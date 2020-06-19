Cherry Clafouti

I'm giving this 3 stars because I have to give it SOMETHING, and it's a super easy and tasty recipe...I think. See, I can't even rate this recipe properly- I just want to pass along my foibles so no one else makes my mistake! Daughter has been begging for cherry clafoutis for a week, and Mom has to be dairy free. I decided to try to adapt this recipe. Bad choice. Great mistake: used vanilla and a splash of almond extract, instead of kirsch. AWESOME flavor. Bad mistake: I subbed almond milk for the 2 cups of dairy and coconut oil for the butter. The results were horrible. It's like watery scrambled eggs. (Further research has revealed I probably should have added more liquid fat, and probably some cornstarch as well....or just been smart and found a dairy-free recipe.) (Also, I read and read and read the recipe, and couldn't figure out what I was supposed to DO with the solid fat, so I just whisked it into the milk mixture. Perhaps I was supposed to grease the pan with it?) I'll try this one again, when I'm able to eat dairy!