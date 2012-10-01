Sour Cream Coffee Cake II
Simple to make coffee cake that tastes great! My friends and I have been passing this around for years!
I LOVE this recipe and have made it several times in the past two weeks. I do have a few suggestions. First, I don't mix the filling ingredients. I sprinkle the walnuts, then most of the sugar, then most of the cinnamon. I DO measure the sugar--if I were doing it by eye I would never add enough! (I put only the remaining sugar and cinnamon on top). To smooth the first layer of cake on the bottom I make sure to wet my hands. For the second layer of cake I actually take hand-fuls of batter and flatten them in my wet hands before laying them out. It is quite easy to join these pieces together. Don't worry if you don't reach the edges of your baking dish--this cake expands tremendously while baking. I love it!Read More
I thought this was just ok. The cake was a little on the dry side for a sour cream cake. I have another coffee cake recipe that the cake is more moist. In the future I will use that cake and this filling for a cinnamon flavored coffee cake. Thanks.Read More
This was a super excellent recipe that was so moist! Everyone at work loved it! I changed some things to make it work for me: I added 1 tsp vanilla to the creamed mixture, and I increased the sour cream to 3/4 cup. I also added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/4 tsp. ginger to the flour mixture. When everything was mixed together, I added about 1 cup of frozen blueberries. I spread this whole thing into a 9x13 greased pan. Instead of having a layer of filling, I omitted that step and made a streusel like topping for the top: Cut together 1/2 stick butter, 3/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tsp. cinnamon. Add 1/3 cup quick oats and 1 cup chopped pecans. Mix together well and sprinkle over the top of cake. This baked for exactly 40 minutes and came out beautiful! I thought it was pretty easy to make and I'm glad that I came across this recipe. This is especially delicious with a cup of fresh, hot coffee! Thanks for sharing your recipe:)
I made this cake for a group of friends today and everyone loved it. It is moist and very easy to make. I am glad to add it to my favorite recipes. Patricia Peoples, Rowlett, TX
Very delicious. Like other reviewers, I added a full cup of sour cream as well as 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. In addition, I used brown sugar and substitued pecans for walnuts for the filling. It was very moist and baked perfectly in 40 minutes.
Very simple and very good! Batter does not pour but you have to spread it, and spreading it on top of the middle filling is tricky. I wet my hands and patted it out, that seemed to work better. Turned out pretty and delicious!!
What an easy cake to make and a wonderful sweet treat. This cake is moist and delicious. (I did add a full cup of sour cream per the other reviews. That was my only change. )
thank you i used to make this cake year's ago it was a family favorite but i lost the recipie and i've been searching for it for a long time.it taste's just as good as ever,my husband was surprised and delighted.
This cake is good, I used a heavy bunt pan and needed to bake an extra 10 minutes. We only used 1 tsp of cinnamon, and didn't add the nuts. My 3 & 6 yr olds can't eat nuts. I am sure it would have been great with the nuts too. The flavor is good, and my family likes it. thanks.
Much like many other folks I added one cup of sour cream and added a little bit of vanilla. The tip of wetting one's hands and then patting down the second layer of the batter was perfect, the batter is thick which I appreciate but I am not sure how else I would have gotten it to spread evenly without wetting my hands and patting it down. This recipe is super easy and tastes marvelous. The cake is super moist, my family loved it and it was gone before I knew it.
Wonderful. Made it for my boyfriend's family and they love me even more than before. :) I put some of the crunchy goodness on the bottom of the pan too.
This was a very easy recipe, and very good! I even forgot to add the sour cream, which is supposed to make it moister, but it was excellent! Thanks, Irene, for sharing this great recipe with us!
This was GREAT! I doubled the recipe and took it to our church coffee time and everyone raved about how good it was. I did add a little more sour cream as the batter was very thick and I cut in 1/2 stick of butter (for the doubled recipe) in the topping so it would stick together better. It held together really well and was easier to slice and hold together once cooled. It was hard to wait for it to cool to taste it though!
Not only a delicious Coffee Cake, but very easy to make! An extra benefit for us, is that all the ingredients are easy to find here in Germany.
positively a winner! the only thing i did was use a whole container of the sour cream. i don't live in the states and where i am, sometimes there's just a little bit left so i used the rest of it. everyone loved it. it was easier to just sprinkle the sugar/nut mixture as it didn't have anything to bind it together. but i used the same ingredients and followed the recipe. wonderful with coffee!
Great recipe. I used Pecans instead of walnuts. My husband and kids loved it.
I made this exactly as the recipe is written. It was very good. Then I made it substituting 1/4 cup white suger with 1/4 cup brown sugar into the filling and I liked that even better. I had a hard time spreading the batter just like other readers said but thanks to the suggestion of dampening your hands and spreading the layer by hand it made the job a lot easier. Next I will try adding fruit to this and maybe 1/4 tsp vanilla. Still it is a very good recipe as is and easy to make.
