Spiced Banana Cake

Rating: 4 stars The taste was great...I didn't think the allspice overpowered at all. Two aspects that I didn't care for: the crust on mine was rather thick/tough...more like a bread than a cake; AND even though I put the oats in a food processor to break them down just a bit, they DID seem to be a bit much in the texture department. I would make this again but leave out the oats. (and FYI, a cup of banana equals two bananas) Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, forgiving recipe. I was halfway through making this when I discovered that the two big bananas I had the day before had mysteriously become just one. Not wanting to have to go to the grocery store, I used 1/2 cup pureed, cooked sweet potato in place of the other banana. The cake came out FABULOUS, with a mere hint of banana taste, making this perfect for those who think they don't like banana cake. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, because it complements the flavor of banana anything. I used dark brown sugar, as well, since that was all I had. In a 10-cup bundt pan, it took 50 minutes to bake completely. I glazed it with a cream cheese glaze (1 Tb softened butter, 4 oz softened cream cheese, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 Tb milk.) It came out tremendously moist, and received rave reviews. Thank you for a wonderful recipe! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted plian yoghurt for sour cream because we didn't have any. Superb Cake Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I'm so glad I found this recipe. This recipe helped my terminally ill cancer friend going thru chemo. Everything tasted like chemicals EXCEPT she would eat a piece of this and then she was able to eat her other food. Feeding tube was then removed!!! Thanks! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars We were looking for an alternative to banana bread. I came across this site the other day, made the cake and it was great! Very moist. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars While making this cake I acadentally put in cream cheese instead of sour cream.It still turned out wonderful!Moist and dense. Im gonna make it again with sr. crm. and mabey put some walnuts and rasins in it. YUMMY! You must use the allspice crm. cheese frosting. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars The best banana cake I have ever had. More like a loaf cake than a traditional cake. I made it in a bundt pan and frosted it with a vanila glaze. AMAZING!!!!! Made it yesterday and it's gone today! Can't wait for more banana's to ripen! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome cake. I made it with the allspice cream cheese frosting and it was yummy. Had a TON of frosting left over. The only thing I did different was bake it in a 9x13 pan (easier to take to a church potluck). Still followed baking time as directed and it was perfect. I made another banana cake from this site and it wasnt what I was looking for (wanted a little spice to it). This is the one! It's a keeper. Thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This cake is very moist and flavorful. I thought the allspice might be overpowering, as other reviewers had mentioned, so I used only 1/2 tsp. I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I baked this in a bundt pan for about 50 minutes and rather than frosting it, I sprinkled the cake with confectors sugars after it was cooled. A great way to use up over ripe bananas. Helpful (7)