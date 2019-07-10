Luscious Chicken Casserole

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars I make this recipe for the exact same reason the previous reviewer, Dancing Cook from NC, does! It is my "go-to" recipe for bringing to new mothers, or families in need. However, I substitute corn bread stuffing mixed with melted butter in place of the fried onions and cheddar cheese. Trust me, the dish is still rich and satisfying. Also, I use green peppers and fresh celery instead of pimento and celery seed simply because I tend to have these ingredients on hand. Everyone who I have made this recipe for loves it and is very appreciative! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I have used this recipe for YEARS without the onion rings, to bring to sick or injured neighbors or new moms. I make several at a time without the cheese and freeze them in those new disposable plastic dishes that can go from freeser to oven (read the instructions on the plastic ware --preheating is REQUIRED).I take the still frozen dish and 1 cup of cheese to the sick person's home and tell them (or their family) how to cook it, and they can choose to use it WHENEVER they want. This dish takes about the same amount of time to cook in the oven whether frozen or thawed before putting in the oven. Great dish! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I have made a version of this with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving for years. I use 4 c turkey and 2 c celery (instead of the seed). I also add 4 hard boiled eggs cut up and 1 can cream of mushroom soup. Mix everything together the night before except cheese almonds and french fried onions. Refrigerate overnight to let the flavors connect. Then cook for 20 minutes at 400 before adding the "toppings" and cook for another 15 minutes unitl bubbly and brown. Excellent!! If you don't have french fried onions 1 c crushed potato chips work well too. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the most delicious casseroles I have made. Not only did my family love it but it is easy to put together. It would be great for a dinner party because it can be prepared early in the day and then baked when I need it. I did serve it over rice as noted with a salad and good European type bread. Yum! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe; prepared and cooked much more quickly than I anticipated. I tweaked it a bit: Doubled the recipe baked 3 lbs. chicken in chicken broth and substituted dill weed for the celery. Still delicious! Will definitely use this one again in the future. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This was good. My son loved it! I thought it was a little heavy. I will try making it next time with 1/2 or 3/4 c of mayo vs. 1 cup. I also think adding broccoli into this or serving it over it would be good. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars This was good but it did not come out like I expected from the reviews. This recipe is more like a coated meat with cheese and fried onions than a casserole so you definelty need side dishes. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delish!!!! I made it for company and everyone raved about it!! Great crunch and flavor. The only thing I did different from the recipe was I baked the casserole for 20 minutes without the french-fried onion rings on top and then added them for the last 10 minutes of baking - otherwise for sure they would have burned. This one is definitely a keeper! Yum! Helpful (3)