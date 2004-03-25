Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting

4.5
164 Ratings
  • 5 111
  • 4 43
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Cream cheese frosting with a little extra something. This is a good frosting for spice cakes that contain allspice.

Recipe by Vicki Monte

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend the cream cheese, butter, and allspice. Gradually mix in the confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk until the mixture is spreadable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
