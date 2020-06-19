Cherry Clafouti

An original French dessert recipe of my grandmother's, tweaked a bit to be lower in fat! It's best made with fresh fruit and is delicious with a dollop of lite whipped topping.

Recipe by LAURIEZ

prep:
40 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch tart pan, or a similar sized baking dish.

  • Spread out the cherries in the bottom of the prepared pan, and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and sugar. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg whites, milk and cream. Stir in the kirsch and vanilla bean. Gradually whisk in the flour mixture until smooth. Remove the vanilla bean from the batter, and pour it over the cherries.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until puffed and browned. Let cool until the top sinks in slightly. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Cook's Notes:

If you want to make it the original way, not low fat, just use regular milk and butter and 4 large eggs.

Also, to substitute for kirsch, you may use the juice from 5 squashed cherries or use 1 tablespoon of cherry syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 225.3mg. Full Nutrition
