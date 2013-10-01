Pistachio Cake II
This simple pistachio cake with frosting uses pistachio pudding mix and lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage to deliver a recipe that is great for potlucks or family gatherings.
This simple pistachio cake with frosting uses pistachio pudding mix and lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage to deliver a recipe that is great for potlucks or family gatherings.
Great recipe! I prefer to use a tub of Cool Whip mixed with one packet of pistachio pudding for frosting as it has a stiffer consistency. Rave reviews on this cake!Read More
CAKE IS VERY MOIST & EASY TO MAKE. I DIDN'T REALLY SEE THE NEED FOR ALL THE OIL & EGGS. OVERALL THE CAKE IS GOOD. I USED FAT FREE COOL WHIP INSTEAD OF THE DRY DREAM WHIP FOR THE FROSTING/TOPPING.Read More
Great recipe! I prefer to use a tub of Cool Whip mixed with one packet of pistachio pudding for frosting as it has a stiffer consistency. Rave reviews on this cake!
I'm not a big cake fan, but wanted something easy to make for a work potluck. But OH MY GOSH THIS CAKE WAS TASTY!!!! I put crushed pistachios on top, and made the "icing" out of coolwhip and pistachio pudding mix. Excellent! I imagine you could substitute other flavors of pudding in this cake and it would be a wonderful alternative.
i gave this recipe 4 stars only because it is not a particularly original recipe. that said, i think this is a very good "base" recipe that i like to use for other flavors of cake. i have made it with the pistachio pudding and it is good. ive also used it to make chocolate cakes (chocolate cake mix and vanilla pudding mix) but my favorite by far is my "emergency lemon almond cake". same basic cake recipe, only i use a box of lemon pudding mix and throw in about a cup of slivered almonds. bake in a bundt pan until done, then drizzle with a frosting made of 10x sugar, milk, and lemon extract. sprinkle w/slivered almonds and youve got a beautiful, delicious, moist cake that everyone will think you made yourself!!
This is a super rich cake. I cut the frosting amount in half, as otherwise it's too sweet for us. But I have to say that I've never brought it to a party without people begging me for the recipe by the end of the day. Delicious! Edit 05/06: It's been a couple of years and I'm still making this cake. Made it tonight for a church cake auction tomorrow. Wanted to mention that I've started adding about half of a small can of drained crushed pineapple to the frosting...fold in in right before I put it on the cake. It adds a really nice twist.
I've made this cake for years!! It was originally called "Watergate Cake" along with "Watergate Salad" also made with pistachio pudding--remember - they called it that because it was filled with NUTS!
I loved the cake, as did my co-workers! I didn't love the frosting though. I think I would make it with Cool Whip next time. I would make the cake again!
I was looking for a recipe like this a few weeks ago. I've heard it called other things but basically still pistachio pudding, yellow cake mix made with sprite or 7-up, toffee chips on the top, whip cream. I'm glad that I found it.
I made this last night for my Christmas dinner with my friends and it was a hit. I used cool whip with the pudding mix and a small amount of milk for the frosting. Very good. Thanks
A Tremendous Hit! This recipe is so insanely delicious that my family and neighbors devoured it in one sitting! (Everyone took seconds and thirds.) The moist texture combined with the creamy pistachio whipped topping makes this a Must Have in my dessert recipe box.
CAKE IS VERY MOIST & EASY TO MAKE. I DIDN'T REALLY SEE THE NEED FOR ALL THE OIL & EGGS. OVERALL THE CAKE IS GOOD. I USED FAT FREE COOL WHIP INSTEAD OF THE DRY DREAM WHIP FOR THE FROSTING/TOPPING.
So Easy, yet so delicious! I got a better topping consistency using cool whip and about half a package of pistachio pudding mix. Omit the milk, it will come out runny. This is always requested around the holidays!
