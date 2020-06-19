Spiced Butternut Squash Soup
My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.
This was fantastic with a few additions! Like another reviewer, I added the puree from an acorn squash. I also doubled the spices with the exception of the cayenne pepper. It seemed still to be lacking something, so I tried a small amount with some finely ground rosemary. What a finish!! One word about the ingredient list. Even I, a seasoned (no pun intended)cook was momentarily confused by the listing--2 (49.5 oz) cans of chicken stock; and further interested in how the 49.5 oz. was arrived at since no combination of the popular can/box sizes (14, 28, 32 oz.) would total that amount. I settled for a 14 oz. can and a 32 oz. box of vegetable stock to good results. Who's going to quibble over 3.5 oz. anyway?Read More
The soup has a wonderful taste, but it turned out rather thin. I would add less liquid next time.Read More
This is a delicious soup, but I used two apples instead of the potatoes for even more flavor.
I've been using this recipe for over a year now, about time I rated! This is the most wonderful soup in the universe. It makes so much, but I never have to throw a bit away, it always gets eaten. The only thing I do differently is use sweet potatoes in lieu of the white potatoes. Thanks so much for this wonderful comfort soup.
Delicious! Took to a party, and everyone raved! I think using milk would lower the fat and be just as yummy. ***By the way, I did not use as much broth as the recipe calls for...I probably used half as much! Start with maybe 4 cups broth then add to your desired taste and consistency.
Excellent flavor and texture! I halved the recipe and it worked just fine, although I'm not a stickler for measuring. Because my squash was large, I cooked it longer than recommended so it would be really soft. The blender puree is a necessary step - don't just mash it you'll miss out on the smooth texture of the soup. Also, the sherry and cream really add a depth of flavor. For seasonings, I skipped the cayenne pepper and added a bit of cinnamon instead. Also, I used course ground black pepper, but found it distracting with the pure texture/color of the soup. Next time I'll use fine white pepper instead.
Wow!!! Definitely cook the squash long enough and puree it long enough. You need to make sure the little bumps are all out...SO creamy. I even pureed it again after adding the half & half and sherry. I didn't change a thing (all 50 oz of chicken stock) and the sour cream added to the bowl was a great idea! I tried making another recipe once and it was average at best. THIS is FABULOUS! My husband was very impressed with the "Now this is GOOD" grunt upon devouring. One kid ate it...the other didn't. Who knows? Couldn't stop eating it. Thank you!
Very good! I omitted the allspice and topped mine with parmesan, fresh basil and roasted hazelnuts. Will also try the sour cream garnish with the leftover soup (of which there is very little). Thanks for the recipe!
This soup is fabulous! I have made it for several large groups and everyone always goes back for seconds. To save time and effort I recommend buying pre-cut Butternut Squash, as those things are a pain to cut. Trader Joe's sells one pound bags in the produce section.
the soup is really great, the spices add a great flavor, and really mature if you freeze it, which i had to do. very yummy!
A nice savory soup. I doubled the spices to suit my taste. The flavor doesn't scream squash at you, just a nice mild taste. Makes a whole lot!
I love getting spiced butternut at restaurants so when I decided to make some this ended up being a good base. I took some advice from previous reviews and made these changes: 1/4 teaspoon cayenne 1/2 teaspoon all other spices No russet potatoes--- instead 1 yam and 1 apple Silk brand of Almond milk instead of half and half and 2 cups Only 4 cups of chicken broth I like a lot of spice to my food so upping the spices was just a hands-down-must. Going with the yam and apple just seemed to be a favorite of people on here and I went that way. I used almond milk since I'm lactose intolerant and it is still fairly thick (Silk brand that is) and taking that to two cups smoothed it very nicely while only four cups of chicken brother helped bring down the liquid. I baked the squash, but then cut everything and put it in my slow cooker for ten hours while stirring it occasionally and using my hand blender at the final hour mark. For this size of the recipe using a 6+ quart slow cooker would be ideal. With these variations I LOVE it!
With the spices doubled, this is a lovely and flavorful recipe that really warms you up. I substituted orange juice for the sherry, and the sweetness rounded off the nutmeg and allspice flavors well. Delicious with garlic croutons.
Love Love Love it. I made this three times this summer and that is unusual for me. My daughter started making it too. Thanks LuvMyFamily. I couldn't believe I forgot to rate this earlier this summer. I had some extra cooked carrots and threw them in with the soup too. I swear I can see better every time I eat this soup!
