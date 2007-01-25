Tomato Soup Cake I

My mom always used to make this cake when I was growing up but I've since lost her recipe. This one was almost exactly the same and turned out perfect. This time, I made it in mini-muffin form and it turned out so cute and sooo tasty! I used an ice cream scoop and filled them almost to the top of the pan so that they'd get all puffy and domed. What I changed; Like others, I omitted the salt. If you're using a low or no sodium soup then you might want to add a little but most soup already has it in there so it's not needed. I wanted to make them more healthy so I cut half the butter and replaced it with apple sauce (makes them even more moist and delicious) and I cut the sugar by about 1/4 and they were still sweet and amazing. I used cake flour as well and they turned out just fine. No icing needed...just pop in a bag and go!