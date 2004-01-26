Mocha Icing

This is an old recipe I have for Mocha Icing. I hope you like it. The recipe makes enough for one 8 inch layer cake.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine coffee and cocoa in small bowl of electric mixer. Beat until blended. Add sugar, butter or margarine, salt, and vanilla. Beat until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat icing until it has a spreading consistency.

  • Frost the cake, and sprinkle with chopped walnuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 61.6mg. Full Nutrition
