Cherry Clafouti

Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2004
This recipe is delicious! The crust is light and airy and the cherries are wonderfully juicy. Also try plums. Anyone fan of sweets will love this recipe! It's not at all tart and not too rich. Perfect!
This recipe was just okay for me. There is a lot of prep time if you need to pit the cherries yourself. I found that I had to cook it almost 20 minutes longer than the recommended time. Overall I didn't feel there was the flavour return for the amount of time that was put into making it and waiting for it to bake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2004
Excellent recipe. A few quick words: I used 1 cup egg substitute, a LITTLE less than 1 cup but more than 3/4 cup of soymilk. I've never used kirsch in my clafouti, so I just left it out. The dessert was still delicious and sweet and tastes just like a clafouti should. Also, I baked for only 35 minutes - it starts to brown quickly. Great overall! Delicious taste.
I took the other reviewers recommadations to heart as I made this dish for a work party my parents are having tonight, even though I will not be able to sample this due to my allergies it smells just delightful! I only used 1 pound of cherries(and the trick to pitting them is stem them then take a bobby pin in the stem whole and then pop that cherry), I also only used 4 tablespoons of heavy cream and it took exatly 45 minutes, to the dot in the oven. A real looker.
I'm giving this 3 stars because I have to give it SOMETHING, and it's a super easy and tasty recipe...I think. See, I can't even rate this recipe properly- I just want to pass along my foibles so no one else makes my mistake! Daughter has been begging for cherry clafoutis for a week, and Mom has to be dairy free. I decided to try to adapt this recipe. Bad choice. Great mistake: used vanilla and a splash of almond extract, instead of kirsch. AWESOME flavor. Bad mistake: I subbed almond milk for the 2 cups of dairy and coconut oil for the butter. The results were horrible. It's like watery scrambled eggs. (Further research has revealed I probably should have added more liquid fat, and probably some cornstarch as well....or just been smart and found a dairy-free recipe.) (Also, I read and read and read the recipe, and couldn't figure out what I was supposed to DO with the solid fat, so I just whisked it into the milk mixture. Perhaps I was supposed to grease the pan with it?) I'll try this one again, when I'm able to eat dairy!
I was kind of amazed that it called for 8 egg whites, with very little flour, sugar, etc. It looked beautiful but tasted like a half baked omelet. I like the idea, but I definitely think that it needs more substance.
I feel that i should have whipped the eggs in my kitchen aid as it came out too 'eggy' in texture but my husband liked it anyway. I used canned cherries which worked out fine and vanilla essence not bean .
