars Very bland tasting. I had to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice just to have some flavor. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I was looking for a quick smoothie recipe to use the cooked yams I'd had in my fridge. Sounds weird but when you have two kids five and under you need a quick breakfast that'll give you the energy you need. I did a little scaling down for one. I used a whole frozen banana which crossed out the need for ice cubes. I added orange juice instead of milk which crossed off the need for sugar. I added a little cinnamon for flavor. I also used nonfat sugar-free strawberry yogurt because that was the only yogurt I had. Eh. It was okay. Served the purpose and gave me the energy I needed. Don't know if I'll make it again but thanks for the idea. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars i did not like this recipe very much this is not a recipe i will make again. it was not sweet at all and it had a bitter/ tangy taste. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made half the recipe and used a small 15 oz can of yams drained. My son loved it and my daughter thought is was ok. (She thought it should have been sweeter.)I liked it I think it would also be good with a can of candied yams or with cinnamon and other spices. Thanks for a yummy recipe! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was excellent.. I didn't have vanilla yogurt on hand only had strawberry and it worked out GREAT!! I also added some creamed coconut and cinnamon. I don't normally use ice cubes in my smoothies as I find it waters them down some. I usually cut up and freeze bananas and use them in place of the ice cubes!! Thanks for the recipe!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out good! And helped me clear out my leftover sweet potatoes. I made a few adjustments based on other reviews. Used one and a half frozen bananas; no ice. Used 1 cup plain yogurt (what I had) and added a tbsp of honey and a few ounces of OJ so I didn't have to use sugar. Also added tsp of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. I told my kids it was a banana-orange smoothie--and even though they don't like sweet potatoes they went for it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars It was okay. I agree that it was a little bland tasting and I added some cinnamon and when I make it again next time (with the leftover ingredients I already have) I'll add honey more sugar nutmeg and maybe some ground cloves. The base is great though and I really like the texture! Helpful (6)