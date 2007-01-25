Tomato Soup Cake I

4.3
67 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 18
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

I know, I know - tomato soup is an odd ingredient for a cake. But try it! Sort of spicy and sooo yummy. People will NEVER guess what the main ingredient is.

Recipe by Debbie Budd

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
10 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the tomato soup and the soda in a bowl, and let it stand.

    Advertisement

  • Cream sugar, egg, butter, salt, cinnamon, and cloves. Mix in tomato soup and soda mixture, and then flour. Stir in the raisins, and pour the batter in a greased baking dish.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until done. Cool the cake, and top with cream cheese icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 438.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022