Luscious Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.04 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This delicious chicken casserole is a favorite of my family and friends. I think it's the combination of flavors in this dish that make it so spectacular. Great served over rice with a nice salad and some good bread.

By mharbold

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place chicken in skillet, and cook 10 minutes, or until juices run clear. Drain, and transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Mix with mayonnaise, water chestnuts, pimentos, almonds, celery seed, and lemon juice. Season with garlic salt to taste. Layer with cheese, and top with French-fried onion rings.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until cheese is melted and onion rings are lightly browned. If rings start to get too brown, put foil on casserole or lower oven rack. Watch carefully, or onion rings will burn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 88.8mg; sodium 469.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

KOALAGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
I make this recipe for the exact same reason the previous reviewer, Dancing Cook from NC, does! It is my "go-to" recipe for bringing to new mothers, or families in need. However, I substitute corn bread stuffing mixed with melted butter in place of the fried onions and cheddar cheese. Trust me, the dish is still rich and satisfying. Also, I use green peppers and fresh celery instead of pimento and celery seed simply because I tend to have these ingredients on hand. Everyone who I have made this recipe for loves it and is very appreciative! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

A cook in Houston
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2005
This was good but it did not come out like I expected from the reviews. This recipe is more like a coated meat with cheese and fried onions than a casserole so you definelty need side dishes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
I make this recipe for the exact same reason the previous reviewer, Dancing Cook from NC, does! It is my "go-to" recipe for bringing to new mothers, or families in need. However, I substitute corn bread stuffing mixed with melted butter in place of the fried onions and cheddar cheese. Trust me, the dish is still rich and satisfying. Also, I use green peppers and fresh celery instead of pimento and celery seed simply because I tend to have these ingredients on hand. Everyone who I have made this recipe for loves it and is very appreciative! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Dancing Cook from NC
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
I have used this recipe for YEARS without the onion rings, to bring to sick or injured neighbors or new moms. I make several at a time without the cheese and freeze them in those new disposable plastic dishes that can go from freeser to oven (read the instructions on the plastic ware --preheating is REQUIRED).I take the still frozen dish and 1 cup of cheese to the sick person's home and tell them (or their family) how to cook it, and they can choose to use it WHENEVER they want. This dish takes about the same amount of time to cook in the oven whether frozen or thawed before putting in the oven. Great dish! Read More
Helpful
(13)
DWILLE
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
I have made a version of this with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving for years. I use 4 c turkey and 2 c celery (instead of the seed). I also add 4 hard boiled eggs cut up and 1 can cream of mushroom soup. Mix everything together the night before except cheese almonds and french fried onions. Refrigerate overnight to let the flavors connect. Then cook for 20 minutes at 400 before adding the "toppings" and cook for another 15 minutes unitl bubbly and brown. Excellent!! If you don't have french fried onions 1 c crushed potato chips work well too. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
MLASSOFF
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2004
This is one of the most delicious casseroles I have made. Not only did my family love it but it is easy to put together. It would be great for a dinner party because it can be prepared early in the day and then baked when I need it. I did serve it over rice as noted with a salad and good European type bread. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(10)
LisaGarr
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2005
Great recipe; prepared and cooked much more quickly than I anticipated. I tweaked it a bit: Doubled the recipe baked 3 lbs. chicken in chicken broth and substituted dill weed for the celery. Still delicious! Will definitely use this one again in the future. Read More
Helpful
(4)
VIRTUALESLIE
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2005
This was good. My son loved it! I thought it was a little heavy. I will try making it next time with 1/2 or 3/4 c of mayo vs. 1 cup. I also think adding broccoli into this or serving it over it would be good. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
A cook in Houston
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2005
This was good but it did not come out like I expected from the reviews. This recipe is more like a coated meat with cheese and fried onions than a casserole so you definelty need side dishes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
LindaH
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2006
This was absolutely delish!!!! I made it for company and everyone raved about it!! Great crunch and flavor. The only thing I did different from the recipe was I baked the casserole for 20 minutes without the french-fried onion rings on top and then added them for the last 10 minutes of baking - otherwise for sure they would have burned. This one is definitely a keeper! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mharbold
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2005
All I can say is Yum! It was easy to make and as previous reviewers said the combination of flavors was great. I wouldn't change a thing except to double the recipe. For a family of four there weren't enough leftovers! Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022