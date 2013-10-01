Pistachio Cake II

86 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 20
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This simple pistachio cake with frosting uses pistachio pudding mix and lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage to deliver a recipe that is great for potlucks or family gatherings.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cake mix, oil, soda, eggs, and first package of pudding until smooth. Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or cake tests done.

  • Beat Dream Whip, milk, and pudding until stiff; pour over cooled cake. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 368.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022