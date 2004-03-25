Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting
Cream cheese frosting with a little extra something. This is a good frosting for spice cakes that contain allspice.
Be forwarned: This needs 8 oz. not 3 oz. of cream cheese! With 8 oz, it is a great spin on the classic, otherwise it's fatally flawed and tastes like sugar wax.Read More
as written, this frosting is so-so. i don't think theres enough cream cheese, and way too much sugar. i modified by using 8 oz cream cheese and 2 cups of sugar and found those proportions to be perfect. i used them to ice a pumpkin spice cake and the flavor combo was wonderful. thanks!Read More
Beautiful frosting. Delicious and spiced just right. Three cups of powdered sugar was just right for me too, not four, and my 5-star rating reflects that change. I used this frosting to frost "Beer Spice Cake," also from this site, made into cupcakes. Perfect.
The allspice really adds to this otherwise ho-hum frosting recipe. I used it on the Apple Cinnamon Pecan Cake from this site. What a treat! Thanks V Monte!
I use the 8 oz of cream cheese also- makes it thicker but still spreadable. I find if I add the milk 1/2 TBS at a time, it turns out perfect. Monte- this is a fabulous frosting!
Wonderful! However, I agree that it should say one 8 oz. package of cream cheese instead of one 3 oz. With a 3 ounce package, you can't even taste the cream cheese! Thank goodness I test-tasted it though! I used it to frost Lite Carrot Cake. It was a smashing combination! It was still super rich even though I used Neufchatel Cheese. YUMMY! I would make it again, but I'm afraid I will eat it all.... :(
I prepared recipe as written using Penzey's allspice and Philly cream cheese. The allspice darkens the frosting slightly. The taste was okay, but I honestly didn't love it. Maybe the Penzey's allspice is too strong in flavor. I guess I prefer traditional cream cheese frosting.
Great frosting! I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups though which i thought was sweet enough. And i didn't have allspice, so i used a combo of cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of ground cloves. Tastes amazing.
I loved the taste of this frosting. My only peeve is that I do not like very sweet frosting. I was very apprehensive to add 4C of conf. sugar. I added the sugar to the mixture 1/2C at a time and I ended stopping at 3 1/2C of conf. sugar. It was plenty sweet for me. The consistency was a tad watery with less sugar at room temperature so I chilled it in the fridge before spreading on my cake. Worked like a charm. Give this a try on the Lite Carrot cake on this site. A winning combination that's sure to please.
THIS FROSTING CAME OUT REALLY THIN , I HAD TO ADD A CUP AND 1/2 MORE OF SUGAR TO THICKEN IT UP , WHICH MADE IT TO SWEET. I WOULD ELIMINATE THE MILK .
I give this recipe 4 stars as written, 5 stars with my changes. I took the advice off other reviewers and used 8 oz. cream cheese and only 3 cups confectioners' sugar. I found that I didn't need to add any milk. The consistency was perfect for piping onto cupcakes. I piped them onto "Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes" from this site and the combination is amazing! I was in the mood to try something different and I'm so glad I did!
Incredibly good! Used on molasses bars. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful, very pretty, and tasty, so good someone asked me for the recipe.
This frosting is so good!!! I actually didn't have any allspice, so I went and bought some so that I could make this frosting. I used it on the gingerbread cupcakes, and this was the perfect topping. Followed the recipe exactly and the consistency worked very well for piping. My husband was eating this straight from the bowl.
I used 8 oz. cream cheese and only 3 cups confectioners' sugar. I found that I didn't need to add more than 1T of milk. I had enough for all 2 dozen cupcakes. Delicious, spiced just right and perfect! The consistency was perfect for piping onto cupcakes. I piped them onto "Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes," also from this site. The combination of the cream cheese and pumpkin ginger cupcakes are amazing!
Wanted to modify this recipe to make it more of a dip --- so a little lighter, a little less intense. I used 8 oz cream cheese, cut out the butter, easily halved the sugar. Added cinnamon and nutmeg.
Used 8 oz of cream cheese and also added 1 tsp of cinnamon extract...only used 3 cups of sugar and it was plenty sweet. This frosting is really yummy :) My sister said the frosting really brought out the spicy-ness of the spiced cupcakes!
Excellent! I used this to frost cake mix spice cookies.
I didn't use the milk because the frosting was already thin ... I used all the 4 cups of powdered sugar and then put it in the fridge to solidify a bit. The taste was great. I did add 6 oz of cream cheese because it tasted a little like buttercream.
Yummy! I followed the recipe pretty much except added 1/2 a tsp of allspice and then a 1/4 tsp of cinnamon instead of using all allspice. And we heavily frosted 30 cupcakes and had 2 cups left, so it makes a lot!
