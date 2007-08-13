Yellow Pound Cake
Pound cakes do not need icing, and always taste great either way.
The recipe turned out great for me, a first time baker @38yrs.old,but i think it called for too many eggs. The first one I baked was good, but the second one could have won a prize. I used 6 eggs instead and used margarine instead of butter.Read More
The batter was SOOO buttery. I knew this cake would be like heaven. I followed the recipe to the letter(except the bake time. It was done in about half the time). However, when I ate it after baking, it tasted more like cooked eggs. I really did not taste any butter. I think it was a waste of my egg and butter supply. Sorry, but I would not make this again.Read More
A beautiful pound cake that would make Grandmother proud! I followed recipe as directed and it was beautiful. My Mother-in-law said it was better than her Mother made and she made the best!
PERFECT! I made this in a large 9x13 rectangle pan, 60 mins at 325. Not too sweet nice sponge texture great with whipped cream and strawberries made this for Canada weekend HUGE HIT!
Great recipe and so easy to make. The only thing I ommited were the eggs. The cake will rise without them. I would recommend to this anyone. This is even Great for Kids or Adults who have allergic reactions to eggs.
Followed ingredients and directions. VERY dry. Will not make again.
This is a FANTASTIC cake! A very heavy and sweet cake. It needs no icing! Will always be in my recipe book! A must have! Thank You Carol!
Very Yummy!! I did go by the suggestion of only adding 6 eggs.. turned out fine... and no eggy taste!.... When it came to beating the whites I added 2/3 of the sugar required to form a meringue like substance... it always seems to work out better for me. I would also suggest glaze (for that extra sweet tooth!) with 1/4 cup of milk, and 3/4 cup of white sugar, with a teaspoon of vanilla(combine over medium/low heat).
Great, with a capital G! My children said that it was just yummy!
this was a big hit, i followed the recipe exactly and it was gone in like 2 days. i will definetely make again.
I don't know what everbody is talking about when they stated that this cake did not turn out too well for them. I made this pound cake for the first time using 14 serving yield and I must say it was a HIT!!! I followed the recipe to the "T" and my cake came out perfect. What I like the most was how moist the cake was, it didn't taste to bland and the the top was perfect. I made this cake for Thanksgiving and it was gone that day. I'm making another tomorrow because it was so good. Thank you so much Carol for this recipe!!!!
It was truly delicious.
I cut this recipe in half without any issues. The recipe is just right... the cake turns out moist and dense without being overly heavy. The second time I made it I poured half the batter into a bread pan, spooned a line of strawberry jam down the center and then put the other half of the batter on top. Strawberry filled pound cake was excellent!
Beat the egg whites after you beat the other ingredients,if you don't you will have to beat the egg whites again. They seperate.
This is the best! The first time I made it was wonderful and went together very easily. However, the the next two times they were frothy. I had to throw out the first mixture of egg whites because there was too much liquid after sitting. Then, I did them again, only I waited until everything else was finished. The whites still didn't stiffen up but I used them immediately so it was better. My husband just read that you're supposed to put a bit of salt in it and a little sugar and use it right away. He also read that older eggs do better due to the chemical breakdown. I had extra fresh eggs! I will try old ones the next time. I will also cut the eggs back to 6. I never have this problem when making meringue for pies, but I add cream of tartar and sugar to that. But, this is truly the very best pound cake I've had in years. I lost my aunt's recipe and this more than makes up for it! All my family and friends rave about it! H. Martin
i used everything the recipe called for, except i changed the cake flour to all purpose flour. instead of using a tube pan, i used a loaf pan. i only needed about 2/3 of the batter, and i cooked it for 2 hours instead of 90 minutes, and it came out perfect! i;ll be sure to make this again! thanks for sharing.
Very moist & a keeper, thank you
I changed a lot of stuff about this because I was short on certain ingredients, and it still came out amazing! I can't wait to play with the recipe some more and get back to you!
This was so easy and simple, I used 2 small loaf pans and it worked out soo well. It was still moist even after the 2nd day. We loved the fact it had a gooey top on it because well...that's my favorite part. Will make this again hopefully in a pretty bundt style pan. Delicious!!!!
It turned out okay. I followed instructions step by step, but it turned out a little dry.
