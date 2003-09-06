Based on area of 6" round = 56% of 8" round, I halved the recipe for a 6" cake. Out of parchment so used foil instead... Used salted butter, skipped the salt and the vanilla. [][] It did rise to the proverbial 1.5" from a 1" deep batter, and shrank very little... Folding was indeed the key!! And a Balloon Whisk made a huge difference from a rubber spatula !! [][] Slow motion also minimized deflation... I lost very little volume this time before baking... whereas I lost about 1/3 of the volume last time when I used only a spatula and normal folding speed. [][] Flouring the pan/foil after greasing... Need to really tap out the excess flour... Last time when I didn't fold lightly enough, and left excess flour... the oily part of the batter sank and mixed with the flour and gave me a leathery sheet at the bottom !! [][] The aroma was fantastic during baking and the top a lovely golden brown... and a light and tender crumb inside... Butter + egg tastes indeed pronounced, but that's part of its rich flavour... Can't imagine why people complain... [][] A word of caution, though : Because it's so rich, filling/frosting should be on the light side... [][] I filled it with a White Choc Raspberry Ganache and the pink looked great against the gold of the cake, but it was too sweet / rich together... Next time I will just serve the whole wedge with Raspberry Coulis and a dusting of icing sugar... The cake is delicious on it own !! [][] A good first Genoise recipe... Thanks, Kevin !!