YUM! The best cream cheese frosting I have ever tasted. The allspice adds such a great kick to the frosting, and it went perfectly with the Best Carrot Cake Ever recipe from this site. I'm drooling just thinking of it!
I cut the recipe in 1/2 and used 4 oz. of cream cheese (I do think that the 3 oz. must be a typo), and I only used 1 1/3 c. of powdered sugar. I also had to do the sub for allspice, using cinnamon, ginger & cloves. I also added a dash of nutmeg, the end result was very tasty & made a nice frosting for A-Number-1-Banana Cake. Thanks for your recipe V!
Goes perfectly with the Spiced Banana Cake. Delicious.
I didn't add any milk, it was plenty spreadable. Mine was actually too runny so I had to refrigerate it. I used it to frost Banana Cake VII on this site.
What a great frosting!! I used it on a carrot cake I made for my mothers birthday. I also followed anothers suggestion and used 8oz of cream cheese instead of the 3 the recipe calls for, added a little more milk & confectioners sugar and everyone loved it. I didn't save the recipe at first, & had to search for it when I made carrot bars for a picnic, you can be sure I've saved the recipe now!! Thanks!
Excellent recipe! Best I have had by far! Thanks for sharing.
This is a delicious recipe - perfect for the pumpkin muffins I just made! The only thing I would do differently is refrigerate the icing for an hour before spreading it.
This is the best frosting I have ever had! I made it for the Best Ever Carrot Cake, and I thought it was amazing!! I added a bit less milk as the consistency was perfect before adding all the milk. Yum!!
Delicious! I used it on Sweet Potato Pound Cake from this website. I did not add the milk, however, because it was creamy and spreadable without it.
Um, WOW! Delicious! This frosting is quite possibly the best frosting I have ever tried! Super easy, I am enjoying it by the spoonful as we speak!
this is a very tasty recipe that makes for a great staple recipe for spice,carrot or banana cake.Excellent flavor but I will play a little to work on the consistency...but I highly recommend...YUM
Used this frosting with the Best Ever Carrot Cake and it was excellent. However, need to double the recipe if you split the cake layers like I did. Also, instead of using milk I had some whipping cream on hand that needed to be used so I used it instead. Made the icing very creamy. Served to company and they just raved about it.
This is the best cream cheese frosting I've ever tasted. I used it on an apple spice cake and had left overs which stored really well for a week. I then used it to frost Holiday Sugar cookies and the frosting was a perfect compliment. I love this recipe.
Excellent frosting! The spice adds nice little kick. And, I will agree with other reviewers that this is awesome on the Best Carrot Cake Ever from this website. Yum, yum!
This frosting is so delicious and is perfect paired with any kind of spice cake, or as I used it, to frost Hummingbird Cake II from this site.
Fantastic!! So wonderful on spice cake or carrot cake.
WAY TOO MUCH SUGAR! All I tasted was sugar, and I used 8 oz. of cream cheese. Next time I will try it with half the sugar if not less.
OUTSTANDING ... A "MUST USE" WITH THE BEST CARROT CAKE EVER FOUND ON THIS SITE.
I love this recipe, although I did modify it a bit. I put at least 4oz. of cream cheese, sometimes more, and only 3 cups of icing sugar, otherwise it's way too sweet. It goes amazing with "Spice Cake II" from this site. Just make sure to taste it frequently as you're mixing.
This frosting is excellent on spice cake!
Oh my goodness, is this ever good. I am a HUGE fan of anything with cream cheese in it and this will be a new favorite. I used 4oz fat free and 4oz regular. So good and so easy. A great option for spice cakes, pumpkin bars (or rolls) or carrot cake.
this recipe was excellent, I used pure mexican vanilla which added to the flavor.
Love it. I use it all the time.
This is the ONLY icing I will EVER put on my carrot cake again!!!!
Really fast, really easy, really yummy. Use 8 oz. of cream cheese for best results.
This frosting was really good. The only thing I changed was I halved the sugar (or else it's too sweet for me) and I used 1/4 tsp pumkin pie spice, 1/4 tsp apple pie spice, and 1/4 tsp allspice and that made it really tasty. I used it on the Fourteen Carat Cake from this site. Yum!
DEFINITELY USE 8OZ CREAM CHEESE. I used all 4 cups of sugar and it was just right. I'll be making this again!
So great you'll want to eat it with a spoon instead of frosting a cake. Went great with the Spanish Bar Cake on this site. Also great as a dip for Molasses Cookies - could add a little extra powdered sugar and use as an icing for cookies. Used 8 oz. cream cheese and about 3 cups powdered sugar.
