Sour Cream Coffee Cake II

This was my first time making any kind of coffee cake, so I have no frame of reference for what it should have been like before it went in the oven. I thought three eggs was a little much but I followed the recipe to a T. Which is why I'm confused as to why it didn't cook all the way through in the 40 minutes suggested in the recipe. I ended up having to leave it in for an extra 20 minutes. It turned out OK, tastes good, and it's really crumbly, though I'm not sure if it's supposed to be. I don't think I'll try this one again. There seem to be a lot of similar recipes to check out.