Just made this soup and honestly is the best I have ever tasted! A couple of changes to the original recipe: I skipped the sherry; used 1/2 homemade chicken broth and 1/2 homemade veggie broth; doubled the spices, and used only 4 ounces of half & half. The result was absolutely delicious. I made enough to freeze for use in the coming weeks. This will be a nice soup to have on a rainy day! I plan to serve this with crusty wheat french bread, and a side dish of sliced pears with a light balsamic vinagrette and topped with candied walnuts and freshly shaved parmesan. THE BEST!
Lovely! I took several of the suggestions by others here. Used a large yam instead of potatoes, and doubled the spices. In addition, I skipped the oven step for the squash and cut up the squash with the yam and added them all to the pot at the correct time, but used a Pressure Cooker. Set the timer for 20 mins when I started it, and then took it off heat. Perfect!
Can't say enough about how great this is. Everyone loves it. No mods needed but did cheat by being a bit heavy on the spices. Have made twice on popular demand. Outstanding!!!!!!!!!!
This was quite good. I did substitute 2 golden delicious apples for the potatoes, tripled the spices (except the cayenne) and used a dry white wine instead of sherry since that was what I had. and I used fat free half and half.
Absolutley Amazing! I have never had butternut squash soup but wanted to try it. It is the most delicious soup I have ever eaten. It is very filling as well. I like my soups a bit thick so I used 32oz of chx broth, which was a bit too much as it was too thin after I pureed it. Therefore I used only half of the sherry and half-and-half. I would have liked to use the full amount because I love the flavor that they fave it but I did not want to thin out the soup any more. I also put LOTS of cayenne pepper since I like it spicy, brown sugar and cinnamon as other people had suggested. Next time I will add and apple and a sweet potato, I wish I had listened to other reviews and done it this time. Either way it was super yummy! The basic recipe is great and tweaking it to your taste will just vamp it up! I cant wait to make this again.
Double the spices and don't skip the sherry. That really gives it a punch. I omitted one potato and put in 1/2 cup each of celery and carrot. One daughter asked if she could not finish her serving. But she doesn't like sweet potatoes either and this is pretty close. The others liked this and I've made it twice. I have used canned (2 cans) pureed squash to save time.
Excellent soup! I pretty much followed the recipe except I used 1 potato and 1 apple, next time I think I will probably use 2 apples and no potato. I didn't have any allspice so I substituted Pumpkin Pie Spice for all the spices. I also used milk instead. It wasn't as thick or creamy as I thought it would be but it was still really good. I will definitely make this one again!
I loved this recipe. It tastes wonderful and is perfect comfort food for a chilly winter day. It does make a lot. I imagine that this one would be good to make through step 2 and then freeze. When you are ready to eat it, thaw the veggie puree, add the spices, sherry and half and half and it would be a super quick supper.
I've made this soup twice in the last month, it's become my new favorite! I like it with more kick, so I use extra ginger and cayenne, so easily adaptable. It's super tasty when served with a dollop of nonfat greek yogurt.
WARNING: I did not make this as listed. Don't freak out. I left out the butter and steamed the onions/leeks to softness, then left out the half-and-half altogether. This was healthy and hearty, and I am looking forward to making it much more often. With a heavy whole-grain slice of toast. Delish!
This soup is amazing. I also took a couple other user's advice and used cider vinegar instead of the wine. I also used a sweet potato in place of the russet potato - great idea! I added a dash of cumin and ground ginger as well -what a nice touch. My husband and friends loved it! I will definitely be making this again, especially since winter is right around the corner. Thank you for such an outstanding recipe.
this was fantastic!!! i followed the suggestion to use apples instead of potatoes and i have to say, it was genius. i don't think it would have tasted quite so flavorful if i had used the potatoes. a+++ for that. i halfed the recipe (because i used half of the squash to make baby food) and used a 32 oz carton of chicken broth. i still used the full amount of spices and it tasted wonderful! highly suggest if you like it spicier. overall this was an awesome soup! i will make it again over and over.
My key addition to this soup was about 1/2 of peanut butter. It definitely needed something and since I add PB to my carrot soup I thought it would help this and it did. My husband and I really like this soup, but it is the most labor intensive soup I've ever made. I don't know if it's worth all the dirty dishes and work to us when I can get a comparable one at the deli.