This recipe is a favorite of mine for many years. I bake it in a bundt pan, then split into 3 "layers" putting the frosting between each layer. Because there is no frosting for the top of the cake, I dust it lightly with powdered sugar. It's a fun cake to make for St. Patrick's Day!
This cake was a huge hit with my family! Instead of 3/4 c. oil I used 3/4 c. unsweetened applesauce to lighten it up. I also used 1 -8 oz fat free cool whip instead of the whipped topping mix...I put in a tsp of almond extract and 2 drops green food coloring to give it more color. I will be making this one again!
my family loves this cake. i have been cooking it for years now! the only thing that i have changed is the frosting. i don't add milk. it makes it too "runny". i use two tubs of whipped topping and two packs of pistachio pudding mix and blend with my mixer really well to make it less "gritty". LOVE THIS RECIPE!
This was really easy & good. I made it for my mother in law's birthday. While baking, the cake puffs up really high, maybe due to the sprite (?) The flavor is nutty & the texture is moist, not too dense. I couldn't find whipped topping mix in envelopes so I used cool whip & less milk. I think this would also pair well with the pineapple & pistachio pudding recipe on this site, either as a filling or frosting. This is good for out-of-the-box but not a showstopper or anything. Still a very good recipe. next time I might add some pineapple, coconut or chopped pistachios to the frosting. Good if you're looking for a lighter cake (meaning lighter in color) that's a little different than the norm.
I made this for a bunch of our relatives over Christmas break and everyone loved it! I substituted applesauce for the oil and egg beaters for the eggs and no one even knew. I also mixed the second pudding packet with some coolwhip for the frosting. I would make this again.
I have made this cake in the past on several occasions and it is a hit every time! I was never a huge fan of pistachios growing up but you don't have to be to enjoy this recipe.
Wow! I turned this cake into cupcakes for easter. I didnt have any fresh lemon lime soda, so I used 1/2 c of the flat spite I had in the fridge and 1/2 c of squirt, and it worked fine. I dont know if it changed anything or not but they are SO good! I havent even frosted them yet and they are delish!I will update my review when theyre frosted, but so far so good....thanks.
I use a golden cake mix and add 1/4 tsp. almond extract to both the batter and to the whipped topping (I use fresh whipped cream instead of topping mix).
It was what I had been looking for forever. Everyone in my family loved it.
Very delicious. The reason I only gave it 4 starts was because I did what other reviewers suggested and used cool whip and about 3/4 of the pudding. I also added pineapple, as suggested to the frosting. Very moist cake, everyone loved it.
This cake was awesome. It turned out very moist and flavorful. I followed other's suggestions, and made my frosting out of cool whip and pistachio pudding. It turned out perfect.
Boyfriend loved it! I actually accidently poured milk into the batter, which made it even more delicious!
I am teaching a cooking class. My students are seven, eight and nine year olds. I have three boys and five girls. They did the recipe for St. Pats day. It was hit. It was easy and their families loved it.
I usually stick to baking from scratch but this is an exception. I saw it in Family Circle and after making it for Easter once I have had subsequent requests for it. It looks great on a cake stand and tastes so good cold. I used store brand "cool whip."
Made frosting with Cool Whip.
Great cake and super easy. My co-workers have now made this their birthday cake of choice! I've made it the original way but I've also made a different icing (I prefer this one) by wisking the pudding and milk into Cool Whip. Don't use all the milk - just to the consistency you want.
this turned out great! this was a hit with everyone! thanks!
I made this cake for a church picnic today. I used diet Sprite and made the frosting with fat-free cool whip and 1 pkg of pistachio pudding. It was a huge hit.
Good recipe...very easy. I changed the icing as i'm not a fan of cool/dream whip. I used 1pkg pudding, 1tsp margarine, milk and confectioners sugar to consistency of frosting and then piped it on in stipes. Tasted great and the frosting gave it a more pistachio taste.
MMMM... this cake was sooooo good! I would definatly recommend it.
