Mocha Icing
This is an old recipe I have for Mocha Icing. I hope you like it. The recipe makes enough for one 8 inch layer cake.
Delicious! Reminded me a bit of Terimasu! I did, however, make a few alterations! 1) I used esspresso instead of coffee (added amazing flavor... however, almost too much flavor) 2) I mixed the initial ingrediants in the blender for a bit, before adding the confectioners suger a bit at a time 3) I served with a dark chocolate cake, wich, although delicious, proved to be to much. THIS WAS DELICIOUS! I definate keeper!Read More
This recipe was ok, the flavor was good, but it was not what I would call "icing". It was kind of thin, closer to a glaze than icing, I had to add more powdered sugar to get a better spreading consistency.Read More
good flavor but as written doesnt work, i had to add almost double the amount of sugar to get a spreading consistency tried a second batch with about 1/2 the amount of coffee, and didnt melt the butter, and it worked much better
YUMMY. This icing has a great coffee flavour and was perfect to use on brownies. I did find the icing to be a little thin initially, but it simply requires mixing until you reach the consistency you like. Either that, or let it sit on the counter for a bit, it will thicken up.
This icing is DELICIOUS and especially good on brownies. Make sure the coffee is strong and hot.
Great recipe! Nice consistency as well as flavor. I was able to ice a round layer cake with this, would definitely recommend this one, do not pass it by! :) Thanks for posting this :)
This is an excellent and easy recipe. I used it as a glaze on my husband's birthday cake. It was a hit and a definite keeper. My only recommendation is to let it cool slightly so that it can thicken before pouring over a cake. I found that it soaked into the cake at first but if I had let it cool it would have been the perfect consistency.
This icing is ORGASMIC! I used those little coffee shots in place of the brewed coffee and just warmed it to boiling in the microwave. I didn't change anything else. This complimented the Jumpin' Java Cookies perfectly. Really, really yum.
This is absolutely the best chocolate icing I've ever made. The added butter makes the icing so rich and buttery. It tastes a lot like fudge. The only thing I'd like is a stronger coffee flavor. Using an espresso might be the answer. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
wonderful! i put everything in the blender, wizzed it up and wacked it on chocolate cake 2 from this site.the cake would not have been half as nice without this icing. cheers
This is a fantasic recipe as it is ... If you find the consistency unspreadable, put it the icing in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes after mixing , then rewhip it. It will be just right... Enjoy
Tastes great! Wish it was a little thicker so it wouldnt just run off of the cupcakes. I have some in the fridge to try to thicken it up and try it again.
Love this recipe! And it's so easy too! I used espresso roast coffee grounds and made the coffee in my french press...very strong. I love the flavor it gave this chocolate icing! Thanks for the recipe! :)
I made this icing and put it on the Double Chocolate Brownie Cake on this site, and it was amazing. I would definately make this again.
Very good recipe! I didn't change a thing, and it turned out wonderful. I iced a 9 x 13 chocolate cake (Chocolate Cake II recipe from this site). Very well recieved, and I would make it again!
Quick, easy and tasty. I followed others and did not melt butter, simply added to the hot coffee/cocoa mixture and it blended up like a dream. Not being a coffee drinker I guessed on the strenght, next time I'll make it stronger to boost the flavor. I only used 2 1/2 cups icing sugar as that was sweet enough for me. I made this for "Black Magic Cake" recipe on this site and together they were great and super quick. This is a big crowd pleaser.
This icing is delicious! It's a bit on the softer side, but it serves my purposes exactly!
Great taste, but more of a ganache. To make it icing, I used 1 cup softened butter, room temp. coffee, & about 3 1/2 cups of conf. sugar.
this was the first attempt and was an absolute success! yummy!
I really liked this icing and will be making it again! I used my espresso machine for the 1/3 cup coffee (Starbucks bold espresso roast) & it turned out great!
Very good recipe-- easy to make, tastes great. I added a bit more powdered sugar to thicken the icing, and had to beat it with a mixer for a while to get a thicker consistency-- thank goodness for my KitchenAid mixer!! I would definitely make this again.
This has a wonderful, delicate flavor. I made a very fudgey cupcake and iced them with this. It was like my morning mocha in cupcake form. To die for!
LOVE this recipe! Best tasting frosting I've ever had and the recipe was easy to follow. I followed what others wrote about NOT melting the butter. Just left it out on the counter all day to soften. Instead of brewed coffee I used a Starbucks Christmas blend VIA in the required amount of water.
great on choc cake
This was more of a glaze than an icing, but I guess you could call it an icing too. I left out the vanilla because I had none. I used 1 tsp instant coffee granules, 1.5 TB cocoa powder, 4 tsp melted butter, ~3/4 C confectioner's sugar, and around 1 TB 1% milk to achieve the consistency I wanted (this is the recipe scaled to 25%). I iced brownies with the glaze / icing ... wonderful!
yummy! i added a little more vanilla but should have added less water. super good glaze!
was OK - sorry I am not raving
VERY tasty! The texture was a bit runny but next time i'll just add a bit more sugar. Great flavor though! Will absolutely make this again.