Very good with apple spiced cake. I used about 6 oz of cream cheese and 1lb of powdered sugar, also added about 1/2 cup of applesauce. Added vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.
I enjoyed this frosting very much. I didn't find it to be runny at all. As long as you slowly add in your milk and vanilla. I would add more cream cheese, maybe 4 or 6oz instead of 3oz. All in all a nice frosting for Carrot cake.
I'm only giving this 4 stars because I modified it and am not sure how it would taste as written. I used an 8 oz pkg of light cream cheese and only 3 cups of sugar...and no milk. It was delicious on carrot cake....definitely a keeper. *Update: I used this almost as written - a tad less sugar and 1 T milk - as a frosting for banana cake. It was very delicious, although I wished there was a bit more for covering the cake thicker. Everyone loved it.
Wonderful and easy frosting! Yes, one 8 oz. package of cream cheese. I didn't have allspice so I used some pupmpkin pie spice I had. Allspice is a mixture of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg so I think you could add a little of each depending on your taste also. I didn't have any powdered sugar on hand either so I just took regular sugar and placed in my Vitamix, added 1 T. of corn starch and blended into powder. It turned out perfect! I used only 3 cups of the sugar and it was just right. I also did not need to use any milk. When chilled, it does harden, just take out a few minutes before you want to use it and whip it with a fork and it will be spreadable again. I keep it in a bowl in the fridge rather than frosting a whole cake or loaf...that way everyone can add as much as they like. I'll be making this again to use with many other deserts!
This icing tasted fantastic with Sam's Famous Carrot Cake (on this site). I omitted the milk altogether, as the frosting was easily spreadable without it. If you stir everything together at room temperature (completely softened), you won't need the milk. Other than the milk omission, I stuck to the recipe and it turned out great!
With some modification, this frosting is great. I agree with other reviewers that you need a whole 8 oz block of cream cheese. I tried the frosting after using 3 oz and it was WAY too sweet (at least for my taste). The extra 5 oz made it wonderful. I also added 1/4 teaspoon more allspice and it still wasn't overpowering. I think I found my go-to cream cheese frosting recipe!
I use this frosting on the Best Carrot Cake ever and it is delicious! I get so many compliments on it. I also ice spice cookies with it. Yummm!
Very Yummy!! Put on a Carrot Cake, Husbans says best ever!! Thanks... lisa
Great frosting! As many others did I used it to top Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes. The consistency turned out to be more of an icing than frosting. I took others' suggestions and increased the cream cheese to 8 oz. Next time I will follow the recipe exactly. If you're looking to frost using a pastry bag, I suggest only using the 3 oz of cream cheese.
You have to play around with the liquids a bit but that's true of ALL frostings. For flavor this is exceptional -- I used lemon juice in place of milk as I do in all cream cheese frostings, to preserve the tang of the cream cheese. Thanks for sharing!
This has become my standard cream cheese frosting. It's very light and fluffy. I leave out the spices when I frost some cakes. As is it is delicious on cinnamon rolls!
Good frosting, although I had to reduce the sugar to 2 cups instead of four. I also didn't add the other tablespoon of milk as it was already thin enough and I didn't want it much thinner. I'm putting it on the Beer Spice Cake recipe on this site and topping it off with walnuts... mmm, I can't wait until the cake's finished cooling!!
It tasted good, but it wasn't the consistency I was looking for. I used 8oz of fat free cream cheese and cinnamon instead of all spice. I added only one tablespoon of milk. Next time I won't add the milk, it was a bit on the runny side. It tasted really really good though! Just need a bit of tweaking for our tastes.
This was very tasty. My daughter and I were eating the leftover frosting from the bowl. I had to make myself stop. I used 8 oz of cream cheese and added the sugar a little at a time and found that I only needed 3 cups of sugar and never even had to add the milk at all. Very creamy and I had a ton left over after frosting the cake. I used this on the Spiced Banana Cake from this site (such a great combo). Thanks!
Great Stuff! Although I think it's a typo where it says 3 oz package of cream cheese. I had to use an 8 oz package to get the consistency I needed.
I followed it to a tee and it turned out perfect. All seven dogs licked the bowl and beaters clean!
YUM!!! I used it to top an easy spice cookie recipe I've been using for years (1 box spice cake mix, 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup Crisco, 1 egg-bake at 350 for 11 minutes). Took the frosted cookies to a Christmas Sing at my son's pre-school and they were gone in minutes...people said they were the best cookies on the table! Will definitely use again and again - thanks V for sharing!!!
very good, thanks for sharing....
