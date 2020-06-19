Yam Smoothie

I added soy milk (didn't have yogurt) honey instead of sugar and a bit of nutmeg cinnamon and this became my new favourite tasty health drink. This is what I love about AllRecipes you see a recipe the variations that others have tried personalize it to suit your taste and first thing you know you have a delicious creation that goes into your recipe box.
Very bland tasting. I had to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice just to have some flavor.
I was looking for a quick smoothie recipe to use the cooked yams I'd had in my fridge. Sounds weird but when you have two kids five and under you need a quick breakfast that'll give you the energy you need. I did a little scaling down for one. I used a whole frozen banana which crossed out the need for ice cubes. I added orange juice instead of milk which crossed off the need for sugar. I added a little cinnamon for flavor. I also used nonfat sugar-free strawberry yogurt because that was the only yogurt I had. Eh. It was okay. Served the purpose and gave me the energy I needed. Don't know if I'll make it again but thanks for the idea.
i did not like this recipe very much this is not a recipe i will make again. it was not sweet at all and it had a bitter/ tangy taste.
I made half the recipe and used a small 15 oz can of yams drained. My son loved it and my daughter thought is was ok. (She thought it should have been sweeter.)I liked it I think it would also be good with a can of candied yams or with cinnamon and other spices. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
I thought this was excellent.. I didn't have vanilla yogurt on hand only had strawberry and it worked out GREAT!! I also added some creamed coconut and cinnamon. I don't normally use ice cubes in my smoothies as I find it waters them down some. I usually cut up and freeze bananas and use them in place of the ice cubes!! Thanks for the recipe!!
This turned out good! And helped me clear out my leftover sweet potatoes. I made a few adjustments based on other reviews. Used one and a half frozen bananas; no ice. Used 1 cup plain yogurt (what I had) and added a tbsp of honey and a few ounces of OJ so I didn't have to use sugar. Also added tsp of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. I told my kids it was a banana-orange smoothie--and even though they don't like sweet potatoes they went for it!
It was okay. I agree that it was a little bland tasting and I added some cinnamon and when I make it again next time (with the leftover ingredients I already have) I'll add honey more sugar nutmeg and maybe some ground cloves. The base is great though and I really like the texture!
Definitely needed something more. It had a very unique taste if you followed the recipe word-for-word... I'm not sure I would recommend it especially if you have a big sweet tooth...