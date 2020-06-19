Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

277 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 72
  • 3 18
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.

By LuvMyFamily

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Pour a thin layer of water in a baking dish, or a cookie sheet with sides. Place the squash halves cut side down on the dish. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a fork can easily pierce the flesh. Cool slightly, then remove the peel. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, leek and garlic, and saute for a few minutes, until tender. Pour the chicken broth into the pot. Add the potatoes, and bring to a boil. Cook for about 20 minutes, or until soft. Add the squash, and mash with the potatoes until chunks are small. Use an immersible hand blender to puree the soup, or transfer to a blender or food processor in batches, and puree until smooth. Return to the pot.

  • Season the soup with cayenne pepper, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, salt and pepper, then stir in the sherry and half-and-half cream. Heat through, but do not boil. Ladle into bowls, and top with a dollop of sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 1854.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022