This recipe turned out better than I had expected. The only alteration I made was to add the zest and juice of two lemons and I reduced the eggs from 8 to 6. The first time I put in all the batter the cake took about an 1 hour and 45 minutes and it boiled over a little but was still moist. I believe the beaten egg whites made a big difference in the moistness. This recipe makes a large amount of batter. The second time I made this cake I was able to also make 4 miniature bundt cakes and the bundt cake itsef cooked in exactly 90 minutes. Maybe I could hold it all if I get a larger bundt pan. Overall I will definitely use this recipe again.
Followed recipe exactly. Cake had separated, 90% of cake was hard like rubber. Total disappointment!
My Family Loves this cake. I had lost my recipe an elderly woman gave to me. I have been searching for it a long time.I would like to thank you Carol for submitting this recipe. Kathy
This actually turned out really good exactly as the recipe is. However, next time I make it(yes, there will definitely be a next time), I probably will use 1 or 2 less eggs, as it was a bit foamy and eggy...and maybe add a bit more vanilla. Regardless, it is still very yummy. My boyfriend won't stop eating it. :P
My boyfriend loved it! Next time im gonig to add chocolate chips to it.
I think this pound cake is OK, by no means Grandmas. I would not make it again. It is a little to egg-y for our tastes. Still searching for the perfect recipe.
I've baked this cake twice in one week for myself and for cousins. It’s just that GOOD & it's so moist and simple you can’t go wrong with this one at all. THANKS
frickin awsome
Thought it was pretty good. Made only half in order to make it in a loaf pan. Used 1 less egg than recommended but still a little eggy. Used all purpose flour, took 1 tablespoon of the all purpose flour out of the recipe to make it more like cake flour.
This recipe is fantastic and has become a regular request at our ladies monthly tea party. I use home made cake flour by taking 2 Tbs. of flour out of each cup and replacing it with corn starch. I keep messing it up but this recipe always seems to be fool proof!
Just a little too eggy but nice and moist. May try the recipe again, omitting one egg. I baked in two loaf pans for 80 minutes. The batter was tasty and the cake tasted much better the second day.
thanks for posting this recipe. It came out so good
I made this cake yesterday. It is very flavorful, not too sweet. It is a firm pound cake and had a nice thin crust on top. It was a little dry, but that may be due to my baking skills. I would definitely make this again.
Thank you for posting this! I just tried and it turned out really well. My husband preferred baking it in loaf pan instead of tube pan.
The first cake came out too heavy, the second i added 1/2 cup of milk and 2 teaspoons of baking powder, much better. ( i did use the 6 eggs as recommended)
Very moist and smooth texture. Tasted a lot like eggs. A good recipe but I would not make again if I was specifically looking to make a pound cake.
Im not the biggest Pound Cake fan ever, but this really was pretty good! I read the other reviews, and almost everyone said to bake it for much less time then called for, but when I did, it popped like a balloon! BAKE IT AS LONG AS IT SAYS. Anyway, it really was pretty good! P.S. It seemed to taste better the second day. I recomend making it a day early.
Very dense and moist! Everyone loved it!
I craved a pound cake in the middle of the night, found the recipe, made it, and regretted it. Bake time was longer than anticipated and was very dry. Will never make this again!
Used 6 eggs and 3 cups of cake flour. It turned out great! Mixed condensed milk, whole milk, and whipped cream and poured it over a small serving.
I have tried about 4 different pound cake recipes within the last two weeks and this was the best thus far. I added orange zest,used 6 eggs and 3/4 cups of milk......delicious! This was a big hit with my family. Thank you for the recipie!
This was a really yummy poundcake.. It totally satisfied my late night pregnancy craving!!
My cooking time was about 65 minutes. I had enough batter for both a bundt pan and a small loaf. I added some amaretto--between 1/4 and 1/2 cup and a 2nd tsp of vanilla. Used 6 eggs instead of 8. I noticed some people said that this tasted "floury", so I used 3 cups of flour--making that third cup with just a little extra on top, so less than 3 1/2 cups, but a tad more than 3 cups. Served it with whipped cream, and my taste testers loved it!! (we "sampled" the small loaf yesterday and I'll bring the full cake for Christmas dinner today.) Thanks for sharing the recipe. I'm not a baker at all--usually a box mix person, and I was very pleased with the results.