Love it, Loved it and had to make it again the next day for my coworkers!! Did not change a thing..
I am always asked to make this. Its very moist and delicious. I end up using only about 1/2 of the sugar mixture because its just too sweet for my tastes....but it doesnt change the moist delicious cake one bit.
Best Sour Cream Coffee Cake I have made. I made extra of the topping for more in the filling and also on top. I patted large sections with wet hands to lay in the bundt pan, otherwise, it is too difficult to smooth with a spatula (as others suggested). I was asked repeatedly to make this again. Perfect for brunch, or Autumn days when the air is crisp and cool.
This was so moist and delicious! I also added vanilla, 3/4 c sour cream, and used brown sugar for the middle and top mix. I also made a glaze with 1c confection sugar, 2 tbls milk, and vanilla. Turned out perfect!
I decided to try this recipe to take to church. And everyone loved it. The aroma it gives is scruptous! I kept telling my husband to smell it. I only received one small taste, but everyone said it was real good. So, I plan to bake this again; maybe this week.
This was excellent. Made it exactly as written. Yes, the batter is a bit rough to work with but so worth it. My husband kept saying, this is like the pros! :)
I think the instructions were poorly written. For instance eggs: medium, large, extra large? It makes a difference. Flour: sifted or not. Prepared pan: grease and flour or just grease. When writing a recipe, I think you need to be specific so everyone gets the same results. The organization of the recipe was poor too. I think preparing the topping first would be a good idea, and then a description of the texture of the batter would be good too. I was surprised at how thick the batter was and was wondering if I did something wrong. The cake is in the oven now, and I hope it comes out right, but I will be re- writing it if I decide to use it again.
It was good -not as fluffy as I thought it'd be - tasted better warm. Maybe my ingredients were off. My butter & sour cream were a scant short; I'd add a bit more sour cream next. I shorted the cinnamon ~1/2 tsp after reading one of the reviews which was perfect for me. I dolloped the thick batter and sort of spread it, not too bad. It does spread out when baking a lot. I also will use a streusel topping & not just cinnamon sugar next time. Thanks for a good basic though.
Just pulled this out of the oven and cannot wait to cut into it... smells great and looks great...Very moist but lacking the taste I was looking for... Next bake i'll adjust the recipe by adding vanilla or almond and or use cream cheese instead of sour cream...
The batter didn't 'pour' into the pan like it said to.. you had to spread it into place and the 'filling' needed some butter or something to soak up the sugar because it just sat there on top and fell off when you took a bite. I didn't enjoy trying to spread the second half of the batter over the filling that was no fun. I didn't enjoy making this recipe but I will give it something as it did have a bunch of good ingredients and tasted good with a cup of coffee!
Great treat for a small group gathering and I was able to make substitution with ingredients I had. Followed another reviewer's (Kim) advice and added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ground ginger to flour mixture. For the batter, I added 1 tsp vanilla, substituted 1c brown sugar for white and 7/8 c vegetable oil for the butter. Poured 1/2 butter into greased 9X13 greased pan and spread thin layer of cream cheese filling(instead of the filling from original recipe) then remaining batter. For topping: mixed 1/3 c brown sugar, 2 tbsp flour, 2 tsp cinnamon and cut in 1 tbsp butter until mixture resemble coarse cornmeal. Added 1/3 c chopped walnuts (reduced amount of nuts for my taste) and some shredded sweetened coconut to topping mixture and sprinkle over coffee cake. Baked for 35-40 minutes and cooled before slicing. Next time I will try to make in Bundt pan and add some dried fruit or berries. This recipe allows lots of variation and stays moist!
After reading the many reviews of this coffee cake I baked it for my family following the directions exactly. I found it to dry, dense and the cake part way to sweet. I wont make it again.
This isn't as sweet and fluffy as I am used to with my mom's old recipe. I think I have to keep looking.
Absolutely delicious! This was my first itme making coffee cake and it was a total hit! The cake was moist, flavorful, and not only did it taste good, it also looked impressive. Thanks!
It is dry, dry dry. I will never make it again. Probably creaming the butter and sugar, adding eggs one at a time, etc.,using more sour cream would make a better cake. But not THIS cake.
This was GREAT! I did modify it a little though, but it's awesome in it's original form, too. I added chocolate chips instead of nuts (I'm not a fan of nuts in my baked goods). I also didn't want the topping to be crumbly and messy for the bake sale, so I drizzled melted butter over the strusel. That gave it a cakey, slightly sticky consistency that didn't crumble away the way plain sugar would. The batter was thick, but it spread easily and baked up fluffy, moist, and flavorful. Great recipie!
