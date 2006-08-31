Irish Cream Cheesecake

This cheesecake was so delicious. Now in saying that, the cake itself BARELY tasted of Bailey's irish cream liqueur, and by barely I mean it may have just been in my head that there was a slight taste of it. The cheesecake itself is just a really good cheesecake recipe though. I was really concerned that I would bake it for too long, since there wasn't a time specified in the recipe but it turned out. I ended up baking it for about 70-80 minutes. Since I really wanted there to be a taste of Bailey's somehow involved, I made a Bailey's caramel sauce (that someone else suggested to me). I drizzled this on top, and it was amazing. To make the caramel sauce, take 1 cup of sugar and put it in a pot on the stove with just enough water to cover the sugar. Turn the heat to medium, and wait until it starts to turn a light brown (too long and it will burn) - NO STIRRING! After it turns light brown, take off of the heat and add about 1/2 cup of Bailey's. Stand back and let it bubble down. Return to the heat if the caramel doesn't mix completely in - I needed to return it to the heat and even then I found it kind of difficult to get this sauce smooth (but that might just be my inexperience with making caramel). The reason I gave this recipe 4 out of 5 is because the cheesecake is amazing, but it doesn't taste like Bailey's. Someone also recommended to me that I use whiskey instead of Bailey's to get a Bailey's flavour (since Bailey's irish cream is basically whiskey and cream).

Read More