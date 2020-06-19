Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

I used this recipe as a base, then went out on a limb a little with my own ideas. I added a couple large baked potatoes for texture. I pureed them just until somewhat whipped. Then I thought I would add carrots--so I cooked about a cup of baby carrots in the microwave, and pureed them as well. I also added a few dried cranberries to the blender when I was pureeing, then when the soup was all together, I threw in a handful just for good measure. I did not add milk or cream. I didn't add any oil to the squash when it was baking, so the soup was essentially fat-free. If using vegetable stock, it would also be vegetarian. I didn't use as much stock as it calls for in the recipe. I added more of the spices listed until it suited my taste, with the exception of the cayenne. The soup was so flavorful, it didn't need it. I took it to a gathering--there was a huge pot, and about 10 people to share it. It was all gone by the end of the evening with the exception of about two cupfuls and people were arguing over who was going to get to take it home to have for lunch the next day. Many people called to ask for the recipe because they heard about it. It is absolutely awesome. BTW I used hubbard squash and it tasted just fine. I acquired a huge one from a friend, now she says she'll never give me another one so she can make the squash soup herself!