Irish Cream Cheesecake
A friend made this at a Christmas cookie exchange party and is was wonderful! When in season serve with 1 pint strawberries, 1 1/2 pints raspberries, and 1 1/2 pints blackberries.
A friend made this at a Christmas cookie exchange party and is was wonderful! When in season serve with 1 pint strawberries, 1 1/2 pints raspberries, and 1 1/2 pints blackberries.
This cheesecake was so delicious. Now in saying that, the cake itself BARELY tasted of Bailey's irish cream liqueur, and by barely I mean it may have just been in my head that there was a slight taste of it. The cheesecake itself is just a really good cheesecake recipe though. I was really concerned that I would bake it for too long, since there wasn't a time specified in the recipe but it turned out. I ended up baking it for about 70-80 minutes. Since I really wanted there to be a taste of Bailey's somehow involved, I made a Bailey's caramel sauce (that someone else suggested to me). I drizzled this on top, and it was amazing. To make the caramel sauce, take 1 cup of sugar and put it in a pot on the stove with just enough water to cover the sugar. Turn the heat to medium, and wait until it starts to turn a light brown (too long and it will burn) - NO STIRRING! After it turns light brown, take off of the heat and add about 1/2 cup of Bailey's. Stand back and let it bubble down. Return to the heat if the caramel doesn't mix completely in - I needed to return it to the heat and even then I found it kind of difficult to get this sauce smooth (but that might just be my inexperience with making caramel). The reason I gave this recipe 4 out of 5 is because the cheesecake is amazing, but it doesn't taste like Bailey's. Someone also recommended to me that I use whiskey instead of Bailey's to get a Bailey's flavour (since Bailey's irish cream is basically whiskey and cream).Read More
Baked for 1 hr and 20 min and it was still quite jiggly. Put topping on anyway and then back into turned off oven for another hr. Added 1/4 c Bailey's to topping because batter of cheesecake didn't taste Bailey enough to me.Read More
This cheesecake was so delicious. Now in saying that, the cake itself BARELY tasted of Bailey's irish cream liqueur, and by barely I mean it may have just been in my head that there was a slight taste of it. The cheesecake itself is just a really good cheesecake recipe though. I was really concerned that I would bake it for too long, since there wasn't a time specified in the recipe but it turned out. I ended up baking it for about 70-80 minutes. Since I really wanted there to be a taste of Bailey's somehow involved, I made a Bailey's caramel sauce (that someone else suggested to me). I drizzled this on top, and it was amazing. To make the caramel sauce, take 1 cup of sugar and put it in a pot on the stove with just enough water to cover the sugar. Turn the heat to medium, and wait until it starts to turn a light brown (too long and it will burn) - NO STIRRING! After it turns light brown, take off of the heat and add about 1/2 cup of Bailey's. Stand back and let it bubble down. Return to the heat if the caramel doesn't mix completely in - I needed to return it to the heat and even then I found it kind of difficult to get this sauce smooth (but that might just be my inexperience with making caramel). The reason I gave this recipe 4 out of 5 is because the cheesecake is amazing, but it doesn't taste like Bailey's. Someone also recommended to me that I use whiskey instead of Bailey's to get a Bailey's flavour (since Bailey's irish cream is basically whiskey and cream).
I made this for a party and it went over very well! I found it to be very light in quality (a definite bonus for cheesecakes, which are usually VERY heavy)- however, it tasted more like a plain cheesecake than an irish cream cheesecake to me. As the recipe does not include a baking time- thought it might be helpful to know that I baked it for approx 60-70 minutes.
Very good cheesecake. I followed everyone's suggestion and used 1/2 cup of Bailey's. It gave it the perfect amount of flavor. My family LOVED it. Thank you.
Baked for 1 hr and 20 min and it was still quite jiggly. Put topping on anyway and then back into turned off oven for another hr. Added 1/4 c Bailey's to topping because batter of cheesecake didn't taste Bailey enough to me.
I got sooo many compliments from self-proclaimed cheesecake connosieurs! This cheesecake is melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness!!