My family loved this recipe with some minor changes... I more than doubled the pepper, allspice, nutmeg and ginger and added some cloves and cinnamon just because they're great spices. had some extra sweet potatoes, so I added them along with the russets.
excellent soup! not a huge fan of squash, but it doesn't have a strong flavor. I used green onion instead of leeks and it worked just fine. great in a bread bowl or with fresh bread!
I made this for the first time last night. Oh my gosh. It was fantastic! I actually couldn't believe that I made something that tasted this good! I'm a bit of a novice in the kitchen but am trying to cook more. This made me feel much more confident! I made it exactly as prescribed, except I couldn't figure out the chicken broth quantity either so I used 1 box and 1 can. I also omitted the sherry (being a non-drinker and not generally having alcohol on hand) and it was still just about perfect. Reading the recipe, the amount of spice looked a little light but it was perfect. Very subtle but I didn't want to overpower the flavor of the squash. Oh, I did forget to put in the salt and pepper but I didn't miss them at all. I pureed the heck out of it with my immersible handheld blender and made sure there were no lumps. Divine. My husband was also amazed at how great it was. We ate it as an appetizer before filet mignon, but it would be great standing on its own, too. I'm so glad I took a chance on this recipe! It's definitely a keeper.
Outstanding! Tastes like fall :) love the spies. I didn't even use the sour cream or half and half and it comes out phenomenal.
Delicious!! I have to admit (I know some people hate it when people change the recipe, but whatever) that I changed the recipe some. I had a leftover butternut squash/leek/tofu gratin that I needed to use up. But basically I stuck to the original recipe EXCEPT for using sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. It was quite possibly one of the best soups I've ever eaten. The spices are spot on.
This recipe is fantastic! I will definitely make it again. I doubled it for a party, and it was a hit!
The flavor of this soup was amazing.. My husband said it was the best he had ever had... loved the little bite that the cayanne pepper gave the soup. Rich, hearty and delicious... this is a keeper and we love it. Can't wait to make if for a family gathering..
I just made this soup for dinner party tonight and WOW! I can't stop eating it! I did use 1/3 vegetable stock instead of all chicken stock (just because that was what I had). I also added a cup of apple sauce. YUM! I plan on garnishing with sour cream, chopped green onions and chopped pecans.
Double the spices! With Ethan though, keep the cayenne at 1/8tsp. Extra leeks.
Very good and super easy to make. I cooked the squash a bit longer, used small red potatoes, added an apple, and doubled + all the spices plus added curry powder. I didn't add any cream or sour cream...it didn't need it so it seemed like unneeded fat. I also put everything through the blender together. Looking forward to making again.
This was a fantastic soup! Rich and creamy. My husband and I ate it all up in a weekend. I omitted the sherry red wine, not a big fan of it. I also used summer squash from my garden (instead of butternut) extra garlic, and stirred an entire container of sour cream right into the soup. I think next time I am going to puree crab into it. This is an easy recip!!! Well worth it.
tasty
Excellent soup!! Followed the recipe according to what was in my pantry, subbed canned evaporated milk for 1/2 n 1/2, did not have a leek but all other ingredients made this an over the top flavorful soup. Also, did take another reviewer's recommendation to use a bit of fresh rosemary, and that added alot to the mix of flavors. Will be using this again with all ingredients listed, so thanks for the post LuvMyFamily!!!
after roasting the squash, and sauteeing the onions, leek and garlic, i put all ingredients in the crock pot for the entire day. The result was a deep, rich flavor. The only thing i would change is i would omit the cayenne pepper or at least limit it to a sprinkle. The bite of the cayenned detracted from the rich, deep flavor of the soup. definetly would make this again without the cayenne. tx for sharing!
Really good squash soup... I followed some of the other suggestions and used apples instead of potatoes, 2% milk instead of cream, doubled the spices except for cayenne, and added a touch of rosemary. Final result was delicious!
Delicious! I eyeballed the amounts, especially for the spices. I really like the taste and texture. I also baked the potatoes with the squash, then cooked the potatoes as directed. In my experience, potatoes take forever, so I figured I'd come at them both ways. I used already cut and peeled squash, but it still took about 40-50 minutes to bake it. I also used milk instead of half and half--don't have any. Topped with a bit of parsley and chives. Great soup for a chilly autumn night. Thank you!
