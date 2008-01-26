Spiced Banana Cake

Rating: 4.53 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A really good, moist spice cake. Especially good with the Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting.

By v monte

Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch round layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Combine flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a medium size bowl.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine. Add brown sugar, sugar, allspice and nutmeg; beat until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs and vanilla extract. Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture; mix well. Add the sour cream; mix well. Add another 1/3 of the dry ingredients; mix well. Add half of the bananas; mix well. Repeat with remaining 1/3 of the dry ingredients and remaining bananas. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake until cake tests done, about 30 minutes. Let it cool in the pan for 5 minutes, and then turn onto wire rack to cool. Frost with Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 225.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

karin
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2008
The taste was great...I didn't think the allspice overpowered at all. Two aspects that I didn't care for: the crust on mine was rather thick/tough...more like a bread than a cake; AND even though I put the oats in a food processor to break them down just a bit, they DID seem to be a bit much in the texture department. I would make this again but leave out the oats. (and FYI, a cup of banana equals two bananas) Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

Raye of Sunshine
Rating: 2 stars
04/08/2011
I didn't like the texture of this cake. It wasn't fluffy like cake. It was rather dense. I didn't care for the oats in a cake but if this were a bread it would be fine. I used the amount of spices called for and still found the cake bland. I topped it with Cream Cheese Frosting II found on this website, and with sliced fresh strawberries on top it was good when not considering the heaviness of the cake. I won't make this cake again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Baricat
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2009
Excellent, forgiving recipe. I was halfway through making this when I discovered that the two big bananas I had the day before had mysteriously become just one. Not wanting to have to go to the grocery store, I used 1/2 cup pureed, cooked sweet potato in place of the other banana. The cake came out FABULOUS, with a mere hint of banana taste, making this perfect for those who think they don't like banana cake. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, because it complements the flavor of banana anything. I used dark brown sugar, as well, since that was all I had. In a 10-cup bundt pan, it took 50 minutes to bake completely. I glazed it with a cream cheese glaze (1 Tb softened butter, 4 oz softened cream cheese, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 Tb milk.) It came out tremendously moist, and received rave reviews. Thank you for a wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(29)
MERRYN
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2003
I substituted plian yoghurt for sour cream because we didn't have any. Superb Cake Read More
Helpful
(29)
CHRISTINE
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2004
I'm so glad I found this recipe. This recipe helped my terminally ill cancer friend going thru chemo. Everything tasted like chemicals EXCEPT she would eat a piece of this and then she was able to eat her other food. Feeding tube was then removed!!! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(20)
COFFEEBREAKNOW
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2003
We were looking for an alternative to banana bread. I came across this site the other day, made the cake and it was great! Very moist. Read More
Helpful
(18)
FAITHHELM
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2005
While making this cake I acadentally put in cream cheese instead of sour cream.It still turned out wonderful!Moist and dense. Im gonna make it again with sr. crm. and mabey put some walnuts and rasins in it. YUMMY! You must use the allspice crm. cheese frosting. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sillyconniegirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2006
The best banana cake I have ever had. More like a loaf cake than a traditional cake. I made it in a bundt pan and frosted it with a vanila glaze. AMAZING!!!!! Made it yesterday and it's gone today! Can't wait for more banana's to ripen! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Robin B
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2008
This is an awesome cake. I made it with the allspice cream cheese frosting and it was yummy. Had a TON of frosting left over. The only thing I did different was bake it in a 9x13 pan (easier to take to a church potluck). Still followed baking time as directed and it was perfect. I made another banana cake from this site and it wasnt what I was looking for (wanted a little spice to it). This is the one! It's a keeper. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Gin
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2007
This cake is very moist and flavorful. I thought the allspice might be overpowering, as other reviewers had mentioned, so I used only 1/2 tsp. I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I baked this in a bundt pan for about 50 minutes and rather than frosting it, I sprinkled the cake with confectors sugars after it was cooled. A great way to use up over ripe bananas. Read More
Helpful
(7)
