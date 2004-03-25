Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting

Wonderful and easy frosting! Yes, one 8 oz. package of cream cheese. I didn't have allspice so I used some pupmpkin pie spice I had. Allspice is a mixture of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg so I think you could add a little of each depending on your taste also. I didn't have any powdered sugar on hand either so I just took regular sugar and placed in my Vitamix, added 1 T. of corn starch and blended into powder. It turned out perfect! I used only 3 cups of the sugar and it was just right. I also did not need to use any milk. When chilled, it does harden, just take out a few minutes before you want to use it and whip it with a fork and it will be spreadable again. I keep it in a bowl in the fridge rather than frosting a whole cake or loaf...that way everyone can add as much as they like. I'll be making this again to use with many other deserts!