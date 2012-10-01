Sour Cream Coffee Cake II

65 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 13
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Simple to make coffee cake that tastes great! My friends and I have been passing this around for years!

By Irene

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8x12-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 8x12 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup of the white sugar with 1 cup butter. Add the eggs and beat well. Mix in the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and sour cream, stir until just combined.

  • Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan then sprinkle with 3/4 of the filling. Pour the remaining cake batter on top and sprinkle top with the remaining filling. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes.

  • To Make Filling: Combine chopped nuts, ground cinnamon, and 3/4 cup white sugar and mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 91.4mg; sodium 334.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022