Perfect. Don't leave out the sherry!!! This freezes well if you leave out the cream and add it only when you reheat.
Flavor was pretty good, but did not care for the texture, very thin and watery.
I was inspired by Jeff's picture today to make this. It needed a lot more of the spices (approx 1/2 tsp or more of each one) but it was heavenly otherwise. I used reduced fat half & half but would probably use evaporated milk or regular low fat milk next time. I'd make this again!
I used low-fat greek yogurt instead of cream for a healthier version :) Also, make your own chicken stock! Boil a chicken in just enough water to cover it (add some slices of ginger and spring onions for flavor). Let it boil for around 10 minutes, then switch off the heat, and leave the lid on for 40 minutes. The chicken will be juicy and tender, and the stock is a million times better than the stuff out of the can.
This was my first attempt to make butternut squash soup. I was very pleased. I cut the recipe in half, used a sweet potato instead of the russet and added a tablespoon of brown sugar.
Disappointing. My husband liked it a lot, but I thought with the sherry and potatoes, you lost the flavor of the butternut squash (which I happen to like). And I agree with those who said it was too thin. I won't make this one again.
This was absolutely wonderful. I thought it would be good after reading the reviews, but it was even better. I did not have any sherry, so substituted in some red wine. I did not add the allspice or nutmeg as I did not have any. I did double up on the cayenne, as we like a bit more bite. I also added some shredded carrots along with the squash. I didn't add the optional sour cream, as it just did not need it. Thank you for submitting this recipe. It is my new favourite soup.
This is pretty good although I think I preferred it before I added the sherry wine. I had tasted it and liked it and have never added sherry before to this kind of soup so I thought I would try it and I prefer it without. I did not add the cayenne pepper due to personal taste and I didn't have a leek so just used the onion and garlic.
Might be biased since I love this squash...oh well! I think I might have added 2x as much squash since I didn't measure...turned out a bit like stew but still very good
I used 1/2 the broth for thicker soup, used about 1/2c heavy cream (vs. half & half) and much more cayenne pepper. I kept the other spices about the same to keep the sweetness down. I also used real sherry vs sherry wine...just a splash but it really helped bring out the creamy flavors. This is a great base recipe to spice up to your liking.
This is soooo good. Made 1/2 recipe and wished I'd make the whole thing. Did not add wine or sour cream but stilll WILL MAKE AGAIN for sure.
definitely a yummy soup. I made a few substitutions, added spicy olive oil instead of butter, instead of one full cup of half and half i lowered it to 1/2 cup and used low fat sour cream. added more for the spices.
Absolutely fantastic rich and creamy butternut soup! I omitted the sherry (only b/c I was out)and added a bit of ground cloves and cinnamon. Absolutely fantastic!!!
I used this recipe as a base, then went out on a limb a little with my own ideas. I added a couple large baked potatoes for texture. I pureed them just until somewhat whipped. Then I thought I would add carrots--so I cooked about a cup of baby carrots in the microwave, and pureed them as well. I also added a few dried cranberries to the blender when I was pureeing, then when the soup was all together, I threw in a handful just for good measure. I did not add milk or cream. I didn't add any oil to the squash when it was baking, so the soup was essentially fat-free. If using vegetable stock, it would also be vegetarian. I didn't use as much stock as it calls for in the recipe. I added more of the spices listed until it suited my taste, with the exception of the cayenne. The soup was so flavorful, it didn't need it. I took it to a gathering--there was a huge pot, and about 10 people to share it. It was all gone by the end of the evening with the exception of about two cupfuls and people were arguing over who was going to get to take it home to have for lunch the next day. Many people called to ask for the recipe because they heard about it. It is absolutely awesome. BTW I used hubbard squash and it tasted just fine. I acquired a huge one from a friend, now she says she'll never give me another one so she can make the squash soup herself!
I doubled this recipe since I had an 8lb squash. Instead of the potatoes added 2 red apples and 1 sweet potato. I added cinnamon to the spices. This soup was amazing!! I will definitely make again
This soup is soooo good. It's replaced my formerly favorite butternut squash soup recipe. The recipe is great as written; however, I use slightly less broth because I prefer it to be thicker, and I double all the spices except the cayenne because we like spicy food.
Excellent soup to make and freeze or wow guests. I used apple and sweet potato instead of the russet potatoes. I also added a bit of thyme and rosemary and topped the soup with pomegranate seeds. Delicious and attractive.