Great recipe! It was a very moist cake and my whole family enjoyed it. I made the icing out of a tub of cool whip and a package of pistachio pudding, and I sprinkled toasted almonds on for a finishing touch, and it was fabulous! I'll be sure to make this one again.
LOVE THIS!! made it for my fiancee's birthday who is obsessed with pistachio anything.... I gave it four stars only because I did switch it up a smidge.. used large tub of cool whip ... added another 1/2 package of pudding to the cake , added pistachios to cake and sprinkled then on top and had to use peanut oil( I was out of vegetable) Turned out great and super moist.. will definitely make again!!
Very light and fluffy cake. Not loaded with flavor, but great texture. The frosting is just okay. I might it try again with the addition of some cream cheese and flavoring. For longer-term storage, Cool Whip (instead of dry mix) would definitely hold its shape better.
I made this cake exactly as written the first time. The cake turns out really dense, which I normally like. However, it was a very wet cake. So, I tried several things to lighten it up and it turned out better. I used sugar-free pudding mix and diet lemon-lime soda. I reduced the oil 1/4 cup and added 1/2 cup of sugarless applesauce. It turned out great! This would make a pretty cake to have at Easter as it is very pale green. Thanks for sharing.
Awesome! I made this for my boyfriends bday since he is a huge pistachio fan. I used Duncan Heinz white cake mix as suggested by others since there is no pudding already in that mix. I used Cool Whip and a packet of pistachio pudding for the topping. Maybe added 3TBSP of milk or so. The frosting was gritty, but I let the cake sit frosted for hours & the grittiness went away. I sprinkled pistachio nuts on top. This was a HUGE hit! I have to make it for a co-worker now since she took one bite and flipped out! AMAZING recipe!
Easy and yummy. I used Cool Whip (with pudding) rather than the Dream Whip/milk combo for the frosting.
Very tasty, coarse textured. Would use half the topping next time.
Easy and yummy. I used Cool Whip (with pudding) rather than the Dream Whip/milk combo for the frosting.
Great recipe! I used two 8 oz. containers of Cool Whip to mix with the pudding mix as frosting instead of using the packets of whipped topping.
I made this for my relatives and they LOVED it! Wouldn't change a thing.
This recipe is delicious and was an Easter hit! I made the icing with pudding, cool whip and a little bit of milk. I also covered the cake with pastel sprinkles-very festive!
I use a bundt pan.
This was very good, very moist, and very easy. I made it to take to my son's girlfriends house and everyone liked it. I did use cool whip with the pudding mixed in for the topping instead of dream whip. Will definitely make again.
Excellent!
My husband asked for a pistachio cake and boy, is he picky! He loved this cake. He only wanted confectionary sugar sprinkled on the top and it was delicious.
Delicious! I didn't have lemon/lime soda but substituted cream soda and it was good! I also made it in a bundt pan without any frosting (had to bake a little longer). Will definately make this again.
This cake was really good. It was at its best on about the fourth day. I made it exactly as written except I used Cool Whip because I couldn't find whipped topping mix. I'll continue to use Cool Whip, because it was perfect that way. I also threw some chopped marachino cherries into the frosting, which was an awesome touch. I may make the cake richer next time by adding another box of pudding, and maybe even some cream cheese in the frosting. This really was a great recipe.
It rose high and was nice and brown on top then fell as it cooled. It was super dense and I did not like the texture. The pudding on top was good (I only used a 1/2 carton of cool whip). It was edible but glad I was not taking it anywhere.
oh. my. word. this cake is fantastic! i am really trying to make myself NOT eat it all right now. sure the cake deflated after i took it out from the oven [amateur here. that was my first time experiencing a conclave cake] but appearance aside, the TASTE is GREAT! will definitely make again!
Godd receipe but alter it as follows, 1 cup oil for the cake not 3/4 cup. For the frosting 3/4 cup milk mixed with 1 box 3.4 oz pistacio pudding and 1 small container whipped topping. Note: This cake will rise a lot due to the soda and will fall after it has cooled.
this seems like the recipe i'm looking for only i dont know what the dream whip is
Flavor was great! Very moist! Irecently added a teaspoon of almond extract and it was very delicious!
