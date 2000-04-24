Amaretto Cheesecake II
Given to me by my sister-in-law, this cheesecake is really good!
A 10 in. springform works perfect. A pastry chef told me the general rule is to use a 10 in. if the recipe calls for 4- 8 oz. packages of cream cheese and an 8 or 9 in. for 3- 8 oz. packages or less. Use the cheap, dry cookies for the crust, otherwise you will have to lessen the butter.Read More
This cheescake had a WONDERFUL flavor but it was not easy! Deciding that the farenheight/celsius degrees had been accidently switched, I chose to bake my cheescake at the 230 temp. Well I ended up baking it for 2 hours! I was really disappointed because this had been the dessert that I had been bragging about for the week leading up to Thanksgiving. I still brough it and people liked it but it never set to the right consistency even after 2 hours. Very good taste just wish it had been easier to make and had set right.Read More
I decided to try this recipe since it sounded delicious. I baked it in a 450 degree oven as the recipe required and the top had a tough skin looking overcooked and brown. The kitchen smelled like I had burned something. I still had 22 minutes to go and decided to reduce the temperature to 350 and cover the cheesecake with foil. I do not think that I cooked it long enough but felt that the 450 temperature had to be a mistake. The cheescake was tasty and the macaroon crust/top was delicious. It was, however, not cooked enough in the middle but no one seemed to notice or care. It did not crack or split. I am curious about the cooking temperature and ways to prevent the over-browning of the top. 450 degrees seems a little too hot. Any suggestions?
Well, this was my first attempt at a cheesecake and it was definitely a learning experience. First of all, I had the same problem as another reviewer, the 450 temperature seemed too hot. I too had to turn the temperature down after about 40 minutes. I covered the top with foil to keep it from getting any darker and baked it for another 20 minutes. After removing it from the oven and letting it set for two hours I removed the cake from the pan and it was completely uncooked in the centre! So I forced it back into the pan and baked it for another hour at 350 and it was okay after that...not pretty, but okay. A little whipped cream and some sliced almonds on top prettied it up a bit. So I'll definitely know what to do for next time, and by the way, the taste was great!
This is sooo good! I made it but I used vanilla waffers and fine ground pecans (half & half) for the crust. also next time I will use a larger piece of foil around the outside of the pan.
The flavors in this cheesecake were very good, I had a slight problem with cooking it in a roasting pan and getting the macaroon cookies and butter to combine nicely. Overall it was a good cheesecake but not very simple to make.
Turned out beautifully for my dinner party and was a fantastic hit!
Excellent cheesecake, for a family who is used to blan tastes they loved it.
I thought this cheesecake was wonderful. No leftovers. It has a light ameretto flavor, not too overpowering. Will make it again.
Excellent holiday recipe! Family really enjoyed it.
The taste was great! Everyone really enjoyed it! I think it's the best of what I've done so far in the kitchen.
At 450 degrees, my cheesecake turned into a meteorite. I wish I had read the reviews prior to wasting 4 bricks of cream cheese and the expensive extracts. Someone needs to fix the temp on this recipe!!
Awesome!
I made this for dessert tonight. I have made lots of different cheesecakes because is my husband's favorite dessert. He loved it. It turned out very creamy and tasted great. After reading the other reviews of this recipe and having made many other cheesecakes, the 450 degree oven temperature seemed too high. I preheated the oven to 450 and when it was time to put the cheesecake in the oven I reduced the temperature to 350. I used the water bath as the recipe called for. After it baked for 1 hour, I checked it and it seemed like it needed to bake a little longer. I baked it for another 15 minutes. Then I turned off the oven and left it in the oven for 30 minutes with the oven off. Then I took it out of the oven to let it cool for 2 hours, then refrigerated it. I did not invert it as the recipe called for as it didn't seem necessary. I think to change it up, this would also be great with some fresh fruit on top when it is served.
Pretty much stuck to the recipe and it really turned out well. A lot better than I was anticipating.
Didn't bother reading the reviews cause of the high rating. Did not work for me.
First, on the recipe itself; it made way too much filling for a 10” pan. Second; after cooking only 30 minutes, I had to put a foil tent on it to keep it from burning. Should have been a lower temperature maybe. I could not find macaroons at the store so I had to use graham cracker crumbs instead. At first, I thought it was kinda bland but after refrigerated it tasted pretty good. I got more of an orange taste than almond though. I was wanting the almond flavor because of the name of the recipe. I think next time I would use less orange flavor in it.