You know I like something when I put it in my recipe box! I made this tonigh and put this on my cake, put it in the fridge and when I tasted it, it was like I was in heaven!! I had been looking for an icing recipe that had good consistency and this was everything and more! Thank you for the recipe!!!
Easy recipe to follow. The icing never whipped enough to become fluffy even after 10 min. It needs to stay in fridge or it seems to "melt". I cut back on the powdered sugar and it was still on the sweet side. Nice flavor, may try again if only to see if it comes out fluffy next time.
This was runny until I added another cup of sugar. Very tasty I will keep this recipe. I give the recipe 3 stars in its original form, but since it is easy enough to fix I give it 5 stars.
This is easy and came out great. I used Starbucks Africa Kitamu coffee. Nuts are a great addition!
used 2 1/2 cups sugar instead of 3. very good!
Just made this for the first time and WOW! Some tips: If you don't have espresso (I didn't) just make sure your coffee is very strong. If you have a KitchenAid or metal bowl, use it, I do think it helps with consistency. I didn't melt the butter, just used room temp. This was prefectly spreadable and the taste is amazing. My husband is still likcing the bowl. Thanks for sharing! I will be using this over and over again :)
Yummy and Easy!
Super chocolately! Smooth. Love it!
This was easy to make and drizzled perfectly over sugar cookies! I will be using this in the future!!! Thank you for a flavorful and beautiful dessert topper!
Subsituted coffee tequila for the hot coffee and added a couple tbsp of soy cream. Great icing!!
Was a little runny and a little sweet. I would add slightly less (but more concentrated, perhaps) coffee. It might be a good idea to cut back on the butter and sugar, as well so it's not so sweet. Good, though.
This is delicious... But it makes an insane amount!! For 24 cupcakes use a 12 batch of frosting... it is very good though.
This was a great recipe, tasted amazing and fantastic consistency, i used mine on cupcakes, I dont have a electric mixer i do all by hand by mixing butter and cocoa and then alternating between icing sugar and coffee, though i let my coffee cool it was still great!
It wasnt great. I had to add more powdered sugar to get the right consistancy. So then it was really sweet.
I almost doubled the amount of sugar and still had icing soup!It has great flavor but next time I will have to use less coffee or almost triple the sugar.I just poured it over the top of the cupcakes like a sauce.
I Love this recipe! I waited until the icing cooled down before i used it. it makes it a little more thick and helps it stay on the cake/cupcakes.
simple...easy and very tasty!
Delicious! Sweet and coffee-licious! This was very easy and quick to make and it was perfect with Mom's Chocolate Cake recipe from this website.
Delicious and perfect consistency. I've tried a lot of mocha frostings and this is by FAR the best I've made!
This icing is delicious! I wanted a glaze for a chocolate bundt cake, and the consistency of this was perfect. If you want more traditional spreadable frosting, you may need to add more powdered sugar. It may sound weird, but I had some coffee left over after brewing, so I poured myself a cup and stirred in a spoonful of the extra icing. *cringe* Soooo bad for me but sooo good!
I softened the butter, but didn't melt it and the consistnency was perfect. Coffee does need to be strong. A super yummy icing.
Absolutely delicious and perfect consistency if u blend it enough. I'm not a chocolate or coffee lover but I made this for my brother's cake and I loved it and so did my chocolate and coffee LOVING brother. Must try!!!!
I saw that a few people said they did not like this icing because it was not of spreading consistency, and was more like a glaze. I followed the measurements exactly and chilled it in the fridge for 1 hour. It was the perfect spreading consistency!
Very good, and easy to make!
Add cream cheese!! I had similar problems to others with the frosting being way too thin. I added more conf. sugar and was able to frost but it was WAY too sweet for me with very little coffee flavor. My guests said it was delish but I think they were just being nice. I wound up scraping off the frosting from the uneaten cupcakes and rewhipping with a block of cream cheese. OMG!!!! This was amazing. Can't wait to take the leftovers into work tomorrow as I know I'll get rave reviews. Even brought out the coffee flavor. Very happy after my initial disappointment.
Tastes pretty good but we had to double, probably even triple the amount of sugar so that way we could get the right consistency of frosting.
YUM! This was so so good! I wanted to eat the whole batter it was so good! I LOVE this recipe.
Awesome recipe! I have made it 3 times now. It's a keeper for sure.
Great recipe. For those who are saying it is more like a glaze, that is because you are following the recipe exactly and the person who wrote it made a slight error. The butter should NOT be melted but just softened. That will make frosting consistency.
I just made this icing for the first time & it turned out perfect! Used softened butter, only 2 cups of sugar and mixed in in stainless steel bowl as someone else suggested. Perfect consistency for piping onto cupcakes. No need to chill. Will definitely keep this recipe!
Very easy to make and tastes great!
This is a great glaze. I cut the recipe in half and put a thin coat on my sheet cake. I used a little bit of left over coffee in the pot, not hot. Turned out fine.
I made this recipe to top some chocolate cupcakes I made for my birthday (yes, i made my own cake!). The only change i made was to add more hot coffee so that it was more like an icing than a frosting and to get more coffee flavor. Big hit with the birthday crowd!
I like this recipe - the flavour is quite coffee like, and chocolatey - but i suggest a really really strong coffee. I once did it with a mild coffee and there was barely any taste. Instead of melting the butter, I've done it with a room temperature butter whipped first. Then added the coffee (lukewarm) and the chocolate and the consistency is almost perfect.
Easy and yummy! I made it with soy margarine because I am allergic to dairy and it was great! A good vegan option if you replace the butter.
Best icing ever, subtle coffee taste but perfect...I used fresh Starbucks k cup coffee from the Keurig
Wow! My husband LOVED this!
Made this for a chocolate cake. I frosted between the layers with a white buttercream, then used this recipe for the top and sides of the layer cake. It was a little runny, so I added about 1/4 cup more confectioners' and chilled it for less than an hour. Still slightly runny, but really delicious. A keeper!
Made this today after looking for a chocolate icing recipe that didn't require milk. This is easy and awesome. I made the recipe exactly as shown using special dark chocolate cocoa. It is perfect with the Nairobi Chocolate cake (also found on this site). Chocolate to die for!! Definitely a keeper!
This is the first Allrecipes recipe with 4 or more stars that was disappointing to me. The flavor is delicious but way too thin. I even let the coffee cool first and didn't melt the butter. I also let the batch chill for 2 hours to no avail; the consistency did not change at all.
I used french vanilla flavoured coffee and it was so good. Not overpowering with coffee flavour, which is what I hoped for. Great consistancy to pipe out for cupcakes (but I added extra icing sugar until it thickened up)
Excellent icing with great flavour:-) I used 1/4 cup of softened butter and added a bit of milk. This recipe made enough to spread easily on a 9 by 13 inch cake. It spread beautifully and my little grandson loved licking the bowl! Thanks for a great recipe:-)
Added More coffee to bump up the kick (also had to add more sugar)
4 1/2 stars? I'm perplexed. I should have paid attention to the comments. It was running off the cake and I ended up adding extra sugar but that just made it a difficult consistency. The flavor was great but I need something that stays on the cake.
I took the advice of some others & made the coffee stronger but that made it too coffee tasting to me but my mother who likes coffee loved it so I think it's all based on your preference. The texture was perfect for piping.
I used the same ingredients and amounts. I did not use hot coffee just cold leftover from this morning. I may have used a little more than three cups of sugar and beat it to the consistency that I wanted. Iced a 9 by 11 cake. Loved the flavor, taste great on my chocolate cake. I baked the one bowl chocolate cake II from this site.
I did have to add more sugar, cocoa power and vanilla to get it the right consistency
AWESOME!!! Goes great on Crazy cake recipe that is in here.
I would not recommend this frosting. It's runny and it basically ruined my cake. I had to add SO much powdered sugar in order for it to even to be tolerable! The only good thing about it is that it has pretty good flavor
omg! sooooo delicious...... even if it wasn't thick enough.
Followed recipe exactly and it's like soup.
Not only was this absolutely delicious but the consistency was perfect. Only thing I did different than the recipe calls for was that I softened my butter rather than melting it.
Great flavor, way too thin, will not use this again.
This was a really good icing. The coffee flavor was nice and prominent and was the perfect finishing touch to my Mocha Chocolate cake!
Followed the recipe. Was more glaze than icing. But I let it set on the cake over night and that was the key. Also added 1 ounce of kahlua.
This is my new favorite frosting. I made it with espresso and it was amazing!
While I agree with other reviews that the recipe as written it is thin and more like a thick glaze, the flavor was wonderful! I was actually looking for a thick glaze type icing for my banana oatmeal avocado flax seed cookies, so this worked out perfectly for my needs!
I've noticed if you mix in a stainless steel bowl, the consistency is right on. If you mix in a plastic bowl it turns out a little thin? I don't know why that is..but mine turned out perfect using a ss bowl. :)
I make it all the time and love it!!!! I use mocha swirl coffee for my keurig
It was delicious! I made this for a yellow cake and it compliments the flavor perfectly
