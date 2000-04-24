Amaretto Cheesecake II

Given to me by my sister-in-law, this cheesecake is really good!

Recipe by Vicki Monte

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
10 inch cheesecake
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Wrap the outside of a 10 inch springform pan with foil.

  • In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese, sugar and corn starch until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time. Beat in sour cream and 1/2 cup melted butter. Stir in vanilla and orange extracts, lemon juice, almond extract and amaretto liqueur.

  • To make crust: Combine macaroons and 2/3 cup melted butter. Blend thoroughly. Place most of the crust mixture in the bottom of the springform pan. Pour cheese mixture over crust, and sprinkle some crust mixture on top of batter.

  • Place springform pan in a roasting pan, and set it in the oven. Fill roasting pan with water. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let set for 2 hours. Invert cheesecake so that the bottom becomes the top.

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 239.2mg; sodium 461.5mg. Full Nutrition