I just finished making this a second time in as many months, following the recipe exactly and I love it! Try garnishing with spiced pepitas, there are recipes to your liking all over the internet. For those of you who tripled the spices or like a little kick to your food, I think you will enjoy this!
Tasty soup! I made a couple changes. I added another couple sprinkles of each of the spices, which was very much needed. I also added a little cinnamon, omitted the sherry, and added about 1.5 tbsp of brown sugar. To puree, I used a potato masher first and then a hand mixer. The squash could have been cooked a little more-- maybe adding it to the boiling water for the last 5 minutes would have made it a bit softer. When I make this again, I plan to cut down on the amount of chicken broth to make it a bit thicker and strain the finished product through a sieve to make it smoother and more restaurant-quality. As a note, this makes a huge quantity-- I froze about half of it and still have leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for Christmas dinner. It was FABULOUS! I had heavy whipping cream in the house so I used half that and half skim milk instead of "half and half". We froze the leftovers and it's still great!
I've done this soup for Thanksgiving for several years now, and it's always a hit. I always add some apple so that there's a certain sweetness to the soup that rounds it out perfectly. Thanks for the recipe.
Wonderful soup. I cooked the squash with the potatoes adding them to the sauted leeks, onions and garlic. I also added two stalks of celery. I covered the mixture with 32 oz of chicken broth, as another reviewer mentioned the thinness of the final product, brought to a boil, covered and simmered for about 20 minutes. This cuts the cooking time in half (especially if you buy the peeled and cut up squash at the grocery store). I pureed with an immersion blender. I used 1/2 cup heavy cream instead of half and half. The potatoes give it the thicker texture even though I'm sure the apples provide another level of sweetness. I make a mushroom and bacon soup by Ann Burrel using a similar process. I will definitely make again!!! Maybe next time I'll add some spicy sausage!
We really like this recipe, especially as a jumping off point for our own take. We generally never completely follow a recipe, so I'm not going to hold that against it. The soup is a mellow, savory one that can stand up to a bit more spice, if that's your cup of tea. Best of all, my husband, who does not like squash LOVES this soup. This is one for the recipe box.
Great soup. I made a bunch of minor changes. First of all, I increased it to 14 servings. (2 squashes). For spices: I substituted curry and chili powder (about 1/2 tsp each) instead of the cayenne. I used red wine (cab) instead of the sherry and sweet potatoes (already cooked and soft) instead of russet. Yummy and savory.
This was so declicious and so easy to make. I did what a couple of others suggested, used sweet potato and doubled the spices (except the cayenne). I forgot the salt and pepper, but didn't really need it since there was so many other flavors going on. Awesome recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Even without the spices, it's just awesome. Thank you!!
Liked it a lot and spouse did too! My squash was a bit small, so I will be sure to grab a bigger squash next time for more butternut flavor. All the flavors meld together nicely with a pleasant spicy background. Excellent cold night recipe. Thank you.
Loved this soup SO much, but I'm giving it four because of the time it took. Maybe it was because I never made it before. But honestly I will never be satisfied with another Butternut Squash Soup again.
I admit it, I used a "sunshine" winter squash because that is what is what I had. Absolutely wonderful. Is on menu again and I have a butternut. I expect the same excellence. (I use only organice ingredients)Thank you.
I read many times that something is missing and I have to agree. It tasted like liquid pumpkin pie to me. I think it needs more spice. I chopped up a jalapeno and threw in and I think it helped alot.
Dee liked Jim did not
This is a very good soup. I would make some changes next time to cut the leek flavor. perhaps I used too much as I had smaller garden leeks. Overall a great soup. thanks
This was a wonderful recipe. The changes I implemented were: used homemade chicken stock; only used 1/4 cup of sherry (very dry); I felt the half & half cream would be too heavy, I used 2tblsp butter, 3 tblsp flour and 2 cups of skim milk, cook, thicken and puree with squash mixture. I used the spices as noted. Wow -- great with home baked bread.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a HUGE hit! I added sugar pumpkin, cheese squash and acorn squash to mix it up a little. I also substituted shallots for the onion and added two apples. Just gave it a few more flavor layers. And to really impress people, serve it in a pumpkin or big squash.
I made this for my toddler and he loved it - but everyone else I let try it loved it too. I used sweet potato instead of regular ones, just because thats's what I had and my son likes them. I also used much less cream and only used sour cream. All of our family love spices (baby very much included!)so I put a lot more of these than the recipe - maybe a teaspoon of each, except the cayenne which was more like 1/4 - 1/3 teaspoon. I highly recommend this and there's plenty of scope for variation.
This was great! I modified the recipe slightly. I doubled the allspice, nuteg, and ginger. I also used one sweet potato and one granny smith apple instead of the two russet potatoes.
added cinnamon and doubled the spices
Excellent recipe! I make this soup at least once every year. I use skim milk rather than half and half and it is still great. Don't skip the sherry, it adds a great flavor. Just fyi, I alter the recipe each time depending on what I have on hand, and I don't think you can mess it up. One time I used vegetable broth instead of chicken for a vegetarian friend, and it was not as good, but still fine.
Delicious and creamy! Love it. This will make an excellent first course at Thanksgiving dinner.
Did not like the taste of the sherry in it.
This soup is wonderful. Very tasty and easy to make. It freezes well. Go easy on the Cayenne, you can always add more.
Soup was fantastic! I used sweet potato instead of idaho and I didn't have any sherry so I used Shiraz. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly and my dad and teenage son absolutely loved it. Thank you.
This is soup is absolutely amazing!! My boyfriend even loved it and he doesn't do veggies. I did make a few alterations after reading other reviews, recipes, and what items I had in my house. I used a butternut squash and an acorn squash. Then I replaced one of the potatoes with a sweet potato. I used all of the broth the recipe called for and I think next time I will add another 3/4 cup because of the extra squash I added. I doubled the spices including the cayenne pepper and then added a dash of curry powder (we like a little zing). I love lots of flavor and this is restaurant quality flavor!!!
Lots of work and didn't really care for the flavor - I'll keep looking
For what it is worth, I thought this soup was great, until I added the spices! It would have been perfect without the spices and wine. I do a lot of cooking and this would be near the top of my dislike list. I may try it sometime w/o the nutmeg, ginger and allspice (I hate going to the work of making something like this only to not like it!) I can usually doctor up what I make if I don't like the flavor, but I couldn't find a fix for this one!
This is a great starting point recipe. Everyone should play with the basic ingredients to suit their tastes. My soup came out absolutely delicious. I used a little more squash, and I added in acorn squash along with the butternut to deepen the flavor. I also cooked the squash ten minutes longer so it was really soft. I reduced the amount of chicken broth and half and half, added a little extra cayenne and ginger, and added a little brown sugar. Yum!
I tried this recipe and really liked it! I substituted apples for the potatoes and doubled the spice. I garnished with sauteed mushrooms and pecorino cheese. Very good flavor and it's also healthy for you!
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was delicious!! I also increased the spices--used scant 1/4 tsps for allspice, ginger and nutmeg. Left out the sherry b/c we don't usually have that, and I only used 1/2 cup of half-and-half--to me that was just right.
Good choice of spices, the cayenne kicks it up just a bit. Sometimes I don't have leek, sometimes I use 1% milk, but it's all good!
This was absolutely delicious. I made this soup on a hot summer day with a 95F temperature outside. I peeled the squash by hand and then diced it into one inch cubes. I also substituted purple potatoes for russets. The diced squash and potatoes tasted great and I didn't bother running them through a blender. Although spicy, this was a refreshing soup for a hot summer day.
This was very good, but I think the cayenne pepper could be cut down alittle since I not a big fan of spicy
This was pretty good. I like the fact that it is made with a healthy vegetable that doesn't often make its way to my table. I'm sure this is blasphemous but I didn't include the half and half or milk. When I got to that stage I just didn't think it needed it. The consistency is really pleasant without it. I served it for lunch on a "waiting for snow day." I served with a crusty bread, good hard cheese and sliced apple.
Delicious!!!! I ommitted the potatoes because I did not have them and it was still great. Good soup for a rainy day.
Loved this recipe. Substituted the potatoes for a Lrg. white sweet potato, as well as no Cayenne but Chipotle, which added a bit of smokiness to the sweetness of the other spices. the soup was so rich that there was no need for half and half... DELISH!!!
Delicious! I skipped the sherry because I didn’t have any but still came out amazing. Definitely a keeper!!!
Yes, this soup is amazing! I haven't bothered to try any other Butternut squash soup recipes since finding this one. My husband who wouldn't be in the same room as squash now loves this soup! Delicious. Thanks for sharing!