A very good cheesecake! It didn't taste that much of Irish Cream, though, even if I increased the amount to 1/2 cup and added some whisky as suggested by another reviewer. However, even if you can't say what "that special taste" is, we both loved it!
Very good. Nice and creamy. Used 1/2 cup Irish Cream and 2tbls less sour cream.
Flavor and appearance a big hit, but I think next time I'll increase the Bailey's and maybe add some sour cream to make it creamier.
I made this last night as a test-run for the holidays. As is, I gave four stars because it just wasn't Bailey's enough for me. Next time, I will add some to the topping as another reviewer suggested. The texture was great and did have a good flavor...just needs a little more irish cream, I think.
This is a great cheesecake recipe. I read some of the reviews before I made this- it seemed that most people were complaining that the cheesecake did not taste like Bailey's Irish Cream. I have a great solution for this. To fix this, I simply doubled the Baileys in the cheese cake (maybe even tripled). Also, I added about 3/4 cup of Baileys to the sour cream and sugar on top of the cheese cake. This is pretty easy to do- just taste the sour cream mixture after adding the Baileys until it has the desired flavor. I also made some caramel using this recipe: http://www.cravingsofalunatic.com/2014/07/baileys-ice-cream-with-baileys-caramel-sauce.html This caramel recipe is absolutely perfect- the only thing I changed was adding about a cup more Baileys Last thing on this one- make sure you check the cheesecake after 50 minutes or so. Mine rose super high out of the pan and almost over-cooked after about an hour in the oven. With all of the Baileys I added to this recipe, I definitely could have made this in a larger pan. It ended up being fine though- I pressed it down when I took it out of the oven and it looked perfect. Happy baking- I don't write a ton of reviews, but I felt compelled to in this case because my cheesecake tasted great and the flavor of Baileys was the star of the show :)
This is the greatest thing ever!! i've been making it for 9 years and everyone loves it to death- be sure to bake it 80 minutes (chicago altitude) so you've got a good solid texture. Melted Godiva for ganache topping will push it over the top!
Recipe is great! I added 2-8oz pkgs of cream cheese AND 16oz of ricotta cheese. The ricotta gave it a little different flavor (lighter texture). Everything else was the same. I made whipped cream with Irish cream liqueur in it. It was awesome!
Not nearly enough Bailey's taste. It would be more helpful to have an actual time, mine was VERY jiggly with the full time and I was worried about overcooking it.
Turned out great and many commented that it was very creamy. Would definitely be a keeper.
This was great I didnt change a thing and everyone loved it!!!
This recipie was the bset. My children loved it as well!!
One of the very best cheesecakes ever. Way to go, v monte!
Was easy to make and the whole family loved it!!
Delicious, but maintains none of Bailey’s flavor. Also be cautious of overcoming crust! Berries would be a nice addition!
I made this recipe following the suggestion to use 1/2 cup Irish cream instead of 1/3 cup. No other changes made. I used Carolans Irish Cream because it was $7 cheaper than the same amount of Bailey's. Yep, I am only using this for baking and $7 can be used towards other ingredients. Amazing flavor, perfectly sweet, doesn't need any sauce to go with it. Thanks for the recipe!
This cheesecake was delicious. I did use twice as Irish Cream. I used vanilla and cinnamon Irish cream. Made it for a family get together and everyone loved it. I will definitely be making it again.
I increased the Baileys. And put a pan with boiling wTer on the rack below while baking. Cheesecakes love humidity!
Needed more baileys to get a flavor. also i thought the texture could have been better; felt too creamy. Next time i will add a couple tbsp of flour and see.
The issue I have besides that fact that you can barley taste the Irish Cream is the way the cake looks. I too had to bake it longer and it got really brown. Not aesthetically pleasing:(
Very good cheesecake but just a little dry. I would add a little more Bailey's the next time. Also, the sour cream topping doesn't completely cover the top of the cheesecake. I would make 1 1/2 times to double the recipe for the sour cream topping.
This cheesecake has just the hint of Irish Cream which was the perfect amount for us. If it should crack, the sour cream topping will hide it and come out looking perfect. It's yummy.
My first ever cheese cake it looks fabulous and I can’t wait to serve it tomorrow for St Patrick’s Day
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections