Amaretto Cheesecake II

Well, this was my first attempt at a cheesecake and it was definitely a learning experience. First of all, I had the same problem as another reviewer, the 450 temperature seemed too hot. I too had to turn the temperature down after about 40 minutes. I covered the top with foil to keep it from getting any darker and baked it for another 20 minutes. After removing it from the oven and letting it set for two hours I removed the cake from the pan and it was completely uncooked in the centre! So I forced it back into the pan and baked it for another hour at 350 and it was okay after that...not pretty, but okay. A little whipped cream and some sliced almonds on top prettied it up a bit. So I'll definitely know what to do for next time, and by the way, the taste was great!