This was very good! This was my very first pound cake and I made it for Christmas and it was a HUGE hit. Everyone loved it. I didn't have to throw any of it out. The only thing I will do different next time is shorten the cook time. Which I do think it is all on how good your oven is and mine is pretty powerfull. I always shorten my bake times. I think it would have been more moist had I only cooked it about 65 min. or so. I did shorten it some. I cooked it about 75min. But it really was delicious!! I would absolutely make this again. Very easy and yummy!!
This was really great!
This is not a bad recipe..However I did modify the recipe by using 6 eggs instead of 8, I added salt and heavy whipping cream. In my opinon I would add some more sugar and vanilla extract. This is your basic pound cake recipe. The thickness of the cake is great!! It took half the tie to cook it baked in about 50min.. It all depends on your type of oven.
Great cake. Wonderful flavor and texture not too heavy as other pound cakes tend to be. Easy to make. Everyone loved it.
I loved it. The Birthday Girl loved it. Everybody love it. Thank You, Thank You, soooo much.
this ws my first scratch cake. i made it b/c my parents love pound cake. ive made this cake A LOT of times. once i hade to bake it 3 times over the weekend becuase it was the cake i made for my science project. delious!
this is a good cake
didn't care for the taste.... to much butter
I made this cake to cut up and use in a trifle. The frozen stuff costs too much. I probably only used about 1 1/2 cups of butter and used all purpose flour in a 9x13 pan. It turned out just fine for what I needed it for.
came out amazing. I took everyone advice and used only 6 eggs. I also didnt use the full 3 1/2 cups of flour i only used 3 1/14 cups. Ty for the recipes
This was great just the way it is.
This recipe was easy to make, but the cake was dry. I also had a hard time getting it to bake all the way through. It took longer than the recipe stated. It also didn't have a lot of favor to it.
excellent! I skimmed the reviews and followed suggestions and it turned out great! I used halved the butter, doubled the vanilla, added a little bit more sugar, added a little cream with the milk. It's absolutely perfect! Reminds me of angel food cake. I served it up with pureed fruit and fresh whipped cream. it was just great!
I used this recipe to make the french butter cakes: madeleines. I added a little baking powder to it and lemon extract and they turned out to be better than any madeleines made from a true madeleine recipe. So if you're looking for a great recipe for madeleines, try this one. Also if you don't have cake flower just use 7/8 all purpose flour and 1/8 corn starch. It's a great substitute!
It's amazing how many "pound cake" recipes on this site that are not the old fashioned, traditional pound cake like this one. These basic ingredients are all that's needed. Mine was done aobut 15 mins earlier than called for. Turned out great.
Very nice, plain cake. Will definately make this again!
This is a good recipe ... heavy, buttery, good...
This pound cake was excellent! So moist and delicious! I will definitly make this time and again! It is the best desert ever! I couldn't stop eating it and I'm more of a brownie person!
This is a good recipe. I used 6 eggs instead of 8 and it came out perfect ^_^
Absolutely AMAZZZZING!!!! Made this for fondue dipping...perfect perfect perfect! I added a little orange zest...Yummmm
Delicious. Easy to make. My family just loved it.
never thought anyone could make a pound cake to match my mothers but this recipe sure did. a pound of butter in a pound cake is definitly the reason for its name,great!!!!!!!!
when I made this it turned out so good that I could not keep it to my self. But if you add a little sugar on top of it makes it better.
Cake was gone in a day! :) I used 6 eggs and an extra tsp of vanilla... the bake time was the same, except I probably should have taken it out 20 min early. This is because we have a brand new oven though. I glazed and sprinkled crushed candy canes for the holidays!
Too airy and too eggy. Will never make again.
This turned out really well and was surprisingly easy to make. The only thing I recommend is to eat it soon. It tasted the best right out of the oven and the next day was a little tough, but still yummy!
Wow. Have looked and looked for a great pound cake and here I have found one of the best I have ever made. thank you
Excellent pound cake!
Best Pound cake recipe! Easy to make and tastes delicious.
Amazing, cruchy crust and moist interior, a little difficult to make, but it was well worth it.
very very good with some strawberrys and somechocolate on it. yum yum.
Very good, tastes a lot like shortbread, especially in the dough stage. Quite light in texture, not heavy like other pound cakes
I made this cake as described and it's amazing, I want to use it for a tiered cake using 6" 8" and 10" rounds but I'm scared about how long to cook it for, any suggestions?
When I did this recipe I used one less egg, and a tad more sugar. It came out wonderfully! It was my first time baking a cake, and even though I stumble over a few steps it turned out delicious. I decided to make some real whipped cream to go on top and my family loves it. I'll definitely be making this again and again!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as written. My grandmother, who is 88, tasted this and loved it! She is in assisted living, so she can't cook anymore. She has requested this cake again!
this recipe was great easy to prepare with a delicious end result!!
EXCELLENT recipe! So easy to make, so delicious and moist!..had everything on hand..my alterations were: I increased milk to 3/4 cup, doubled the vanilla to 2 tsps, used 6 eggs instead of 8, and added grated Hershey milk chocolate bars to the batter (about 1 cup grated), then baked for 50 minutes, not 90 mins. as stated. Baked it in 9"x13" pan; my husband ate 1/2 of pan in 1st sitting..didn't last 24 hrs in my house! Thanks for posting this one!
I followed the recipe to the letter. I made it for the kids in my church, but used food colour to swirl the inside. Fantastic, Amazing, Yummy. I am repeating the experience next week. Thank you
I have made this cake number of times. I did make a change by putting a suger glaze on top of the cake. When I served the cake I would put a slice of cake with strawberries glaze on the side. The people just loved it.
I made it per the direction. A little dry, but too eggy for me.
Great as a coffee cake! I added some nutmeg and almond extract came out wonderful. Thx
OMG! I'm sorry to review without trying . but I just feel I need to make a comment. People are reviewing this and complaining, without even trying. It is supposed to be pottery poundcake is supposed to have a pound of butter. It's not meant to be fat free or healthy .i rely heavily on these reviews when trying new recipes.
Just made a slight change since I ran out of eggs so instead of 8, I only used 7 and since I don’t have any cake flour too, I did the cornstarch/all purpose flour remedy. Photo doesn’t do much justice but the cake is heavenly! I’ll probably add some dried fruits one day or add some lemon zest. Sugar used was from 2 2/3 down to 2 cups only. Just my preference as I’m not much into really sweet cakes... thanks for sharing!!!!
I cooked this cake in a 9x13 pan with 6 eggs, and I accidentally burnt the outer layer of the cake, and I think the burnt part might actually be the best part! Delicious cake, phenomenal recipe, just cut down on the eggs.
I wanted to add a return but couldn't - have to finish the review here. Despite difficulties getting it to mix well and the crust being a bit odd, it was a lovely moist cake. I have made a few adjustments to my second try...5 eggs, a little less sugar and flour, a little more milk, and added the whites in the mixer at the end instead of hand folding. The batter ended up much more workable and also much larger (I suppose better egg white results?), so I think this will be the ticket. Oh since I cut out three eggs I also added about 1/2t baking powder.
Absolutely delicious. I was kinda confused with folding the eggs, but it came out okay. It's really great with a cream cheese spread.
Soooooo Devine !! My husband loves this He dips a slice in his morning coffee!!
It was a really nice cake and I made it for Church and it was the only cake that dissappeared did not even get to taste it the first time I made it but second time was great.
Very sweet. Similar to vanilla cake.
This is a great recipe! It came out golden brown and fluffy. Tastes great too! The only change we had to make was we didn't have a tube pan so we just used two loaf pans.
I made it per the direction. a little dry and too many eggs for me.
I can't say for this recipes exact ingredients; but halfway into beating the whites I realized I didn't have enough butter. I had one stick of butter so I substituted 1 cup of sour cream and 2 bananas. I added 1/4 of cake flour, 1/4 cup of spiced rum and maple extract. Baked in a 9x13 pan for 65 minutes. It turned out surprisingly amazing! With 3/4 of the amount of butter called in the recipe I call this "healthy". I wonder how good it would be with all of that butter tho... will definetly make this again
I cut back on the eggs from 8 to 6,I like butter but the batter was wayyyy to buttery and I some vanilla flavoring to the batter as well it turned out pretty good.
Based on previous reviews, I used only 6 eggs. I found it a bit on the dry side so I made a glaze of milk and powdered sugar. Decent recipe.
This pound cake is DELICIOUS!! It is light and fluffy. It tastes great with homemade glaze. I give this recipe a THUMBS UP!!
