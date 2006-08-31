Irish Cream Cheesecake

42 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 12
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A friend made this at a Christmas cookie exchange party and is was wonderful! When in season serve with 1 pint strawberries, 1 1/2 pints raspberries, and 1 1/2 pints blackberries.

By Vicki Monte

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and melted butter. Press this crumb mixture into bottom of 9 inch springform pan with 2 3/4 inch high sides. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees) until brown - about 8 minutes. Transfer crust to rack and cool. Maintain oven temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar and vanilla in large bowl until blended. Beat in 1 cup sour cream and liqueur. Add eggs one at a time, beating just until combined. Pour filling over crust in pan. Bake until edges are puffed, and center no longer moves when pan is shaken, about 1 to 1/2 hours. Transfer cheesecake to rack, and cool 10 minutes. Maintain oven temperature.

  • Mix 1 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup sugar in a small bowl until smooth. Press down edges of cheesecake, and spread mixture on top. Bake 10 minutes. Transfer cheesecake to rack and cool. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Release pan from cheesecake. Cut and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 148.1mg; sodium 272.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022