I used 8 oz. of the lite cream cheese and although the icing was delicious, it didn't have as much of a "cream cheese" taste as some others I've tried. The allspice gave it a nice touch and I'll probably use it again for variety. Thanks for sharing.
I used this frosting to put on some vanilla cupcakes and it was great. The frosting was the best part and I could put it on so many things. It was easy to make and had the taste of fall. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! I used this for the '14 carat cake' recipe from this site and it was perfect!
Good, yet overpowering on my choco cake. I'll use it with a Carrot Cake next time. I used an 8 oz brick of cream cheese, less powdered sugar & no milk.
Tasty recipe. I used this on Spiced Banana Cake and it was very good. My only complaint is that it was a bit too runny, but once you refrigerated it, it hardend up a bit.
Perfection!
Simple and delicious!!
Perfect on carrot cake!
Used this recipe with "Pear cake" and it was a great hit. Super easy and good! I think this would be great on carrot cake too.
LOVED THIS FROSTING. BEST WITH CARROT AND BANANA CAKE
it took a while to blend it all together but was worth it. i put it on top of the "beer spice cake" also on this site and it was wonderful
This is an awesome frosting recipe for spice cakes! I used it on a banana spice cake also found on this site. I used an 8 oz block of cream cheese, and the result was a rich, creamy, slightly spiced frosting. Mmmm... I didn't even let my kids lick the bowl this time. It was MINE. :)
Awesome frosting! I used it on top of a carrot cake but it would go well with pumpkin cake/muffins and many others.
Very good frosting! I used it with the Lite Carrot Cake recipe also at this site. I used 2-8 ounce packages of Neufchatel cream cheese, and instead of allspice I just used cinnamon. Frosting turned out very creamy, and not as thick as regular cream cheese frosting. Everyone loves it!
Made this with some Beer Spice cupcakes and they went perfect together. Very delicious and easy to make. :)
I made this for the Spanish Bar Cake recipe you can find here, and it was a wonderful icing. We like cream cheese, so I used 8 oz. of cream cheese, and omitted the butter it called for. It turned out very well and this is how I will be making it from now on.
I used this recipe as a base because I was looking for a frosting recipe for a spice cake, and this sounded good. I only had 4 oz. of cream cheese left, so that is what I used along with 1/3 cup butter, and probably about 3 cups of confectioners'sugar. (I didn't really measure it, just kept adding until consistency was right) I didn't add any milk, but did add the vanilla and allspice. Then, I decided to stir in some finely chopped pecans, and it was delicious! Perfect frosting for my spice cake!
I made this frosting with cinnamon instead of allspice (I hate allspice), used fat free cream cheese and soy milk (son is allergic to dairy), and put it on the Lite Carrot Cake on this site. I had to use a bit more sugar than suggested but it eventually came out great. This will be my staple cream cheese frosting.
This went absolutely perfect with the Carrot Cake III recipe from this site. SO good!
Fantastic!!! Used on banana cake as topping. Was not too sweat which was great.
This frosting came out great and went very well with Sticky Buns II on Bread Recipes.com!
I added am entire 8oz block of cream cheese as others suggested... and used heavy cream instead of milk... WAS EXCELLENT!!
This was a great recipe I used on a carrot cake. I more than tripled the allspice in mine and the flavors meld together wonderfully. I will use this again, especially on a carrot cake.
Awesome!!! Great on Carrot cake. I also tried it on Chocolate Devils food cake and it was different and yummy
Excellent!!! All of our guests loved this frosting. They were scraping the bowl hoping for more. I used it on carrot cake this time but it be incredible on home made cinnamon rolls or as icing on iced raisin bread.
Great recipe. Should be wonderful on an applesauce cake.
this is a great frosting.
my kids wanted to taste the frosting first, and that was all she wrote! soooo good...i also used 8 oz. of cream cheese and used it on a spice cake, but i substituted one of the 3/4 tsp. with cinnamon. creamy and delicious!
I will never use another frosting on spice cakes again! I did thin mine with a little milk, and now I wish I hadn't. Don't use it unless yours doesn't look spreadable.
Giving this 4 stars for the idea. My standard cream cheese frosting doesn't have milk, and uses a 8 oz package of cream cheese. But I love the idea of putting allspice, or other spices into the frosting. It's great on a spice cake!
This frosting is great, especially on the "Best Carrot Cake Ever" recipe also on this site. I typically use an 8oz brick of cream cheese since my husband likes a more tart taste.
very good we enjoyed it
Excellent....I used this frosting on the A-1 Banana Cake and it was delicious.
