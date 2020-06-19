Yam Smoothie

Rating: 4.07 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This smoothie is a favorite in my family and is quick and easy to make. You could also use a large can of yams in place of cooking the fresh ones.

By Graca Jeitada

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prick yams with a fork, and place on a plate. Cook in the microwave for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until tender. Cool, peel and dice.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the yams, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, sugar and banana in the container of a blender. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 2g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 82.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gary
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2008
I added soy milk (didn't have yogurt) honey instead of sugar and a bit of nutmeg cinnamon and this became my new favourite tasty health drink. This is what I love about AllRecipes you see a recipe the variations that others have tried personalize it to suit your taste and first thing you know you have a delicious creation that goes into your recipe box. Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

VICTORIANSPICE
Rating: 2 stars
07/03/2006
Very bland tasting. I had to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice just to have some flavor. Read More
Helpful
(13)
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Gary
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2008
I added soy milk (didn't have yogurt) honey instead of sugar and a bit of nutmeg cinnamon and this became my new favourite tasty health drink. This is what I love about AllRecipes you see a recipe the variations that others have tried personalize it to suit your taste and first thing you know you have a delicious creation that goes into your recipe box. Read More
Helpful
(30)
VICTORIANSPICE
Rating: 2 stars
07/03/2006
Very bland tasting. I had to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice just to have some flavor. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
06/28/2008
I was looking for a quick smoothie recipe to use the cooked yams I'd had in my fridge. Sounds weird but when you have two kids five and under you need a quick breakfast that'll give you the energy you need. I did a little scaling down for one. I used a whole frozen banana which crossed out the need for ice cubes. I added orange juice instead of milk which crossed off the need for sugar. I added a little cinnamon for flavor. I also used nonfat sugar-free strawberry yogurt because that was the only yogurt I had. Eh. It was okay. Served the purpose and gave me the energy I needed. Don't know if I'll make it again but thanks for the idea. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
TINA3089
Rating: 2 stars
04/23/2006
i did not like this recipe very much this is not a recipe i will make again. it was not sweet at all and it had a bitter/ tangy taste. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Shannon Hewett
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2006
I made half the recipe and used a small 15 oz can of yams drained. My son loved it and my daughter thought is was ok. (She thought it should have been sweeter.)I liked it I think it would also be good with a can of candied yams or with cinnamon and other spices. Thanks for a yummy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Tanzie
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2010
I thought this was excellent.. I didn't have vanilla yogurt on hand only had strawberry and it worked out GREAT!! I also added some creamed coconut and cinnamon. I don't normally use ice cubes in my smoothies as I find it waters them down some. I usually cut up and freeze bananas and use them in place of the ice cubes!! Thanks for the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Christy
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2011
This turned out good! And helped me clear out my leftover sweet potatoes. I made a few adjustments based on other reviews. Used one and a half frozen bananas; no ice. Used 1 cup plain yogurt (what I had) and added a tbsp of honey and a few ounces of OJ so I didn't have to use sugar. Also added tsp of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. I told my kids it was a banana-orange smoothie--and even though they don't like sweet potatoes they went for it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
KRISTENW
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2008
It was okay. I agree that it was a little bland tasting and I added some cinnamon and when I make it again next time (with the leftover ingredients I already have) I'll add honey more sugar nutmeg and maybe some ground cloves. The base is great though and I really like the texture! Read More
Helpful
(6)
MissJaimieLeigh
Rating: 2 stars
10/28/2009
Definitely needed something more. It had a very unique taste if you followed the recipe word-for-word... I'm not sure I would recommend it especially if you have a big sweet tooth... Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022