Sorry, this didn't turn out for me, the sugar didn't even melt. I must have done something wrong :(
I like this cake, but find it to be overly cinnamony. I usually skip the filling in the middle now, and instead add 1/2 tsp cinnamon and the nuts directly into the batter.
My 10 year old daughter made this all by herself... I just double checked her measurements. It was easy and fun! Very moist and yummy. We will be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
This is a very good coffee cake. Very moist and flavorful. I added a brown sugar struesel topping to make it a 5 star recipe!
Turned out great... very moist. I doubled the recipe and made one with raisins instead of walnuts and one with neither. I also added extra cinnamon because I LOVE cinnamon. Thanks for sharing!
This cake was a hit at our Christmas brunch. I'd made it once before. This time I added 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla to the batter. Yum!
So, I screwed it up because I only added half the butter it called for and ended up altering the recipe. Still turned out great! I made it gluten free.
Awesome recipe!!! I used 1 cup of sour cream, and pecans which I added to the cake, for the filling I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, I also added two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice to the cake and 2 tablespoons of orange juice. Very versatile recipe and easy to prepare!!!! Thanks
i used the glazed walnuts and chopped them up...really added to the recipe
Fantastic! I did not have sourcream on hand, so I used sour milk instead (milk with a table spoon of vinegar) And I used brown sugar instead of white. It was a yummy breakfast treat!
I love this cake!! I do have a few changes that work better for me than the original recipe. I use brown sugar instead of white for the filling. I also put close to a cup of sour cream rather than a half cup. Then I add a half cup of milk to thin out the batter a bit. It always comes out so moist.
I thought this was very moist and flavorful but my husband prefers the Betty Crooker version I make. This recipe is nice in a pinch as it uses less sour cream, and makes a small quantity, which also means fewer calories per slice! The only change I made was to include some vanilla.
Just ok. I cut the recipe in half, made this cake into muffins. Put them in for 15 minutes- a little too much time. The struesel topping wasn't anything special, and it didn't stick, since it was just sugar, nuts, and cinnamon mixed together. Wouldn't make it again.
It could have been a little moister
I added cinnamon and an extra bit of sour cream to the batter. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. Because I had a taller pan I baked it for an extra 15 (I'm also at high altitude).
This was my first time making any kind of coffee cake, so I have no frame of reference for what it should have been like before it went in the oven. I thought three eggs was a little much but I followed the recipe to a T. Which is why I'm confused as to why it didn't cook all the way through in the 40 minutes suggested in the recipe. I ended up having to leave it in for an extra 20 minutes. It turned out OK, tastes good, and it's really crumbly, though I'm not sure if it's supposed to be. I don't think I'll try this one again. There seem to be a lot of similar recipes to check out.
.. 'Not the prettiest of coffeecakes, but I did make it to eat, not look at. All the topping didn't dissolve, melt, whatever ya wanna call it. Some was still like it was when I put it in the oven. It formed a thin, crunchy crust that "broke" in pieces when cut. Strange. 'Was relieved that some photos showed how dark it was. There's a good amount of cinnamon & the lower part looks quite brown. Oh, for the topping/filling, I reduced to 3/4c sugar. I'm surprised it wasn't too much, but it sure seemed like it :D Good, but not knock-your-socks-off.
This recipe turned out rather dense and not too flavorful. I attempted to add an apple layer in the middle using well minced apples (and not too much), mixed with the filling specified (minus walnuts) and it all sank to the bottom. I baked it in a bundt pan, and it came out rather ugly. The cake I assume would have been better without the apples weighing it down. Next time I think I will use 2 eggs instead of three, as it seemed like a little too much when using large eggs.
I usually make muffins, but really wanted coffee cake today. I did this exactly as written, rare for me. The batter was too thick to "pour", but i spooned it on . . it spread during baking and looked great. It was fluffy and tasty and everyone loved it.
I bake this for my english friends when they come round for a cuppa tea and everyone raves about it!
This was an excellent recipe. I made it in a bundt pan and instead of nuts I used chocolate chips! Absolutely delicious and nice looking as well. I will definitely use this again!
This recipe requires some fiddling. I'd increase the sour cream maybe. As it is, it's hard to spread the top layer over the filling without pretty much stirring it in.
AMAZING! We did a double batch and it is almost gone after the first sitting. The sour cream mellows out the sweetness and makes the cake moist. We will ABSOLUTELY be made again in this household!!!
Delicious. I made a few modifications. Made it half brown sugar half white sugar. For the filling: I had some dark bananas so I put dollops of mashed bananas. On top of that I put a few spoonfuls of strawberry preserves. My family loved it!