This is my favorite cake to bake. The only thing I did to tweak the recipe was adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Other than that, it was scrumptious!
I have been making this for years because people love it! My boyfriend licked the pan!
This was good and refreshing, but it dried out very quickly. I don't know if the soda had something to do with that or not, but if you don't eat it all the first day, it isn't very good. I also just used whipped cream mixed with pistachio pudding for the frosting, and it was pretty good.
love it i make mini cup cakes and i used cream cheese frosting topped whit pistachios everybody loves them
Huge hit at our St Patrick's Day get together. Everyone LOVED it!!
A really neat recipe- tasted very similar to Watergate salad...my family really enjoyed. I used a yellow cake mix and added coconut to the batter before baking. To take it up a notch, once out of the oven I poked holes in it with wooden spoon and poured over a homemade pineapple glaze I made (butter, brown sugar, crushed pineapple with its juice- boiled a little and reduced down some) mixed with approx 1/2 can of cream of coconut!! I poured all that over and let it cool. Then I made semi-homemade icing with heavy whipping cream mixed with 1.5 pkg of pistachio pudding mix. I agree with other reviewers that the icing recipe needs to be significantly increased. It was barely enough for a 9x13 cake so if doing round pans then would need ever more. TRY THIS! I think will be something I'll keep in mind to take to functions to have something unique.
This is the second time I've made this cake, my Mom isn't a big cake lover but she loved this one so I made it for her birthday. This time however I put Walnuts on top and filled the center with the extra topping. I also didn't have any soda so I used water it came out great!!
Made in a 9x13 pan. Turned out wonderful. I added 1 1/2 boxes of pistachio pudding to the cake batter. As well, I whipped cream with vanilla and 1box pudding mix for the icing as I’m not a fan of packaged whip or cool whip.
Awsome recipe! This cake is so good. The whole thing went in a flash. Today I'm going to make a chocolate version using rootbeer or cherry soda. The only thing I changed was instead of the 2 envelopes of whipped topping mix I used whipped cream. I will be making this often. Thanks for posting the recipe!
Great cake. I used Trader Joe’s vanilla cake mix. I made a cream cheese and pudding mix frosting. Awesome. I used reeds ginger ale a couple times Instead of 7up. Pictured here with Trader Joe’s butter cookie deco.
I made it - The cake was delicious. The frosting/topping not so much. It did not stiffen up like I expected it would. I check my measurements thinking it was something I did wrong. After reading some of the reviews, I saw others felt the same way. I think I would use cool whip and pistachio pudding next time.
Trying for Thanksgiving can wait! Have an old one recipe that was great just more expensive
Great cake.. I didn't have any sprite so I used ginger ale . I too used coolwhip & a teeny bit of milk for the frosting.. I also added a little bit of sweetened lime juice to the cake mix. topped it off with marchiano cherry's Awesome!!
Made this for my husband's birthday and he loved it...and so did the rest of the family. I did use a tub of Cool Whip & 1 Pistachio pudding for frosting. Also, my cake mix was only 15 ounces so I used 1/2 cup oil and 3/4 cup soda and topped with pistachios. Will Definitely Make This Again.
Yummy!
Made last weekend and everyone loved it!
Not too sweet and very light cake. Stuck to the recipe exact other than adding chopped pistachios to batter. I baked in mini bundt pan but will stick to sheet cake next time I make it.
I made the cake. I just did not use the soda. this was moist and very delicious. I'm going to make it for our potluck at work. thank you!
I make this cake at Christmas and decorate the top with the frosting and then chopped maraschino cherries, very Christmassy!!
This was good but I don't think it was anything to rave about. I used a tub of cool whip with the pudding mix for icing and should have used 2 tubs as it was a little grainy. I might try this again using lemon pudding.
Very good cake!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections