Yellow Pound Cake

This is the best! The first time I made it was wonderful and went together very easily. However, the the next two times they were frothy. I had to throw out the first mixture of egg whites because there was too much liquid after sitting. Then, I did them again, only I waited until everything else was finished. The whites still didn't stiffen up but I used them immediately so it was better. My husband just read that you're supposed to put a bit of salt in it and a little sugar and use it right away. He also read that older eggs do better due to the chemical breakdown. I had extra fresh eggs! I will try old ones the next time. I will also cut the eggs back to 6. I never have this problem when making meringue for pies, but I add cream of tartar and sugar to that. But, this is truly the very best pound cake I've had in years. I lost my aunt's recipe and this more than makes up for it! All my family and friends rave about it! H. Martin