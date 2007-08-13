Yellow Pound Cake

4.3
118 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 28
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 8

Pound cakes do not need icing, and always taste great either way.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Separate the eggs. Beat the whites to stiff peaks, and reserve the yolks.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter or margarine. Beat in egg yolks. Stir in milk and vanilla. Add flour, 1 cup at a time. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites. Pour batter into well greased large tube pan.

  • Bake for 90 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 176.7mg; sodium 231.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022